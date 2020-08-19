If you thought TikTok was a safe space to keep tabs on your ex or just invisibly and shamelessly explore content, you'd probably be pretty disappointed if you found out that your viewing history was public. There's been a lot of confusion over whether or not people can see who viewed their profiles on TikTok. A spokesperson at TikTok tells Bustle once and for all that "it's not currently a feature." But if you're concerned about who is seeing your content, you'll want to brush up on the different account settings and what they entail. Just because you can't see exactly who's checking you out, doesn't mean you can't learn more about your audience.

If you have a public account, anyone can see what you post, and you'll be able to see how many people have viewed your videos by looking at the "Me" tab at the lower right corner of the screen. When you're looking at the grid view of your content, you'll see the view count on the bottom left corner of each video. You can then tap the individual videos to see how many people have liked and commented on them. Obviously if someone interacted with your video, they watched it. But short of liking it, or commenting on it, you won't know who has seen it. And while Instagram Stories might have made you feel reliant on knowing who exactly has peeped your video, there once was a time in which that information was private too, and we survived. A good rule of thumb is to assume that if it's public, everyone's seen it.

If you're not interested in sharing your content with the world — or, potentially the For You Page — you might want to make your profile private. This means that only you and the people you allow to follow you can see what you post. With a private account, you can approve or deny followers to control who has access to your content and who can interact with you. That said, even if your videos are private, your profile photo, username, and bio will be publicly displayed, so if you really want to go under the radar, keep personal information and pictures out of your profile.

If you're a content creator, or just interested in understanding how your posts perform and you have a public profile, you can switch over to a Pro Account. While it won't tell you who exactly is watching your videos or checking out your profile, it will tell you info about the people who are watching. The analytics page will show you how many people see your videos, where they found it —whether or was via the For You Page, or from your profile —and where in the world they're viewing from. To enable this feature, tap the three dots on the upper right corner of your screen, tap Manage My Account, and you'll see in red at the bottom of the list of options, "Switch to Pro Account." Once you turn this feature on, all of your videos will have a three dot icon on the right side, below comments which you can tap for Analytics to learn more about how the video performed.

But if the real reason you clicked on this article is because you were terrified that people could see your viewing habits, fear not. What you watch is your business, at least on TikTok.