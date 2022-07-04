40 Cheap, Clever Ways To Make A Drab Room Look Chic & Modern

Times and styles change, and with that passing of time can come the disappointing feeling that your surroundings suddenly feel drab. But setting out to upgrade your space doesn’t have to be daunting or costly. Instead, look for small fixes that make a big impact, because even the tiniest swap can make an outdated room look chic and modern.
Below, you’ll find 40 ways to use clever products to spice up your space, all of which have been highly rated by enthusiastic reviewers. Whether you want some modern shelving, a statement lamp, or upgraded bathroom storage, you’ll find an option on this list. Even better, all these items are affordable, with most falling in the $20 to $30 range (and some well under). So go ahead and get redecorating.
1 Install These Sleek-Looking Floating Shelves
Store your belongings in style with these
floating shelves. They come three to a pack in a range of sizes and feature a convenient U-shape that helps secure items in place. Better yet, all the hardware you need to hang them comes included, so installation is a breeze. 2 Utilize A Striking Set Of Zig-Zag Shelves
For a modern decorating touch, try these vertical
corner shelves that come in an attractive zig-zag pattern. The shelves hold up to 11 pounds of weight, making it a great option for the kitchen, a bathroom, or even a bedroom. Plus, the selves can be separated and hung individually if desired. 3 Switch It Up With Some Faux Window Frames
If you don’t have a lot of natural light in your space, you can fake that open, airy feeling with these
wooden window frames. Made from durable yet rustic pine, these frames come in two per pack and can be mounted horizontally or vertically. Everything you need to hang them comes included. 4 Store Your Pots & Pans On This Modern Rail
Turn overflowing cabinets into an aesthetic statement with this wall-mounted
pot and pain rail. Made from powder-coated iron, this reliable rail can handle up to 22 pounds of weight, yet only weighs 1.5 pounds itself. And no need to stop at pots and pans, as one reviewer wrote: “It's really nice for all those bulky kitchen items like strainers and whisks that don't seem to fit anywhere.” 5 Add A Subtle Glow To Your Space With A Rock Salt Lamp
If you’re looking to upgrade your lighting, try this
rock salt lamp. Its glimmering amber-hued light is a relaxing addition to any room. The base is made of rosewood, while the lamp is made from Himalayan rock crystals. For extra convenience, it features a 6-foot cord and dimmer, too. 6 Upgrade Your Kitchen Tools To A Matching Stainless Steel Set
Say goodbye to that hodgepodge of utensils and hello to this set of
stainless steel mixing bowls and tools. Featuring three sizes of mixing bowls, measuring spoons, measuring cups, and a whisk, you’ll have everything you need to tackle home baking projects and more. They’re even dishwasher safe. 7 Swap In This Sleek, Modern Bathroom Trash Can
Add a touch of style to an outdated bathroom with this chrome-colored,
stainless steel trash can. The removable inner bin holds 1.32 liters, while the foot pedal offers hands-free disposal. It’s perfect for small places like the bathroom because it stands at just 11 inches high. 8 Install These Wireless Lights To Brighten Your Home
A bit of chic uplighting can go a long way, and these
LED stair lights can brighten any walkway or staircase and look great while doing it. They’re motion-activated and completely wireless, so they’ll turn on when you need them and off when you don’t. Offering up to 35 lumens of brightness, they can be installed easily with adhesive tape. 9 Make Your Coffee With This Elegant Gooseneck Kettle
Your morning coffee just got more stylish with this
gooseneck kettle. Made from rust-proof stainless steel, the curved spout on this 40-ounce kettle is perfect for pour-over coffee. It even features a built-in thermometer on the top so you can ensure you’re getting the right temperature every time. 10 Level Up Your Bedding With These Fade-Resistant Sheets
This
bed sheet set will modernize your bedroom with its ultra-soft, silky microfiber material and rich colors. The bedding is fade-resistant and even moisture-wicking, helping to ensure you get a cool sleep. They’re also anti-wrinkle and stain-resistant, making them a practical addition to any bedroom. 11 Display Your Record Collection With This Album Holder
Get your albums out of that dusty box and put them on display with this
vinyl record holder. Featuring a retro design and a solid wood base, this holder also boasts shatter-proof acrylic side guards. Plus, it can hold up to 30 albums at once, making it both practical and stylish. 12 Freshen Your Space With This Reed Diffuser
Add some fragrance to your home with this
reed diffuser set. Featuring a chic charcoal glass vase and pure essential oil without fillers, this set comes with two vases and seven rattan sticks. Snag it in multiple alluring scents, like rose and sandalwood, bergamot and jasmine, and more. 13 Revamp Your Walls With This Peel And Stick Wallpaper
Change up your decor without a costly professional paint job with this
peel-and-stick wallpaper. Made from thick vinyl, this wallpaper is easily installed and is even waterproof and oil resistant. Each roll covers 8.7 square feet of space and is easily removable when you’re ready for a change. 14 Give Your Counters A Marble-Inspired Upgrade With This Contact Paper
If you’ve ever wanted marble countertops without the price tag, try this
marble wallpaper instead. Simply peel off the backing and stick it anywhere from countertops to backsplashes and more. For an even smoother application, you can try blow drying it prior to adhering. 15 Redo Traditional Appliances With Faux Stainless Steel Wall Paper
If you have drab, outdated-looking appliances, give them a modern upgrade with this
stainless steel wallpaper. Made to look like a brushed nickel finish, simply peel and stick this contact paper on your dishwasher, refrigerator, or even countertops to give it a sleek finish. It’s available in multiple size dimensions, too. 16 Bring Some Low-Maintenance Greenery Inside With This Fake Plants
Grab this three-pack of
mini fake plants to add a little nature into your indoor space. Each pack comes with three different styles of plants, all in a white plastic planter. Additional leaves can be removed or added to give your plants a more realistic look, too. 17 Customize Your Lighting With These Smart Bulbs
Adding some
smart bulbs to your home is a great way to modernize your lighting. These bulbs pair with a home assistant like Alexa so you can use voice operation to turn them off, dim the brightness, or choose from 16 million colors. The 9-watt bulbs give off the same brightness as a traditional 60-watt bulb, too. 18 Install A Hassle-Free Gallery Wall With A Set Of Frames
Gallery walls can be tricky to put together, but this
picture frame set makes it easy. Featuring 11 frames in varying sizes, this set is made of painted, lightweight wood. The kit even comes with template offerings so you can easily create a professional-looking photo scape. 19 Place This Modern-Looking Mirror On Your Desk
Unique pieces, like this cloud-shaped
desk mirror, are a great way to modernize a space. Featuring a beechwood base, this mirror is made from acrylic, so it’s much harder to break than traditional glass. It’s compact, too, measuring 9.4 by 7.9 inches, making it ideal for smaller spaces. 20 Add Some Charm With These Matte Ceramic Vases
Snag this
ceramic vase set and add some farmhouse elegance to your home. It comes in a set of three, each with a unique shape and in muted but rich earth tones. They work well in many areas, like bathrooms, kitchens, entryways, bookshelves, and more. Add some plants and you’re good to go. 21 Serve Breakfast On A Stylish Decorative Tray
Whether you’re serving a meal or decorating a dresser, this
decorative tray is a great way to dress up a room. With its rounded pear shape, this tray is not only attractive but functional too. Because it’s made of metal and enamel, it’s both waterproof and scratch-resistant. 22 Swap Your Old Alarm For This Modern Digital Clock
This large print
digital alarm clock offers a streamlined look while being super easy to read. It has a stand for table placement and a wall hook for hanging, allowing you to customize your space. It even has three brightness settings, plus an HD mirror function, offering lots of versatility in a compact size. 23 Decorate Your Outdoors With A Set Of Whimsical String Lights
You can brighten your backyard with these
outdoor string lights. Built to stand up to tough weather conditions like rain and cold, these string lights offer up an energy-efficient 5 watts per bulb while providing 23 lumens of brightness. They even come with two spare bulbs per pack. 24 Install A Chic, Dimmable Wall Sconce
This streamlined, modern
sconce also happens to be really versatile. Not only is it dimmable, but you can also mount it to the wall and power it via cord, or hardwire it into your existing electricity. It provides significant light, too, as it takes a 60-watt bulb. As one reviewer gushed, “They are cool, retro, [and] modern [...] I think this light is an amazing value, and am very happy with my purchase!” 25 Store Your Flushable Wipes In This Decorative Toilet Paper Holder
Not only does this
toilet paper holder offer up a chic brushed metal finish, it also has a container on top for storing flushable wipes. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this sturdy holder is easily installed and comes with all the necessary hardware to do so. Choose from one of two available sizes. 26 Turn Your Bathroom Mirror Into A Vanity With These String Lights
Making your bathroom feel modern and fresh just got easier with these
vanity mirror lights. Each strip is nearly 12 feet long and comes with 10 dimmable LED bulbs. Installation is a breeze: Simply plug in the strip and stick the bulbs in place with the included adhesive. 27 Upgrade Your Kitchen Sink With This Pull-Down Faucet
Add a sleek-looking touch to your kitchen and make the dishes easier with this
pull-down sprayer faucet. It offers a nearly 10-inch long hose and has three different water pressures to choose from. On top of that, the entire thing is fingerprint resistant and rotates 360 degrees for ultimate flexibility. 28 Lay Down This Funky Faux Sheepskin Rug
Decor upgrades and statement pieces are an excellent way to make a drab room more exciting, and this
faux sheepskin rug is no exception. The rug is ultra-soft to the touch and features a suede backing to help ensure it won’t slip once in place. You can even wash it in the machine on gentle when it needs a refresh. 29 Slip These Faux Leather Covers Over Your Pillows For A Fun Refresh
Change up your look without spending a ton with these
throw pillow covers, which have a 4.7-star rating. Featuring a supple pebbled faux leather finish, these covers measure 18 by 18 inches and come two to a pack. As one glowing review says, “These are amazing! Such a great value for the price.” 30 Revamp Your Cabinets With A Fresh, Modern Set Of Pulls
Simple upgrades can make a huge overall effect, and these
cabinet pulls are a smart way to do it. Made from stainless steel and featuring a matte black finish, these durable pulls can be installed vertically for cabinets or horizontally for drawers. The timeless shape blends easily into many decor styles. 31 Spruce Things Up With A Set Of Remote-Controlled Flameless Candles
This three-pack of
flameless candles offers the ambiance of traditional candles without the factual flames. Plus, they should last much longer. Each LED bulb can be remote controlled to adjust the brightness or set to a timer. You can even choose between candle and light mode, too. 32 Coordinate & Match Your Storage With These Glass Canisters
Everyone has various odds and ends that need storing, but these
glass canisters can make a hodgepodge of items look coordinated and chic. Made with a rust-resistant steel lid and a glass body, they’re each perfect for making cotton swabs and rounds look presentable. Simply lift the lid to grab what you need. 33 Mount This Toothbrush Holder To Organize Your Supplies
Store your toothbrushes and more in this compact but spacious
toothbrush holder. With room for six brushes, this holder also comes with three cups for rinsing. At the top, additional compartments can also store razors, floss, and other items with ease. Simply use the included adhesive to install. 34 Add Soothing Backlighting To Your Television & More With This Kit
This
backlight kit is an excellent way to enhance your TV experience. Using the double-sided adhesive tape, place the lights behind the screen. It’s powered via your TV’s USB, so you won’t see any dangling cords. When you’re done, use the remote to customize the color and brightness of your lighting scheme. 35 Customize Your Space With These Initial Lights
A personalized touch can wake up a drab space, and these
marquee letter lights let you spell out whatever your heart desires in bold, LED lights. Powered by AA batteries, these letters can be placed standing upright or hung on a wall via a keyhole slot. You can buy one in every letter of the alphabet or numbers zero through nine. 36 Toss In A Cute Side Table To Liven Up A Room
This
wooden side table has the rustic charm of a country stool and stands just under 20 inches high. It has lots of versatility; use it as a nightstand, a side table, or even just accent decor. The legs come with anti-slip grips and the top is even water-resistant, which makes it great in case of spills. 37 Ditch The Cords With These Low-Profile Wireless Chargers
There’s no need to keep fussing with cables because once you plug in these
wireless chargers, you can charge your AirPods and iPhones with just a tap. The set comes with two charging pads, each with an anti-slip top. They are Android-compatible too. 38 Switch Up Your Morning Routine With This Pour-Over Coffee Maker
This smart-looking pour-over
coffee maker adds instant style to any kitchen. It uses a stainless steel mesh filter, making it an eco-friendly alternative to options that use paper filters. The cork neck is easy to grip and pour, while the decorative leather tassel adds a modern touch. 39 Create A Custom Lightscape With This Sunset Lamp
Whether you’re looking for extra lighting or just decoration, this
sunset lamp is the way to go. The lamp boasts 16 different shades of light and a rotating 360-degree bulb to create striking visual light scenes. Choose from a gradual mode where the colors gently transition, or a quick-changing mode for a party atmosphere. 40 Give Your Wrists A Break With These Electric Spice Grinders
Snag this set of
electric salt and pepper grinders to upgrade your kitchen. Made from stainless steel, the grinders are battery-operated and powered with one hand with just the touch of a button. They even come with convenient bottom caps to catch any stray spice residue.
