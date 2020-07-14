With the summer season comes warm weather, sunshine, and a whole lot of fun. Well, at least that's the usual. This year, things may be a little different. With social distancing guidelines still suggested by experts, the way we go through this summer will be extremely different than anything in the past. But that doesn't mean you can't have a good time. You might be missing beach days and happy hours, but there are ways to celebrate right from home. And canned cocktails are just what you need this summer.

If you've ever heard someone say "things taste better from a can," they're absolutely right. While getting in the kitchen and getting creative with your alcoholic beverages can be fun, sometimes you just want to sit back, relax, and have your cocktail chilled and ready for you to grab. No fuss or hassle, all you have to do is pop open your can and enjoy.

But if you're new to the world of canned cocktails, it might be helpful to be pointed in the right direction. From hard lemonades to sparkling tequila, you have so many different options to choose from to help you find the perfect drink-in-a-can. Here are 11 options to get you started.

1 Bud Light Seltzer The Bud Light Seltzer is a hard seltzer drink with a hint of fruit flavor. You can choose between Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Strawberry, and Mango for the perfect fruity taste. Plus, there are no artificial flavors.

2 Absolut Cans Courtesy of Absolut Absolut released brand new Vodka Sodas and Cocktails made with original, light flavors. The Absolut Vodka Sodas come in three different flavors: Lime & Cucumber, Grapefruit & Rosemary, and Raspberry & Lemongrass. The Absolut Cocktails are ready-to-drink and come in Mango Mule, Berry Vodkarita, and Grapefruit Paloma flavors.

3 Loverboy Spritz The Loverboy Spritz is a premium craft cocktail that has no added sugar so that you don't have to worry about hangovers. Created by Bravo TV's "Summer House" stars, the Spritz comes in two fresh flavors: Blueberry Lemon (kissed with basil) and Mango Peach (kissed with chili pepper). Each taste isn't just refreshing, it also comes packed with a fun surprise.

4 Two Chicks Sparking Cocktails Two Chicks was founded by two women who are dedicated to providing all-natural, gluten free drinks for people to enjoy. Their canned Sparking Cocktails come in six different flavors: Sparking Citrus Margarita, Sparkling Vodka Fizz, Sparkling Paloma, Sparkling Vodka CuTea, Sparkling New Fashioned, and Sparkling Apple Gimlet. Bonus: They're vegan-friendly.

5 Miami Cocktail Co. Organic Spritz The Miami Cocktail Co.'s Organic Spritz cans contain all-organic ingredients to create a fresh and healthy drink. Their flavors — Margarita Spritz, Mimosa Spritz, Sangria Spritz, Bellini Spritz, and Paloma Spritz — all mix either organize rosé wine or blue weber agave with natural fruit juices to make a refreshing taste.

6 Angry Orchard Spritz Rosé Cider Angry Orchard takes the taste of fresh, red apples in a spritz and mixes it with rosé wine to create a light and bright hard cider for you to enjoy. Though this is the only flavor available, this 12-ounce can is all you need to enjoy a cool, summer drink.

7 Malibu Rum Cans Malibu has given you the "perfect summer mix" with their Caribbean rum with coconut drinks-in-a-can. With Cranberry, Cola, and Pineapple flavors, you'll get a sweet and fresh drink that'll make you feel like you're right on the islands, even if you're just in your backyard.

8 Yes Way Rosé Have you ever wanted to drink rosé out of a can? Of course you have. And now you can, thanks to Yes Way Rosé. Skip the wine glass and drink this Grenache-based drink right from the can. You can thank us later.

9 Truly Hard Seltzer Truly Hard Seltzer is a super light, all-natural hard drink made without any artificial flavors or sweeteners. The hard seltzer comes in several different flavors, including Wild Berry, Blueberry & Acai, Raspberry Lime, Black Cherry, Lime, Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon, Pineapple, Mango, Passionfruit, and Watermelon & Kiwi. You'll be able to get just the fruity and refreshing flavor you've been craving right in a can.

10 Smirnoff Spiked Sparking Seltzer Smirnoff's Spiked Sparking Seltzer gives you a fun, fruity cocktail from a company you know and love. These light, crisp, and bubbly drinks come in 10 different flavors: Red, White, & Berry, Raspberry Rosé, Berry Lemonade, Cranberry Lime, Piña Colada, Pink Apple Rosé, Strawberry Rosé, White Peach Rosé, Blackberry, and Blood Orange. With a wide range of flavors, you can have a different flavor every day.