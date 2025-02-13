There are plenty of cliche pieces of job advice that are thrown around mindlessly. “Choose a job you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life,” they say. You’ve probably been told some variation of, “Hard work pays off,” or, “The early bird gets the worm” at some point. But when it comes to navigating an unprecedented job market, that calls for some fresh tidbits of encouragement.

Whether you’re chugging along at your 9 to 5 working toward a promotion within your field or daydreaming about a more unorthodox career path, there’s a way to get there. Below, some actionable advice from successful women in business, tech, the arts, and more about how to deal with problems in the office, how to keep pushing yourself while waiting for the payoff, tips for balancing your career and personal life, and the sort of people to keep in your corner along the way.

Listen to founders who turned their passions into their main gigs, C-suite executives who worked their way to the top of their industry, and the many women who have pivoted from one industry to the next. Take these actionable tips, and go forth.

Work Hard. Someone Else Already Is.

“My mom once told me, ‘If you don’t do it, some other idiot will,’ ” — Carolyn Wheeler, cofounder & CEO of sexual wellness brand Vella

“When you do something that none of your peer group can do, people don’t forget it and you start to get more opportunities. Eager beavers do end up ultimately getting ahead.” — Jessica Schaefer, founder and CEO of Lushi, a wellness platform that helps make fertility services, egg freezing, and IVF more accessible for users

Maintain A Circle Of Support

“Surround yourself with some people who can tell you, ‘No, you’re doing a great job,’ people you trust can support your confidence.” — Becca Millstein, co-founder and CEO of Fishwife, a tinned seafood company

“Have someone you can rely on and someone you can celebrate with or cry to.” — LeAnn Darland, co-founder of TALEA Beer Co.

Set Boundaries & Stick To Them

“There’s no award for not sleeping.” —Aditi Daga, co-founder of Angara Jewelry

“I never tell anybody else about the opportunities I get so that when I am rejected, I’m the only one let down.” — Mary Kate Morrissey, Broadway actor who played Elphaba in Wicked in 2024

“I don’t do dinner meetings for work. I don’t take calls after 6 p.m. I’m very strict with my calendar.” — J.S.

Embrace The Power Of A Side Gig

“Follow your intuition, and go for your dreams, even if that means working two jobs, your day job and your side hustle, until you can focus on your dream full-time.” — Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy

“I do advocate for people finding work outside of their work, even if it doesn’t pay. I encourage people to find those volunteer or internship opportunities on the side of their [full-time] work to expand their skill set.” — B.M.

Tackle Issues Head-On

“Step back and figure out where the problem is coming from — and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Is a process causing extra steps? Is it how the team is working? Is it something bigger? Only once you’ve worked to identify the root of a problem can you take the right steps to fix it.” — Ceci Mourkogiannis, Vice President of Product at Snap Inc.

“Don’t let big problems go unresolved for a long period of time. If there’s a problem, I am attacking it, fixing it, and then I move on to the next thing.” — J.S.

Ask (Or Hire) Someone Who Knows

“I learned to delegate and hire the best talent for things that didn’t align with my strengths. When you’re surrounded by better talent than you, you are learning all the time, and that just makes work more fun.” — A.D.

“If you don’t know the meaning of a word or term, you need to ask or Google it.” — C.W.

Be Flexible & Persistent

“Zoom out, and question everything. Be really willing to question the assumptions you’ve made in your work.” — Tara Hankinson, co-founder of TALEA Beer Co.

“Be agile and not emotionally locked into any idea.” — A.D.

“You have to pair humility with confidence. That’s the tough balance to strike. Especially for women, it can be tough because, obviously, we know there are cultural factors that make us not negotiate for ourselves, not recognize our skill set, not value ourselves as much as we should.” — B.M.

“You may be right, but you may be right at the wrong time. Being right at the right time takes patience, and that’s where you don’t give up. You have to keep knowing you’re right and that you can’t have control over the right time. But sooner or later, it does happen.” — C.W.

These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.