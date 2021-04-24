47 Cheap Beauty Products That Are Wildly Popular Because They Work So Damn Well

My first experience with makeup involved a $5 eyeshadow palette when I was 10. In all honesty, it didn’t go well. Mostly because I had no idea what I was doing, but also in part because the palette was just all-around crummy. But not all cheap beauty products are worthless — and all of the ones I’ve selected for this list are wildly popular because they work so damn well.

That’s not an exaggeration. In fact, nearly every product you’ll find below has received hundreds, if not thousands of positive reviews. Take the vitamin C serum as an example. Not only were people impressed at its low price, but many wrote about how quickly it absorbs into your skin. Or maybe you’re in the market for beauty tools rather than skincare? In that case, make sure to check out the detangling brush I made sure to include. With flexible bristles that separate strands instead of tugging at them, it’s just as gentle on your scalp as it is your hair — all for less than $10.

Even though I’m better at putting on makeup now, that doesn’t mean I’ve started buying expensive products. And why should I? With so many cheap beauty products available on Amazon, there’s no reason to break the bank when it comes to makeup — especially when they work this damn well.

1 This Protein Hair Treatment That’s Loaded With Collagen Elizavecca CER100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $8 See On Amazon You only need to wear this treatment for about five minutes, and the collagen-rich formula will work to repair damaged, over-processed hair. This particular treatment features ceramide 3 to help smooth unwanted frizz, and so many customers “highly recommend” it.

2 A Face Cream Made With 92% Snail Extract (I’m Not Kidding) Mizon Snail Repair Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon Looking for an ultra-hydrating face cream? This one is made with 92% snail extract, and it can help moisturize your complexion and care for unwanted blemishes. Plus, the lightweight texture absorbs quickly into skin without leaving behind any greasy residues.

3 The Trimmer That Removes Unwanted Hair Painlessly Finishing Touch Lumina Painless Hair Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon When razors and epilators leave your skin irritated, you might want to consider this trimmer. Not only does it remove unwanted hair painlessly, but the pivoting head helps ensure a close shave — even in those hard-to-reach places. Each order comes with a cleaning brush as well as one AAA battery.

4 A Vitamin C Serum That Can Help Brighten Your Complexion Eclat Skin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $7 See On Amazon I like to give my face a few drops of vitamin C every morning, and this one is formulated with a super-high 20% concentration level. Using it can help hydrate, bright, and soften your complexion — and the frosted glass bottle helps maintain its potency.

5 This Mascara With Over 100,000 Five-Star Reviews essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon There’s no need to wear fake lashes when you’ve got this false lash effect mascara. The conic-shape fiber brush sweeps your lashes upwards for dramatic volume — without clumps — and the flake-free formula is made to last all day long. “It provides dramatic length and great volume,” wrote one reviewer. “I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror.”

6 A Pair Of Moisturizing Heel Sleeves For Dry Skin NatraCure Vented Moisturizing Gel Heel Sleeves Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t have to bust out that foot file just yet — make sure to give these heel sleeves a try first. They’re infused with moisturizing gel, as well as vitamin E. The added aloe vera works to further soften your feet, and they can even be used with lotion for an extra-potent dose of hydration.

7 The Finishing Stick That Helps Tame Unwanted Frizz Bestland Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon You’re bound to have at least a few flyaways with every ponytail, but this finishing stick can help smooth them down flat to give you peace of mind before heading out. The plant-based formula is lightly moisturizing — and it goes on completely transparent, making it suitable for any hair color.

8 An Absorbent Powder That Helps Unclog Pores Mario Badescu Silver Powder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Dip a cotton ball into this silver powder, then dab it onto your nose, cheeks, or any other spot on your face where your pores tend to clog. Calcium carbonate works to absorb excess oil, while kaolin clay helps detoxify pores. And unlike some blackhead-busting powders, this one also contains zinc oxide to help soothe irritated skin.

9 These Hypoallergenic Sticks For Erasing Makeup Almay Oil Free Gentle Makeup Eraser Sticks Amazon $5 See On Amazon You don’t have to wipe your whole eye when you mess up drawing liner; just use one of these erasers to make a quick fix. Unlike cotton swabs, they’re filled with an oil-free makeup remover derived from hydrating aloe, cucumber, and green tea. Plus, they’re even effective on tough waterproof makeup.

10 The Under Eye Patches That Help Reduce Unwanted Puffiness Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $13 See On Amazon Wake up feeling a little less-than stellar? These under-eye patches can help reduce unwanted puffiness while delivering intense hydration. Hyaluronic acid works to moisturize the delicate skin around your eyes, while caffeine helps reduce puffiness. Keep them on hand for rough mornings — just in case you’ve got an early Zoom meeting scheduled.

11 This Eyeliner Stamp That Makes Gorgeous Wings iMethod Eyeliner Stamp (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Drawing the perfect winged tips is never easy, unless you’re using these eyeliner stamps. They’re designed to work with all eye shapes, and the waterproof formula keeps your wings safe from smudges. Plus, the opposite end of each stamp features a regular eyeliner pen for the rest of your lid.

12 A Biotin Shampoo That Can Help Thicken Hair Paisle Biotin Shampoo Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your hair is thinning, you may want to consider a shampoo that contains biotin (like this one). Biotin helps stimulate keratin production in your hair, which can lead to faster follicle growth — and this shampoo in particular is even sulfate-free. “The smell is to die for!!” raved one reviewer. “My hair is so unbelievably plump and strong and beautiful after rinsing.”

13 The Natural Serum That Helps Eyelashes Grow Arishine Eyelash & Eyebrow Growth Serum Amazon $19 See On Amazon Many reviewers wrote about how they were able to see results from this eyelash growth serum after just two weeks, and you only need to apply it twice per day. The gentle, natural formula is suitable for all types of skin — even if it’s sensitive — while the brush-tip applicator makes it easy to draw onto your lids.

14 A Beeswax-Infused Cream That Strengthens Weak Nails https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B005HGWGVS?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle-72321830-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B005HGWGVS Amazon $8 See On Amazon Chips, splits, cracks — this strengthening cream can help save your nails from all of them. Calcium and jojoba seed oil work to repair damaged nail beds, while beeswax helps moisturize dry, flaking cuticles. And if that isn’t enough? The formula is also cruelty-free.

15 This Serum That Leaves Dry Hair Silky-Smooth L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $0 See On Amazon There’s a reason this serum is called the 8-Second Wonder Water — you only need to keep it in your hair for eight seconds for silky, shiny strands. The amino acids work to target damaged areas, creating protective layers on top that help smooth unwanted frizz. And unlike some serums, this one is safe for color-treated hair.

16 A Set Of Nail Polishes That Dry Extra-Quickly Sally Hansen Insta Dri Summer Bundle Amazon $30 See On Amazon These nail polishes from Sally Hansen aren’t just gorgeous in color — they also dry very fast. Each coat only takes about one minute to dry, while the thick formula means you won’t have to apply too many coats for full coverage. And unlike some polishes, these ones are also chip-resistant.

17 The Nighttime Face Lotion Made With Hyaluronic Acid CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking for a nighttime face lotion that won’t weigh you down? This one has an ultra-lightweight formula that absorbs quickly into skin. Hyaluronic acid helps lock in moisture, working to keep your complexion hydrated as you sleep — and it even contains essential ceramides 1, 3, and 6-11 to help maintain your skin’s natural moisture barrier.

18 An Eyebrow Pencil With An Extra-Skinny Tip NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you want your brows to look shaped — yet still natural — this micro pencil is for you. The extra-skinny tip lets you define and fill your brows in where there’s any gaps, while the brush at the opposite end is great for shaping. Choose from seven shades, including ash brown, blonde, espresso, taupe, and more.

19 This Buttery, Long-Lasting Lip Gloss That Isn’t Sticky NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss Amazon $5 See On Amazon With more than 20 rich shades to pick from, there’s no excuse not to try out this gloss from NYX. Not only does it have a buttery-soft texture that glides onto lips, but reviewers also loved how long it lasts. “This gloss is pigmented and not too thick,” wrote one. “It is smooth and not sticky, and lasts a long time.”

20 A Translucent Setting Powder For A Flawless Finish Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Setting powder can help lock in your foundation to keep it looking great all day — and this one provides a flawless, air-spun finish. The coverage is lightweight, but it’s still able to help diminish the appearance of blemishes. Choose from six shades, ranging from honey beige to translucent.

21 The Facial Cleanser For Sensitive Skin Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser with Pump Dispenser Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made without any sulfates, glutens, formaldehyde, artificial fragrances or colors, this facial cleanser is suitable for anyone with ultra-sensitive skin. The non-comedogenic formula is free from any oils or soaps — and it won’t dry out your skin as it washes away dirt.

22 A Brush That Gently Detangles Knotted Hair Wet Brush Original Detangler Amazon $9 See On Amazon Unlike some brushes, this one is made with flexible bristles that separate tangled hairs rather than tugging at them, which helps loosen knots with minimal pain. It’s designed to work with all types of hair — and one reviewer with curly hair even raved that this brush is “truly worth its reputation of being amazing.”

23 This Hair Towel Made From Absorbent Microfiber YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Microfiber is able to absorb more water than cotton, which means these microfiber hair wraps can help get your hair drier, faster. Each one is thick and fluffy, with a loop on the back that keeps them secured to your head — and they’re large enough for hair of nearly any length.

24 A Shampoo Brush That Massages Away Dirt MAXSOFT Scalp Care Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add a dollop of shampoo to this brush, then gently scrub the silicone bristles into your scalp for an invigorating massage while you shower. The handle on the back helps you keep a firm grip when wet — and there are zero batteries required. One reviewer wrote, “I cannot explain how good this feels when you[re] using it!”

25 The Cuticle Oil Made With Milk & Honey Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $0 See On Amazon This oil isn’t just good for your cuticles — it can also help protect weak, cracked nails against further damage. Milk and honey work together to moisturize and stimulate your skin, while the lightweight formula won’t leave you feeling greasy. Plus, it’s even paraben- and cruelty-free.

26 A Washcloth That Lets You Exfoliate All Over ARCH&M Exfoliating Washcloth Amazon $11 See On Amazon Since each one of these bath towels is extra-long, you can easily stretch them behind your back to help you scrub those hard-to-reach areas. They’re softer than loofahs, yet still textured enough to help exfoliate away old skin — and they even dry extra-quickly to help prevent any unwanted mildew odors.

27 These Makeup Remover Pads You Can Use Over & Over Wegreeco Cotton Rounds Reusable Cotton Rounds Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t waste money on disposable makeup remover pads. Instead, try saving a few dollars and helping the environment by switching over to these reusable ones. They’re made from soft blend of cotton and bamboo, with each one replacing up to 2,000 disposable pads over its lifetime. Plus, you even get one drawstring laundry pouch with every order.

28 A Foaming Cleanser That’s Effective On Waterproof Makeup Neutrogena Fresh Foaming Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover Amazon $6 See On Amazon Even though this cleanser is tough enough for waterproof mascara, that doesn’t mean it’s made with harsh ingredients. Not only is it free from any alcohol, glycerin, oil, or soap, but the formula is also non-comedogenic. The foamy lather won’t dry out your complexion, and many reviewers raved about how it “doesn’t hurt your eyes at all.”

29 These Sheet Masks 5 Packs With 4.6 Stars FaceTory Moon Velvet Moisturizing Sheet Mask (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon When it comes to beauty products, Amazon shoppers are picky. So when a product like a sheet mask has a 4.6-star overall rating, you want to pay attention. Suitable for all types of skin, these sheet masks is loaded with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and sodium hyaluronate. But if acne, redness, lack of glow, or a little too much sun is more your concern, there are specially designed options for that, too.

30 These Hydrocolloid Patches That Help Heal Blemishes Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch (24-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Got a stray pimple that’s popped up? If you want to get rid of it, cover it with one of these patches. They’re laced with hydrocolloid dressing that absorbs pus, helping to flatten your blemish out — and each one is translucent so that they blend into skin. Or, you can even hide them underneath makeup for an extra-subtle look.

31 This Highly Pigmented Concealer For Fuller Coverage e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer Amazon $6 See On Amazon Ultra-pigmented concealers — like this one from e.l.f. — provide exceptional coverage. The long-lasting formula provides up to 16 hours of wear, but it’s also lightweight and dries matte. Plus, it also works great for reviving tired-looking under-eye areas.

32 These Makeup Wipes That Won’t Dry Out Your Skin Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes Amazon $9 See On Amazon Unlike some cleansing wipes, these ones won’t dry out your skin. They’re made without any alcohol, yet are still effective at removing waterproof makeup — and they won’t leave behind any residues for you to rinse off afterwards. Each order comes with two packs, or 50 wipes in total.

33 The Texturizing Spray Made With Dead Sea Salt Not Your Mother's Texturizing Sea Salt Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don’t need to spend a day at the beach for gorgeous, wavy hair — just give your strands a few spritzes of this texturizing spray. The Dead Sea salt and kelp in the formula are loaded with nourishing minerals, including magnesium, potassium, and more. The best part? Reviewers raved about how it also “smells good.”

34 A Rose Gold Massage Wand That Can Help Reduce Puffiness Lisapack Eye Cream Applicator and Massage Tool (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon The next time you wake up with some unwanted puffiness, try using these massage wands on your face. The Y-shaped applicator tip contours around the shape of your eye for comfort, while the rounded one works best around your nose and cheekbones. Besides, who can resist that gorgeous rose gold plating?

35 This Gua Sha Set Made From Rose Quartz BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from genuine rose quartz, this gua sha set helps you drain the lymph nodes in your face in order to reduce unwanted puffiness. You can even keep the roller in your fridge for a refreshing effect as it glides across your skin — and unlike some rollers, this one is designed not to squeak.

36 A Beauty Sponge For Smooth, Even Makeup Coverage BEAKEY Makeup Sponges (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get one of these beauty blenders wet with a little water, then use it to apply foundation for smooth, even coverage. They’ll work with nearly any type of makeup — from powders to creams — and you can even use them dry for heavier application. Plus, the pointed tips are great for those tight spaces around your eyes.

37 The Vanilla Sugar Lip Scrub That’s USDA-Organic Beauty by Earth Vanilla Lip Scrub Amazon $15 See On Amazon When chapstick isn’t doing enough to hydrate your lips, it might be time to exfoliate away those flakes with this sugar scrub. Jojoba and coconut oil work to help moisturize as sugar granules exfoliate, helping to keep lips feeling soft. And unlike some scrubs, this one is also certified USDA-organic.

38 A Matte Lipstick That Lasts For Up To 16 Hours Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tired of smudged lipstick? Not only is this one smudge-resistant, but the long-lasting formula also stays put for up to 16 hours. The arrow-tipped brush allows for precise application around the corners of your mouth, and it even features a trendy matte finish. Choose from more than 40 colors, including a beautiful rose shade.

39 This Teeth-Whitening Pen That’s Safe For Your Enamel Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon $26 See On Amazon This pen-shaped tool contains a gentle 3% of hydrogen peroxide to help whiten your teeth without being too harsh. Not only is it great for removing stains, but it can also help minimize tooth sensitivity — and many reviewers wrote about how they were able to see results overnight.

40 A Pack Of Dermaplaning Tools For Shaping Your Brows Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Don’t have time to get your eyebrows done professionally? Make sure to grab this pack of dermaplaning tools before touching them up yourself. Each one features a micro-guard that helps protect you from accidental nicks, and you can even use them to exfoliate away small flakes. Plus, they also work great for trimming unwanted peach fuzz.

41 The Compact Makeup Brushes Made For Traveling Ms.Wenny Travel Makeup Brush Set Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don’t lug around your entire set of makeup brushes on vacation — downsize to this travel-friendly set. Each order comes with four brushes that are suitable for everything from foundation to eyeshadow, all packaged in a protective case that keeps the bristles safe from damage. Choose from three colors: pink, black, or green.

42 A Powder Foundation That Helps Shrink The Appearance Of Pores bareMinerals Barepro Performance Wear Powder Foundation Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only is this powder foundation from BareMinerals clinically shown to help reduce the appearance of pores, but it can also help improve your skin’s clarity. The smooth, silky texture glides across skin for optimal coverage — and with 20 shades to pick from, you’ve got options when it comes to matching your skin tone. Available in 20 shades from cocoa to fair

43 This Tinted Sunscreen Made With Cucumber Extract Beauty by Earth Tinted Sunscreen Amazon $20 See On Amazon With just a hint of color, this tinted sunscreen leaves you with a warm, cocoa-inspired glow instead that’s free of streaks. Unlike some sunscreens, this one is also made with organic cucumber and ginko biloba extract to help minimize breakouts. And since it’s mineral-free, it even helps keep your skin from becoming greasy.

44 A Cooling Eye Stick That Helps Calm Unwanted Puffiness TONYMOLY Panda's Dream So Cool Eye Stick Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give your under-eyes a few swipes with this stick the next time you wake up looking puffy. It has a light moisturizing effect to help hydrate any dry areas, while glacial water works to cool inflammation. “It slides on cool and them pretty much disappears,” explained one reviewer. “No goo, just moisturized.”

45 The Serum That Helps Strengthen & Repair Your Hair Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment Amazon $28 See On Amazon My hair is extremely over-processed, yet it’s extremely rare that I ever have fly-aways. Why? Because I’ve been using Olaplex No.3 as a leave-in conditioner for years. Not only does it help repair the broken protein bonds in damaged hair, but you only need to use it once per week — and a little goes a long way.

46 This Foot Scrubber That’s “The Best Pumice Stone” Buyers Have Ever Used GILDEN TREE 2-In-1 Pumice Stone For Feet Amazon $14 See On Amazon “This is the best pumice stone I've ever used. Fits perfectly in my hand and wore off some gnarly calluses,” one customer wrote, and with more than 5,000 perfect five-star reviews, they’re not alone. Unlike some pumice stones, this foot scrubber is dual sided: one for scrubbing away calluses, and one for smoothing your skin. And since it’s made from durable clay, it’ll last for years.