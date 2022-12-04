Life
Brilliant Things On Amazon That Make Your Home WAY Less Gross
You’ll never have toilet bowl rings again.
Even if you consider yourself a tidy person who gets a meditative kind of joy from cleaning (I feel you), sometimes weeks can fly by when you can’t summon the energy to pick up a mop or broom. It’s during those times when stepping on errant cat litter found oddly far from the litter box or finding small beard hairs everywhere on your bathroom vanity makes you realize you might need ingenuity over elbow grease to tackle these problems. Don’t sweat it: I’ve put together this list of brilliant things on Amazon that make your home way less gross.
For example, you’ll be pleased to know I found the perfect large cat litter mat that’s designed specifically to trap litter from your cat’s paws as they leave the box. And there’s even a beard apron on this list that lets not one small beard hair fall to the floor or land on a previously clean surface.
This brilliant list of ingenious things will get rid of some of your grossest (yet normal) problems and have your home clean in no time.