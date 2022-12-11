If you’re stumped looking for the perfect prezzie for a man in your life, I don’t blame you. Maybe he doesn’t know what he wants or is the type who seems to have everything. Maybe you don’t know him that well. Maybe you’ve already been together for 20 years, and now you are entirely out of ideas. Whatever the reason, no worries; I’ve got you covered.

Here is a comprehensive list of 65 cheap gifts for men on Amazon that’ll impress the hell out of them.

1 A Razor Set With Shaving Gel Harry's Razor Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This German-engineered razor set comes with five heads made of super-sharp Swedish steel razor blades, a lubricating strip, a weighted core grip for control, and a flex hinge that guarantees a close shave. With a travel blade cover to protect blades and fingers, it comes with a rich foaming shave gel free of parabens, sulfates, or dyes.

2 A Pair Of Cozy & Stylish Pants Generic Heavyweight Cargo Fleece Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether going for a jog, doing light yoga, or simply lounging around the house, these comfy sweatpants have an elastic waist and loose fit that allows for excellent mobility no matter what he’s up to. Made from a 100% cotton blend and available in 18 different colors, the soft stretch and deep pockets make these pants a cozy and convenient option for any activity.

3 This Universal Multi-Tool That Fits In His Wallet Wallet Ninja Amazon $12 See On Amazon Strong, durable, and TSA friendly, this 18-in-one multi-tool can function as a screwdriver, a bottle, box, beer, and can opener, a cellphone stand, a fruit peeler, a hex wrench, and a nail puller. Made of heat-treated steel, it’s roughly the size and shape of a credit card, so it will fit in the pocket or wallet of any guy who considers himself a bit of a MacGyver.

4 These Mop Slippers That Make Sweeping As Easy As Going For A Walk SUSIFT Mop Slippers Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make household chores fun with these washable chenille microfiber mop slippers. Made of soft material that picks up dust and dirt without requiring you to bend over or kneel, they come in a pack of five and have a built-in elastic band that fits most shoes —so there’s no excuse for him not to help out around the house.

5 A Pair Of Waterproof Gloves That Keep His Fingers Toasty OZERO Thermal Touch Screen Gloves Amazon $17 See On Amazon Even if he’s caught in freezing rain or trapped in a snowstorm, he’ll still be able to text or find directions to the nearest coffee shop so he can warm up if he’s wearing these stylish wind-and-waterproof gloves with sensitive touchscreen fingertip pads. An elastic cuff keeps the glove on and the cold out, while silicone particles create a nonslip grip, so these gloves can stay on while navigating a phone’s screen even in the worst weather.

6 This Stylish Phone Case That Protects Without Adding Bulk Crave Dual Guard Protection Series Case Amazon $15 See On Amazon This slim and stylish wireless-charging-compatible phone case protects any iPhone 12 against dust, dirt, and scratches. Available in nine different colors, it has a rubber grip that feels good in the hand and keeps him from dropping it — though its high-grade polycarbonate and dual-layer technology keep it protected should that happen.

7 A Professional-Quality Blowtorch For The Kitchen EurKitchen Premium Culinary Butane Torch Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make like Prometheus and give the gift of fire with this handheld culinary butane lighter. It’s easy to refill, with adjustable precision flame control, so he can safely char vegetables, sear meat, and even Brulee sweets. It boasts a sturdy base and a finger guard that protects against burns.

8 This Luggage Tag That Stands Out In A Crowd Highwind Initial Luggage Tag Amazon $7 See On Amazon This fully bendable luggage tag makes a thoughtful travel-related gift for the jet-setting gent in your life. Made of sturdy, high-quality rubber and featuring a bright and colorful uppercase letter that stands out on a black background, this luggage tag can be easily identified from a distance and fastened through the handle of any type of bag.

9 A Set Of Packing Cubes That Keeps His Luggage Organized Shacke Pak Packing Cubes Amazon $19 See On Amazon This lightweight and sturdy set of five packing cubes is made from a tough yet breathable mesh material so you can see what’s packed inside. Available in 10 different colors, they’re water-resistant, easy to clean and allow a traveler to pack more clothes in a small space efficiently.

10 This Hands-Free Running Belt That Won’t Buckle E Tronic Edge Running Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This comfortable running belt is one-size-fits-most, made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, and will conveniently keep valuables safe and at hand while jogging. With zippered pockets and a dedicated key and coin pouch, it fits any smartphone, has a built-in port for headphone wires, and is available in various colors.

11 The Celebrity Cookbook That Will Cure The Munchies From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen Amazon $16 See On Amazon If he loves music, cooking, or both, he’ll love this cookbook from the kitchen of Snoop Dogg himself. One reviewer admitted they initially bought it as a novelty but found that it was “full of humor, heart, and love...most of all, it’s filled with delicious recipes.”

12 These Stylish Hat Racks That Declutter His Closet Mkono Hat Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Help him store and display his beloved cap collection while freeing up room in his closet with this set of two wall-mounted hat racks. With a stainless steel finish and rust-resistant s-hooks capable of holding up to 20 caps, it comes with ten additional clips for cowboy hats, winter wool caps, and more.

13 A Pair Of Collapsible Camping Lanterns Ploarnovo LED Camping Lantern (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Portable, water resistant, and exceedingly lightweight, these compact LED camping lanterns are twice as bright as traditional bulbs, yet can collapse down to a size smaller than a smartphone. Great for emergencies like hurricanes and power outages, three strong magnets on the base mean they can be firmly attached to any metallic surface, making these lanterns especially great for car repair.

14 This Retro Jacket With Zippered Pockets Amazon Essentials Stretch Woven Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Comfortable and made from high-quality moisture-wicking fabric, this stylish windbreaker has a slightly retro vibe and is available in four fashionable colors. With front zippered pockets to protect valuables, it makes a great layer on a chilly day.

15 A Rustic Handbound Leather Journal That Improves With Age Moonster Leather Journal Amazon $20 See On Amazon This beautiful rustic leather journal is bound with 100% genuine water buffalo hide and is hand-stitched. It contains 240 pages of bleedthrough-proof recycled cotton paper and comes in two sizes that make journaling a pleasure.

16 This Wallet That Protects Against Data Theft TRAVANDO Trifold Wallet Amazon $20 See On Amazon This elegant wallet carries up to seven cards and IDs and has RFID-clocking technology that protects against data theft. With an integrated stainless steel money clip, he’ll have convenient access to all frequently-used cards without adding any bulk to his pocket.

17 These Mirrored Sheets With Self-Adhesive Backing Kedudes Adhesive Mirror Sheets Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made of 100% polystyrene, this set of eight mirrored sheets has a self-adhesive backing, making them super easy to use. Suitable for cars, motorcycles, furnishings, or craft projects, these sheets of reflective material can be dye-cut or inked.

18 A Pair Of Ankles Braces That Improve Circulation Langov Ankle Brace Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from a smooth material that keeps feet dry and odor-free, these soft, comfortable compression socks firmly support sprained ankles while allowing for a full range of motion. Perfect for any activity, a nonslip cuff prevents the sleeve from rolling down, relieving swelling and muscle soreness, and reducing lactic acid buildup.

19 These Luminous Paints That Glow In The Dark individuall 2-in-1 Glow in The Dark & UV Black Light Paint Amazon $15 See On Amazon This reflective paint set includes eight vibrant colors and works on canvas, wood, metal, and plastic surfaces. Hand-crafted in Germany, they provide incredibly luminous neon, glow-in-the-dark, and blacklight effects.

20 A Pair Of Cozy Earmuffs That Fit Perfectly Luther Pike Seattle Ear Muffs Amazon $12 See On Amazon These fashionable ear muffs are lined with high-quality fleece fabric, keeping ears of all sizes toasty warm even in freezing temperatures. Available in six colors and styles, with an adjustable fit, they fold easily into a pocket or bag.

21 This Complete Skincare Set That Covers All Bases NIVEA Men Complete Collection Skin Care Set (5-Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Suitable for sensitive skin, this complete skincare set comes with five full-size items; body wash, face wash, shave gel, post-shave balm, and protective lotion. Natural ingredients leave his skin with a light citrus scent, free of dyes or drying alcohols.

22 A Pair Of Polarized Sunglasses That Look Great KALIYADI Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon These stylish sunglasses have top-rated polarized lenses that protect against 100% of harmful UV rays. Great for outdoor activities, they filter glare from reflective surfaces and come with a gift box, microfiber pouches, and cleansing cloths.

23 This Soup Thermos That Is Double-Insulated MAXSO Soup Thermos Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made of food-grade, BPA-free stainless steel, this leak-proof soup thermos keeps hot food hot for 12 hours and cold food fresh for up to 24 hours. Its leak-proof design comes with a built-in soup spoon and a screw-top lid that converts to a bowl — now that’s convenient!

24 A Water-Resistant Watch That Looks Great Casio Big Square Digital Quartz Black Watch Amazon $17 See On Amazon They say there’s no time like the present —I say there’s no present like the gift of time. Available in seven different colors, this water-resistant watch is lightweight and durable, with an LED light display and daily alarm.

25 A Long-Sleeve T-Shirt That Won’t Itch or Scratch Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon No brand gets the job done as well as Carhartt. Machine washable and made from 100% cotton, this long-sleeve T-shirt comes in 30 colors and is the perfect workwear.

26 This Pair Of Cut-Resistant Gloves That Are Great Both Indoors and Out Pine Tree Tools Cut Resistant Gloves Amazon $11 See On Amazon These extra-strong work gloves offer his hands protection without sacrificing dexterity. With a tough, anti-slip nitrile coating, they are light, cool, and breathable, with a cut-resistant level of five. He can use them for fishing, gardening, cooking, and more.

27 These Adhesive Stickers That Go On Nearly Any Flat Surface Sutter Signs Please Keep Closed Sign Amazon $8 See On Amazon Help him set boundaries politely with these easy-to-install signs. Printed on quality coated stock paper, they can handle sunlight and changing temperatures, making them great for everything from supply closets to emergency exits.

28 This Set of Acrylic Paints That Is Great For Crafts Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon Perfect for beginners and professionals alike, this complete acrylic paint set comes with a full-color palette of 24 vividly colored paints. Three professional brushes are included along with the non-toxic, quick-drying, and easy-to-clean paint.

29 These Stackable Steel Cups That Are Dent-Resistant FineDine Premium Grade Stainless Steel Pint Cups Amazon $14 See On Amazon Unbreakable and free from harmful chemicals, these stainless steel cups come in a set of five and have a rolled rim for comfortable sipping. They’re stackable, shatterproof, and rust-resistant, which makes them great to take along on outdoorsy beach trips or camping in the woods.

30 This Waterproof Dry Bag That Keeps Your Gear Protected Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Dry Bag (3 Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This durable dry bag is lightweight, strong, and watertight, making it great for all water-related activities. It comes in three different colors and sizes and keeps gear dry no matter the weather.

31 A Pair Of Bluetooth Earbuds With Touch Control TOZO Bluetooth Earbuds $26 See On Amazon Soft silicone ear tips keep these fashionable Bluetooth earbuds comfortably secure while in use. With wireless charging that offers up to 45 hours of listening time, the IP-X8 waterproof rating makes them resistant to damage by sweat, water, and rain.

32 This Deck Of Waterproof Playing Cards BIERDORF Diamond Waterproof Black Playing Cards Amazon $6 See On Amazon Stand out from the pack with these stylish and shimmery silver and gold playing cards. Wrinkle-free, waterproof, and with a washable surface, they make for a smooth shuffling and dealing experience — plus, there’s no harm done if a drink gets spilled!

33 A Cozy Burrito Blanket That Is Funny & Functional Mermaker Burrito Blanket Amazon $28 See On Amazon Let’s taco-bout this hilarious tortilla blanket. It’s made of luxury flannel, is fade-resistant, lint-free, double-sided, and also available in pizza, cookie, and waffle designs.

34 This No-Rinse Body Wash For When There’s No Time To Shower Pristine Body Cleansing Spray Amazon $25 See On Amazon Aptly described as a “shower in a bottle,” this no-rinse body cleansing spray removes sweat, dirt, oil, and body odor. A fantastic alternative to body wipes, this spray utilizes plant-based ingredients to add moisture to the skin, which is excellent for anyone on the go.

35 A Fire-Retardant Power Strip With Smart-Charging Technology POWRUI Flat Plug Extension Cord Amazon $15 See On Amazon Six outlets and three USB ports make this nine-in-one desktop charging station convenient and great for consolidating cord clutter. In addition, a built-in power surge protector and indicator light offer excellent protection for all plugged-in devices.

36 This Digital Thermometer That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Cooking KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Get an accurate read in a matter of seconds on anything from candy to meat with this multi-use thermometer. Waterproof, easy to clean, and available in three different colors, it comes with an internal magnet that attaches it firmly to the fridge for easy storage.

37 A Hands-Free Wireless Alarm SadoTech Door Chime or Window Alert Amazon $22 See On Amazon If he’s the protective type, this incredibly easy-to-install door alarm can be attached to a door or window to deter break-ins and alert him to arriving guests. With an adjustable volume and various chimes to choose from, it has an operating range of up to 1000 ft, ensuring it will be heard no matter where he is in the house.

38 A Car Seat Cover That Protects Against Muddy Paws Active Pets Bench Car Seat Cover Amazon $31 See On Amazon Built to fit any car or SUV, these washable car seat covers provide an impenetrable waterproof barrier that will protect against mud, water, dirt, and fur. Side flaps guarantee complete seat protection, and a Velcro opening for seatbelt buckles ensures the whole family (including the pooch) can travel together safely.

39 This Sleek Pour-Over Coffee Maker For The Coffee Enthusiast Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give the gift of barista-quality coffee he can enjoy from the comfort of his home with this pour-over coffee maker. With heat-resistant glass, a cool touch handle, and a laser-cut stainless steel filter, it can make up to four cups at one time.

40 A Ceramic Space Heater That Heats Up In A Matter Of Seconds andily Space Heater Electric Heater Amazon $27 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate this compact ceramic space heater —it may be small, but with three different rapid heating settings, it is mighty. This lil’ guy has built-in protection against overheating, an automatic shut-off switch in case of tipping, and it comes in black or gray.

41 This Neck Pillow That Makes Sleeping While Traveling A Joy Sunany Inflatable Neck Pillow Amazon $11 See On Amazon Better than a regular neck cushion, this inflatable travel pillow offers 360-degree support for the head and neck. Easy to inflate and deflate, it’s ultra-lightweight and comes with an eye mask and ear plugs in a handy drawstring bag.

42 An Alarm That Will Shake Him Awake Roxicosly Extra Loud Alarm Clock with Bed Shaker Amazon $21 See On Amazon Even the most stubborn snoozers won’t sleep through the alarm with this vibrating alarm clock. With a handy USB charging port and three different alarm settings, this alarm will literally shake him awake in the morning.

43 This Automatic Can Chiller That Runs On Batteries Chill-O-Maticutomatic Can Chiller Amazon $21 See On Amazon How many cans can a can-chiller chill if a can-chiller chills warm cans? This automatic can-chiller will take a 12-ounce soda or beer from room temp to ice cold in just 60 seconds — perfect for barbecues, picnics, and tailgating.

44 These Rechargeable Hand Warmers That Double As A Phone Charger Ocoopa Rechargeable Handwarmers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Keep his fingers warm and toasty with this rechargeable, palm-sized hand warmer. With an ergonomic design and three levels of fast heating, its lithium battery provides up to eight hours of power.

45 This Mug Warmer That Keeps His Favorite Beverage Hot Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $11 See On Amazon No more reheating coffee in the microwave — this mug warmer heats a beverage in two minutes or less and keeps it hot for hours. It’s great for tea, coffee, and soup and is easy to clean, with a long power cord for use anywhere.

46 A Privacy Screen That Ensures Your Laptop Is For Your Eyes Only SightPro 17.3 Inch Laptop Privacy Screen Filter Amazon $30 See On Amazon Thwart the prying eyes of nosy neighbors and data thieves when working in public with this laptop privacy screen filter. The set comes with two clear adhesive strips, two slide mount tabs, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and one multi-layered privacy screen filter. The filter can protect your eyes from harmful glare and blue light while blacking out the screen when viewed from the side.

47 A Pair Of Noise-Canceling Ear Muffs That Protect Ears HEARTEK Hearing Protection Noise Cancelling Ear Muffs Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether it’s fireworks, concerts, or hitting the shooting range — if he’s going to loud places, you can protect his ears with these noise-canceling headphones. They’re designed with a padded headband and noise reduction rating of 25 decibels and have an adjustable and foldable design complete with a convenient travel bag.

48 These Lightweight Insoles That Absorb Moisture Pedag Cotton Terry Insoles Amazon $8 See On Amazon For the man who insists on going sockless in the summer, these hand-washable insoles made from pure cotton absorb sweat to keep his feet dry and cool. Lightweight, breathable, and made from sustainable and ethically sourced raw materials, they promote air circulation and are thin enough to fit in most shoes.

49 This Hands-Free Cell Phone Lanyard That Holds The Contents Of Your Wallet Gear Beast Cell Phone Lanyard Amazon $11 See On Amazon Great for concerts, hiking, travel, and anywhere else he wants to keep his hands free but still have immediate access to valuables, this stretchy silicone lanyard fits most smartphones. It comes in 15 different colors and has a built-in slot for credit cards, ID, and cash.

50 A Set Of These Elegant Floating Shelves Greenco Floating “U” Shelves (3-Pieces) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These decorative and functional floating shelves have a classy walnut finish that makes a man look like he’s got it all together. Great for holding an Xbox game collection or a framed photo of Mom, they’re easy to mount and come with all the necessary hardware included. Choose from nine colors.

51 This Squeezable Slushie Maker That Went Viral Color Land Magic Freezer Cup Amazon $14 See On Amazon This TikTok-famous freezer cup is made of food-grade silicone and can turn any cold drink into a slushie in under 3 minutes. It comes with a two-in-one spoon and straw to ensure that not even one delicious icy drop goes to waste and comes in four colors.

52 These Clear & Stackable Boxes For Shoe Storage Pinkpum Shoe Storage Boxes (12-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon These moisture-proof stackable shoe storage boxes will help him keep his sneaker collection clean and organized. With a transparent door (so you can see what’s stored inside,) it has a porous back frame that keeps out dust while preventing odor buildup.

53 A Portable Boot Dryer That Folds For Easy Storage Manledio Electric Shoe Dryer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether wet from snow melt or sweaty from a long run, this heavy-duty portable electric shoe dryer uses innovative “forced air” technology to quickly remove moisture and perspiration from the inside of gloves, boots, shoes, liners, and more. With a built-in timer, it’s adjustable to accommodate arches of all heights.

54 This Cute But Strong Magnetic Key Holder TWONE Magnetic Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon This adorable magnetic key holder has a self-adhesive backing, making it extremely easy to install this whimsical-yet-useful device in the home. Instead of hooks, three powerful magnets hold keychains in place.

55 These Skull-Shaped Ice Molds CHIYAN Whiskey Ice Ball Mold Skull Amazon $12 See On Amazon These cool skull-shaped ice cube molds are made from food-grade silicone and bring a fun and spooky vibe to the next party. They come with two ice trays and eight skull molds.

56 A Package of Color-Changing Flames Magical Flames Ultimate Fire Color Changing Packets Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether he’s an outdoorsy, build-a-fire-from-scratch kind of guy or more of a curl-up-on-a-rug-by-the-fireplace type, you can make him feel like a wizard with these color-changing flame packets. Just toss a pouch into the fire and watch the resulting vibrant assortment of rainbow colors.

57 This Versatile Messenger Bag With a Padded Laptop Compartment Targus Laptop Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a padded laptop compartment and multiple pockets for office supplies, this strong and durable messenger bag is great for the working professional on the go. This computer bag is slim, fashionable, and lightweight, with a comfortable shoulder strap and a trolley strap for securing it to luggage.

58 A Durable Wall File Organizer That Hangs Over A Door Hippo Creation Storage Pocket Chart for Office Amazon $12 See On Amazon A favorite amongst teachers, this over-the-door file organizer is great for keeping a classroom or office workspace organized. Made of durable nylon with sturdy no-rip grommets, it has five deep pockets, each of which can hold approximately 300 sheaths of paper.

59 This Laundry Hamper With A Magnetic Closure Greenco Double Laundry Hamper Amazon $28 See On Amazon No need to rummage around or do the ol’ sniff test with this durable, moisture-resistant laundry hamper. Collapsible for easy storage when not in use, it has a divider for easy sorting and built-in handles that make it simple to carry.

60 A Compact Passport Wallet That Is TSA-Friendly Zero Grid Passport Wallet Amazon $18 See On Amazon Take the stress out of travel with this convenient, water-resistant passport travel wallet. Capable of holding up to 10 credit cards and IDs, it boasts RFID-blocking technology that prevents unauthorized scanning of information. It even comes with a handy micro travel pen for filling out customs forms.

61 This Set Of Multi-Purpose Silicone Sheets POPCO Reusable Heat Resistant Silicone Sheets (3 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made of 100% food-grade silicone, these extra-large, nonstick mats are waterproof and heat-resistant, making them great for a wide range of uses. So whether he needs a countertop protector, a placemat, a craft mat, or is getting into pastry baking, these durable sheets will come in handy.

62 A Virtual Reality Headset That Works With His Smartphone BNEXT VR Headset Amazon $20 See On Amazon Turn almost any smartphone into a premium gaming machine with this virtual reality headset. With adjustable and comfortable head straps and a breathable foam face, this device is compatible with any smartphone with a gyro sensor for a totally immersive gaming experience.

63 This Tripod That Doubles As A Selfie Stick Texlar Selfie Stick Tripod Amazon $13 See On Amazon This two-in-one selfie stick slash tripod extends to 48 inches to get every angle, so there’s no need to ask strangers to take a photo. It’s compact, easy to use, weighs less than most smartphones, and comes with a rechargeable Bluetooth remote.

64 A Set Of Super Bright Headlamps & Tactical Flashlights GearLight LED Headlamp & TAC LED Tactical Flashlight (4-Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Durable enough to survive a 10-foot drop, this two-pack of headlamps and flashlights creates strong, wide beams that can illuminate an entire yard and last up to 10 hours. Compact enough to fit in his pocket, they are water-resistant and ideal for all kinds of weather.