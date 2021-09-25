50 Cheap Beauty Products That Make You Look & Feel 10x Better

Some say that beauty is only skin deep, but I believe it goes deeper than that. To me, looking your best and feeling your best are two sides of the same coin. When you’re confident in your own skin, you naturally glow. That’s why these affordable beauty products on Amazon are so amazing — they’re quick, easy ways to boost your self-care regimen without breaking the bank.

Whether it’s a skin-brightening Vitamin C facial cleanser or a gently exfoliating body brush, all of these items can be incorporated into your day-to-day routine. Some products, like this facial mist made with refreshing rose water, can be packed into your purse and used whenever you need a little pick-me-up.

When picking out beauty essentials, keep an eye out for pure, nutrient-rich ingredients — and if they boost skin and hair hydration, so much the better. Shea butter and coconut oil are go-to ingredients, and you can amp things up with specialty items like this biotin-infused serum that nourishes hair follicles and helps prevent breakage.

Below, I’ve rounded up a ton of cheap beauty products on Amazon that work just as well as their more expensive counterparts. You’ll find makeup, skin-care products, and even tools for turning your bathroom into the DIY spa of your dreams.

1 This Icy Roller That Calms Your Skin In The Morning ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon After keeping it in the refrigerator overnight, roll this tool over your face in the morning for an instant burst of cold therapy. The compact roller soothes your skin, reducing any redness and puffiness. Give yourself a mini facial massage, rolling over the forehead, beneath the eyes, and along your neck to ease facial tension. You’ll instantly feel much more awake and ready to start the day.

2 A Healing Clay Mask That Deeply Cleanses Pores Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Amazon $10 See On Amazon Clay masks have been used as a way to refresh skin for centuries — some people claim even Cleopatra herself used clay as a part of her beauty ritual. Aztec Secret’s healing mask is made from natural calcium bentonite clay that deeply cleanses pores and removes impurities from your skin. Just mix a small amount with apple cider vinegar and apply it to your face until it dries. The powerful mask can be used up to once per week to prevent breakouts and keep your skin feeling refreshed.

3 This Eyeliner That Doubles As A Lash-Boosting Serum Physicians Formula 2-in-1 Boosting Eyeliner & Lash Serum Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only does this liquid eyeliner glide smoothly onto your eyelid, but it delivers a nourishing serum to the base of your lashes to help promote growth. Plus the thin tip allows you to create subtle or dramatic looks, depending on your mood. “I've used soooo many liquid liners and this is the best,” one customer raved. “The brush is even better than the photo - it goes to a really fine point so you can get it closer to the lashes than any other liner I've tried.”

4 These Under-Eye Gel Masks That Plump & Hydrate e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrogel Under Eye Masks (3 Pairs) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This set of three under-eye gel masks are infused with a hydrating formula of purified water, seaweed extract, and licorice. Place them under each eye for around 10 to 15 minutes, kick back, and relax. Your skin will absorb the soothing ingredients, and your under-eye area will feel noticeably more moisturized and plumped. Use once per week for best results.

5 The Biotin Hair Oil That Stimulates Growth Luv Me Care Biotin Hair Oil Amazon $20 See On Amazon Formulated with biotin, caffeine, rosemary, and castor oil, this hair serum can be massaged directly onto your scalp to strengthen hair follicles and promote growth. The blend also adds hydration — without making your scalp feel greasy — to moisturize strands and help prevent breakage and reduce the appearance of thinning. It works on all hair textures, and is especially great for those looking to grow out their locks.

6 These Foaming Bath Salts With Sky-High Ratings Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Amazon $5 See On Amazon Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath is made with pure Epsom salt that soothes sore muscles, and this blend also includes skin-detoxifying clay and revitalizing ginger. Pour a generous amount into your bath to create long-lasting bubbles that gently cleanse your skin — the invigorating scent also awakens your senses as you soak.

7 A Silicone Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp YIBIDINAY Soft Silicone Shampoo Brush Amazon $3 See On Amazon Here’s a handheld brush with silicone bristles that gently exfoliate your scalp and stimulate circulation while you shampoo. You can safely use it on hair of all types, and it’s incredibly helpful in gently detangling curly hair. Not to mention, it’s so relaxing, you just might look forward to hair-washing days a little bit more.

8 A 10-Pack Of Jade Sheet Masks That Calm & Purify Skin SNP Jade Soothing Ampoule Korean Face Sheet Masks (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Using the healing power of real jade, these sheet masks purify your skin for an all-over glow. Made from plant cellulose, they adhere securely to skin, where they absorb excess oil, leaving you with a soft, clean complexion. This line also offers detoxifying charcoal masks, brightening diamond masks, and more. You get 10 sheets in a pack, so you can invite your friends over for a spa night.

9 An Exfoliating Coffee Shower Scrub That Reviewers Love OGX Coffee Scrub and Wash Amazon $6 See On Amazon Coffee isn’t just for drinking in the morning. This shower scrub from OGX is infused with robust arabica coffee, exfoliating your skin and awakening your senses as you wash. The addition of coconut oil makes this body wash ultra-hydrating, so you step out of the shower with super soft skin. With over 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this scrub has proven itself to be a fan favorite.

10 This Calming Chamomile Tea That Promotes Collagen The Republic of Tea Beautifying Botanicals Chamomile Rose Herbal Tea Bags (36 Count) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Unwind at the end of the day with this calming tea that has relaxing chamomile and rose notes. Infused with collagen-promoting blue pea flower and hydrating hibiscus, this tea also has real beauty benefits. The violet-hued blend is caffeine-free, so you can indulge in a cup (or two) right before bedtime.

11 The Hydrating Eye Stick Made With Icelandic Mineral Water the SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick Amazon $9 See On Amazon The moisturizing, cooling effects of this eye stick come from pure Icelandic mineral water, moss, and kelp, and applying it to your eye area can help increase circulation and reduce puffiness. With an adorable polar bear-shaped cover, this compact stick can fit in your purse and be used throughout the day whenever you need a pick-me-up.

12 This Antioxidant-Rich Facial Oil That Boosts Your Skin’s Radiance Weleda Awakening Face Oil Amazon $21 See On Amazon “Wake up” your complexion with the Weleda Awakening face oil that’s packed with antioxidants like pomegranate to stimulate skin cell turnover, argan oil to soften, and avocado oil to replenish omega fatty acids. An easy way to boost your skin’s radiance, the oil is lightweight enough to be mixed with your current day or night cream, but can also be used on its own.

13 A Matcha-Flavored Lip Scrub That Smells Amazing Handmade Heroes All-Natural Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with premium Japanese green tea and sugar, this scrub exfoliates and removes dry skin cells from your lips so you can pucker up in the most delicious way possible. Also available in a sweet coconut sorbet flavor, the formula also adds deep hydration, courtesy of jojoba, avocado, and sweet almond oils. “No complaints about this scrub. It works well, smells great, tastes great (yeah, I licked my lips), leaves lips shiny, healthy, plumpy & smooooth,” one reviewer raved.

14 These Steaming Eye Masks That Self-Heat ProCIV Steam Eye Masks (16 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t need a microwave to use these eye masks — they automatically start heating up as soon as you place them on your eyes. The warming effects last for up to 25 minutes, easing sinus pressure and relieving strain. This value pack has 16 pairs of single-use masks, which you can use any time you want to decompress.

15 The Vitamin C Cleanser That Brightens & Resurfaces RoC Revive + Glow Gel Cleanser, 6 fl. oz. Amazon $10 See On Amazon If it’s even, bright skin you’re after, it doesn’t get any better than the RoC Revive + Glow gel cleanser. The invigorating formula uses glycolic acid to resurface skin and improve texture, and vitamin C to boost radiance and promote a more even skin tone. One reviewer wrote, “After only two uses, my skin is so soft and way smoother. All I can say is ‘wow.’”

16 A Cleansing Brush With 6 Attachments PESSIDO Facial Cleansing Brush Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Take your skin-care routine to the next level by investing in this battery-powered facial brush that comes with six different cleansing heads: two brushes, a surface sponge, an exfoliator, a rolling massage head, and a pumice stone for your feet. Each heads attaches easily to the handheld unit, rotating at two adjustable speeds to give your skin its deepest clean yet.

17 This Eye Gel That De-puffs & Brightens bliss Eye Do All Things Hydrating Eye Gel Amazon $20 See On Amazon Along with hydrating hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this cooling eye gel has caffeine, peptides, and plant stem cells that work together to tighten skin, reduce puffiness, and diminish the appearance of dark circles. Just add a tiny amount beneath your eyes, and gently massage the formula into your skin — the cooling roller ball applicator feels so good, you’ll instantly feel less tired just by using it.

18 The Exfoliating Body Brush With Rave Reviews C.S.M. Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over 1,000 customers have given this handheld body brush a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, and for good reason — it gently but thoroughly exfoliates your body without leaving your skin irritated. The soft bristles are complemented by flexible silicone nodules, creating a unique texture that effectively removes dead skin cells and promotes circulation. A convenient strap keeps the brush securely on your hand, even in the shower.

19 A K-Beauty Serum Made With Pure Hyaluronic Acid Dr Song Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $10 See On Amazon A skin-care all-star, hyaluronic acid draws and binds water to the skin for long-lasting hydration, and it’s the sole ingredient in this highly concentrated K-beauty serum. Gentle enough for all skin types, it hydrates and smooths skin, and with regular use, the serum can even out your complexion and improve your skin’s elasticity.

20 This Personal Humidifier (In 6 Colors) That Hydrates Skin MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your skin moisturized all day long with this humidifier that’s compact enough to use anywhere — your bedroom, the office, or even while on vacation. It runs for up to six hours on a single fill, automatically turning off when the tank is empty. Plus, it comes in cute colors that’ll look good on your nightstand or desk, like mint green, sky blue, and chic black. Available colors: 6

21 A Facial Peeling Gel That Gently Exfoliates Ebanel Exfoliating Face Scrub Peeling Gel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Want a deep exfoliation without damaging skin? This peeling gel is the ticket. It’s made with cellulose, which is gentler than other physical exfoliants, and the addition of vitamin C works to promote further skin cell turnover. The formula is infused with skin-nourishing antioxidants and peptides, which work to tighten and smooth your skin, while protecting it from the elements.

22 This Rose Water Mist That Boosts Hydration Garnier SkinActive Facial Mist Spray with Rose Water Amazon $7 See On Amazon Treat your skin to Garnier’s soothing facial mist that’s formulated with moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and soothing rose water — it feels like heaven on the skin. Use it as a hydrating makeup primer or an after-makeup setting spray. Or, you can pack it in your purse and give yourself a spritz whenever your skin is feeling a little parched throughout the day.

23 The Eucalyptus Shower Steamers That Clear Your Sinuses Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (Set of 6) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These shower steamers combine eucalyptus with menthol essential oils to create a refreshing scent that clears your sinuses and wakes you up in the morning. Just place one of the pretty green tablets on your shower floor, and let the hot water activate the aromatherapeutic effects. You’ll instantly experience congestion relief as you breathe in the energizing vapors.

24 An Anti-Itch Scalp Treatment That Removes Dandruff Design Essentials Therapeutics Anti-Itch Hair & Scalp Treatment Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you find yourself with an itchy scalp, this nourishing treatment can help. It’s formulated with exfoliating salicylic acid, an ingredient that helps promote skin cell turnover, removes buildup, and softens skin. Plus, peppermint creates a cooling sensation that instantly provides itch relief to your scalp. This scalp treatment is gentle enough for daily use, but can also just be used several times a week to prevent dandruff.

25 This Fan-Favorite Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Set BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with genuine rose quartz, these facial tools are not only functional, but so pretty to look at. The roller and gua sha set relaxes your facial muscles, promotes lymphatic drainage, and improves blood circulation. For extra cooling relief, place the tools in the refrigerator overnight and run them over your face in the morning. With over 22,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this set is a worthy investment into your beauty routine.

26 These Hand Masks That Repair Rough Skin Epielle Intensive Repairing Hand Masks (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Chapped, dry hands? No more, thanks to these intensive hand repair masks. These masks (gloves, really) are soaked in milk extract to exfoliate rough skin, and coconut oil and hyaluronic acid for deep, moisturizing relief. Stick the gloves in the fridge before using for extra cooling relief.

27 This Foundation That Doubles As A Serum L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation with SPF 50 Amazon $12 See On Amazon Combining makeup and skin care into one convenient package, the L’Oréal Age Perfect foundation provides natural, even coverage, and nourishes skin with vitamin B3 and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Offering broad-spectrum SPF-50 sun protection, reviewers rave about how it doesn’t settle into lines, and it comes in a wide variety of shades, ranging from espresso to ivory. Available shades: 28

28 A Calming Oat-Infused Cleanser For Sensitive Skin Aveeno Calm + Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with soothing oat and feverfew, Aveeno’s nourishing Calm + Restore cleanser is ideal for gently cleansing sensitive skin. The formula has a light, milky texture that clears away dirt and oil without stripping your skin of its moisture. “This stuff is great! I’ve been looking for a moisturizer that actually calms my skin (sensitive with rosacea), instead of irritating it, and this is it!” wrote one happy customer.

29 This Lavender Mask That Soothes Skin Overnight TONYMOLY Lullaby Sleeping Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Infused with soothing lavender, gentle chamomile, and cooling aloe, this K-beauty face mask will pamper your skin as you drift off to dreamland. The overnight formula hydrates and soothes irritation, so your face will feel calm and refreshed when you wake up in the morning. You can also choose from a variety of other masks, like moisturizing honey, clarifying rice and clay, and revitalizing rose.

30 A Dry Shampoo Infused With Coconut Shell Charcoal HASK Charcoal Clarifying Dry Shampoo (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon While some dry shampoos can cause product buildup and dusty residue, this one from HASK actually leaves it feeling clean. Infused with purifying charcoal and rice starch, the dry shampoo absorbs excess oil from your scalp, leaving hair with that second-day texture that’s perfect for styling. Plus, you get two bottles for a wallet-friendly price. It’s almost too good to be true — but trust me, it is true.

31 This Trusted Lotion That Provides Redness Relief Eucerin Redness Relief Day Lotion Amazon $11 See On Amazon Provide relief to red, irritated skin by applying a dollop of this moisturizing day lotion from the trusted Eucerin brand. Formulated with licorice root extract, the gentle, fragrance-free lotion has a subtle green tint that neutralizes your skin tone for an even complexion. It also has broad-spectrum SPF-15 protection to shield your skin from UV rays.

32 The Foot Cream That Smells Minty Fresh Cake Beauty Cake Walk Triplemint Foot Crème Amazon $7 See On Amazon Nourish your feet with this cream made with intensely moisturizing cocoa butter and almond oil, and infused with peppermint and spearmint essential oils that’ll leave your feet feeling refreshed and ultra-soft, to boot. It’s fast-absorbing — so won’t feel greasy — and will leave you with feet that feel like they just walked out of the salon. “Love love love this product! Smells amazing, makes your feet supper supple and perfect for a pampering pedicure.”

33 A Cream Blush For A Rosy, Flushed Look Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Achieve perfectly flushed cheeks with this cream-based blush that comes in four gorgeous shades that complement a wide range of skin tones. The lightweight, buildable formula can easily be blended with just your fingertips, and the travel-friendly compact makes it easy to touch up on the go. Made without parabens, talc, or artificial fragrances, this blush is great for creating a dewy, natural look. Available shades: plum berry, coral peach, rose pink, peony pink

34 This Lightweight Sun Gel With SPF 50+ Protection ESPOIR Water Splash Sun Cream SPF50+ Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a gel-like consistency, this lightweight sun cream creates a thin, non-sticky layer over your face that feels barely-there — but still offers SPF-50+ UV protection. The formula is infused with antioxidant-packed green tea water for a refreshing glow that calms skin and fights free radicals. Apply this cream as a primer underneath your foundation before heading out for the day.

35 The Lavender-Scented Epsom Salts For Ultimate Relaxation Solimo Epsom Salt Soaking Aid Amazon $5 See On Amazon Epsom salt works wonders when it comes to soothing sore, tired muscles, and this wallet-friendly 3-pound bag will last you for a while. Even better, the salt crystals are infused with fragrant lavender oil, so you can have an aromatherapy session while you relax your muscles. Add a generous scoop to your bath, and enjoy the mind and body benefits as you soak. “This is so much better than regular epsom salt,” one customer raved. “Very soothing and very fragrant.”

36 An Aloe Gel For Body, Face & Hair Hydration innisfree Aloe Vitalizing Soothing Gel Hydrating Face & Body Moisturizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Calming and refreshing, this gel is formulated with aloe vera for lightweight moisture anywhere you need it — on your face, body, or even hair and scalp. (You can even apply a small amount as a lip balm when your lips are feeling chapped.) Formulated with jeju aloe extract, its soothing, anti-irritation properties make this versatile product great for for sensitive skin.

37 The Compact Steamer Set For At-Home Facials Beauty Nymph Facial Steamer and Skincare Tools Amazon $19 See On Amazon With this compact steamer and these skin-care tools, you can give yourself — and your bestie — the best at-home facial ever. The small unit heats up quickly, providing up to 10 minutes of continuous steam, which naturally moisturizes skin and opens up pores for better absorption of skin-care products. The included extraction tools help you remove blackheads from the comfort of your bathroom, but (of course) use care and be sure to sanitize often if you choose to use them.

38 A Multi-Tasking Concealer Stick With 75,000 5-Star Ratings Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer Amazon $6 See On Amazon Over 75,000 reviewers have given Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind concealer a perfect five-star rating, praising its long-lasting coverage, non-cakey texture, and airbrushed finish. Plus, the anti-microbial cushion-tip applicator makes blending a breeze. Use this multi-tasking formula to brighten up under-eye circles, conceal blemishes, and contour. Available shades: 18

39 These Satin Pillow Cases That Are Easy On Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These luxuriously soft satin pillowcases feel amazing, and unlike cotton, the silky material won’t sap your skin of moisture while you sleep. The smooth texture also prevents pillow creases on your face, while keeping your hair from knotting and frizzing, so you can wake up with smooth locks. There are tons of colors to choose from, including rich burgundy, airy blue, and classic ivory. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x 40 inches

Available colors: 23

40 An Organic Castor Oil To Grow Your Eyelashes & Brows Live Fraiche USDA Organic Castor Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with pure USDA-organic castor oil, this serum can be placed on the base of your eyelashes to nourish follicles and moisturize lashes — which can help prevent premature breakage. The nourishing formula is easily applied with a dual-sided brush — one end targets your lash line, while the other reaches the tips of your lashes. You can also use this castor oil serum on your eyebrows to promote growth and thickness.

41 This Rice Water Cleanser That Softens Skin THE FACE SHOP Rice Water Bright Foam Cleanser Amazon $12 See On Amazon Rice water has been used in beauty routines since ancient times, working to keep skin smooth and bright. This K-beauty foaming rice extract water cleanser washes away impurities and brightens skin with the help of vitamin B and amino acids. The addition of moringa oil moisturizes skin, so your complexion will be squeaky clean but still soft.

42 A Restorative Oil For Natural Curls Flawless by Gabrielle Union Restoring Exotic Curly Hair Oil Treatment Amazon $10 See On Amazon Show your naturally curly hair some love with this restorative treatment from Gabrielle Union’s beauty line. Made with avocado oil, passionfruit oil, and Brazilian bacuri butter, the hair serum works to replenish moisture, and soften and strengthen strands. It also protects your hair from heat damage, so you can apply it right before you reach for any styling tools.

43 A Strengthening Nail Polish In 36 Shades Sally Hansen Mega Strength Nail Polish Lacquer Amazon $5 See On Amazon Formulated with platinum powder, this strengthening nail polish from Sally Hansen keeps nails from cracking, peeling, or chipping, which means you’ll have a manicure that’s protective and gorgeous. It’s available in an array of gorgeous colors, from soft lavender to deep plum to hot pink. “The polish went on really nice and dried SUPER fast. Like, lightning fast,” one reviewer wrote. “My nails feel great and it only took two coats to get such a nice neutral beautiful color that in my opinion, works for all seasons.” Available colors: 36

44 This Pearlescent Skin Elixir With Antioxidants FLOWER BEAUTY Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir Vegan Makeup Face Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon As shimmery as the cosmos, this celestial skin elixir can be applied to your face as a primer before your foundation for a radiant glow. What’s more, it doubles as an antioxidant serum that soothes and protects skin with ingredients like camellia seed and kukui nut oils. Just add a few drops to bare skin, or apply before foundation.

45 An Aloe-Infused Gel Cream That Protects Irritated Skin Cetaphil Soothing Gel-cream with Aloe Amazon $14 See On Amazon A dream for sensitive skin, this gel cream from dermatologist-recommended brand Cetaphil is infused with soothing aloe to remedy dry, cracked patches on your knees, elbows, and feet. An added boost of allantoin protects your skin from the elements and seals in moisture. Whether your skin is dry, irritated, or dehydrated, Cetaphil’s gentle and protective formula provides long-lasting relief.

46 This Mascara With Lash-Strengthening Ingredients Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara Amazon $8 See On Amazon Instead of just making your lashes look longer, strengthen them so they grow longer with this nourishing Neutrogena mascara. Rice protein, antioxidant vitamin E, and olive oil work together to fortify, hydrate, and promote natural growth. The gentle formula goes easy on sensitive eyes, and the bristle brush combs through your lashes, depositing color without causing clumping. Available shades: 3

47 The Silicone Lip Brushes That Gently Exfoliate YOUKOOL Double-Sided Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brushes (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These dual-sided lip brushes have flexible silicone bristles that are super effective in removing dead skin cells and softening lips. One side gently exfoliates, while the other promotes blood circulation to your lips for a naturally full look, and they’re especially helpful for creating a smooth canvas for matte lipstick. Easy-to-clean and durable, these little tools make a great addition to your facial routine.

48 A Conditioning Balm For Soft Lips Bioderma Atoderm Lip Stick Amazon $5 See On Amazon Dry, chapped lips are no match for the Bioderma lip balm stick, which boasts a 4.6-star overall rating from reviewers who call it the “best ever.” The ultra-hydrating formula is made with shea butter, vitamin E, and laminaria (read: seaweed) extract, and the light raspberry fragrance smells delicious. Plus, reviewers have reported you don’t have to apply and reapply this balm — just a couple times a day will do the trick.

49 This Japanese Washcloth With A Cult Following SALUX Japanese Exfoliating Washcloths (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon With an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, these Japanese exfoliating cloths rises head and shoulders above your average washcloth or shower loofah. Made from a lightweight nylon material, the textured cloth creates a rich lather with your body wash while removing impurities from the skin. One reviewer wrote, “You can't beat the price or the incredible softness that comes with this cloth. A must-have!”