40 Cheap, Clever Ways To Make A Drab Room Look Chic & Modern

Times and styles change, and with that passing of time can come the disappointing feeling that your surroundings suddenly feel drab. But setting out to upgrade your space doesn’t have to be daunting or costly. Instead, look for small fixes that make a big impact, because even the tiniest swap can make an outdated room look chic and modern.

Below, you’ll find 40 ways to use clever products to spice up your space, all of which have been highly rated by enthusiastic reviewers. Whether you want some modern shelving, a statement lamp, or upgraded bathroom storage, you’ll find an option on this list. Even better, all these items are affordable, with most falling in the $20 to $30 range (and some well under). So go ahead and get redecorating.

1 Install These Sleek-Looking Floating Shelves Greenco Floating “U” Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Store your belongings in style with these floating shelves. They come three to a pack in a range of sizes and feature a convenient U-shape that helps secure items in place. Better yet, all the hardware you need to hang them comes included, so installation is a breeze. Available colors: 9

2 Utilize A Striking Set Of Zig-Zag Shelves Greenco 5 Tier Corner Shelves Amazon $31 See On Amazon For a modern decorating touch, try these vertical corner shelves that come in an attractive zig-zag pattern. The shelves hold up to 11 pounds of weight, making it a great option for the kitchen, a bathroom, or even a bedroom. Plus, the selves can be separated and hung individually if desired. Available colors: 8

3 Switch It Up With Some Faux Window Frames Greenco Wooden Rustic Window Frames (Set of 2) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you don’t have a lot of natural light in your space, you can fake that open, airy feeling with these wooden window frames. Made from durable yet rustic pine, these frames come in two per pack and can be mounted horizontally or vertically. Everything you need to hang them comes included. Available colors: 3

4 Store Your Pots & Pans On This Modern Rail Greenco Pot and Pan Wall Mounted Rail Amazon $13 See On Amazon Turn overflowing cabinets into an aesthetic statement with this wall-mounted pot and pain rail. Made from powder-coated iron, this reliable rail can handle up to 22 pounds of weight, yet only weighs 1.5 pounds itself. And no need to stop at pots and pans, as one reviewer wrote: “It's really nice for all those bulky kitchen items like strainers and whisks that don't seem to fit anywhere.”

5 Add A Subtle Glow To Your Space With A Rock Salt Lamp Greenco Natural Himalayan Rock Salt Lamp Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking to upgrade your lighting, try this rock salt lamp. Its glimmering amber-hued light is a relaxing addition to any room. The base is made of rosewood, while the lamp is made from Himalayan rock crystals. For extra convenience, it features a 6-foot cord and dimmer, too.

6 Upgrade Your Kitchen Tools To A Matching Stainless Steel Set Estilo Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (12 Piece) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Say goodbye to that hodgepodge of utensils and hello to this set of stainless steel mixing bowls and tools. Featuring three sizes of mixing bowls, measuring spoons, measuring cups, and a whisk, you’ll have everything you need to tackle home baking projects and more. They’re even dishwasher safe.

7 Swap In This Sleek, Modern Bathroom Trash Can Estilo Bathroom Trash Can Amazon $31 See On Amazon Add a touch of style to an outdated bathroom with this chrome-colored, stainless steel trash can. The removable inner bin holds 1.32 liters, while the foot pedal offers hands-free disposal. It’s perfect for small places like the bathroom because it stands at just 11 inches high.

8 Install These Wireless Lights To Brighten Your Home Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon A bit of chic uplighting can go a long way, and these LED stair lights can brighten any walkway or staircase and look great while doing it. They’re motion-activated and completely wireless, so they’ll turn on when you need them and off when you don’t. Offering up to 35 lumens of brightness, they can be installed easily with adhesive tape.

9 Make Your Coffee With This Elegant Gooseneck Kettle Coffee Gator Gooseneck Kettle with Thermometer Amazon $37 See On Amazon Your morning coffee just got more stylish with this gooseneck kettle. Made from rust-proof stainless steel, the curved spout on this 40-ounce kettle is perfect for pour-over coffee. It even features a built-in thermometer on the top so you can ensure you’re getting the right temperature every time.

10 Level Up Your Bedding With These Fade-Resistant Sheets HC Collection Bed Sheets Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon This bed sheet set will modernize your bedroom with its ultra-soft, silky microfiber material and rich colors. The bedding is fade-resistant and even moisture-wicking, helping to ensure you get a cool sleep. They’re also anti-wrinkle and stain-resistant, making them a practical addition to any bedroom. Available colors: 13

11 Display Your Record Collection With This Album Holder KAIU Vinyl Record Storage Holder Amazon $29 See On Amazon Get your albums out of that dusty box and put them on display with this vinyl record holder. Featuring a retro design and a solid wood base, this holder also boasts shatter-proof acrylic side guards. Plus, it can hold up to 30 albums at once, making it both practical and stylish. Available colors: 8

12 Freshen Your Space With This Reed Diffuser Reed Diffusers for Home Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add some fragrance to your home with this reed diffuser set. Featuring a chic charcoal glass vase and pure essential oil without fillers, this set comes with two vases and seven rattan sticks. Snag it in multiple alluring scents, like rose and sandalwood, bergamot and jasmine, and more.

13 Revamp Your Walls With This Peel And Stick Wallpaper WADILE Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Change up your decor without a costly professional paint job with this peel-and-stick wallpaper. Made from thick vinyl, this wallpaper is easily installed and is even waterproof and oil resistant. Each roll covers 8.7 square feet of space and is easily removable when you’re ready for a change. Available colors: 21

14 Give Your Counters A Marble-Inspired Upgrade With This Contact Paper practicalWs Marble Wallpaper Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wanted marble countertops without the price tag, try this marble wallpaper instead. Simply peel off the backing and stick it anywhere from countertops to backsplashes and more. For an even smoother application, you can try blow drying it prior to adhering.

15 Redo Traditional Appliances With Faux Stainless Steel Wall Paper Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you have drab, outdated-looking appliances, give them a modern upgrade with this stainless steel wallpaper. Made to look like a brushed nickel finish, simply peel and stick this contact paper on your dishwasher, refrigerator, or even countertops to give it a sleek finish. It’s available in multiple size dimensions, too.

16 Bring Some Low-Maintenance Greenery Inside With This Fake Plants Greentime Mini Fake Plants in Pots (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Grab this three-pack of mini fake plants to add a little nature into your indoor space. Each pack comes with three different styles of plants, all in a white plastic planter. Additional leaves can be removed or added to give your plants a more realistic look, too.

17 Customize Your Lighting With These Smart Bulbs DAYBETTER Smart Light Bulbs Amazon $36 See On Amazon Adding some smart bulbs to your home is a great way to modernize your lighting. These bulbs pair with a home assistant like Alexa so you can use voice operation to turn them off, dim the brightness, or choose from 16 million colors. The 9-watt bulbs give off the same brightness as a traditional 60-watt bulb, too.

18 Install A Hassle-Free Gallery Wall With A Set Of Frames WOOD MEETS COLOR Picture Frame Set (11-Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Gallery walls can be tricky to put together, but this picture frame set makes it easy. Featuring 11 frames in varying sizes, this set is made of painted, lightweight wood. The kit even comes with template offerings so you can easily create a professional-looking photo scape.

19 Place This Modern-Looking Mirror On Your Desk Delma Aesthetic Desk Mirror Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unique pieces, like this cloud-shaped desk mirror, are a great way to modernize a space. Featuring a beechwood base, this mirror is made from acrylic, so it’s much harder to break than traditional glass. It’s compact, too, measuring 9.4 by 7.9 inches, making it ideal for smaller spaces.

20 Add Some Charm With These Matte Ceramic Vases Abbittar Ceramic Vase (Set of 3) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Snag this ceramic vase set and add some farmhouse elegance to your home. It comes in a set of three, each with a unique shape and in muted but rich earth tones. They work well in many areas, like bathrooms, kitchens, entryways, bookshelves, and more. Add some plants and you’re good to go.

21 Serve Breakfast On A Stylish Decorative Tray Allegorie Decorative Tray Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether you’re serving a meal or decorating a dresser, this decorative tray is a great way to dress up a room. With its rounded pear shape, this tray is not only attractive but functional too. Because it’s made of metal and enamel, it’s both waterproof and scratch-resistant. Available colors: 3

22 Swap Your Old Alarm For This Modern Digital Clock SZELAM Digital Clock Amazon $23 See On Amazon This large print digital alarm clock offers a streamlined look while being super easy to read. It has a stand for table placement and a wall hook for hanging, allowing you to customize your space. It even has three brightness settings, plus an HD mirror function, offering lots of versatility in a compact size. Available colors: 12

23 Decorate Your Outdoors With A Set Of Whimsical String Lights Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can brighten your backyard with these outdoor string lights. Built to stand up to tough weather conditions like rain and cold, these string lights offer up an energy-efficient 5 watts per bulb while providing 23 lumens of brightness. They even come with two spare bulbs per pack. Available colors: 7

24 Install A Chic, Dimmable Wall Sconce Globe Electric Tristan Dimmable Lamp Amazon $35 See On Amazon This streamlined, modern sconce also happens to be really versatile. Not only is it dimmable, but you can also mount it to the wall and power it via cord, or hardwire it into your existing electricity. It provides significant light, too, as it takes a 60-watt bulb. As one reviewer gushed, “They are cool, retro, [and] modern [...] I think this light is an amazing value, and am very happy with my purchase!” Available colors: 8

25 Store Your Flushable Wipes In This Decorative Toilet Paper Holder Day Moon Designs Gold Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $37 See On Amazon Not only does this toilet paper holder offer up a chic brushed metal finish, it also has a container on top for storing flushable wipes. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this sturdy holder is easily installed and comes with all the necessary hardware to do so. Choose from one of two available sizes. Available colors: 4

26 Turn Your Bathroom Mirror Into A Vanity With These String Lights Chende LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon Making your bathroom feel modern and fresh just got easier with these vanity mirror lights. Each strip is nearly 12 feet long and comes with 10 dimmable LED bulbs. Installation is a breeze: Simply plug in the strip and stick the bulbs in place with the included adhesive.

27 Upgrade Your Kitchen Sink With This Pull-Down Faucet Keer Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer Amazon $31 See On Amazon Add a sleek-looking touch to your kitchen and make the dishes easier with this pull-down sprayer faucet. It offers a nearly 10-inch long hose and has three different water pressures to choose from. On top of that, the entire thing is fingerprint resistant and rotates 360 degrees for ultimate flexibility. Available colors: 3

28 Lay Down This Funky Faux Sheepskin Rug Ashler HOME DECO Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Decor upgrades and statement pieces are an excellent way to make a drab room more exciting, and this faux sheepskin rug is no exception. The rug is ultra-soft to the touch and features a suede backing to help ensure it won’t slip once in place. You can even wash it in the machine on gentle when it needs a refresh. Available colors: 19

29 Slip These Faux Leather Covers Over Your Pillows For A Fun Refresh CDWERD Faux Leather Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Change up your look without spending a ton with these throw pillow covers, which have a 4.7-star rating. Featuring a supple pebbled faux leather finish, these covers measure 18 by 18 inches and come two to a pack. As one glowing review says, “These are amazing! Such a great value for the price.”

30 Revamp Your Cabinets With A Fresh, Modern Set Of Pulls Ravinte Cabinet Pull Handles (30-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Simple upgrades can make a huge overall effect, and these cabinet pulls are a smart way to do it. Made from stainless steel and featuring a matte black finish, these durable pulls can be installed vertically for cabinets or horizontally for drawers. The timeless shape blends easily into many decor styles. Available colors: 3

31 Spruce Things Up With A Set Of Remote-Controlled Flameless Candles YFYTRE Led Flameless Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This three-pack of flameless candles offers the ambiance of traditional candles without the factual flames. Plus, they should last much longer. Each LED bulb can be remote controlled to adjust the brightness or set to a timer. You can even choose between candle and light mode, too. Available colors: 6

32 Coordinate & Match Your Storage With These Glass Canisters mDesign Modern Glass Canister (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Everyone has various odds and ends that need storing, but these glass canisters can make a hodgepodge of items look coordinated and chic. Made with a rust-resistant steel lid and a glass body, they’re each perfect for making cotton swabs and rounds look presentable. Simply lift the lid to grab what you need. Available colors: 6

33 Mount This Toothbrush Holder To Organize Your Supplies iHave Toothbrush Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Store your toothbrushes and more in this compact but spacious toothbrush holder. With room for six brushes, this holder also comes with three cups for rinsing. At the top, additional compartments can also store razors, floss, and other items with ease. Simply use the included adhesive to install.

34 Add Soothing Backlighting To Your Television & More With This Kit PANGTON VILLA USB LED TV Backlight Kit with Remote Amazon $14 See On Amazon This backlight kit is an excellent way to enhance your TV experience. Using the double-sided adhesive tape, place the lights behind the screen. It’s powered via your TV’s USB, so you won’t see any dangling cords. When you’re done, use the remote to customize the color and brightness of your lighting scheme.

35 Customize Your Space With These Initial Lights MUMUXI LED Marquee Letter Lights Amazon $11 See On Amazon A personalized touch can wake up a drab space, and these marquee letter lights let you spell out whatever your heart desires in bold, LED lights. Powered by AA batteries, these letters can be placed standing upright or hung on a wall via a keyhole slot. You can buy one in every letter of the alphabet or numbers zero through nine.

36 Toss In A Cute Side Table To Liven Up A Room AWASEN Side Table Amazon $40 See On Amazon This wooden side table has the rustic charm of a country stool and stands just under 20 inches high. It has lots of versatility; use it as a nightstand, a side table, or even just accent decor. The legs come with anti-slip grips and the top is even water-resistant, which makes it great in case of spills.

37 Ditch The Cords With These Low-Profile Wireless Chargers Yootech Wireless Charger (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s no need to keep fussing with cables because once you plug in these wireless chargers, you can charge your AirPods and iPhones with just a tap. The set comes with two charging pads, each with an anti-slip top. They are Android-compatible too.

38 Switch Up Your Morning Routine With This Pour-Over Coffee Maker Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon This smart-looking pour-over coffee maker adds instant style to any kitchen. It uses a stainless steel mesh filter, making it an eco-friendly alternative to options that use paper filters. The cork neck is easy to grip and pour, while the decorative leather tassel adds a modern touch. Available color: 2

39 Create A Custom Lightscape With This Sunset Lamp Nellsi Sunset Lamp Projection Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for extra lighting or just decoration, this sunset lamp is the way to go. The lamp boasts 16 different shades of light and a rotating 360-degree bulb to create striking visual light scenes. Choose from a gradual mode where the colors gently transition, or a quick-changing mode for a party atmosphere.