2020 has been a year. On the bright side, it means chocolate is essentially a main food group now. If, like me, you feel like any opportunity for chocolate is a welcome source of relief, then you'll be thrilled with Cadbury's latest launch: the Santa Sleigh Kit 2020.

The special kit follows in the festive footsteps of last year's epic chocolate house (like a gingerbread house, but way better) and comes packed with all sorts of DIY fun. Priced at £14, the kit is described on Cadbury's website as “a deliciously fun gift." (Great treat to buy yourself, too.)

The self-assembly kit includes Dairy Milk Bars, Dairy Milk hollow Santa, Curly Wurly, Freddo, Fudge Chomp, and white Buttons. Plus instructions, naturally. What can we say? The confectioners have cracked it.

Cadbury fans agree, and have left dozens of comments to that effect on the IG post introducing the sweet new treats.

Available through Cadbury's official website and via Next's website, the sleigh kit makes the perfect present. Last year's festive launch was also stocked at Morrisons, Asda, and Ocado, but no word yet on whether that Christmas miracle will repeat this year. I'll update you as soon as I know.

Best snap up your Christmas treats before time, and of course the actual products, run out.