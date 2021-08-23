43 Brilliant Things On Amazon That Make You Look 10x Better With Almost No Effort

Getting ready to go out and greet the day can be hard work — especially if, like me, you appreciate those last few seconds of sweet sleep right before the alarm goes off. Luckily, there’s a way to look your best effortlessly with the brilliant Amazon items on this list. Whether you need to catch the last 10 minutes of your favorite streaming show before you go to bed or if it takes a bit longer for the caffeine to kick in post-breakfast, these items will help you look as good as you feel with little work.

If hair care holds you up every day, check out this practically instant hair treatment that takes just eight seconds to restore moisture — or even this detangling brush that’s made for curl care. And if you feel the best in a pair of spotless sneakers, this shoe cleaner easily handles every pair you own. Seriously, you can find thousands of items that take the time and struggle out of looking amazing every day. Best of all, these products come highly rated and well-reviewed, so you can put them in your cart without worry.

Since we’re talking about time and effort, sit back and take a few minutes to read through my favorite brilliant items that help you look ten times better without work.

1 A Moisturizing Hair Treatment That Delivers Luscious Locks In Just 8 Seconds L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon All you need to do for softer, shinier hair is run this rinse-out treatment through your hair for a simple eight seconds. It’s easy to apply on long or short styles, and the formula uses lamellas instead of silicone to help repair damaged strands. As one reviewer wrote, “This product is so amazing and I will forever be using this product in my hair regimen.”

2 These Drying Drops That Speed Up Your Manicure OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Got a minute? Because that’s all you need to for your polish to dry when you have these drying drops on hand. The formula contains both jojoba and vitamin E to nourish and hydrate your cuticles. Simply drop it on, wait 60 seconds and go about your day — no fuss, no muss, and absolutely no smudges.

3 A Lip Repair Treatment That Works In Just One Night O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm Amazon $5 See On Amazon Heal your lips and get visible results in just one night with this intensive night treatment. Working while you sleep, this formula uses deep conditioners to help soothe and restore cracked, dry lips. The small container slips easily into your toiletry bag for treatment on the go. It’s hypoallergenic, too.

4 A Spa-Quality Cuticle Oil That Helps Strengthen & Repair Nails Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over 85,000 reviewers have given this amazing cuticle oil a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. The included natural oils combine with milk and honey to hydrate, replenish and strengthen your cuticles and nail beds, resulting in longer, stronger nails. The plant-based preservatives deliver a salon-quality experience, and it’s cruelty-free to keep in line with your preferences.

5 This Hair Finishing Stick That Delivers Sleek & Smooth Ponytails & Up-Dos BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $7 See On Amazon You can smooth your edges and tuck away stray strands with this hair finishing stick. The simple formula delivers sleek results without flaking or caking on hairspray — and reviewers have written that it last and lasts, whether you’re at work or play. If you’re a frequent ponytail wearer, this one’s definitely for you.

6 A Matte Primer That’s Lightweight For Comfortable Wear Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Get a smooth base for foundation application and contouring with this lightweight primer. The cruelty-free format is never tested on animals, and the matte formula delivers a beautiful backdrop for cosmetics. Multiple reviewers have shared it works better than pricier brands, and you can even use it as a primer for your eyeliner.

7 A Cool, Refreshing Gel Mask That Helps Wake Up Your Face NEWGO Cooling Reusable Gel Eye Mask Amazon $9 See On Amazon You can use this versatile gel eye mask for cooling relief or simply to refresh your complexion. It’s dual-sided for cool to cold treatments, and the adjustable headband offers a perfect fit on most head sizes. You can even toss this mask in the microwave for pain-relieving heat therapy.

8 This Makeup-Setting Spray That Keeps Your Look In Place All Day NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon Set your look quickly and go on about your day with this makeup-setting spray. The lasting finish delivers a just-applied look from your first cup of coffee to the second you log out. A dewy format delivers a subtle glow. Best of all, this setting spray was never tested on animals, so you can feel good about every spray.

9 This Detoxifying, Exfoliating Face Mask That’s Made With Matcha & More Teami Detox Green Tea Face Mask Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get down deep to cleanse your skin with this detoxifying face mask. It exfoliates to leave behind soft, supple skin, and the inclusion of lemongrass — among other ingredients including matcha green tea, bentonite clay, and more — delivers a hydrating effect for a lasting glow. This mask can be used on your whole face or for spot treatments, providing a simple way to stay looking your best.

10 A Wooden Brush That Gets Down Under Your Nails For A Complete Clean Konex Non-Slip Wooden Two-sided Hand and Nail Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon It’s simple and classic in design, but this wooden two-sided hand and nail brush really does the job. It gets down deep under nails to help keep them clean, using variable-size bristles to help catch everything. The other side is great for an allover hand scrub. This wooden brush has grooves on the side to keep it in hand.

11 A Cheek & Lip Tint That’s Buildable For All-Day Wear Palladio I'm Blushing 2-in-1 Cheek and Lip Tint Amazon $9 See On Amazon Slip this two-in-one tint into your bag, and you’ve got lip color and cheek blush all in one stick. The creamy formula glides on easily and is easy to blend and buildable coverage creates a beautiful glow. Simply apply and blend with your fingertips, brush, or a sponge for a fabulous finish.

12 This 2-Step Mascara That Delivers Super-Long Lashes L'Oreal Paris Makeup Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara Amazon $10 See On Amazon I’m not so good with extensions, but I love a lush lash look. This lengthening mascara features primer and mascara to create a full lash, and it’s even long-lasting as well as smudge-proof. There are two steps: First, apply the primer — and then, apply the mascara. One customer wrote that it’s their “favorite by a mile!”

13 This Fragrance-Free Sunscreen That Also Moisturizes JAXON LANE RAIN OR SHINE Face Sunscreen Amazon $32 See On Amazon Prep your skin for a day of fun in the sun with this moisturizing sunscreen. This lotion boasts an SPF-50 format to help block harmful UV rays, offering broad spectrum protection no matter where the adventure takes you. It’s non-greasy and lightweight for easy wear; slip it in your beach bag or carry-on for super-simple care.

14 A Cleansing Shampoo Brush That Massages As It Scrubs HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you ask me, self-care is really important in helping you look and feel better. This shampoo brush does just that by providing a thorough scalp massage while you wash your hair. It’s easy to handle — even in the shower — and the soft bristles get down deep into your tresses for a thorough clean. You can pick from six colors.

15 This 28-Piece Set of Hair Clips That Match Every Outfit Or Mood Magicsky Pearls and Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Find an accent for every occasion — whether it’s work or a night out — in this 28-piece pack of hair clips, barrettes, and hairpins. Sturdy acrylic resin construction offers lasting use, and the clips are decorated with everything from pearls to gems and patterns for a stunning look. Use them to accent your up-do or to match your favorite outfit.

16 This Set Of Sunglasses With Polarized Lenses To Block Out The Rays WOWSUN Polarized Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Slip these sunglasses on to protect your eyes from the sun and look amazing while doing it. You get two in the pack — so you can switch up your style and match different outfits for various occasions. Composite construction easily handles all the beach day fun, and shades do a great job of blocking glare.

17 These Jewelry Clasps That Make It Easy To Layer Necklaces & Bracelets WILLBOND Jewelry Clasps (8-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Layer your favorite bracelets or necklaces with this set of jewelry clasps. Various sizes let you pair from two to five chains, creating a one-of-a-kind single piece that won’t get tangled up on itself. This set comes with both gold and silver finishes to easily match every chain in your jewelry box.

18 This Pair Of Sparkling Hoop Earrings With Multicolored Gems AllenCOCO Hoop Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add a bit of bling to your ensemble with this set of hoop earrings that feature sparkling stones (in your choice of clear or colors). They look super expensive — no one will believe they aren’t — and the lever-back clasps help keep them securely in place all day or night. These sparkling earrings arrive with a box that’s perfect for gifting, too.

19 This Pretty Silk Headband That’s Gentle On Your Hair ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Headband Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can wrap your hair in the luxe look and softness of this mulberry silk headband. The 100% silk construction and stretchy band are incredibly easy to wear, taking you from work to play and on to dinner dates. This simple-yet-sophisticated headband is available in six pretty colors to match your wardrobe.

20 An Adjustable Straw Sun Hat That You Can Dress Up Or Down FURTALK Beach Sun Straw Hat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Top off your summer look with this classic straw beach hat. A full brim construction helps block out the sun, while a wide band delivers an on-trend beach-inspired touch. This hat features an adjustable band on the inside, providing comfortable wear. Completely foldable, this versatile hat packs easily in with your wardrobe.

21 A Small Crossbody Bag That Fits Your Phone & All Your Essentials myfriday Small Crossbody Cell Phone Bag Amazon $21 See On Amazon If bulky purses aren’t your thing, this crossbody phone bag provides a perfect solution for organization. The front pocket stows your phone and is clear for easy viewing, while an ample interior provides space for your keys and credit cards. This compact bag is available in a range of colors to suit your style.

22 These Spiral Hair Ties That Come In Neutral Tones Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Piece) Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can secure your hair without the risk of breakage using these spiral hair ties. They’re gentle on your strands and feature neutral colors to blend in (including black, brown, blonde, and more). The plastic construction is durable and waterproof, so you can swim or exercise without worrying about them. Plus, each package contains eight so that you’ve always got one on hand.

23 This Double-Sided Clothing Tape That Is Gentle On Your Skin Fearless Tape Double Sided Clothing Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon Go ahead and dress to impress with this double-sided clothing tape. It holds your fashions in place as you dance, twist, and bend, providing a secure fit. A clear color works on all skin shades, and the adhesive is gentle on your skin. Over 11,000 reviewers encourage you to buy this 50-pack.

24 A Set Of 4 Stretchy Belts That Add The Perfect Finish To Dresses WERFORU Leather Skinny Belt (4-Piece) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep this set of four belts in your closet to accent any outfit from jeans to dresses and jumpers. The stretchy construction delivers comfortable wear, while an interlocking gold buckle delivers a touch of flash to your look. Finished in long-wearing leather, these belts are must-have staples for your wardrobe.

25 These Apple Watch Bands That Look Like On-Trend Scrunchies Recoppa Compatible for Scrunchie Apple Watch Band (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Wearing scrunchies on your wrist has become a bit of a fashion statement. Now, you can create the look and wear your watch at the same time. This scrunchie watchband three-pack is compatible with late generation Apple watches, providing a perfect fit — and the soft fabric and elastic construction is super-comfy for all-day wear.

26 These Large Hair Claw Clips That Are Back In Style TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can put your hair up with these really big claw clips that boast a 4.8-star rating. You get four in the pack, and each is made from durable acrylic with sturdy springs to keep them in place. The clips are perfect for up-dos or simply keeping your hair back while you scrub your face, put on a mask, or apply your makeup.

27 A 6-Pack Of Hipster Bikini Briefs That Offer Comfortable Wear Areke Womens Bikini Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Comfy is the name of the game with these women’s stretch bikini briefs. The seamless construction eliminates the side seam for a smooth finish, and the banded legs are gentle on your skin. Pair these panties with dresses, skirts, or jeans. You can pick from a range of color options. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 A Lightweight Bralette That’s Seamless & Cozy Calvin Klein Seamless Wirefree Bralette Amazon $32 See On Amazon This seamless bralette is bound to become your go-to for daily wear at work or play. The pull-on construction offers easy wear, and the adjustable straps can be positioned in two different ways to match the structure of your tops. Before I forget, this bralette can be washed in your machine for super-easy care.

29 These No-Show Socks That Simply Won’t Slip Off Your Heel wernies No Show Socks (4 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Ankle socks are an awesome idea, but so many of them slide down as you go about your day. Check out these no-show socks that many reviewers are saying really do stay in place. Rubber grips on the heels help keep them from slipping down into your shoes, and the premium cotton construction is soft and breathable. Available sizes: 5-1, 8-11

30 This Cotton Cami That’s Made For Layering Your Wardrobe Hanes Women's Stretch Cotton Cami with Built-in Shelf Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon This stretchy cotton cami is the perfect thing for wearing under sweaters or pairing with a blazer or cardigan. With 5% spandex in the blend and a built-in shelf bra, this cami combines a stylish look with a little bit of support. Many reviewers love that there’s no itchy tag to contend with, too.

31 These Slip-On Sandal Flats That Work With Pretty Much Any Outfit Cambridge Select Women's Slip-On Open Toe Sandal Amazon $20 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a great slide that can pair with everything from casual shorts ensembles to your outfit for dinner out? Completely vegan-friendly, this open-toe sandal contains no leather or suede. The simple on-trend slip-on is a great foundation for your summer wardrobe and comes in a range of color choices.

32 This Versatile Romper That’s Also A Floral Maxi Dress BIUBIU Women's Off Shoulder Floral Rayon Maxi Romper Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Welcome warm weather with this breezy romper dress. The maxi cut is comfortable to wear, while a slit in the front offers some extra style. This off-the-shoulder selection makes it simple to show off your favorite necklaces and chokers. You can pair it with sandals and a sun hat for a perfect weekend look, and it comes in different colors as well as designs. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

33 These Ruffle Hem Drawstring Shorts That Are Both Cute & Comfy HUUSA Drawstring Ruffle Hem Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon These ruffle hem shorts are practically the definition of cute — and they come with pockets, which is a total must-have, in my opinion. The loose fit and drawstring top offer totally comfortable wear, and maintenance is as easy as popping them in your machine. A range of available colors means you have so many, many options, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This 2-Piece Crop Top & Midi Skirt That Goes From Simple To Stunning MRSFITOK Crop Top and Midi Skirt Plus Size Set (2-Piece) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Complete with a cropped tank top and a matching midi skirt, you can dress this two-piece set up or down to meet your occasion. Pair it with heels and a clutch, and you’re ready for a night out. If you’re looking for a casual brunch style, you can layer it with a shrug or cardigan. It’s available in 13 colors and patterns for a fabulous fashion statement. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

35 A Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Your Skin & Your Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only do these satin pillowcases help keep your skin and hair hydrated, but they also help make your bed look incredible. The sleek satin construction is soothing to rest upon, and an envelope enclosure helps hold your pillow securely in place. Select from over 20 colors.

36 These Multipurpose Cleaning Wipes That Remove Dirt & Salt From Your Leather Boots BootRescue All Natural Cleaning Wipes Amazon $9 See On Amazon You can restore your suede and leather boots, booties, and heels to their former glory with these simple boot wipes. Designed to remove dirt and salt stains, these wipes work with just a simple swipe or two. The resealable packaging makes them ideal for keeping in a glove box or your desk at work.

37 This Simple & Gentle Kit For Keeping Your Jewelry Clean & Sparkling Peaknip Diamond Dazzle Stick Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get a jewelry-shop clean right at home with this jewelry cleaning stick. Ideal for restoring your diamonds’ sparkle, this simple stick features polished bristles for a gentle clean. Polymers in the formula help smooth offer scuffs and scratches, and it comes with a cleaning cloth for a final, polished touch.

38 A Battery-Operated Fabric Shavers That Keeps Your Favorite Outfits Looking New Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Refreshing your favorite sweaters is simple with this battery-operated fabric shaver. Three settings let you handle almost any type of fabric so you always look your best, and the generous surface area makes quick work of the task. This shaver is compact for easy travel.

39 A Universal Selfie Ring Light That Clips Onto Your Phone For Brighter Photos Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can stop searching for the perfect lighting, all thanks to this compact selfie ring light. It clips right onto your phone for super-simple setup, and a ring of 36 LEDs offers bright illumination day or night. Plus, it’s rechargeable by USB and ready whenever the mood to snap photos hits. This versatile ring light also makes a great lamp when you need one.

40 These Stain-Removing Wine Wipes That Fit In Your Pocket The Vanity Project Stain Removing Wine Wipes Amazon $15 See On Amazon These stain-removing wipes are packaged individually for easy stashing in your purse or pocket, and the simple formula helps remove wine stains quickly from your teeth. Packaged in a box, these wipes also make a terrific gift for your favorite sommelier.

41 A Handheld Steamer That Releases Wrinkles In Just Seconds Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can easily steam out stubborn wrinkles in your clothes with this portable hand steamer. The 9-foot power cord offers flexible operation, and the 240-milliliter capacity delivers up to 15 minutes of steam, letting you care for your whole outfit. This steamer comes with a brush for complete fabric maintenance.