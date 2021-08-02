50 Bougie Things on Amazon That Are Actually Cheap AF

I appreciate the finer things in life and admit to bougie tendencies at times. I mean, extravagant brunches? Count me in. An extra pair of sunglasses when I’m supposed to be picking out prescription frames? I’ve done that. Where I can get into trouble is when my taste for the finer things is at odds with my bank account balance. Even little things can quickly add up. Thankfully, I’ve got Amazon to turn to when the need to treat myself hits. It’s filled with bougie things that are actually cheap AF, letting me shop to my heart’s content without running into trouble.

Whether I’m looking to amp up the “It” factor of my home or it’s time to add a little bling to my accessory drawer, I can always find just the thing — or things — on Amazon for cheap. Take, for example, this on-trend chunky dome ring that looks like you spent a fortune on its minimalism (it’s only 12 bucks), or this crystal rhinestone ignition ring that delivers the extra impression you didn’t know your car needed (it does). As an added bonus, all of these gotta-get-it items have been tried, reviewed, and recommended by your fellow Amazon shoppers. So, there’s no risk in spoiling yourself with a purchase or two.

Follow along as I share some of my favorite bougie finds.

1 This Facial Serum That’s Infused With Vitamin C TruSkin Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E Amazon $20 See On Amazon Put your best face forward with this vitamin C serum, which includes hydrating hyaluronic acid and nourishing vitamin E. It’s vegan-friendly and cruelty-free for your peace of mind. Plus, the vitamin C in the formula delivers a bright, refreshed look with every use. Over 50,000 reviewers have given this miracle serum five stars.

2 This Nail Strengthener That Helps Fix Cracked & Peeling Nails ella+mila "First Aid Kiss" Nail Strengthener & Growth Treatment Amazon $11 See On Amazon Acrylic and gel manicures can leave behind a lot of damage. This nail strengthener and growth treatment can help repair and restore your nails quickly. Application is simple (simply brush it on), and the gentle formula uses vitamin E to bring back a strong nail. This treatment is also free from formaldehyde and was never tested on animals.

3 These Satin Scrunchies That You Can Sleep In Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Go ahead and put your hair in a pineapple bun before you head to bed. This pack of satin scrunchies won’t cause unwanted frizz or cause breakage since they’re soft on your strands. The smooth surface also doesn’t tug, so you can rest easy. Choose from black, ivory, blush, silver, or even striped.

4 A Stunning Croissant-Style Dome Ring That Comes In A Gift Box JINEAR Croissant Dome Ring Amazon $12 See On Amazon Slide this lustrous dome ring on your finger to make a simple — yet noticeable — statement on your sense of style. It looks like something you’d pick up at a high-end design house, but it’s so much cheaper. And the croissant-style dome profile is all the rage right now, so it’s a good idea to grab it now.

5 A Wall Planter That Has A Contemporary Geometric Profile Umbra Trigg Geometric Wall Planter Amazon $19 See On Amazon Hang these geometric planters above your sofa or table or along a hallway wall to bring a bit of greenery to your space. The contemporary design pairs well with a range of aesthetics for immediate impact. Use this planter with real or fake plants — it easily handles both.

6 This Resin Dish That Organizes Jewelry, Makeup & More Emibele Jewelry Dish Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can literally use this resin dish to hold virtually anything, and it will look so good while doing it. Place it on your dresser to handle jewelry or hair accessories or use it on your desk for those errant office supplies. It’s so simple, it screams sophistication — in hushed tones — and is available in a range of pattern choices.

7 These Lightweight Gold Hoops That Deliver A Classic High-End Look PAVOI Chunky Open Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Accent your business wear or your weekend attire with these chunky open hoop earrings. They’re lightweight, so you don’t have to worry about them pulling, and the pushback closures keep them securely in place all day. This stunning set comes in a box for easy gifting. You can pick from gold, white gold, or rose gold.

8 This Artisanal French Milled Soap Bar In A Range Of Luxe Scents Pre de Provence Artisanal French Soap Bar Amazon $5 See On Amazon Pretty up your powder room to impress your guests with this French soap bar. Artisanal quality delivers an understated, on-trend accent, while the selection of fragrances leaves a lasting scent throughout your bath. Each bar is enriched with shea butter for a moisturizing cleanse and conditioned skin.

9 A Glass Pitcher That Shows Off Your Home-Brewed Tea Or Lemonade Bormioli Rocco Glass Pitcher with Lid Amazon $20 See On Amazon Serve up truly fresh refreshments with this glass pitcher. The included hermetic lid keeps your beverages sealed in until you pour, ensuring delicious flavor. It’s smart design and 2-quart capacity fits in most refrigerator doors, so you save on space. The wide mouth makes this pitcher incredibly easy to clean.

10 This Hydrating Serum That Delivers A Refreshing Glow Acure Brightening Glowing Serum Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get a little glow up from this brightening serum. Argan oil helps restore your skin’s moisture, and other natural ingredients — including pumpkin seed oils and cranberry — help bring back your glow. This cruelty-free formula is never tested on animals and lacks paraben and sulfates, so you can feel good about using it.

11 A Minimalist Open Bowl For Showing Off Your Fruits VonShef Gold Geo Fruit Bowl Amazon $18 See On Amazon This geometric fruit bowl boasts a 4.8-star rating. Why? Because it “looks perfect in my kitchen,” one reviewer shared. It also won’t bend under the weight of bananas, pears, or oranges for a long-lasting storage solution that lets you show off your fresh fruits. A brushed-gold finish really revs up the look.

12 This Facial Cleansing Brush That Vibrates For A Deep-Down Clean EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon Enjoy a deep, rejuvenating clean from this sonic cleansing brush. The silicone bristles and vibrating sensations reveal soft skin while helping to remove makeup and impurities. An oval profile is easy to handle, and wireless induction charging delivers a full charge in just three hours. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, this brush works in and out of the shower.

13 A Cute Crossbody Bag That Comes In Dozens Of Colors WangWang Small Crossbody Purse Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bring all your essentials along, including your wallet, lip gloss, phone, and keys, in this cute crossbody bag that isn’t a drag to carry. The pockets over space for everything you need, while the detachable shoulder strap slings easily over your shoulder. Remove it, and you’ve got a trendy tiny handbag.

14 A 10-Pack Of Professional-Quality Hair Clips For Styling Or Makeup Application Framar Professional Alligator Hair Clips (10 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These sturdy, salon-worthy alligator hair clips — which are made of plastic — hold your hair out of the way while you’re washing your face, applying makeup, or styling your strands. Sturdy hinges handle even heavy, curly hair; take it from dozens of hairstylists who have given these a five-star rating.

15 These Polarized Sunglasses That Exude Retro Style AOMASTE Retro Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Finish your beach or brunch look with these square sunglasses. The retro-inspired design highlights your fashion sense without the hefty price tag, while polarized lenses help block out the sun’s harmful rays so you see clearly. A sturdy composite frame boasts durable three-barrel hinges that resist wearing out.

16 An Exfoliating Shower Towel That Helps Prevent Unwanted Breakouts GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Toss out your collection of scrubbies in favor of this exfoliating shower towel. The generous length makes it easy to reach your back for an all-over clean, and the clever double thread design delivers a thick lather and deep cleanse. Thousands of happy users have given this towel a 4.7-star rating.

17 This AirPod Case That Looks Like It’s Carved From Marble CAGOS Marble Airpod Case Amazon $6 See On Amazon Give your Apple AirPods charging case the luxe look of marble with this sleek cover case. It’s sized to fit like a glove — leaving no gaps — and a solid carabiner clip hooks it to your bag or backpack. This case boasts open access to the charging port, so you don’t need to remove it.

18 A Knitted Throw Blanket That Adds Instant Texture To Your Space BOURINA Textured Throw Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon All you need to add a bit of textured interest to your living room is this textured throw blanket. High-quality acrylic is lightweight, yet warm, and the lattice-like pattern and fringes deliver an understated upscale finish to your furnishings. Choose from over two dozen colors.

19 This Crystal Rhinestone Ignition Accent That Brings On The Bling Bling Car Decor Pink Crystal Rhinestone Ignition Glam Amazon $7 See On Amazon Add this little rhinestone ring to your ignition for little cost and a whole lot of charm. Ideal for use with push-button ignitions, this accessory features a row of sparkling crystal rhinestones to create a glitzy look. It’s easy to install with the included adhesive back, making it simple to personalize your ride.

20 These Plush Faux Rabbit Fur Open-Toe Slippers That Are Comfy & Cool Parlovable Plush Open Toe Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Bougie isn’t just about going out and about and being seen. These plush open-toe slippers deliver a luxurious look just for padding about your house. Faux rabbit fur looks real and delivers the exact same softness of higher end brands without the cost or the cruelty. Memory foam padding makes it feel like you’re walking on clouds.

21 A Crocodile-Patterned Bag That Looks Like It Costs Hundreds (But Doesn’t) YIKOEE Shoulder Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon In my opinion, croc-patterned purses are always in, and they often cost a lot. That’s why I did a double-take over the price on this faux-leather purse. The short drop handle is ideal for your shoulder or hand, while an accent chain adds even more designer impact to the look. It features a roomy interior to hold all your stuff.

22 A Set Of Acacia Salad Servers That Look Good & Last Long Lipper International Acacia Oblong Salad Servers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Set off your salads with these oblong salad servers. The Acacia wood construction is durable and a perfect accent for wooden or glass bowls, while the smooth handles are easy to grip for serving. With a classic smooth spoon and pronged claw design, these servers deliver the gourmet good looks to your dinner table.

23 This Speaker That Adds An Elegant Touch (& Your Tunes) To Your Shower XLeader SoundAngel A8 Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof Case Amazon $19 See On Amazon Take your tunes in the shower without messing up your aesthetic. This Bluetooth speaker features a waterproof case and is compact enough in size to go easily with you as you get ready for work or play. One-touch controls make it easy to answer calls or adjust the volume, while the sleek rose gold case delivers a final high-end touch.

24 A Body Brush That’s Made For Exfoliating & Dry Brushing C.S.M. Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Soothe, clean, and stimulate your skin with this simple body brush. Soft bristles can be used wet or dry to exfoliate and remove old skin cells, and built-in massage nodules can help to relieve the aches and stress of your busy day. With a wooden construction and sturdy canvas strap, this brush is easy to keep in hand.

25 These Vanity Mirror Lights That Are Dimmable For Custom Illumination Chende LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add extra lighting and a vintage look to your bathroom mirror with these dimmable vanity lights. Each of the 10 bulbs has a self-adhesive back for easy installation, and the one touch on/off dimmer switch supports customized illumination. With a 4000K color temperature, these cool vanity lights are great for highlighting your makeup application.

26 This Set Of Premium Cheese Knives That Upgrade Your Charcuterie Board LUNAR Premium Cheese Knife Set (6-Piece) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This set of stainless steel cheese knives boasts a 4.8-star rating, so you know they are worth the minimal expense. Four knives, a fork, and a spreader make it simple (and elegant AF) to serve up your favorite varieties. The brushed handles add a little extra nod to sophistication. They’re boxed for thoughtful gifting.

27 A Soy Jar Candle That Has A Long-Lasting Fragrance Lulu Candles Fresh Linen Soy Jar Candle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Enjoy the fresh scent of laundry day — even when it’s not — with this soy jar candle. A 100% cotton wick burns cleanly and slowly for lasting fragrance, and the soy wax leaves little soot behind. Poured in a jar, this eco-friendly candle makes a great gift and is available in a range of popular scents.

28 These Velvet Corduroy Throw Pillows In 28 Color Options Home Brilliant Striped Velvet Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon A ‘70s fashion staple is back in the form of these corduroy throw pillow covers in brilliant designer colors. The square shape is perfect for plumping up your couch or adding a contemporary accent to window seats or even guest beds. Use these bold covers to refresh the look of your existing pillows without having to buy new ones.

29 This Super-Soft Bath Mat That Scrubs Your Feet Like A Loofah Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Replace your suction cup bath mat — and all the mold that typically comes with it — with this soft textured bath mat. It stays in place without suction cups and is super easy to move. The textured “loofah-like” surface (as one reviewer wrote) feels great on your feet and delivers an extra scrub without all the extra work.

30 An Elegant Spoon Rest That Makes A Statement On Your Stovetop Mikasa Italian Countryside Spoon Rest Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give wooden spoons a resting space — and your stovetop a break — with this perfectly posh spoon rest. An elegant profile looks great in your kitchen with a chic design that speaks to your good tastes. It’s crafted from stoneware for lasting use and safety in your dishwasher.

31 This Set Of Cosmetic Bags That Are Ready To Go When You Are MAGEFY Cosmetic Bags (3 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your collection of cosmetics organized for travel or a day out with this set of three pretty makeup bags. Waterproof Saffiano leather delivers a luxe high-end look and durability, while the ample interiors offer room for everything. Use the larger bags for travel and pop the smaller pouch in your purse for touch-ups on the go.

32 This Bamboo Tea Box That Lets You Show Off (& Share) Your Leaves Oceanstar Bamboo Tea Box Amazon $23 See On Amazon Toss out the boxes and store your tea bags so they’re organized and easily accessible with this bamboo tea box. A clear cover makes it easy to see each flavor, while the sturdy wooden construction delivers durability and a stylish appearance. With eight sections, this box makes it easy to organize and store.

33 A Magnifying Makeup Mirror That Also Lights Up KOOLORBS 10X Magnifying Rotating Makeup Mirror with Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get up close and personal for sculpting your brows, shaving, or applying makeup with this 10-times magnifying mirror. It lights up for extra illumination and rotates for comfortable use. A sturdy suction cup on the base of this mirror offers easy attachment to countertops or dressers.

34 A Hydrating Hair Mask That Delivers Salon-Quality Results Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stand out with stunning strands delivered by this hydrating hair mask. The professional-quality formula includes argan oil to help restore and maintain moisture for soft, touchable, tangle-free tresses. Essential vitamins and minerals aid in repairing damage, and one reviewer shared that it’s especially useful for super curly hair.

35 This Set Of Nail Art Stickers That Add Glitz To Your Manicure Impressed Luxury Nail Art Stickers (5 Sheets) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of luxury nail art stickers lets me pump up my nails without an expensive trip to the salon. Five sheets each contain unique golden stickers, so you can switch up your look every day or week. Plus, the PVC construction offers durability, and they’re simply to adhere.

36 This Stylish Laptop Bag With A Protective Inner Layer MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Amazon $17 See On Amazon Slip your laptop inside this luxurious laptop sleeve to help keep it protected and close at hand. Compatibility with a range of computers offers versatility, and the zippered top offers easy access. This sleeve has a pocket on the outside for extra phone and pen storage, while the handle on top lets you grab it and go.

37 A 4-Pack Of Headbands That Have Pretty Pearl Accents Allucho Velvet and Pearl Wide Headbands (4 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Top off your look with the simple sophistication of this pearl-accented headband. There’s four in the set, letting you match every outfit. This headband features a twisted velvet base for texture, and the addition of the pearls really amps up the look. Use these beautiful bands to accent an up-do or a simple ponytail.

38 A Rose Quartz Roller Set That Helps Relax & Refresh Your Skin BAIMEI Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $15 See On Amazon Roll away unwanted puffiness in the morning and help soothe your skin with this rose quartz roller and gua sha. Ideal for daily skincare, this roller features two different stones to care for the delicate skin around your eyes and also along your cheeks and jawline. It’s packaged in a thoughtful box, which is ideal for gift-giving.

39 This 3-Chamber Soap Dispenser For Your Shower Gel, Shampoo & Conditioner Better Living 3-Chamber Soap Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon A collection of skincare and haircare bottles can really clutter up your bath. This three-chamber soap dispenser easily takes care of that. Fill each section with your favorite shower gel, shampoo, and conditioner for one-touch dispensing. This dispenser itself can be mounted in a corner or flat on the wall for versatility and is easily removed for filling.

40 This Bathroom Caddy That Looks Luxe On Your Countertop ZCCZ Bathroom Countertop Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Bring the expensive look of marble to your bathroom countertop with this toiletry organizer. The sleek holder looks great in your space and offers room for containing clutter, including bottles, jars, and even your toothbrush. This organizer features five compartments to handle a range of bathroom products.

41 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Illuminates Your Space & Enhances The Ambience InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Create an instant mood and refresh the room with this compact essential oil diffuser. With two modes, this diffuser can be set for intermittent or continuous misting, letting you customize your comfort — and the multicolor lighting delivers delightful ambience. It even has a waterless auto-off feature.

42 A Cosmetic Brush Organizer That Keeps Essentials Close At Hand HBLIFE 3 Slot Cosmetic Brush Organizer Amazon $6 See On Amazon I hate having to hunt for my makeup brushes when I need them. If you do too, this cosmetic brush organizer keeps them within reach and features a sleek, modern design that doesn’t disrupt your bathroom counter. The acrylic construction offers break resistance, too — and it features three sections to keep brushes, Q-tips, or even pens on your desk.

43 The Makeup Erasing Cloth That Doesn’t Even Need Cleanser To Work The Original Mini MakeUp Eraser Amazon $12 See On Amazon This mini makeup remover is so awesome that I’ve gifted it to friends and used it to stuff family stockings. The premise is simple: Just wet it and wash your face. That’s it. No expensive cleansers needed to rid your skin of makeup — and the soft, reusable construction is a terrific, eco-friendly alternative to expensive makeup wipes.

44 This Small Selfie Ring Light That Clips Right On Your Phone Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get the right lighting for any selfie shot with this small clip-on selfie ring light. It attaches easily to most smartphones — or even a compact mirror for makeup application — offering brilliant lighting. The 36 LEDs can be toggled through three settings for custom shots. And it’s rechargeable, so there’s no messing with batteries.

45 An Epsom Salt Foot Soak With A Relaxing Lavender Scent DAILY REMEDY Calming Lavender Foot Soak with Epsom Salt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Soak away stress and bring on a sense of calm with this lavender foot soak. It’s made with 100% Epsom salt and 100% Dead Sea salt, delivering therapeutic muscle relief after a busy day. Sweet lavender adds to a feeling of wellbeing and offers effective control for any unwanted odor. Pour this foot soak into foot baths or basins for a spa-inspired experience.

46 A Set Of Velvety Nonslip Hangers That Offer A Chic, Cohesive Finish To Your Closet Space Amazon Basics Velvet Non-Slip Hangers Amazon $17 See On Amazon A perfectly organized closet really makes a statement. These thin nonslip hangers help you accomplish that. Each one is covered in velvet to help keep your clothes in place — and the notches on both sides help keep spaghetti straps from sliding off. With 30 hangers in the pack, you can easily get started on the closet of your dreams.

47 These Soothing Cucumber Pads That Help Refresh Tired Eyes Fran Wilson Nourish My Eyes Cucumber Pads (36 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Bring the spa experience home with this jar of these green tea-infused cucumber pads. Designed to look just like the healing vegetables, these soothing pads help reduce irritation and rejuvenate the skin around your eyes. Place them in the fridge for an extra cooling boost. Each jar contains 36 pads, supporting daily use.

48 A 12-Pack Of Hair Claw Clips That Have A Color To Match Every Outfit CENTSTAR Hair Claw Clips (12 PACK) AMAZON $16 See On Amazon Put up your hair in seconds for a show-stopping look with this pack of hair claw clips. They’re ideal for hair from thin to thick, with interlocking claws that hold each strand in place. This set comes in a veritable rainbow of colors, so you can match them with your outfit or play up a patterned shirt.

49 This Set Of Silicone Applicator Brushes For Moisturizers, Body Butters & Masks Opiqcey Silicone Applicator Brush (2 Pieces) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Apply your face masks evenly — without the messy fingers — using this set of two silicone applicator brushes. There are no bristles for product to stick to, so you get every bit — and the unique design molds to the angles of your face for smooth coverage. With over 48,000 five-star reviews, these brushes deserve a place in your cart.