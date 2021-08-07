42 Bougie Things You Can Get On Amazon For Under $10

If you ask me, everyone deserves a little luxury in their lives. Whether it’s taking yourself out to dinner or getting that something you’ve been eyeing off the sale rack, it’s important to find little ways to treat yourself even when you’re on a tight budget. If you’re shopping for a little something special for you or someone else, Amazon is a great first stop. The online retail giant has countless wallet-friendly items that add a taste of luxury to your life. For less than the cost of a decent bottle of wine or a new lipstick, you can brighten yours or a loved one’s day with a small gift that will feel way fancier than what you spent.

In my opinion, luxury is all in the details — like this set of gold rings that look great on their own or stacked. They’re subtle, but they show your style and attention to detail. If that’s not your taste, maybe this silk sleep mask is more your thing. No matter your choice, everything on this list will make you look and feel deceptively expensive. Balling on a budget has never looked better.

1 A Slim, Chic Wallet That’s Perfect For Nights Out woogwin Slim RFID Credit Card Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Everyone has their preferences when it comes to their wallet, but I personally prefer something that’s small and fits easily in a pocket for a night on the town. This teeny RFID-blocking wallet fits the bill (pun intended), with just enough room for your ID, a few cards, and some cash. Choose from over 30 colors of high-quality leather, from metallic gold to bold burgundy to sleek snakeskin. There’s even an attached ring closure so you can hook it to your purse or keys.

2 This Complete Makeup Brush Set That Has Everything You’ll Need For A Full Face XPXKJ Vanity Makeup Mirror (14- Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s tempting, but you definitely don’t need to splurge on makeup brushes. This 14-piece set is an awesome deal (some beauty retailers charge more for individual brushes than you’ll spend on the entire set). There are five synthetic kabuki brushes for complexion products, and nine eye and brow brushes. Speaking from personal experience, these brushes are soft to the touch, blend out easily, and don’t absorb too much product.

3 This Coffee Dripper That’s A Time-Honored Brewing Method Hario V60 Plastic Coffee Dripper Amazon $9 See On Amazon You can spend $5 a day on your coffee drink of choice, or you can spend $9 once on this plastic coffee dripper and get your caffeine fix for life. Simply place the device on top of your carafe or coffee mug, place a filter inside, fill it with your favorite grounds, and pour hot water through the dripper for a hot cup of joe. It’s a classic coffee brewing method that only takes a few minutes, so you’ll be up and at ‘em faster than you can say “refill.”

4 An Affordable Hair Brush That People With Curly Hair Will Love Afrizona Hair Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Those with textured hair know the struggle of finding a brush that can actually smooth and define their curls — but this brush does just that. It’s also durable and lightweight, and the rubber pad provides grip and control while brushing. Reviewers report that it helps detangle and give definition on a variety of wave and curl types, from 2B to 4C.

5 This Lip Balm That Gives You 24-Hour Moisture (& Smells Like An Apple Orchard) eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm Amazon $3 See On Amazon Give your lips the nourishment they deserve with this eos shea lip balm, which is an ultra-moisturizing balm that smells of fresh honey apple. Like all eos products, it’s cruelty-free, dermatologist-approved, and made with sustainable shea. All this, and it’s less than $5; it really doesn’t get much better than that.

6 These Satin Scrunchies That Are Smooth On Your Hair Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Scrunchies are’t just a trend; they’re here to stay, and this six-pack of satin scrunchies that come in chic neutrals make any style look refined and polished. They’ll also help keep your hair strong, because satin helps prevent breakage and frizz. They’re even soft enough to sleep in or wear all day without leaving a dent.

7 This Set Of Tea Lights That Look Like The Real Deal Homemory Flameless LED Tea Light (12- Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Flameless tea lights make the perfect accessory for dinner tables, weddings, outdoor living spaces, and cozy bedrooms. Use this pack of 12 for soft, ambient light that’s kid-, pet-, and weather-friendly. Each one has a convenient power switch and has over 100 hours of “burn” time. They flicker realistically and cast a warm, white light to set a romantic mood wherever you put them.

8 This Set Of Sleek Satin Pillowcases That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2- Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A set of new satin pillowcases will not only transform your bedding landscape, but they’ll protect your hair and skin at the same time. Choose from nearly 25 colors and four sizes of pillowcases and slip them over your favorite pillows to help prevent frizz, damage, and breakage while you snooze. As a bonus, your bed will never look more luxurious.

9 A 2-Pack Of Vintage Light Bulbs That Give Your Home A Warm, Retro-Chic Look GE Vintage Edison Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Switching out any bulb in your house for these vintage-inspired Edison light bulbs will make a distinct difference in the overall look. Choose from warm or cool lighting and start outfitting your home with these retro, dimmable, 60-watt LED light bulbs. They’re rated to last 13 years and cost less than a dollar to operate each year, based on three hours of use per day.

10 This Body Scrub Smells Like A Garden & Leaves Your Skin So Soft Tree Hut Tahitian Vanilla Bean Sugar Scrub Amazon $9 See On Amazon Showering will feel like an island vacation when you’re scrubbing yourself clean with Tree Hut Tahitian vanilla bean sugar scrub. It uses monoi oil, vanilla extract, and shea to help exfoliate and moisturize your skin, and it’s free of parabens, sulfates, alcohol, and animal products of any kind. Floral and toasted vanilla scents will engulf you as you clean, and your skin will be silky smooth from the moment you step out.

11 This Actually-Affordable Set Of Quality Bathroom Washcloths Cotton Paradise Turkish Cotton Washcloth Set (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These 100% Turkish cotton washcloths prove you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg for good textiles. They’re absorbent, soft, and simple — and a four-pack for $8 means you can stock up for everyone in the family. Choose from 13 solid colors to match your bathroom decor.

12 This Ultra-Clarifying Face Mask That Absorbs Oil & Impurities Freeman Deep Clearing Clay Facial Mask Amazon $5 See On Amazon Freeman’s deep-clearing clay facial mask has tons of skin-boosting properties, including clarifying ingredients like tea tree oil, witch hazel, and Manuka honey. This mask is best suited for oily skin due to the deep-cleansing components that absorb oil; use it once a week for an intensive treatment that leaves you with nourished, healthy-looking skin.

13 This Dish That Holds Jewelry & Other Small Trinkets (And Looks Adorable Doing It) Kate Aspen Trinket Dish Amazon $7 See On Amazon This lovely little trinket dish would look so cute on your bedside or vanity, holding your jewelry, hair accessories, and other small items. Give it as a gift to a loved one celebrating an engagement, wedding, anniversary, or just because. It’s an adorable token of their love, and it’s even affordable enough for a matching set.

14 These Fiberglass Chopsticks That Are Stylish, Sustainable, & A Steal HIWARE Fiberglass Chopsticks (10-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you ask me, no kitchen is complete without chopsticks. Try a set of these fiberglass chopsticks instead, which will last for ages and are more sustainable than disposable or plastic options. They come in a pack of 10, are easy to use, and are dishwasher safe.

15 This Set Of Marble-Inspired Leather Coasters That Are Practical & Stylish Ankzon Leather Coasters With Holder (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This set of marble-printed leather coasters will make you feel super bougie. With a set of six and a matching holder, there’ll be plenty to go around for all your guests. They’ll help protect your tables, countertops, and other surfaces from condensation stains — and they measure 4 inches in diameter.

16 These Stainless Steel Strainers That Are A Tea Lover’s Best Friend Fu Store Stainless Steel Mesh Tea Ball (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon In my opinion, tea drinkers absolutely need this mesh stainless steel tea ball for loose leaf drinks. Simply open at the clasp, fill with the herbs of your choice, and allow it to steep in hot water until it reaches your desired strength. One purchase gets you two strainers that will last for ages with proper care.

17 These Microfiber Towels That Dry Your Hair Super Quick YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel (2- Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon You probably know the importance of using the right hair products, but did you know your towel could also be contributing to unwanted frizz and breakage? These microfiber hair towels dry hair faster and more gently than normal bathroom towels because they’re extra-absorbent and have a softer texture. They also fit snugly to your head with your hair wrapped inside, so they’re not as heavy as full-size towels — and they stay in place with a button loop closure.

18 A Super Nourishing Hand Cream That Smells Floral & Delightful J.R. Watkins Lavender Hand Cream Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your hard-working hands a little TLC with J.R. Watkins lavender hand cream, a super moisturizing lotion made with shea butter, cocoa butter, and avocado oil. It’s cruelty-free and made without dyes, parabens, silicones, and other harmful ingredients, so your hands will thank you for the nourishment. Plus, the lavender scent is super soothing and calming, perfect for bedtime application.

19 An Intricate Set Of Earrings For Every Occasion Anlsen Drop Dangle Earrings (6- Pairs) Amazon $11 See On Amazon It’s time to up your accessory game, and you don’t need to spend a fortune to do it. An elegant six-pack of dangling earrings means you’ll have a pair for almost every day of the week — and for less than you’ll spend at any other retailer. These on-trend earrings are made of a high-quality, nickel-free alloy. Choose from silver or gold or pick up a set of each to match every outfit.

20 This Moisturizing Balm That Smells Like Roses Rosebud Salve Tin Amazon $7 See On Amazon Smith’s Rosebud Salve, an all-purpose balm for almost any skin ailment, has been tried and tested since 1892. This is my go-to bedtime lip balm, though you can use it on anything from unwanted blemishes to chapped skin to diaper rash. It smells of sweet roses, and it helps soothe and moisturize skin of all kinds. It even comes in a vintage-inspired tin that you can re-use for small items once the product is gone.

21 A 4-Pack Of Adorable Floral Headbands For Any Occasion DRESHOW Vintage Headbands (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Try these floral headbands for a dose of style and function. A four-pack will set you back just $9, and comes in four different colored prints to match almost any outfit. Each one is made mostly of cotton, and is one size fits most. Keep the set for yourself, or divide it up amongst your friends.

22 This Macrame Plant Hanger That Puts Your Gardening Skills On Display Cuttte Macrame Plant Hanger Amazon $7 See On Amazon Show off your green thumb with this macrame plant hanger. It measures just over 43 inches long and works with planters up to 8 inches in diameter. Whether you’d like to keep your houseplants out of reach of furry friends or just display them with style, this will be the perfect addition to your indoor garden.

23 This Set Of Insulators For Your To-Go Lattes Beautyflier Reusable Cup Insulator Sleeve with Handle (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If there’s one thing my friends know about me, it’s that I’m always drinking some kind of beverage. I’m particularly fond of iced coffees, so I absolutely love the idea of using these reusable insulator sleeves to keep my drink chilled for as long as possible. The neoprene insulator in small easily fits a Starbucks grande size, and the medium fits a venti. Not only is it easy to slide on and off (and fits easily in a bag or pocket), but it also keeps your cold drink from dripping all over. It works for hot drinks, too.

24 These Exfoliating Washcloths That Can Help Remove Makeup Tatuo Exfoliating Face and Body Wash Cloth (5- Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Why waste money on expensive exfoliants when you can stock up on this exfoliating washcloth and use it with any soap you like? This five-pack is suitable for physically exfoliating the face and body; use it as you would any other washcloth to gently strip away old skin, scrub your body, and remove makeup. The nylon cloths are long-lasting and machine-washable, so they’re more sustainable than buying and using a ton of body products.

25 These Stainless Steel Straws Look Good & Help The Environment HIWARE Metal Straws With Case (12-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Making sustainable choices doesn’t have to be expensive, and this 12-pack of reusable straws for $7 proves it. It comes with four different styles of straws in two different lengths, two straw cleaner brushes, and a pouch to store them and take them on the go. Made of food grade, BPA-free stainless steel, you won’t regret replacing your disposable straws with them.

26 These Gold Eye Masks That’ll Make You Feel Like Royalty Adofect Gold Collagen Eye Mask (30- Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You’ll never feel fancier than with these gold collagen eye masks adorning your face. Packed with revitalizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen, vitamin C, and more, this is a special treat for your under-eye area. They specifically address unwanted puffiness and the appearance of shadows, and they stimulate your skin cells to help regain elasticity. Pro tip: Use them for a dose of relaxation on a long flight or when you arrive at your destination to help soothe jet lagged skin.

27 These Easy-To-Use Magnetic Eyelashes For Any & Every Occasion VESHELY Magnetic Eyelashes with Eyeliner Kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon This magnetic eyelash and eyeliner kit is like lash extensions without the price tag and commitment. Simply apply a couple layers of the waterproof eyeliner as you normally would and allow it to dry — and then, the lash band will stick to it. There’s no sticky eyelash glue to mess around with, and application is quick and easy. The kit comes with three different styles of lashes, so you’ll be set for any occasion.

28 This Satin Eye Pillow Cover That’s Easy To Wash & Hard To Sleep Without Blissful Being Minky Eye Pillow Cover with Strap Amazon $10 See On Amazon Block out ambient light in style with this eye pillow cover. It’s made of silky smooth satin and scented with lavender — and once you put it on, you probably won’t be able to resist sleep for long. The removable cover makes washing it easy; just throw it in the laundry as needed or hand-wash if you prefer.

29 This Facial Brush Set That Cleans Pores To Help Strip Out Acne-Causing Bacteria TOUCHBeauty Portable Facial Brush Set with Case Amazon $10 See On Amazon Many electronic facial cleansing brushes cost upwards of $50, but the TOUCHBeauty portable facial brush set is a fifth of the price with the same results. It comes with three brush heads which you can pop on and off as you please for a variety of cleansing options. The brush rotates as it cleans, giving you a thorough wash that penetrates pores and removes impurities. There’s also a travel case for carrying your set on the go, along with two different speed settings.

30 This Gold-Plated Necklace That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Forevereally 14K Gold Plated Necklace Amazon $8 See On Amazon I wear a necklace every day (and have for so long that I feel naked without one). I have a few simple necklaces that I rotate through, and I love the daintiness and simplicity of this 14-karat gold-plated necklace. It features a simple gold circle with a 19-inch gold chain, though there are other styles available as well. Wear this hypoallergenic necklace on its own, or layer with a choker for a subtle look that defies its low price.

31 This Natural Silk Eye Mask Helps You Sleep Peacefully Wherever, Whenever ZIMASILK 100% Natural Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $8 See On Amazon You don’t deserve just any sleep mask: You deserve this ultra-soft, ultra-comfortable 100% mulberry silk mask, complete with a smooth strap that won’t tangle your hair. Ergonomically designed for optimal sleep, this mask is lightweight and blocks out any surrounding light that may disrupt your dreams. Use it at home, on a flight, in a hotel, or anywhere you need a little extra help getting some quality shut-eye.

32 These Sparkling Fairy Lights That Warm Up Any Room Twinkle Star LED Fairy Lights Amazon $6 See On Amazon These twinkling LED fairy lights will set the mood in any location. Weddings, parties, holidays, dinners, or just every day will be brightened by these 33-foot warm white lights. The bendable wire can be wrapped or strung in whatever shape you want, and they only require three AA batteries to operate. Take note that the wire is waterproof, but the battery box is not — so keep it safe when using these lights outdoors or near water.

33 This Artificial Ivy That Looks Real & Adds Dimension To Your Decor KASZOO Artificial Ivy (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These artificial strands of ivy are the perfect way to add greenery to your space without the commitment of real plants. They look real, but you’ll never have to worry about watering them or leaving them for extended periods of time. Each strand is almost seven feet long, and you can cut them as needed to suit your purposes. Hang them separately as individual strands or together to make a curtain effect.

34 This Matte Lip Tint That Lasts All Day & Comes In Tons Of Shades Peripera Ink The Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $8 See On Amazon When what you need is a long-lasting, richly-pigmented lip color, look no further than this lip tint. There are 10 shades of matte reds and pinks to choose from, and each one promises all-day coverage that’s lightweight, comfortable, and won’t clump up on top of itself. One reviewer wrote “Feels weightless on and is not drying at all. Very creamy product and long-lasting.”

35 A Set Of Stylish Stacking Rings For Everyday Wear CSIYAN Stackable Ring Set (10 Pcs) Amazon $8 See On Amazon I absolutely love the look of stacked rings, and this 10-piece set from Amazon makes putting together a cohesive-looking stack easy. The set comes with various decorated rings in different sizes, so you can wear them at any position on your fingers. They’re gold- and silver-plated, and you can wear just one or layer a few for a put-together look.

36 These Velvety-Smooth Sheet Masks Infused With Jojoba Seed Oil & More FaceTory Moon Velvet Moisturizing Sheet Mask (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A spa night complete with these moon velvet moisturizing sheet masks will make you feel fancier than ever. These masks contain glycerin, jojoba seed oil, and ceramides that help moisturize, soothe, and plump your skin while creating a brighter complexion. You get a pack of five for less than $10, so these are an absolute steal.

37 These Colorful Claw Clips That Are As Versatile As They Are Adorable SHALAC Large Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon According to TikTok, claw clips are back in a big way. There’s no easier or faster way to get your hair up and out of your face than to secure it with one of these large, colorful claw clips that are available in a four-pack from Amazon. Use them for a chic updo or to secure your messy bun without the hassle of hair ties. With wide-tooth claws and nonslip construction for all hair types, you’ll be rocking this ‘90s inspired trend in no time.

38 This Trusted Makeup Brand Makes A Natural-Looking Brow Pencil You Can’t Miss Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil Amazon $8 See On Amazon This Maybelline Total Temptation eyebrow pencil has a dual-ended applicator: On one end, there’s an angled, pigmented pencil to fill in your brows — and on the other, there’s a spoolie to blend and disperse the product. It helps give your brows a soft, natural look — and it even has over 54,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

39 This Heat-Resistant Mat That Helps Protect Hot Tools From Damaging Your Stuff ZAXOP Resistant Silicone Mat Pouch Amazon $7 See On Amazon After using heated hair tools, you can use this strategically-placed heat-resistant silicone mat to set your curling iron, straightener, or hair dryer down on while it’s still warm. It can withstand up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit — and it can be used as a mat when laid flat on a table (or as a pouch while traveling). Plus, the nonslip texture will help keep your hot tool from sliding around.

40 These Nourishing Foot Masks That’ll Make Your Skin So Soft Purederm Foot Peeling Mask Set (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon What if I told you that you could have the effects of a $50 pedicure for less than $6? It sounds too good to be true, but you’ll just have to see the results of this foot peeling mask for yourself. These peeling masks use a variety of natural ingredients to lift old skin and make your feet feel super smooth. Slide them onto clean feet for up to 90 minutes — and within the next three to seven days, all your calluses will begin to lift and peel away.

41 This Affordable Ring Light Tripod That’s Perfect For TikTok, Instagram & More KeShi Selfie Ring Light Amazon $8 See On Amazon Even if you’re not a content creator for a living, you can still enjoy this ring light selfie tripod for taking high quality photos and videos. You’ll enjoy bright lighting in all your pictures with this adjustable ring light because your phone sits right in the center of it. There are three lighting modes, and the tripod keeps your phone steady for streaming, selfies, vlogging, and more.