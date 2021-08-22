50 Cheap, Comfortable Things You Didn't Know You Needed From Amazon

What does comfortable mean to you? Does it make you think about relaxing on the couch in comfy slippers? Doing yoga in soft cotton clothes? Maybe it just makes you think of a sky-high pile of pillows. No matter what makes you feel your best, you can probably find something you didn’t know you needed on this list of cheap, comfortable things from Amazon. That’s because these picks are all fan-favorites on the site, some with over tens of thousands of positive ratings, so you know they’ve got to be good. And getting comfortable doesn’t have to mean splurging either. These picks are all pretty cheap, with plenty of options under $20.

If you’re looking to get comfy from head to toe, check out all the clothing options, like this flowy maxi dress or a simple cotton t-shirt you’ll basically live in. Looking to make your space more comfy? I’ve got you. From plush mattress toppers to fuzzy shag rugs, there are tons of items on this list that will instantly transform any space. There’s even something for your furry friends, like this fuzzy, donut-shaped bed your dog will love curling up in.

Ready to live the cozy lifestyle? Get into your comfort zone with picks from this list of the the best cheap, comfy things on Amazon.

These Fuzzy and Trendy Faux Fur Slippers JIASUQI Cross Open Toe Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon The perfect blend of style and comfort, these cute slippers are wrapped in plush faux fur that’s so soft, you won’t want to take them off. They also have memory foam padding in the sole that contours to your feet, and they come in a range of colors, including pink and tie dye. Available colors: 18

A Cooling Bamboo Blanket For Hot Sleepers KPBLIS Cooling Bamboo Blankets Amazon $27 See On Amazon This lightweight blanket is made from bamboo fabric, so it’s both silky smooth and breathable to keep you cool throughout the night. It comes in a range of colors and sizes, which makes it easy to match to any bedroom aesthetic, and it’s popular on Amazon with over 2,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 4

This Budget-Friendly Pack Of No Show Socks Leotruny Unisex Thick No Show Socks (6-Pair) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing sneakers, loafers, or another type of low shoes, no-show socks are a great way to keep your shoes in good condition and your feet comfortable. This pack comes with six pairs of cotton-blend socks, which not only have cushioned heels, but also silicone bands in the back to prevent slippage. Available colors: 5

This 100-Pack Of Black Face Masks NNPCBT 3 Ply Black Disposable Face Mask Amazon $23 See On Amazon This pack of disposable face masks costs under $25, and yet it comes with a whopping 100 masks, so you’ll have more than enough to last you months, even if you wear a new one every day. Each one has three layers of protective fabric as well as soft, elastic ear loops to help keep you comfortable throughout the day. Available sizes: 4

A Pack of Spiral Hair Ties That Won’t Leave A Bump Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made from smooth plastic, these hair ties have a spiraled shape, which is designed to put less pressure on your hair to prevent breakage and keep you comfortable. This pack comes with ties in four brown tones, which can blend in well with brunette hair, although they are also available in other color options too, like transparent and blonde. Available colors: 5

These Wildly Popular Stretchy Bike Shorts Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $7 See On Amazon Over 18,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these bike shorts, which are made from jersey fabric that is 90% cotton and 10% spandex, so they’re stretchy, soft, and stylish. They have a 7-inch inseam to give you the classic bike short look, and they are also thick, so you don’t have to worry about them being see-through. Available colors: 2

Some Running Sneakers That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With UMYOGO Non Slip Athletic Tennis Sneakers Amazon $46 See On Amazon These stylish sneakers have over 30,000 five star ratings, and look great no matter where you wear them, whether you’re out jogging around the park or wearing them out to lunch. They have a bold orange and pink color that’s sure to stand out, and they’re also available in a few other bright color options, including purple, yellow, and green. Available colors: 17

A 4-Pack Of Wide, Stretchy Headbands PLOVZ Wide Headbands (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A great deal, this pack comes with four wide headbands for only $10. Each headband is made from a polyester and spandex blend fabric, which makes them stretchy so they can stay securely on your head, and they have a cute, simple knot that can be worn in the back or front depending on your style. Available colors: 13

A Pack Of Reusable Face Masks EnerPlex 3-Ply Reusable Face MasK (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you prefer reusable face masks over disposable ones, you’ve got to check out this pack. A best-seller on Amazon, it has over 70,000 five star ratings, with many reviewers loving how comfortable the masks are and how well they fit. Each mask has three layers of fabric made from polyester and cotton, and they’re available in a few different sizes. Available colors: 13

A Sleeveless Maxi Dress That Comes In So Many Colors GRECERELLE Sleeveless Summer Long Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Add some cool, casual style to your summer wardrobe with this sleeveless maxi dress. It has a simple silhouette that’s accented by a breast pocket and slits up the sides, which look great with both flats and heels. If you already have a little black dress you love, check out the other color options, like royal blue and wine red floral. Available colors: 24

A Casual And Cute Sleeveless Top You Can Wear Anywhere JOELLYUS Loose Cami Spaghetti Strap Amazon $18 See On Amazon The perfect top for warm days, this sleeveless blouse is cute, comfortable, and casual. You can pair it with jean shorts for a classic summertime look, or wear it with dark jeans and a bold necklace for a more dressy ensemble. It comes in a range of plus sizes as well as many color options, so everyone can find one they love. Available colors: 28

A 4-Pack Of Versatile Crop Tops SATINIOR Basic Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon While bold pieces can be a lot of fun to shop for, you also need wardrobe staples like these simple crop tops that can go with anything. Made from a soft spandex material, these sleeveless crop tops can be dressed up with flared pants and a blazer, or dressed down with jean shorts and flip flops. Available colors: 7

The Versatile Neck Pillow For Traveling And More HAOBAIMEI Travel Neck Pillow Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not your typical U-shaped travel pillow, this versatile design can be used in so many positions. You can use it while sitting in a chair, laying your head on a table, or even as back support. It’s made from memory foam, which makes it both soft and supportive, and it even comes with a face mask and ear plugs.

Some Super Comfy Slippers You Can Wear Around The House Menore Open Toe Soft Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These simple slippers are not only cute, but also super convenient as they can be worn both inside and outside your home. An Amazon best-seller, they have over 1,200 five-star ratings, and 84% of all their ratings are four or more stars. They’re made from comfortable EVA foam, so they’re also waterproof, and come in a few soft color options. Available colors: 11

This Multi-Pack Of Cotton Stretch Underwear Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you love this pack of comfortable bikini panties, you definitely won’t be the only one, as they are wildly popular on Amazon with over 64,000 five-star ratings. They’re made from 95% cotton and 5% elastane fabric, so they’re breathable like cotton, but still have some stretch for a good fit. Available colors: 24

The Comfy Sweatpants You’ll Never Want To Change Out Of Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Amazon $20 See On Amazon These drawstring sweatpants are both cute and comfortable, so you can rock them anywhere, whether you’re out with friends or just chilling on your couch. They’re made from a cotton and polyester blend fleece fabric, and they’re popular on Amazon too — 85% of the over 15,000 ratings are four stars or higher. Available colors: 21

A Casual Dress You Can Wear Anywhere Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Scoopneck Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This short sleeve dress is the perfect wardrobe staple because it’s super easy to dress up and down. You can pair it with sneakers for a casual look, or go with low heels, some jewelry, and a cardigan for a more work-friendly ensemble. And it’s not just versatile, but also comfortable as it’s made from a rayon and elastane blend fabric. Available colors: 17

A Cute Sleeveless Dress With A Flowy Fit Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Stay cool and cute on hot summer days with this swing dress, which has a sleeveless design and a mini length that hits just above the knee. It’s made from 95% rayon and 5% elastane fabric to give you a flowy fit, and it has a classic striped gray pattern, although it’s available in other color and pattern options too. Available colors: 19

These Best-Selling Slides With Adjustable Buckles FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from EVA foam with two adjustable buckles, these casual sandals are so comfortable, you’ll love wearing them all day long. And with such a great design, it’s no wonder that they’re best sellers on Amazon with over 27,000 five star ratings. They’re waterproof, which makes them a great choice for theme parks and summer adventures, and they come in a huge range of colors. Available colors: 46

The Bath Pillow With Ergonomic Padding Sierra Concepts Bath Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Any bath can be relaxing, but to take yours to the next level, try adding this comfortable bath pillow. It has six non-slip suction cups on the back to keep it secured to your tub, and it has ergonomic padding in the front to help you get the utmost relaxation from your baths.

A Pair Quick-Drying Running Shorts Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These running shorts are super comfortable thanks to a thick elastic waistband and a quick-drying design that helps to keep you cool while you’re working out. They also have a compression lining and a convenient zippered pocket where you can securely store your keys or a card while you’re on the go. Available colors: 27

A Headband With Built-In Headphones So You Can Fall Asleep To Music Lavince Bluetooth Sports Sleep Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon These sleep headphones have thin, flat speakers on the sides, so you can fall asleep comfortably while listening to your favorite music or podcasts. They also connect wirelessly to your device, so you won’t get tangled up in cords at night, and they even have easy to reach play/pause and volume buttons on the front. They come in eight colors, and have thousands of fans on Amazon.

This Mattress Topper That’s Infused With Cooling Gel Beads Linenspa Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you wish your bed were a bit softer but don’t want to spend a ton of money on a new mattress, try adding this plush mattress topper. It’s 2 inches thick and made from memory foam that is infused with gel beads, so it’s not only soft but also helps to dissipate heat to keep you cooler through the night. You can also upgrade to the 3-inch size to give you an extra inch of plush foam.

This T-Shirt Dress With A Ruffled Hem Berryou Flexible Loose Ruffle T-Shirt Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This cotton-blend dress may be as comfortable as a T-shirt, but it’s a bit more elevated thanks to the ruffled bottom and two side pockets. Wear it with a sunhat and cute, strappy sandals for a perfect summer ensemble, or pair it with a cardigan and some ankle boots for a casual look that’s great for slightly cooler weather. Available colors: 11

This Hanes Bra With A Wire-Free Design Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you like having the support of a bra but dread the uncomfortable wire, this Hanes bra is a must-have for you. It has flexible foam cups and is made from a spandex and polyester-blend fabric with 4-way stretch, which lets it move with you so you can stay comfortable all day. Available colors: 7

A Romantic Summer Dress With Puff Sleeves R.Vivimos Summer Half Sleeve Cotton Ruffled Vintage Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Add some romantic style to your closet with this empire waist dress. It has an elasticized, ruffled bodice with a tie, as well as puffed sleeves that can be worn off or on your shoulders depending on your mood. The white color is great for staying cool in summer, but it also comes in 14 other soft tones. Available colors: 15

A Thick Yoga Mat Made From High-Density Foam BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a new yoga mat, you’ve got to check out this one, which is a fan favorite on Amazon with over 50,000 five star ratings and a 4.5 star average. It is half an inch thick, which provides enough padding to support you even on hard flooring, and it comes in a few fun color options, including pink, and blue.

A 100% Cotton T-Shirt For Less Than $10 Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $8 See on Amazon Nothing says comfortable quite like a 100% cotton t-shirt like this one from Hanes. It is not only soft and light, but it’s also super budget-friendly, as it costs less than $10. That’s one of the many reasons why it’s so popular on Amazon, where it has over 20,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 21

A Pair Of Slouchy Drawstring Shorts With Pockets Acelitt Comfy Drawstring Waist Pocketed Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon As comfortable as they are stylish, these slouchy shorts look great when paired with a casual T-shirt and sneakers, or with something a bit dressier like a blouse and flats. They’re made from a polyester and spandex blend fabric, and they come in a wide range of color and patterns, including brown, leopard print, and khaki. Available colors: 29

These High-Waisted, Capri Yoga Pants THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These high-waisted yoga pants are especially comfortable because they have a flared, cropped design, which gives you more freedom of movement and flexibility. They’re made from breathable, quick-drying fabric with four-way stretch, and they have a wide waistband that contours to your body for a better and more comfortable fit. Available colors: 4

These Toe Separators With A Glam Design YogaToes GEMS: Gel Toe Stretcher & Toe Separator (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you want to stretch out your toes or separate them for a pedicure, these toe separators are a great way to do it in style. They are made from BPA-free gel and have a blue gem-like design for a fun, glam look. Popular on Amazon, they also have over 8,000 ratings, of which 87% are four stars or higher.

The Contoured Knee Pillow For Side Sleepers Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Foam Support Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you sleep on your side, having a pillow between your legs can help you feel better aligned and more comfortable, which is why this foam knee pillow is a must-have. It has a specialty contoured design that helps it stay in place at night, and it is made from ventilated memory foam to keep you cool.

These Plush Pillows With Cooling Technology Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Amazon $40 See On Amazon With nearly 100,000 five-star ratings and a 4.5-star average on Amazon, these plush pillows are clearly well-loved best sellers. Both pillows in this set are filled with a soft down alternative and are made with cooling fibers, so you won’t need to keep flipping your pillow through the night.

The Quick-Drying Turkish Beach Towel WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from 100% Turkish cotton, this beach towel dries faster than traditional terry cloth towels and is just as absorbent, even though it’s thinner. It not only works well but also looks great at the beach thanks to the chic tasseled ends and a wide range of soft color options, including ocean blue, navy, and light coral.

A Soft And Breathable Mattress Cover SLEEP ZONE Cooling Mattress Pad Cover Amazon $40 See On Amazon Upgrade your bed with this soft mattress pad cover. It’s not only well-loved on Amazon with over 7,000 five-star ratings, but it’s also budget-friendly, costing under $40 for the queen size. It’s filled with soft fiberfill that feels like goose down, and it’s designed to be breathable to keep you cool while you sleep. Available colors: 2

The Cushioned Car Set Made From Memory Foam kingphenix Car Seat Cushion Amazon $34 See On Amazon Stay comfortable in your car with this seat cushion, which is made with memory foam to help reduce discomfort from sitting while driving. It also has a non-slip silicone bottom to keep it in place, and while it works great in the car, it can also be used on your office chair to add some more comfort to your work space.

This Comfy Floor Pillow That’s Super Aesthetic Intelligent Design Azza Floor Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon Floor pillows are an easy way to increase the seating in any room, as they’re budget-friendly and don’t take up much space. This one from Amazon is not only comfortable thanks to the plush hypoallergenic filling, but it’s also super cute with a scalloped edge, chenille fabric case, and a classic tufted design. It comes in seven colors, so you can find one that goes with your existing decor.

These Absorbent Hair Towels For Any Hair Type Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Help your hair dry more quickly and keep it out of the way while you get dressed with this pack of three hair towels, which come in three different colors. Made from soft microfiber, they are super absorbent, and they have convenient elastic loops that help them stay securely on your head. Available colors: 4

This Budget-Friendly Shag Rug That’s So Soft YJ.GWL Shaggy Area Rug Amazon $9 See On Amazon This shag rug is not only soft, but also super budget-friendly as it costs under $10 for a 2-by-3-foot size. Designed to be both comfortable and cute, it has a 4.5-inch high pile that gives it the classic shag look, and it also has a layer of sponge to give it a softer feel underfoot. It comes in 12 colors and three sizes, so there’s one for every room in your home.

This Quilted Duvet Insert With Corner Ties Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll love curling up and getting comfy in bed with this plush duvet insert, which is filled with super soft siliconized fiberfill. It has box style stitching to prevent the filling from gathering in one spot, and it has corner tabs, so your insert won’t bet bunched up inside of your duvet. Available colors: 9

A Faux Fur Dog Bed That’s Cute And Comfy JMHUND Shag Vegan Fur Cushion Amazon $25 See On Amazon Treat your dog like the royalty they are with this luxe dog bed, which is wrapped in faux shag fur. It has a donut-shape design, which gives it a cozy and soft interior as well as a raised rim to give your dog support as they rest their cute little head. This bed comes in four colors and three sizes.

An Open-Back Mini Dress With Pretty Long Sleeves Eytino Open Back Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This mini dress has so many adorable details, from the gathered ruffles at the ends of the long sleeves to the plunging V-neck in the front that make it the perfect combination of daring and sweet. “One of my new favorite dresses!” raved one Amazon shopper, “So many compliments the first day I wore it.”It has an open-back design and tiered ruffles on the skirt, and it comes in tons of colors and patterns. Available colors: 34

These Decorative Throw Pillow Inserts basic home Decorative Throw Pillow Inserts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fill out your favorite decorative pillow cases with this 2-piece pillow insert set. Both pillows are filled with feather and down for a super soft feel, and they are wrapped in a durable cotton case, which has down-proof stitching to prevent annoying feather ends from sticking out and poking you.

An Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat Amazon $30 See on Amazon Stay comfortable even while working at a standing desk or doing a load of dishes with this anti-fatigue standing mat. It’s made from cushioned foam that’s designed to contour to your feet for better comfort, and it’s also stain-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about spills if you use it in the kitchen. It’s available in a variety of colors and sizes, so you can find one that best suits your needs.

This Nonslip Rug Pad With Padding RUGPADUSA Non Slip Rug Padding Amazon $32 See On Amazon Made from felt and rubber, this quarter-inch thick rug pad not only prevents your rug from slipping around, but also provides some padding to soften your flooring. It comes in a huge range of sizes, so you can match to almost any rug, and it has a breathable design to make it easier to vacuum.

The Bathtub Mat With Air-Filled Pockets BOWERBIRD Air-Filled Bathtub Mat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add spa-like comfort to your next shower or bath with this bathtub mat, which comes in three colors and has over 800 air-filled pockets for a super soft feel. It’s made from durable, heavy-duty rubber and has 200 powerful suction cups on the bottom to keep it securely in place even when it’s wet.

This Full-Sized Body Pillow Insert DOWNCOOL Body Pillow Insert Amazon $24 See On Amazon This body pillow insert is the perfect way to upgrade your sleep space because it’s not only large, measuring 54 inches in length, but it’s also budget-friendly at only $24. It’s designed to keep it’s shape night after night with medium firmness filling, and it’s popular on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 2,000 shoppers.

This Cute Cover That’s Perfect For Meditation And Yoga Pillows ANJANIYA Peacock Mandala Bohemian Pillow Cover Amazon $14 See On Amazon This 32-inch pillow cover has an intricate mandala pattern and is the perfect size to use as a yoga or meditation floor pillow. While it doesn’t come with a filling, it has a zippered seam so you can stuff it yourself with beans or pillow fill, or you can use it to cover another pillow. It comes in six patterns and two sizes.

Some Comfortable Seamless Underwear With A Wide Waistband Amazon Brand - Arabella Seamless Hipster Panty (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can’t be comfortable when you’re wearing uncomfortable underwear, which is why this pack of hipster panties is a must-have addition to every closet. They’re made from a stretchy nylon and spandex-blend fabric, and they have a wide waistband that will feel comfortable against your skin thanks to the seamless design. Available colors: 2