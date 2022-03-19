50 Cheap, Clever Things For Your Home That'll Impress The Sh*t Out Of You

When it comes to making your home look great, sometimes it’s a matter of working smarter, not harder. These clever home products offer simple, easy ways to improve your living space — and perhaps the best part? They won’t put a big dent in your wallet.

Over the years, I’ve learned that organization plays a big role in making your living space a peaceful spot to unwind and relax, and it only takes a few key elements to make that a reality. For example, you can utilize the room underneath your bed by investing in these fabric storage bins that hold sheets, towels, clothing, and more. Or, you can declutter the space underneath your desk with this cord organizer that conceals your charging cables inside.

You’ll also find tons of neat gadgets for your kitchen that make everyday tasks a breeze. For example, this sink strainer catches food bits, then transforms into a stopper with a single twist of the handle, so you can fill up the basin while doing the dishes. And these silicone oven mitts allow you to grasp scorching pans, and they wipe clean easily, so you don’t even have to throw them in the wash.

From space-saving storage hacks to motion-activated lighting options, this list has all sorts of ingenious home upgrades that won’t break the bank. Since each one comes highly rated by reviewers, you can be confident you’re getting a quality product.

1 These Airtight Storage Containers That Keep Your Food Fresh Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon The locking lids on these food storage containers are designed with silicone around the borders, creating an airtight seal. Measuring 16 inches tall, the bins are perfect for holding rice, pasta, cereal, and other dry goods. Plus, the narrow design means they’ll take up minimal shelf space. Not only will your food be protected from pantry pests, but it will stay fresher for longer, too.

2 The Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Reusable Mesh Filter Coffee Gator Pour-Over Coffee Maker Amazon $19 See On Amazon Save money on paper filters by investing in this pour-over coffee maker with a reusable mesh filter made of stainless steel. Great for compact kitchens, the unit brews up to 10.5 ounces of coffee at once — but you can also opt for a 14- or 27-ounce carafe if you’re planning to brew bigger batches. A silicone band on top of the heat-resistant glass carafe allows you to easily pour the hot coffee.

3 Some Motion-Sensor Night Lights You Can Place All Around Your Home AUVON LED Motion-Sensor Night Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This value pack comes with four individual motion-sensor night lights, so you can place them in your bathroom, kitchen, stairwell, and bedroom. Each LED light detects motion from up to 12 feet away, automatically shutting off after 60 seconds of inactivity. There are two brightness modes, so you can control how much visibility the lights provide. Available colors: Warm White, Cool White

4 A Styling Tool Holder Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone Holster Brands Hot Flat Iron Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from heat-resistant silicone, this ingenious styling tool holder hangs over the edge of your countertop. Ideal for holding flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers while they’re cooling down, the space-saving holder has a top flap that affixes to any smooth surface. A series of ventilation holes on the bottom allow heat to escape.

5 These Food Bins That Organize Your Refrigerator Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 6) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Declutter your fridge with this set of six storage bins that includes a variety of shapes and sizes. Complete with an egg tray, drink holder, two wide bins, and two narrow bins, the set will have your refrigerator looking cleaner and more organized. “These are AWESOME! No more yogurt containers getting pushed to the back of the fridge! I can easily pull the items I want out without messing things up or knocking them down,” one reviewer raved.

6 This Magnifying Mirror With A Built-In LED Border Beautyworks Illuminated LED Mirror with Magnification Amazon $33 See On Amazon If the lighting in your bathroom is subpar, you can easily set up this countertop mirror that has a built-in LED light around the border. Perfect for applying makeup and performing other skin-care tasks, the mirror has two fold-out panels so you can see multiple angles at once. One panel even features two magnified mirrors for a close-up view. Available colors: 6

7 A Digital Kitchen Scale With An Easy-To-Read Display Easy@Home Digital Kitchen Scale Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get precise ingredient measurements while cooking or baking by using this digital kitchen scale. The sensor technology can read weights from 0.04 ounces all the way up to 11 pounds, with exact 0.04-ounce gradations. Designed with a large, easy-to-read LCD screen, the device makes weighing your produce, meats, baking ingredients, and liquids a breeze. You can even toggle between ounces, pounds, grams, and milliliters for added convenience.

8 These Solar-Powered Stake Lights That Illuminate Your Yard Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon These stake lights don’t require a power cord — they run completely on solar power. Each one comes equipped with a rechargeable battery that soaks up the sun’s rays during the day, then once it becomes dark, the lights automatically switch on, illuminating your garden, yard, or front walk for up to eight hours. Not only are they easy to install by simply sticking in the ground, but these lights won’t run up your electricity bill. Available colors: Black, Silver, Bronze

9 This Clear Organizer That Declutters Your Makeup Drawer FAJ Acrylic Makeup Palette Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Designed with eight individual sections, this cosmetics organizer is perfect for holding your eyeshadow palettes, blush, face powder, and more. You can even remove the individual dividers to customize the width of each compartment. Set it up either vertically on your counter or horizontally inside your drawer— either way, you’ll be able to access all of your makeup with ease.

10 A Set Of Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls With Matching Lids PriorityChef Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls With Lids (Set of 3) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Ideal for smaller kitchens, these stainless steel bowls nest inside one another for compact storage. You get three different sizes, each one complete with its own snap-on lid, so you can store items in the fridge. Just as good, there are measurement markings displayed on the interiors, so you can measure and mix inside the same bowl. Last but not least, the silicone bottoms keep the bowls from slipping around your counter while mixing.

11 This Trio Of Durable Cutting Boards With Built-In Juice Grooves HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Boards (Set of 3) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made of durable plastic, this set of three different-sized cutting boards is so useful during meal prep. Each one is designed with grooves along the perimeter for catching juice from fruits, meats, and veggies. Thanks to the addition of a carrying handle on one side, each dishwasher-safe board is easy to pick up and store away. And unlike wooden boards, these have no chance of cracking or peeling. Available colors: 5

12 Some Super Absorbent Swedish Dishcloths With Rave Reviews Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With more than 28,00 five-star reviews on Amazon, these Swedish dishcloths really live up to their hype. Made from an absorbent blend of cellulose and cotton, the machine-washable towels soak up spills — quite honestly — like magic. In fact, each biodegradable dishcloth in this pack of 10 can replace up to 15 rolls of paper towels, which is both cost-effective and eco-friendly. Available colors: 8

13 These Clothing & Linen Organizers That Fit Under Your Bed Everlasting Comfort Under-Bed Storage Bags (Set of 3) Amazon $25 See On Amazon For those with small bedrooms, you know that the room under your bed is precious storage space. Make the most of it with these fabric organizers that hold clothes, towels, blankets, sheets, and more. You get three bags in a set: two large ones and a smaller one. Each bag is designed with side handles, so you can easily pull it out. The transparent top is secured to the organizer with a zipper closure, so no dust can get inside.

14 This LED Light Strip That Illuminates Your TV Screen Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight Amazon $13 See On Amazon All you need to upgrade your current TV into a next-level home entertainment setup is this self-adhesive LED light strip. The USB-powered lights affix to the back of your television with the included tape. An in-line control panel allows you to turn the lights on and off, as well as adjust the brightness. Emitting a cool white light, the bulbs illuminate your TV from behind for a more vibrant visual experience. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 The Laptop Stand That Collapses For Portability HOMELUX THEORY Multi-Angle Laptop Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you end each workday with a crick in your neck, it’s worth investing in this laptop stand that raises the screen up to a comfortable viewing level. Compatible with laptops up to 15.6 inches, it’s height-adjustable from 2 to 6 inches, and has two angle options. The best part? It collapses to a compact size and comes with a storage bag, so you can take it on the go. Available colors: Silver, Black, Space Gray

16 A Pocket Organizer That Fits Over Your Door ZOBER Over-The-Door-Purse Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon This over-the-door organizer is designed with six pouches for holding your purses, accessories, towels, and more. The vertical storage unit has four large pockets and two smaller ones, each with a transparent window for seeing what’s inside. It comes with dual hooks that conveniently fit over your closet door, ensuring the organizer stays securely in place. Available colors: 4

17 This Double-Tiered Sliding Organizer With Adjustable Dividers madesmart Slide-Out Organizers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Perfect for utilizing the space in your kitchen pantry or under your sink, this double-tiered organizer features two plastic baskets with adjustable dividers. Each bin slides out smoothly with the help of a front handle, allowing you to easily grab whatever you need from the back. A transparent window on the front provides a spot for labelling your baskets. Available colors: Carbon, Frost

18 The Over-Sink Colander For Hands-Free Straining BLUE GINKGO Over-The-Sink Strainer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Extending from 14.5 to 19.5 inches, this extendable strainer fits over most sinks. Made out of durable plastic, the colander has several rows of small holes that allow water to pass through — so you can effectively rinse off produce, drain pasta, and more. It even doubles as a collapsible drying rack for utensils, cups, and small plates. Available colors: 5

19 These Washable Liners That Keep Your Fridge Spotless DII Fridge Liners (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you dread scrubbing your fridge. That’s why these viscose-polyester shelf liners are so genius. They catch crumbs and absorb spills, so your refrigerator’s interior remains spotless. When they need a cleaning, simply rinse them off or place them in the washing machine. You can cut down each of the six sheets to fit your shelves. As an added bonus, they come in a ton of cool patterns. Available colors: 28

20 A Set Of Versatile Glass Food Containers That Resist Stains Otis Classic Glass Food Storage Containers (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Stain-resistant and more durable than plastic alternatives, these glass food containers will keep your leftovers fresh in the fridge or freezer. The oven- and microwave-safe containers come complete with locking lids for leakproof storage. Perfect for bringing lunch to work or creating individual frozen meals, this set makes food prep so much easier.

21 Some Cloud-Soft Microfiber Pillowcases With Rave Reviews HC COLLECTION Pillow Cases (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from a lightweight microfiber, these pillowcases are incredibly soft on skin. They come in a range of subtle neutrals, as well as rich jewel tones, so you can pick a shade that complements your bedroom. “This is the softest pillowcase I've ever had. It feels like I'm sleeping on a cloud covered in angel feathers,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Standard/Queen, King

22 This Minimalist Desk Mat Made Of Vegan Leather Dwelling With Pride Desk Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon This waterproof desk mat is made of faux leather, which adds a sophisticated look to any home office setup while protecting your desk from stains and scratches. The dual-sided mat features a different color on the reverse, so you can switch up the appearance of your desk any time you like. Since the thick surface is so smooth, you can even use this mat as a mouse pad. Available colors: 3

23 A Fast-Drying Sink Mat That Absorbs Splashes Ternal Backsplash Sink Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you find that the area around your faucet is always dripping wet, this sink mat can help. Made from fast-drying, absorbent mesh fiber, the machine-washable pad fits around the base of your faucet, snapping securely into place. “This was, without a doubt, the best kitchen purchase! The product is handy, easy to clean, and most importantly, functional,” raved one reviewer. Available colors: Gray, Black

24 The Silicone Oven Mitts That Are Easy To Keep Clean HOMWE Professional Silicone Oven Mitts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Waterproof and heat-resistant, these silicone oven mitts are a great alternative to fabric options. For starters, they don’t absorb liquid, and the textured surface makes gripping pans and trays a breeze. While the exterior is made of easy-to-wipe-clean silicone, the interior features a quilted cotton lining for added comfort. After more than 34,000 ratings, these mitts have an ultra-high overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon. Available colors: 15

25 A Sink Strainer That Doubles As A Stopper OXO Good Grips 2-in-1 Sink Strainer Stopper Amazon $12 See On Amazon This ingenious kitchen gadget not only works as a sink strainer that catches food debris while you wash up, but it’s also a drain stopper. Simply twist the knob to engage the stopper, then twist it again to drain your sink. Designed with a stainless steel top and a soft silicone underside, this handy little tool won’t damage or scratch the basin. “It made preparing the dishwater for dish duty a dream,” one reviewer wrote. “This product has changed my life for the better.”

26 These Soap Dispensers That Mount To Your Bathroom Wall HotelSpaWave Soap Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Give your bathroom the feeling of a luxury hotel with these soap dispensers that mount to your shower wall. You can either use screws or double-sided tape for installation — both are included. The dispensers can hold soap, shampoo, conditioner, or lotion — just press the button on the front of the unit to pump out the perfect amount of liquid.

27 The Space-Saving Vertical Closet Hangers That Hold 5 Garments Each HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers (16-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for a quick, easy way to increase the space in your closet? This set of vertical hangers makes it possible. Each hanger holds up to five garments each, with a weight capacity of 6 pounds. Hang one end on your curtain rod to create a space-saving vertical arrangement, or use both hooks to store your clothes horizontally.

28 This Sherpa Throw Blanket That’s So Warm & Cozy GREEN ORANGE Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made of plush sherpa fabric, this cozy blanket is a great way to add some texture to your living room or bedroom. Available in solid colors as well as two-tone options, the machine-washable blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch with a good book or movie. “When you are wrapped in it, you feel like you are snuggling a giant teddy bear,” one reviewer described. Available colors and styles: 27

29 A Cable Organizer That Conceals Your Cords D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon Conceal that unsightly tangle of wires underneath your desk or beside your bed with this cable management box. The organizer is designed to fit power strips up to 11 inches, with three openings that allow your cords to connect to your devices. Besides making your space look much neater, this box is also great for proofing your space for babies or pets. Available sizes: Small, Large

30 These Paper Shades That Stick To Your Window Frame Estilo Pleated Paper Shades Amazon $20 See On Amazon Equipped with a self-adhesive lining, these pleated paper shades are super easy to attach to your window frame. Once secure, the shades can be pulled down to a maximum length of 69 inches. You can also cut the 36-inch-wide paper down to size to accommodate specific windows in your house.

31 The Fruit Basket With A Clever Banana Hanger SimpleHouseware Fruit Basket Bowl with Banana Tree Hanger Amazon $21 See On Amazon Are your bananas always ripening faster than you can eat them? This fruit basket has a built-in hanger that mimics bananas’ natural position on trees, reducing bruising and premature ripening. The basket itself features a whimsical design, available in either a bronze or chrome finish. Use it to display grapes, apples, oranges, and more on your countertop. Available colors: Bronze, Chrome

32 A 6-Pack Of Self-Watering Pots For Indoor Plants T4U Self-Watering Pots (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon For those who work full-time or frequently travel, these self-watering pots make caring for your indoor plants super easy. Each modern-looking pot includes an interior liner and a cotton rope that gradually releases water over time. Simply fill the outer pot with water, and you can forget about watering your plant for the next seven to 15 days. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large

33 This Lazy Susan Made From Elegant Marble Thirteen Chefs White Marble Lazy Susan Amazon $25 See On Amazon A lazy Susan — also known as a turntable — is a great addition to any kitchen. This lazy Susan is made of white marble, adding a sophisticated touch to your space. Use the 12-inch table to hold spices, plants, charcuterie, baked goods, and more. The unit can rotate a full 360 degrees, making it great for serving food to guests.

34 A Tiered Cabinet Organizer That’s Highly Rated Copco Basics 3-Tier Cabinet Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon With an average score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon after over 34,000 ratings, it’s clear this tiered cabinet organizer is a fan favorite. Made from durable plastic with nonslip shelves, the organizer features three levels for storing and displaying your pantry items, craft supplies, or toiletries. You’ll be able to see all of your items at once, so you can quickly grab what you need. Available sizes: 10 inches, 15 inches

35 The Wireless Charging Pad With An Ultra-Slim Design Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon Compatible with a majority of wireless charging-enabled devices, this charging pad has four different modes for powering up your smartphone or earbuds. Equipped with a USB-C cable, it has a slim design that barely takes up any space on your nightstand, desk, or countertop. As a bonus, the budget-friendly charger comes in fun colors such as pink, mint green, and purple. Available colors: 6

36 This Ingenious Organizer For Your Food Container Lids YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Equipped with five adjustable dividers, this lid organizer is perfect for holding all of your food storage container lids — whether they’re round, square, tall, or short. You can place the entire unit on your cabinet shelf or inside a drawer, so you can easily grab the size and shape you need. A handle on the side allows you to slide the organizer wherever you need it to go. Available sizes: Medium, Large

37 A Bamboo Charcuterie Set That’s Perfect For Entertaining Dynamic Gear Charcuterie Board Set With Cutlery Amazon $35 See On Amazon Constructed with a slide-out drawer, four serving utensils, and side compartments, this charcuterie board has everything you need to serve cheeses, meats, crackers, and nuts with style. Lightweight and easy to clean, the bamboo material is durable and resistant to knife marks. Measuring 13 by 13 inches, it’s the perfect size for your coffee table or countertop.

38 This Bamboo Silverware Organizer That Expands To Fit Your Drawer Luxano Expandable Bamboo Silverware Organizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Here’s a silverware organizer made from sleek bamboo that has eight compartments for holding your spoons, knives, forks, and serving utensils. The unit can expand from 12.6 inches to 18.9 inches in width, accommodating a range of drawer sizes. Silicone pads on each corner prevent the organizer from sliding around your drawer.

39 The Kitchen Gadget That Drains & Tosses Salad K BASIX Large Salad Spinner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Drain produce and toss salads in seconds with this salad spinner that holds up to 4.5 liters. Designed with a handle on the lid, the salad spinner dries lettuce and mixes the contents of your bowl while extracting water into the outer basin. “Love love this salad spinner, it keeps salad fresh and crisp! I’m really glad I bought it,” one reviewer raved.

40 This LED Light Strip That Changes Colors Zavjyet LED Strip Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon With tons of color modes to choose from, this strip of LED lights adds amazing ambience to your living room, bedroom, or home entertainment setup. Equipped with double-sided tape, the light strip affixes to any smooth surface in your home. The accompanying smartphone app allows you to sync up your music to your lights, creating a cool vibe for your next party. Available sizes: 65 feet, 100 feet

41 A Corkscrew Bottle Opener & Wine Stopper With An Elegant Chrome Finish HiCoup Wine Corkscrew & Bottle Opener Amazon $15 See On Amazon Easily pop the cork out of your bottle of wine with this corkscrew opener with a sleek chrome finish. Designed with easy-grip winged handles, the device makes removing corks a breeze. As an added bonus, you also get a bottle stopper with a smooth, spherical handle that preserves your wine until the next time you’re ready to pour a glass.

42 The Airtight Coffee Canister With A Built-In Date Tracker Veken Airtight Stainless Coffee Canister With Date Tracker Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep track of your coffee’s expiration date by using the date tracker that’s built into this stainless steel canister. Designed with an airtight lid, the canister prevents your coffee grounds from being exposed to oxygen — which keeps them fresh for longer. You also get a free scoop that attaches to the side of the container, so you can easily scoop coffee beans and sugar. Available sizes: 16 ounces, 22 ounces

43 An Under-Shelf Spice Rack With A Space-Saving Design Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Spice Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This deceptively small spice rack can hold up to seven standard canisters when pulled out. When not in use, simply tuck the holder into the under-shelf unit for compact storage. The organizer is easy to install in your kitchen cabinet using the included hooks and sticky tape. “It's a must-have for small space if you have a modest kitchen or not a lot of counter space,” wrote one reviewer.

44 This Set Of Floating Shelves With A Minimalist Wire Frame Greenco 3-Tier Floating Shelves Amazon $18 See On Amazon This set of three floating wall shelves is made from wood with a minimalist wire frame. Complete with mounting hardware, the shelves are easy to install in your kitchen, living room, bedroom, or bathroom. Each shelf can hold small items such as planters, jars, picture frames, and more. Besides this ladder design, there are several different styles, including moon, diamond, and hexagon shelves. Available styles: 6

45 A Cushioned Kitchen Mat That’s Water-Resistant WiseLife Cushioned Kitchen Floor Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made of a thick PVC material, this cushioned kitchen mat relieves foot fatigue while you’re cooking or washing dishes. The water-resistant mat is easy to clean with a washcloth, and a nonslip backing prevents it from slipping around your floor. It even makes a great addition to your laundry room or standing desk setup. Available colors: Black, Brown, Gray

46 These Ice Cube Trays Made From Flexible Silicone DOQAUS Easy Release Ice Cube Trays (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made of flexible silicone, these ice trays make it easy to release one cube at a time (or multiple for a really icy drink). Each tray has 14 compartments — with four trays in a set, you can freeze up to 56 cubes at once. The trays stack on top of each other for compact storage inside your freezer. You also get a lid for each tray, which keeps the water from spilling over the edges. Available colors: 5

47 The Smart Light Bulbs With Voice Activation Capabilities Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With these smart light bulbs from Kasa, you can adjust the brightness, switch between colors, and set timers, all from your smartphone. Or, you can change the lights using a simple voice command with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can even monitor your light bulb’s energy usage on the accompanying mobile app.

48 A Compact Humidifier That Fits On Your Desk raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a tank size of 1.7 liters, this compact humidifier is small enough to fit on your desk or bedside table. It runs for up to nine hours at a time, filling your room with a constant stream of cool mist. A whisper-quiet motor allows you to run this humidifier at night without any disruptive noise. An easy-toggle knob on the front lets you adjust the amount of mist that comes out.

49 These Nonstick Burner Covers That Keep Your Stove Clean Forsisco Stove Burner Covers (8-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Placing these heat-resistant covers over your burners will keep your stove clean and tidy — no scrubbing required. Made from a nonstick glass fiber cloth, the burner covers can be cut down to size and applied directly onto your stove. They’re also washable, so you can use them over and over again.