In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with celebrities and influencers to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Carly Lawrence — TV personality and founder of the fragrance brand Sutherland & Co. — shares what wellness looks like to her, from morning rituals to relationship values.

Carly Lawrence is the ultimate girl’s girl. Last month, minutes after I met the Canadian model and former Too Hot to Handle star at NYLON Nights in Miami, Lawrence handed me a tube of concealer from her gold clutch after I lost mine. “I think we’re the same shade!” she said. Then, the content creator offered to snap a pic of five girls entering the party, adding “they would have done it for me.”

The 27-year-old is bubbly and upbeat, though her 2024 wasn’t entirely smooth sailing. In June, she filed for divorce from Love Island USA’s Bennett Sipes. “I’ve never talked about this, but I’m really enjoying being single,” Lawrence says. Between balancing her relationships with friends in Los Angeles, maintaining her Instagram, and working on her fragrance line Sutherland & Co., she’s staying busy.

Ahead, Lawrence shares the self-care steps that help her thrive on- and off-air, from #cooktok to Starbucks.

Six months after your split, how are you feeling?

I feel good. I’m not dating right now, which is crazy. I’m really focused on work this year, especially film.

What does your dream guy look like now?

Tall, funny, and driven. Someone who is confident in our relationship and can say, “Hey, go ahead and have a weekend in Miami with your girls. I paid the tab at the club already. Have fun.”

Between content creation and your fragrance line, I can imagine work is busy. When did you know you wanted to launch a product?

Three years ago I was sitting at my kitchen table and brainstorming about what I could create. Fragrance has always been my “thing”, even since high school. I was constantly mixing five perfumes to make my own scent, so I thought, why not create one just like that?

Well, we have to know — what are the five scents that inspired this?

Burberry Her, Burberry Goddess, Giardini di Toscana Bianco Latte, Baccarat Rouge 540, and Pink Sugar. Also, something I learned while studying perfume is that men love pumpkin; it’s the scent they compliment the most, so I had my team formulate this fragrance with that in mind.

How do you feel about a signature scent?

My fragrance Exist has been a consistent ritual in my life and has become my “signature” because I wear it every day. Transparently, I started the process of creating it during such a dark time in my life, it was the thing that kept me going. The top notes are vanilla, coffee and caramel.

What’s your morning routine?

I wake up at 8 or 9 a.m. and the first thing I do — even before I pee — is take my dog out. You get it. Then it’s coffee, and straight to Pilates.

What’s your coffee order of choice?

I like an iced matcha from Stereoscope Coffee in LA. Or, if I’m being honest, the Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha coffee you can get at the grocery store. If they ever stop making that I’ll be a mess. I even DM’d @starbucks to tell them that.

How do you unwind?

I love to cook, so every night I cook a healthy dinner. It’s my favorite thing to do, I can make anything.

Anything?

I make an amazing beef stew, short ribs, homemade pasta, stir fry, soups… depends what vegetables are in season.

Wow. How did you learn to cook?

TikTok. And also, my mom.

What is one wellness habit you swear by?

I change my toothbrush every month. I’m a freak when it comes to that stuff – I like everything to be clean – and I expect the same from my future partner!