80 Brain Teasers That You'll Have So Much Fun Quizzing Your Family On

There’s something oddly satisfying about solving a brain teaser. Whether it’s cracking a tricky riddle, unraveling a word puzzle, or figuring out a logic problem that makes you go, “Ohhh, I get it now,” they’re the perfect mix of fun and frustration. They challenge your critical thinking, stretch your creativity — and, let’s be real, sometimes make you question if you’ve been using your brain at all.

The best part? Brain teasers aren’t just for kids or hardcore puzzle lovers — anyone who enjoys a good mental workout can have fun with them. Studies even show that challenging your brain with puzzles can improve problem-solving skills and boost memory. (So yes, technically, you are getting smarter as you play.)

If you’re looking for a fun way to pass the time, impress your friends with some clever riddles, or just prove you’re the reigning champion of tricky questions, you’ve come to the right place. From classic riddles to lateral-thinking puzzles, math challenges, and word games that will make you rethink everything you know, this list has something for everyone. Some will be easy, some will be ridiculously hard, and a few might just make you laugh at how simple the answer actually is.

Ready to put your brain to the test? Grab a pen, challenge your friends, and see how many you can solve.

Easy Brain Teasers

What has to be broken before you can use it?

An egg.

I’m tall when I’m young, and I’m short when I’m old. What am I?

A candle.

The more of me you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?

Footsteps.

I have hands but no arms, a face but no eyes. What am I?

A clock.

Forward I am heavy, but backward I’m not. What am I?

A ton – “not” backward.

Witthaya Prasongsin/Moment/Getty Images

Math & Logic Brain Teasers

What comes next in the sequence: 2, 6, 12, 20, __?

30, because n² + n where n = 1, 2, 3…

If two’s company and three’s a crowd, what are four and five?

Nine!

A farmer has 17 sheep and all but 9 run away. How many are left?

9 sheep.

I add five to nine and get two. How is this possible?

It’s a clock: 9 + 5 = 14, but 14:00 is 2:00 p.m.

A bat and a ball cost $1.10. The bat costs $1.00 more than the ball. How much is the ball?

5 cents, not 10!

A grandfather, two fathers, and two sons go fishing. They catch three fish. How is this possible?

It’s three generations: grandfather, father, son.

If a hen and a half lays an egg and a half in a day and a half, how many eggs will 6 hens lay in 6 days?

24 eggs.

If it takes five machines five minutes to make five widgets, how long does it take 100 machines to make 100 widgets?

Five minutes.

If three cats catch three mice in three minutes, how long will it take 100 cats to catch 100 mice

Three minutes.

You have a 5-liter jug and a 3-liter jug. How do you measure exactly 4 liters?

Fill the 5-liter jug, pour into 3-liter jug, empty 3-liter jug, pour remaining 2 liters into it, fill 5-liter jug again and pour 1 liter into 3-liter jug.

Word Brain Teasers

What starts with an “E,” ends with an “E,” but only has one letter?

An envelope.

I am a word of letters three, add two and fewer you'll see. What am I?

Few. (Adding “er” makes it “fewer.”)

What has many keys but can’t open a single lock?

A piano.

What five-letter word becomes shorter when you add two letters to it?

Short + er.

What word looks the same upside down and backward?

Noon.

I start with “P,” end with “E,” and have thousands of letters inside. What am I?

A post office.

I am a word. I contain six letters, but if you take one away, twelve remains. What am I?

Dozens.

What can go up a chimney down but can’t go down a chimney up?

An umbrella.

What comes once in a year, twice in a week, but never in a day?

The letter “e.”

What has an end but no beginning?

A road, a stick, a story.

merteren/E+/Getty Images

Classic Brain Teasers

I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. What am I?

An echo.

The person who makes it, sells it. The person who buys it never uses it. What is it?

A coffin.

The more you remove from me, the bigger I get. What am I?

A hole.

What goes up but never comes down?

Your age.

What has one eye but can’t see?

A needle.

Animal Brain Teasers

A rooster lays an egg on a roof. Which way does it roll?

Roosters don’t lay eggs.

What has four legs in the morning, two legs in the afternoon, and three in the evening?

A human — baby crawls, adult walks, old person with a cane.

What has legs but doesn’t walk?

A table.

If a dog had five legs, how many legs would it actually have?

Still four; calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it one.

How many animals did Moses take on the ark?

None, Noah did.

madisonwi/E+/Getty Images

Lateral Thinking Brain Teasers

A man pushes his car to a hotel and immediately realizes he’s bankrupt. Why?

He’s playing Monopoly.

If you drop a raw egg onto a concrete floor, will it crack?

No, concrete is hard to crack!

How can you make six into an odd number?

Remove the “s” → “ix” = 9.

A cowboy rides into town on Friday, stays three days, and leaves on Friday. How?

His horse’s name is Friday.

What can travel around the world while staying in the same spot?

A stamp.

A woman shoots her husband, holds him underwater for five minutes, then hangs him. Yet they go out for dinner. How?

She took a photo and developed it.

How far can a dog run into the woods?

Halfway, after that it’s running out.

What’s the next letter in the sequence? O, T, T, F, F, S, S, __?

E – first letter of numbers: one, two, three…eight.

I can be cracked, made, told, and played. What am I?

A joke.

There’s a one-story house where everything inside is pink. The walls, the furniture, even the cat. What color are the stairs?

There are no stairs — it’s a one-story house.

Pattern & Sequence Brain Teasers

What comes next: J, F, M, A, M, J, __?

J for July — months of the year.

What is the next number? 1, 3, 6, 10, 15, __?

21 — adding consecutive numbers: +2, +3, +4, +5…

If you rearrange the letters of “new door,” what word do you get?

One word.

A mother is 21 years older than her child. In 6 years, she will be five times the child’s age. How old is the child now?

The child is 3, the mother is 24.

If you multiply me by any number, the answer will always be the same. What am I?

Zero.

Igor Suka/E+/Getty Images

Mystery & Detective Brain Teasers

A man was found murdered on a Sunday morning. His wife said she was sleeping, the gardener was planting seeds, the cook was cooking breakfast, and the maid was getting the mail. Who did it?

The maid — no mail on Sundays.

A man stands on one side of a river, his dog on the other. The man calls the dog, and it crosses without getting wet. How?

The river is frozen.

A girl fell off a 20-foot ladder but wasn’t hurt. How?

She fell off the bottom rung.

A truck driver is going the wrong way down a one-way street. Why isn’t he stopped?

He’s walking.

A man in a black suit, walking on a dark road, without a flashlight, is still seen by a driver. How?

It’s daytime.

More Fun Brain Teasers

What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?

The letter “M.”

What can be cracked, made, told, and played?

A joke.

What has a neck but no head?

A bottle.

What gets wetter the more it dries?

A towel.

If you throw a blue stone into the Red Sea, what happens?

It gets wet.

What runs but never walks, has a bed but never sleeps?

A river.

You see a boat filled with people, but there isn’t a single person on board. How?

They’re all married.

What is full of holes but still holds water?

A sponge.

What has a bottom at the top?

Your legs.

The more you share me, the less you have. What am I?

A secret.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

What has ears but can’t hear?

Corn.

What has roots but never grows?

A mountain.

The more you stretch me, the thinner I get. What am I?

A rubber band.

What begins and ends with T and has T in it?

A teapot.

What comes down but never goes up?

Rain.

I have keys but open no locks. I have space but no room. You can enter, but you can’t go outside. What am I?

A keyboard.

I have cities but no houses, forests but no trees. What am I?

A map.

What has a head and a tail but no body?

A coin.

What is as light as a feather but even the world’s strongest man can’t hold it for long?

His breath.

If you have me, you want to share me. If you share me, you don’t have me.

A secret.

A woman looks at a painting and says, “Brothers and sisters, I have none. But that man’s father is my father’s son.” Who is in the painting?

Her son.

There are three light bulbs in one room and three switches in another. You can only go into the bulb room once. How do you know which switch controls which bulb?

Turn on one switch for a while, turn it off, turn on another, then check which bulb is warm.

I have cities but no houses, forests but no trees, and rivers but no water. What am I?

A map.

I disappear when you say my name. What am I?

Silence.

You walk into a dark room. You have a match and see a candle, a gas lamp, and a fireplace. What do you light first?

The match.