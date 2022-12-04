Even if you consider yourself a tidy person who gets a meditative kind of joy from cleaning (I feel you), sometimes weeks can fly by when you can’t summon the energy to pick up a mop or broom. It’s during those times when stepping on errant cat litter found oddly far from the litter box or finding small beard hairs everywhere on your bathroom vanity makes you realize you might need ingenuity over elbow grease to tackle these problems. Don’t sweat it: I’ve put together this list of brilliant things on Amazon that make your home way less gross.

For example, you’ll be pleased to know I found the perfect large cat litter mat that’s designed specifically to trap litter from your cat’s paws as they leave the box. And there’s even a beard apron on this list that lets not one small beard hair fall to the floor or land on a previously clean surface.

This brilliant list of ingenious things will get rid of some of your grossest (yet normal) problems and have your home clean in no time.

1 A Pack Of Charcoal Filter Pods That Make Your Keurig Coffee Taste Amazing K&J Charcoal Water Filter Pods (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If sipping your morning cup is inducing a slight gag rather than a stimulating boost, your hard water may be at fault. Enter these charcoal filter pods that will have your coffee tasting as flavorful as ever with its three layers of filtration. They’re compatible with any Keurig machine, including 2.0 models, and work to filter out impurities like minerals, chlorine, and any other odors that could be ruining your morning brew. They come in a pack of 12 and are obviously a go-to for single-serve coffee lovers with over 49,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

2 These Storage Cubes To Neatly Organize Clutter Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon The moment clutter starts to feel like it owns you is the moment you need these storage cubes to establish who’s boss again. They’re made of durable non-woven fabric and set up in seconds with a reinforced bottom and side handles for easy portability. They’re designed to fit perfectly inside storage cube organizers and come in nine different colors such as purple, royal blue, and black. Store books, toys, pillows, exercise equipment, and anything else you can imagine, and collapse the cubes down flat when not needed.

3 A Memory Foam Bath Mat That’s Super Absorbent Genteele Bath Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your feet feeling clean and hygienic using this bath mat with over 55,000 reviews. It dries quickly thanks to its highly absorbent material, and it’s made of cushy memory foam and includes lots of grippy PVC dots on the back to keep it in place. Choose from eight size options as well as tons of colors such as a neutral beige, bright fuschia, or dusty smoke blue.

4 These Vacuum Storage Bags That Protect Seasonal Items Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These ingenious vacuum storage bags make it so that when the seasons start to turn, that stored comforter is as fresh as it was the day you cleaned it. The bags work with any vacuum model to remove every bit of air and prevent damage from moisture or mildew. Even huge items will be reduced to 80% of their original size, making them easy to store in small spaces. The bags come in four sizes (small, medium, large, and jumbo) and even come with their own hand pump for convenience.

5 A Set Of Cutting Boards That Come In 4 Sizes Belwares Cutting Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s nothing less savory than cutting fresh food on a surface that’s seen better days. Easily rectify the situation with this set of cutting boards that are made of non-porous, BPA-free plastic and come in four sizes. They’re fully reversible with rubber feet keeping them in place and one side even features juice grooves to neatly contain liquids. Toss them in the dishwasher for easy and thorough cleaning.

6 This Toiletry Bag To Stylishly Store Cosmetics CHANDELLI Hanging Toiletry Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon This gorgeous toiletry bag looks like a chic handbag when buttoned up but in fact, has four generous pockets for ample storage. It can be hung using a metal hook, handle, or chain, and is made of waterproof material that comes in three chic colors (cream, mauve, and sage). All the pockets are transparent and you can even detach a small pouch from the bottom to take your essentials on the go.

7 A Beard Apron That Keeps Bathroom Countertops Spotless Beard King Beard Apron Amazon $16 See On Amazon This beard apron may be one of the most practical things ever to be invented and will delight all those who have to share a bathroom with their bearded brethren. The large apron wraps around their neck and shoulders and then attaches to the mirror in front using two strong suction cups. All falling hair will be caught and disposed of right into the trash. Rejoice in never again finding tiny beard hairs in surprising places.

8 These Swedish Dishcloths That Can Be Washed & Reused Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Revel in clean surfaces all over your house with the help of these clever Swedish dishcloths that can be machine-washed up to 100 times. They’re made of plant-based, biodegradable cellulose and cotton and are incredibly absorbent. Use them on all kinds of surfaces from glass to wood to marble and choose from 10 cheerful colors that will be sure to brighten any kitchen.

9 A Coffee Canister That Keeps Beans Fresh & Flavorful Bean Envy Coffee Canister Amazon $23 See On Amazon Coffee made of stale beans can seriously tank a day before it’s even gotten started, so keep them fresh for as long as possible using this coffee canister. It’s made of stainless steel and features a hinged, airtight lid that both keeps oxygen out and, as a bonus, retains the flavor of beans by releasing carbon dioxide through a special valve. A coffee scoop with convenient side storage is also included.

10 This Sugar Dispenser That’s Mess-Free Hunnibi Glass Sugar Container Dispenser Amazon $19 See On Amazon Step aside, classic bowl-and-spoon combo: This innovative glass sugar dispenser prevents any messes by letting your thumb do the work. The trigger allows you to release the precise amount of sugar you desire with a clean seal created when you’re finished. It’s easy to wash and can alternatively be used for other sweeteners such as honey or maple syrup.

11 A Set Of Airtight Food Containers In Multiple Sizes Chef's Path Food Containers with Lids Amazon $28 See On Amazon Transform haphazard pantry storage into an aesthetically pleasing display with these airtight food containers that come in a variety of sizes. Each set includes seven containers (two mini, two small, two medium, and one large) and can be used to store anything from pasta to cereal to coffee. The lids have a flip lock to prevent goods from going stale and the set comes with both chalkboard labels and a pen to make contents clear.

12 This Drain Protector That Makes It Easy To Remove Trapped Hair TubShroom Tub Drain Protector Amazon $12 See On Amazon Go ahead and delete that plumber’s number from your phone, because with this drain protector, constant clogs will become a vague memory of the past. It features an award-winning, innovative design that allows water to flow freely but hair to be securely trapped. Easily extract the protector by grabbing the mushroom-like top and remove the hair in one easy motion.

13 A Cleaning Bundle That Takes On Every Dirty Surface Stardrops Miracle Cleaning Paste Amazon $20 See On Amazon Deal with literally any dirty surface by investing in this one cleaning bundle that includes a cleaning paste, a multi-purpose spray, a cream cleaner, and a bathroom foam cleaner. No dirty spot will survive the wrath of these products that contain powerful cleaning agents yet are still safe and non-toxic. On top of creating a lustrous shine, they each leave a light and refreshing lemon scent as well.

14 This Toilet Plunger & Bowl Brush That Comes With Its Own Stand MR.SIGA Toilet Plunger and Bowl Brush Amazon $22 See On Amazon Bathroom cleaning tools don’t need to be stashed away in shame; they can actually be displayed neatly and cleanly in their own stands, like this toilet plunger and bowl brush. The plunger is made of commercial-grade rubber and features an extended section that can be folded in to deal with shower clogs or folded out for increased suction. The bowl brush features tough nylon bristles that can get underneath the rim and creates no mess by being stored in its own compartment.

15 A Clothing Storage Bag That Expands For Large Items ZOBER Expandable Storage Bags Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give yourself some storage flexibility with this clothing storage bag that expands to store sweaters just as easily as huge comforters. The extender zipper allows you to easily increase or decrease the capacity of the bag depending on your storage needs and constraints. The breathable fabric exterior is tough against potential tears and the clear vinyl cover allows you to conveniently see what’s contained inside.

16 This Chalk Style Paint That Dries In 30 Minutes Country Chic Paint Chalk Style Paint Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instantly update and refresh haggard furniture with this ingenious chalk-style paint that dries within a mere 30 minutes. It is incredibly easy to apply as it has both a primer and a top coat already built in and can conveniently be used on both outdoor and indoor furniture. Choose from tons of gorgeous colors on offers like sage green (pictured above), persimmon, or wisteria.

17 A Pet Feeding Bowl Mat That Keeps Floors Clean Primio Pet Feeding Mat Amazon $16 See On Amazon Let both pet and owner face feeding time blissfully with the help of this large bowl mat that keeps the mess contained and floors clean and sparkling. Made of food-grade silicone, the mat is non-toxic as well as nonslip thanks to small grips on the back. The raised lip around the edge harnesses spills and the entire mat can be easily cleaned in the sink or in the dishwasher.

18 This Cat Litter Mat That Traps Mess From Paws iPrimio Cat Litter Mat Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re tired of taking a step in the night only to have your bare feet painfully crunch down on small bits of litter, turn to this cat litter mat. It comes in a large jumbo size and is made of a soft mesh that traps litter falling from your cat’s paws as they leave the litter box. Shake the excess litter back into the box or use a vacuum for quick cleaning.

19 An Electric Dog Nail Grinder To Maintain Floors & Furniture Hertzko Electric Dog Nail Grinder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Prevent floors from being scuffed and upholstery from being torn up using this electric nail grinder on your pet’s paws. It has a quiet motor so as to not upset your dog or cat and uses a low vibration to gently trim nails. It’s rechargeable via micro-USB and includes three different-sized ports to accommodate smaller or larger pets.

20 This Duvet Cover Set Made Of Soft & Cool Cotton Pizuna Duvet Cover Set (Queen) Amazon $47 See On Amazon Trade out old and past-their-prime sheets for this duvet cover set that’s made of breathable yet soft cotton. Each set comes with a duvet cover that includes corner ties to keep comforters in place as well as two pillow shams. The 400-thread count cotton keeps body temperatures cool while the sateen weave provides serious softness. It comes in numerous sizes as well as over 30 beautiful colors such as sea foam or violet gray.

21 A Dishwasher Magnet That Tells You If Your Dishes Are Clean Or Dirty Sutter Signs Dog Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $8 See On Amazon This cute dishwasher magnet features two opposite drawings of a black lab – one that is adorably clean and one that is adorably dirty. Rotate the 3-inch magnet to have either the clean or dirty dog right side up to tell everyone in the household whether or not the dishes have been run through the cycle. The magnet leaves no residue and also comes in two other breeds: a German shepherd and a golden retriever.

22 This Shower Door Seal That Helps Keep Floors Mold-Free Aulett Home Shower Door Seal Amazon $27 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than a bathroom floor that’s accumulating mold and mildew because your shower door allows water to leak. This shower door seal is an easy fix as it attaches in minutes to the bottom of your glass shower door to provide a solid barrier to water. It’s made of durable vinyl that attaches to the door and a more flexible vinyl that forms a barrier with the floor so that your bathroom remains clean and dry.

23 A Pet Odor Eliminator That Uses Refreshing Orange Oil ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of the faint smell of a pet’s past transgression? Get rid of the subtle stink using this powerful pet odor eliminator that utilizes natural orange oil, which, as a bonus, smells amazing. It’s made with a non-toxic formula that’s safe to use around pets and works great on carpet, upholstery, tile, and car interiors, to name just a few places. With over 104,000 reviews on Amazon, so many pet owners consider this spray a non-negotiable must-have product.

24 This Hanging Organizer To Whip Your Closet Into Shape Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your closet is starting to look upside down due to clothes piling up on the floor, this hanging shelf organizer will be a game changer for you. It has five shelves to store anything from hats to sweaters to pants to shoes and even includes six small mesh pockets on either side for accessories. It comes in four colors to complement your closet aesthetic (black, gray, white, and java) and hangs securely using two metal hooks.

25 A Splatter Screen That Keeps Your Stovetop Grease-Free BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $12 See On Amazon Spending ages scrubbing away at stubborn grease isn’t anyone’s idea of a fun time. Whenever you start frying up something delicious, opt for this brilliant splatter screen that’s designed to sit atop your pan and prevent grease from landing on your stovetop. It has a heat-resistant handle and is made of a fine, stainless steel mesh that lets the steam out but keeps grease in. Toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

26 This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit That Removes Years Of Lint Build-Up Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $11 See On Amazon Just hook this dryer vent kit to any vacuum and it easily extracts years’ worth of accumulated lint. This results in both your dryer working more efficiently and the prevention of potential house fires — which makes it a really smart product to own. The kit comes with a vacuum attachment, hose, and guide iron that helps you to get into hard-to-reach, narrow spaces.

27 A Food Liner That Helps Keep Your Produce Fresher For Longer Dualplex® Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Watching your hard-earned money waste away as expensive produce spoils can be depressing. Enter this inventive food liner that simply sits underneath fruits and vegetables in your refrigerator to greatly extend their freshness. It comes in a pack of six and is made of foam, which allows air to circulate all around produce, helping to prevent both bruising and rotting.

28 This Grout Pen That Revitalizes Tile Work Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s amazing what a fresh coat of paint can do to transform almost anything around the house, and that goes for your tiles as well. This grout pen, with a choice of a wide or narrow tip, makes it easy to brighten up and refresh old, stained, or faded grout. It uses a non-toxic formula and simply requires you to shake, pump to saturate the tip, then paint for tile work that looks brand new.

29 A Cat Scratch Deterrent In The Form Of An Invisible Shield Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re tired of territorial fights with your cat as to who really owns the sofa (you know it’s you, even if they try to convince you otherwise), opt for this cat scratch deterrent. It comes in a pack of six invisible shields that attach easily and quickly to upholstery using self-adhesive. They can be trimmed to a custom length and work on many different kinds of fabric such as polyester or cotton. The pick includes twist pins for an even more secure attachment.

30 This Magical Eraser Sponge That Only Requires Water STK Eraser Sponges (20-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon “Magical” is no understatement when it comes to this eraser sponge that needs only water to thoroughly clean any surface. It can be used in literally any room of your house and on almost any surface from leather to marble to steel. It comes in a healthy pack of 20 and is made of dense melamine which removes stains effortlessly but won’t cause damage along the way.

31 A Pack Of Chair Leg Covers To Prevent Floors From Getting Scuffed aneaseit Felt Bottom Soft Silicone Chair Leg Covers Amazon $13 See On Amazon These chair leg covers are made of stretchy silicone and soft felt to keep your floors free from scuffs and scratches. They come in sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large and are available in a choice of finishes such as clear or a variety of browns to match chair legs more precisely. Each set comes with 16 covers that can fit just as easily around square legs as round.

32 This Stainless Steel Cleaner That’s Plant-Based Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Getting a great shine to your kitchen surfaces doesn’t need to require harsh chemicals. This stainless steel cleaner is highly effective and uses plant-based ingredients like coconut oil to get the job done. It comes with its own microfiber cloth to gently wipe away streaks, grime, and smudges and the pH-neutral formula even creates a protective barrier so that the resulting shine lasts for longer.

33 A Set Of Refrigerator Organizer Bins For Tidy Food Storage Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 8) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Rooting around your fridge for that one evasive condiment or wandering apple can add needless frustration to your life. These refrigerator organizer bins made of shatterproof plastic are just the thing you need to contain those items so that they’re easily accessible and neatly displayed. They come in a pack of eight (four medium and four large) and are conveniently stackable with built-in handles for easy retrieval.

34 This Toilet Bowl Ring Remover Made Of Pumice Stone Pumie Toilet Bowl Ring Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your toilet has acquired some stubborn stains over the years, turn to this remarkable toilet bowl ring remover that’s made of actual pumice stone. It scours your toilet bowl, removing old stains and mineral deposits, yet is chemical-free and gentle enough to not damage porcelain or mess up septic systems.

35 A Ceiling Fan Duster With An Extendable Handle Estilo Extendable Ceiling & Fan Duster (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon You may think you’ve been an avid and consistent duster, but that moment you go to check the top of your ceiling fan can come as an unwelcome shock. A simple fix comes in the form of this ceiling fan duster, which is all you need to really feel like you’ve cleaned your place from head to toe – with no shaky ladder required. It has an extendable handle that can reach up to 47 inches and the brush fibers use static electricity to trap all dust.

36 This Shower Curtain With A Removable Liner For Easy Cleaning Barossa Washable Shower Curtain Amazon $27 See On Amazon Nothing feels less spa-like than bathing with a grimy shower curtain close at hand. This waffle-weave shower curtain will make your bathroom feel like it belongs in a fancy hotel, but, best of all, it’s made with a removable liner that can be effortlessly detached and washed. The curtain features a sheer window along the top to allow light to gently filter in and you can choose from eight shades including classic white or a cheerful light turquoise.

37 A Power Scrubber To Thoroughly Clean Tight Spots Rubbermaid Tile Power Scrubber Amazon $18 See On Amazon This power scrubber will have you vowing to manually scrub no more as its battery-powered motor can oscillate an incredible 60 times per second (batteries are included). It comes with two different accessory brush heads: an all-purpose scrubbing head for any job around the house and a grout head for narrow spaces. With two scrub settings offered (pulse or continuous), bits of stubborn grime will stand no chance.

38 This Extendable Tub Scrubber Designed To Reach Every Corner OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub Scrubber Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give your bath the deep clean it deserves with this extendable tub scrubber that is ingeniously designed to access every grout line and tight corner. The replaceable scrubber head is made of antimicrobial nylon that’s abrasive enough to deal with accumulated grime and soap scum. It has over 44,000 reviews and includes a handle that can twist to extend to a generous 42 inches so that even the tile at the top can be thoroughly scrubbed clean.

39 An Automatic Soap Dispenser For Germ-Free Hand-Washing Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $24 See On Amazon With the help of this automatic soap dispenser, you can bid farewell to constantly transferring bacteria to and from the soap bottle every time you handle it. The soap dispenser uses four AA batteries (not included) to activate an infrared motion sensor whenever your hands are underneath it that dispenses soap with no touching required. You can even set a preference for how much soap you want to be dispensed each time, thus saving you money down the road on supplies.