Your phone provides entertainment, helps you connect with others, and organizes your life, so it’s only natural to want to protect it with one of the most durable phone cases around. In your search, the CASETiFY versus Otterbox battle for the title of best phone case may have surfaced, and I’ve dived into the nitty gritty of both to determine the pros and cons of each. Here’s how the two brands stack up:

Drop Protection

Winner: CASETiFY

Both brands have created cases to protect your device against drops, falls, and more, thanks to military-grade drop protection that requires cases to be dropped 26 times from four feet to prove the edges, corners, front, and back of a case can survive multiple impacts. Additionally, both brands have cases that feature a raised edge around the camera to protect the lenses, extra corner protection, and raised bezel edges in the front to protect the screen if dropped.

Four popular models are listed below, with all models at or above five times the military standard. However, CASETiFY wins out with the CASETiFY Bounce Case, which has extra corner protection and can handle six times the military standard — the highest of any model.

Waterproofing & Scratch Protection

Winner: Otterbox

The OtterBox FRĒ Series offers the ability to be safely submersed in two meters of water for up to one hour; something the CASETiFY cases lack.

In addition, the OtterBox FRĒ Series and DEFENDER XT both have built-in screen protectors to prevent scratches to your screen. We also recommend pairing the CASETiFY cases (and the OtterBox Symmetry+ case) with a screen protector if scratches are a concern.

Style

Winner: Tie (CASETiFY for prints, Otterbox for solids)

If you want a more colorful print on your case, CASETiFY is probably a better bet, but if neutral colors or simple designs are what you’re looking for, both brands will have something to suit your aesthetic. Otterbox generally uses neutral colors and designs for their cases, while CASETiFY is known for expanding into more artistic designs and colorful expressions. While Otterbox has a few floral and colorful options, CASETiFY has more collabs with artists and humorous prints, with Otterbox largely making solid colors.

MagSafe Compatibility

Winner: Tie

If your phone is an iPhone 12, 13, or 14, you’ll likely be looking for MagSafe compatibility. The most popular models for both brands are MagSafe compatible.

Price

Winner: Otterbox

Both brands vary in price depending on the protection level of the model with the most protective cases costing more. The most protective models for both brands (the CASETiFY Bounce Case and the OtterBox FRĒ Series) are both above $80, with the OtterBox FRĒ Series varying in price (depending on the color chosen) to cost more or less than the CASETiFY Bounce Case.

As for the mid-level protection models for both brands (the CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case and the OtterBox DEFENDER XT), the OtterBox DEFENDER XT is significantly less expensive and this trend continues with the less protective models for both brands (the CASETiFY Impact Case and OtterBox Symmetry+ Case), with the OtterBox Symmetry+ Case costing a full $18 less. OtterBox also saves you money if you want screen protection thanks to the built-in screen protection on the FRĒ Series and DEFENDER XT models, saving you from buying a screen protector as an add-on.

One other point to note is that CASETiFY has Ultra Impact and Impact Cases available that forgo MagSafe compatibility for $10 less, offering serious cost savings if that feature isn’t important to you.

Sustainability

Winner: CASETiFY

The materials and methods used to construct the cases are vastly different. In terms of production methods, CASETiFY takes the cake when it comes to sustainability — the brand includes plant-based and recycled materials in its designs and places a huge emphasis on sustainability with its ISO14001-certified production facilities and goals for carbon neutrality. In 2021, CASETiFY even launched a line of Ultra Compostable cases made with ecotify, a proprietary blend of biopolymers, starch, and bamboo. Otterbox has certainly made efforts at increasing sustainability, such as using packaging from sustainable materials and using recycled plastics to construct some of their cases.

Conclusion

CASETiFY is the best option if you’re looking for colorful, artistic, or unique designs, but both brands offer a variety of solid and neutral colors.

If you’re prone to dropping your phone, the CASETiFY Bounce Case model is your best bet. However, if water is the main issue, the OtterBox FRĒ Series is the only waterproof model.

The Best Phone Case For Drops: CASETiFY Bounce Case

Pros

6x the military standard in drop protection

Available in a wide variety of prints and also in transparent solid colors

Made with recycled and plant-based materials

Shock-absorbing material on the corners

Cons

Price

Adds a little bulk to your phone

This highly protective phone case comes in several transparent solid colors and it’s also available in a variety of colorful prints. This has the greatest drop protection of any OtterBox or CASETiFY model — with six times the drop protection of the military-grade standard. CASETiFY explains that the case can absorbs 95% of any shock. This case, like most of their cases, is made of 65% recycled and plant-based materials (like bamboo) to create a super-strong and biodegradable material that’s 100% recyclable and has also been manufactured in production facilities complete with rainwater collection, recycling systems, and other sustainable practices.

The Best Phone Case For Water: The OtterBox FRĒ Series

Pros

5X the military standard in drop protection

Waterproof and submersible to 2 meters for 1 hour

Made with 60% recycled plastic

Built-in screen protector

Cons

Limited color selection, no prints available

The OtterBox FRĒ Series offers an impressive amount of protection against everyday drops and accidents. It has five times the military standard in drop protection, has a built-in screen protector to prevent screen scratches, and can be submerged in water — meaning no panicking if you spill your iced coffee on it. While it’s available in several solid colors, it doesn’t come in any patterns or prints.

Other Cases To Consider:

The CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case

With even more print choices to choose from and slightly slimmer corners than the Bounce Case, the Casetify Ultra Impact Case still offers impressive drop protection that is five times the military-grade standard. It’s also available in a non-MagSafe version for $10 less if MagSafe compatibility isn’t important to you.

The OtterBox DEFENDER XT Series

Offering five times the military-grade standard for drop protection and a built-in screen protector, the DEFENDER XT has impressive protection — it has greater drop protection than the CASETiFY Impact case for nearly the same price. It also has a built-in screen protector like the higher-end FRĒ Series. Unfortunately, it’s not available in prints — just solid colors with a few partially-transparent options.

The CASETiFY Impact Case

The CASETiFY Impact Case still offers impressive drop protection — four times the military-grade standard and is available in 20 widely varying prints. Don’t like the purple accents? There’s a listing with black accents instead. There is also a non-MagSafe-compatible version available that’s $10 less.

The OtterBox Symmetry+ Series

Known for its rugged and durable design, this OtterBox case measures just over half an inch in width, and the one-piece construction is made of synthetic rubber and 50% recycled polycarbonate. It boasts a drop rating of three times the military standard and while some of their more rugged designs boast port covers to protect against lint and dust, like the CASETiFY, this model has plug-and-go abilities. It also has antimicrobial protection, a lanyard attachment built into the case, and comes in seven colors and prints to choose from.