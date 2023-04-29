One of my favorite parts about gift shopping for family and friends is showing off all the items I’ve bought — the only catch is finding products that are truly impressive. But if you don’t have time to go searching the web for cool stuff, that’s not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of cheap products that are sure to impress the hell out of women.

From personalized tote bags to coffee-infused body scrubs, I’ve made sure to include a little something in here for everybody.

1 These Stylish Belts Made From Sleek Faux Leather SANSTHS Faux Leather Belt with Double O-Ring Buckle (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With the double O-rings in the front giving them a timeless look, you shouldn’t have any trouble wearing these belts for years to come. They’re made from sleek faux leather and come in a variety of colors — from classic black to trendy leopard. Many reviewers also raved about how they’re a “great value” and “super cute.”

2 The Bed Sheets That Are Resistant To Wrinkles Danjor Linens Luxury Hotel Sheets Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only are these bed sheets wrinkle- and fade-resistant but they’re also made from soft microfiber that feels oh-so plush against skin. The extra-deep fitted sheet can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches tall — and they’re even suitable for year-round use, as they’re breathable enough for summer, yet warm enough for winter.

3 A Spray Bottle That Adds Mist To Your Beauty Routine FLAIROSOL Ultra Fine Continuous Mist Spray Bottle Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re watering plants or misting your hair, this spray bottle is a solid pick. It produces an ultra-fine mist that won’t leave you feeling waterlogged — and unlike some spray bottles, this one even works when upside-down. The best part? It doesn’t rely on any harsh aerosols in order to work.

4 This Soap Dispenser That’s Completely Touchless Everlasting Comfort Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser Amazon $28 See On Amazon You wash your hands all the time, but when was the last time you washed the pump on your soap dispenser? Enter: this automatic dispenser that’s completely touchless. The soap reservoir is large enough to hold up to 1,400 “servings” of soap, and you can even adjust the soap output by up to five levels. Just supply four AA batteries and it’s ready to go.

5 A Shoe Cleaner That Works On Nearly Any Material Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Got a pair of shoes that’s looking a little worse for wear? This cleaner is designed to work on nearly any material — from genuine leather to plain canvas. Its potent formula means a little goes a long way, and each order even includes a stiff bristle brush to help you scrub away dirt and grime.

6 The Beach Bag You Can Personalize With Your Initials TOPDesign Personalized Monogram Toe Amazon $18 See On Amazon A quality tote bag is never a bad purchase, which is only part of the reason why this one is worth a look. Not only is it available for less than $20, but you can also have it monogrammed with your initials for a personalized touch. Use it for everyday use, groceries, or even to carry all your essentials on beach days.

7 These Resistance Bands That Help You Get Toned At Home Gymbee Resistance Band Set (3 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Bicep curls, squats, lunges — these resistance bands can help you tone muscles all over your body in the comfort of your own home. A nonslip liner on the inside helps keep them from riding up or down when moving, and each order comes with three bands in varying levels of intensity, making them perfect for beginners as well as seasoned athletes.

8 A Pots & Pans Organizer That Works Horizontally *Or* Vertically Ordora Pots And Pans Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to let your pots and pans sit in a jumbled mess inside of your kitchen cabinets — but storing them in this organizer is even easier. Its eight tiers can be adjusted to fit cookware of nearly any size, and you can even orient it horizontally if your cabinets are on the shorter side.

9 The Grip Socks That Help Keep You Sturdy On Smooth Floors LA ACTIVE Grip Socks (2-Pairs) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to yoga or have extra-slippery hardwood floors at home, these grip socks are a solid pick. Small PVC dots on the bottom help keep you stable on smooth surfaces, and the cotton-polyester blend even has a touch of spandex for some comfortable stretch. Choose from 17 color options.

10 These Gardening Tools That Come With A Handy Tote Bag Scuddles Garden Tools Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Buying all your gardening tools separately can quickly add up; instead, save some money and grab this set. It comes with all the essentials that every beginner gardener will need, including gloves, a spray bottle, trowels, and more. Plus, the double-gauge cotton tool bag has space to carry all the included tools, as well as extras.

11 A Set Of Makeup Brushes That Come With Cleanser Luxe Store Premium Makeup Brush Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon Using dirty makeup brushes can sometimes lead to breakouts — but luckily, this set of brushes comes with a bottle of cleanser to help keep everything clean. The best part? The synthetic bristles on each brush are also packed tightly together, helping minimize the likelihood of powder shaking off onto your cheeks or clothes.

12 The Eye Masks That Are Made With 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Eyes looking a little tired? Try wearing these masks. They’re made with a combination of real 24-karat gold and hyaluronic acid, both of which work together to help deliver a nourishing dose of moisture while simultaneously brightening skin. And since each pair is packaged individually, you can easily take them with you when traveling.

13 A Brush That Helps Detangle Hair Painlessly Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t tug away at stubborn knots — just use this brush to help detangle your strands painlessly. Its cone-tipped bristles gently separate each hair individually, allowing knots to easily work themselves out without any pulling needed. You can also use it with all types of hair, whether it’s wet or dry.

14 This Cooling Face Mask That’s Filled With Soft Gel Beads PerfeCore Compress Eye Mask Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re trying to cool down after a long day, this face mask is a great way to help yourself decompress. Soft gel beads on the inside contour to the shape of your face for added comfort — and if you keep it in the fridge, it’ll always be ready to go when you need it. Or, you can send it through the microwave for a spin if you’d prefer some heat therapy.

15 A Microfiber Hair Wrap That Can Help Reduce Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of cotton towels, give this wrap a try. It’s made from smooth microfiber that not only creates less friction but is also able to hold way more water so that your hair dries faster while wrapped. And since it weighs less than a full-size towel, you can easily walk around the house without it putting strain on your neck.

16 The Tools That Can Help Your Candles Burn Longer Calary Candle Wick Trimmer, Snuffer, & Accessory Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only is this set of candle tools a cute addition to any nightstand or coffee table, but the wick trimmer in particular can also help your candles burn longer. Each piece is made from rust-resistant stainless steel — and at more than 8 inches long, you shouldn’t have any trouble using the snuffer with candles inside of extra-tall jars.

17 A Tea Pot Made From Sleek Borosilicate Glass VAHDAM Radiance- Glass Tea Pot with Infuser Amazon $28 See On Amazon Fashionable and functional — this teapot hits all the right notes. It’s made from sleek borosilicate glass, making it tough enough to handle being heated up on the stove. Plus, its reusable fine-mesh filter makes it suitable for use with tea bags, as well as your own blend of loose tea leaves.

18 This Smartphone Tripod With Flexible Octopus Legs UBeesize Tripod S Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s no need to race against a timer if you want to hop into a group photo when you have this tripod, as each order includes a Bluetooth remote that lets you control the shutter button from up to 30 feet away. Plus, its flexible octopus legs can be adjusted to balance on uneven surfaces, wrapped around handlebars, and more.

19 An Aerator That Can Help Improve The Flavor Of Wine TenTen Labs Wine Aerator (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Got a cheap bottle of wine you can’t quite stomach? Try pouring it through this aerator. It’s designed to help improve the flavor of your reds and whites simply by passing through the spout. And since the spout is tapered, it’s less likely to leave drips on your surfaces once you’ve finished pouring.

20 The Apothecary Containers That Look Like Cute Elephants Agirlvct Vanity Storage Organizers Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s no denying that the elephant heads on these apothecary containers are a cute touch — and they’re even the perfect size to hold cotton swabs, cotton balls, and more. A lid on the top of each one helps keep everything inside safe from dust, and the clear acrylic walls make it easy to see what’s inside without having to pop them open.

21 These Measuring Spoons That Double As Decor Sirensky Flower Measuring Spoons Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only are these measuring spoons made from high-quality ceramic, but they’re also designed to look like flowers — and each order even includes a stand that resembles a small flower pot. They’re tough enough to withstand everyday use, while the low profile of each spoon makes it easy to scoop flour, sugar, and more.

22 This Set Of Matcha Tools With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews TEANAGOO MA-01 Japanese Matcha Ceremony Accessory Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’d like to perform your own matcha tea ceremony at home, consider taking a look at this set of tools. Each piece is made from high-quality materials, including eco-friendly bamboo as well as porcelain — and the bamboo is even finished with vegetable oil to make it even more durable. “I have used it every day for the last 2 weeks and so far it has been great,” raved Amazon reviewer Adriana G. “The morning ritual of making my matcha is a perfect relaxing way to start my day.”

23 These Croc Slides With Soft EVA Soles Crocs Classic Two-Strap Slide Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Some types of sandals can leave your joints feeling sore after just a few hours of wear — but not these ones. Their EVA soles help absorb shock to keep you comfortable all day long, and they’re so durable that you can even wear them in water without having to worry about damage. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 4 Women / 2 Men — 13 Women / 12 Men

24 The Stackable Drawers That Help You Maximize Shelf Space STORi Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon From skincare bottles to office supplies, these stackable drawers are great for all sorts of small items. They can help you maximize the storage space inside of cabinets, on drawers, or even simply sitting out on your desk — and the high-quality plastic they’re made from is also BPA-free.

25 A Body Cream Made With Nourishing Guaraná Extract SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only can this body cream help smooth skin as well as stimulate micro-circulation, but it’s also chock-full of nourishing ingredients, including guaraná extract and coconut oil. But if that isn’t enough? The scent is absolutely delicious, as it has notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla.

26 This Air Fryer That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Nostalgia Personal Air Fryer 1-Quart Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whereas some air fryers can take up a ton of counter space, this one is small enough to fit in cramped kitchens, yet large enough that it can easily whip up a full quart of french fries. And since it uses a fraction of the oil that a regular deep fryer requires, cleaning up afterward is a total breeze.

27 These Pillowcases That Are Made From Smooth Polyester-Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These smooth polyester-satin pillowcases put less stress on your strands in order to help reduce frizz, and each one features an envelope closure to help keep your pillow from sliding out. You also have 28 colors to choose from, making it easy to match them to your current sheets.

28 A Mushroom-Shaped Funnel That Helps You Transfer Liquids With Less Mess OTOTO Magic Mushroom- Foldable Kitchen Funnel Amazon $17 See On Amazon Transferring liquids from one bottle to another can be incredibly messy — but that’s where this funnel comes into play. The wide mouth makes it easy to pour liquids inside without any drips on your counters, and the versatile nozzle is designed to work with nearly any bottle or container. Plus, the mushroom shape is a cute touch.

29 The Insulated Tumblers That Help Keep Your Drinks Cold Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only are these tumblers made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but they also feature double-wall insulation to help keep cold drinks chilled and hot liquids warm. The flip-top lid works to prevent leaks if knocked over — and each one even comes with a matching straw for easy sipping.

30 A Yoga Mat That Helps You Learn New Poses Instructional Yoga Mat with Poses Printed On It & Carrying Strap Amazon $48.95 See On Amazon New to yoga? This mat is printed with a variety of stretches to help get you started. It’s also extra-thick to help keep your joints comfortable as you bend — and the nonslip surface works to keep you safe if you start to sweat. Choose from two colors: black or blue/purple.

31 These Paint Markers That Work On Nearly Any Surface Crafts 4 ALL Acrylic Paint Pens Amazon $10 See On Amazon Glass, wood, canvas — these acrylic paint markers are designed to work on nearly any surface. The wide chisel tips make it easy to write in bold letters, or simply color in your own drawings. The tips are even replaceable should they ever get ground down.

32 A Rolling Alarm Clock That Forces You To Get Up CLOCKY Alarm Clock on Wheels Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re always hitting the “snooze” button rather than getting out of bed, it might be time to grab this rolling alarm clock. Instead of remaining on your nightstand, it’ll start rolling across your floors as the alarm goes off, forcing you to get up if you want to turn it off.

33 This Rock Tumbler Kit That Reviewers Adore NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Starter Rock Tumbler Kit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Tumbling rocks is a fun hobby for people of all ages — and this beginner-friendly kit is currently available for less than $40. The tumbling barrel is leakproof, as well as lined with rubber so that it creates less noise than competing models. Plus, each kit comes with four bags of polishing grits to get you started.

34 These Faux Leather Covers That Help Protect Your Passport Frienda Passport Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Help keep your passport safe from damage by putting it inside one of these covers. They’re made from tough faux leather and have a slim profile that lets them easily slip into pockets. There’s even extra space inside for credit cards, cash, as well as your boarding pass. Choose from nine colors.

35 A Pocket Mirror That Features 3-Times Magnification Kintion Pocket Mirror with Lights Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not sure if you smudged your eyeliner when you wiped your face? Use this pocket mirror to make sure those winged tips are still looking good. The three-times magnification mirror on the bottom helps you touch up your liner if needed — and there are even LED bulbs around the regular mirror to help you see in poor light.

36 The Handheld Fans That Can Run For 20 Hours On A Charge Mlady Portable Handheld Fan (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only are these handheld fans made with a powerful battery that can run for up to 20 hours on a single charge, but the windspeed is also adjustable up to three levels. Each fan comes with a wrist lanyard included so that they’re easy to carry — and many reviewers even wrote about how they were “worth the money.”

37 These Hoop Earrings That Are Plated With 14-Karat Gold 17 Mile 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get quality jewelry, and these earrings are proof. They’re plated with real 14-karat gold, and each order comes with six different styles so that you can change up your look nearly every day of the week.

38 A Travel Makeup Brush Case That’s Incredibly Compact FERYES Travel Makeup Brush Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Small enough to fit in a carry-on bag yet large enough to hold up to eight brushes, this makeup brush case is a must-have for your next vacation. It’s made from soft silicone that stretches open whenever you need something — and if makeup ever transfers from the bristles to the inside of the case, you can easily wipe it out with a damp cloth.

39 The Set Of Hair Accessories Made From High-Quality Resin YANRONG Brown Hair Accessories Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon From nonslip claw clips to classic hair pins, this set of hair accessories covers all the bases. The clips are made from high-quality resin — and unlike regular elastic hair ties, the coil ones in this set are less likely to tangle in your hair.

40 A Tinted Lip Balm That Helps Moisturize Your Pout Deepmind Lip Oil Amazon $8 See On Amazon Prefer a more subtle lip color for daily wear? This lip balm has a slight tint to give you the light pop of color you want, while its lightweight formula leaves your lips feeling smooth, not sticky. And unlike some balms, this one even contains cherry seed oil to help hydrate dry lips.

41 The Anne Klein Watch With A Curved Mineral Crystal Lens Anne Klein Bracelet Watch Amazon $31 See On Amazon With its adjustable link band and curved mineral crystal lens, this watch from Anne Klein is sure to become your go-to accessory every morning when getting dressed. The best part? Its gold-tone hands and markers stand out against the glossy black clock face, creating a timeless look that you can easily wear for years to come. Choose from four colors: gold/black, rose gold, silver/rose gold, or silver.

42 An Organizer That Helps Tidy The Trunk Of Your Car Yecaye Car Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If the trunk of your car has become a jumbled mess of stuff, this organizer is definitely worth a look. The large pockets give you space for all sorts of items, including sports equipment, snacks, toys, and more. Installation is also a total breeze, as the straps and buckles on the bottom can be adjusted to fit nearly any trunk.

43 These LED Strips That You Can Control Using Your Phone Govee Car Interior Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon With more than 15 million colors available, these LED light strips are an easy way to bring the party during boring car rides. They also feature a built-in microphone so that they can change colors and flash along with whatever song you’re playing — and you can even control them using a convenient smartphone app.

44 The Mini Cast Iron Skillets That Arrive Pre-Seasoned GothaBach Mini Cast Iron Skillet (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Since these cast iron skillets are already seasoned, you shouldn’t have any problem cooking with them right out of the box. At 4 inches in size, they’re great for cooking eggs, cookies, or nearly any other single-serve meal — and each one also features two small notches to help you pour liquids with minimal spillage.

45 These Glasses That Come With A Set Of Reusable Straws NETANY Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Still drinking out of plastic cups? Now’s your chance to upgrade to these sleek glasses. Each one comes with a matching bamboo lid to help prevent spills, as well as a reusable straw made from glass. You also get two pipette brushes to help you clean the straws from the inside out — and all pieces are BPA-free.

46 A Container That Can Chill Hot Coffee Without Any Dilution HyperChiller Instant Coffee/Beverage Cooler Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pouring hot coffee over ice cubes will leave it tasting diluted — that’s why this container is a game-changer. Simply keep it in your freezer, pour your hot coffee (or any other beverage) inside, then wait about 60 seconds. It’ll bring the temperature down without diluting the flavor, and many reviewers appreciated how it’s “easy to use.”

47 The Body Scrub That’s Fortified With Arabica Coffee Majestic Pure Coffee Scrub Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether your skin is dull or flaking, this body scrub can help hydrate skin while simultaneously exfoliating away dryness. Arabica coffee beans and organic shea butter work together to help soften skin — and unlike some scrubs, this one is made without any additives or harsh chemicals.

48 These Beauty Sponges That You Can Use Wet Or Dry Zenda Naturals Makeup Sponge (Set of 5) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Blending contour, applying foundation, smoothing eye cream — these beauty sponges can help you achieve flawless application with all sorts of liquid makeup and skincare products. Their tapered end is great for the delicate area around your eyes, and you can even use them wet depending on the look you’re going for.

49 A Shower Mirror That Won’t Get Foggy ToiletTree Fogless Bathroom Mirror Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hang this mirror on one of your shower walls, and it can help you save time on busy mornings by making it easier to shave, apply cleanser, and more. The glass is designed so that it won’t get foggy — even if you prefer a hot shower — all while the suction cups on the back keep it held firmly in place.

50 This Cozy Bath Pillow That’s Designed To Fit Any Tub Everlasting Comfort Bath Pillow Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether your bathtub has a curved or flat back, this pillow is designed to fit onto nearly any tub, as the four suction cups on the back work to keep it from shifting out of place. Two cushioned panels help keep your head and shoulders comfortable — and since the cover dries quickly, it’s less likely to become grimy over time.

51 The Shampoo Brush That Can Help Increase Blood Flow Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon Scrub this shampoo brush into your scalp, and its silicone bristles can help stimulate blood flow. The result? You may notice your hair feels a little thicker with continuous use — and a dollop of shampoo is all it takes to get your scalp feeling delightfully clean.

52 These High-Waisted Leggings That Come In *So* Many Colors SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon From teal to fuchsia, these leggings come in so many colors that you may have trouble picking just one. The high-waisted cut makes it easy to wear them with nearly any top, whether you’re in the mood for a crop or oversized tee — and the touch of spandex in the fabric gives them some comfortable stretch. Available sizes: One size, one size pus

53 A Collapsible Bowl That Lets You Pop Fresh Kernels The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stop holding onto that bulky air popper — instead, grab this collapsible bowl and save yourself some cabinet space. You can use it to pop fresh kernels, and it’s even large enough that it can hold up to 15 cups of popcorn. Plus, the stay-cool handles on either side give you somewhere safe to grab onto when taking it out of the microwave.

54 This Hammock That Folds Down Into A Convenient Pouch Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a weight limit of up to 500 pounds, you can have two people kick back and relax inside this hammock. It folds down into a convenient travel pouch when not in use, making it perfect for packing light when going camping — and you even have the choice of 15 different colors.

55 The Exfoliating Foot Peels With A Lavender Scent DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t have time for a pedicure? Let your feet soak in these peels for about an hour — over the next two weeks that flaking outer layer of skin will peel away, leaving you with ultra-soft feet. They’re designed to fit up to a men’s size 11, and many reviewers wrote about how they “really work.”

56 An Area Rug With A Grippy Nonslip Bottom Signature Loom Shag Area Rug Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s no need for carpet tape or adhesive when it comes to this area rug, as it features hundreds of grippy PVC dots on the back to help keep it from shifting out of place. And not only does it have a high pile, but there’s also a high-density sponge interlayer that helps cushion your joints whenever you walk across it, making it feel even softer than it looks.

57 This Gua Sha Set That’s Made From Real Jade Stone Sdara Jade Roller Gua Sha Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon This gua sha set features a scraper that’s great for helping drain your lymph nodes, along with a roller that can help stimulate blood flow in your complexion so it looks brighter. Plus, both the scraper and roller are made from real jade stone.

58 A Water Bottle That’s Designed To Fit Inside Running Belts FlipBelt Arc Water Bottle Running Belt, Curved Hydration Running Bottle, 11 Fl. Oz Amazon $14 See On Amazon With a curved shape that helps it fit inside running belts, this water bottle is a must-have for your next jog around the neighborhood. It’s made from BPA-free plastic — and the small size allows you to fit other items (phone, keys, etc.) inside your running belt alongside it.

59 The Seat Cushion That Can Help Reduce Back Pain Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Amazon $40 See On Amazon With an ergonomic design that helps promote proper posture, this seat cushion can help reduce back pain simply by sitting on it. Soft memory foam on the inside contours to the shape of your body for added comfort, while a breathable, moisture-wicking cover helps keep you from sweating. Choose from five colors.

60 An Over-The-Door Closet Organizer That Can Help Maximize Storage Space ZOBER Over-The-Door Purse Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your purse collection is taking up too much space in your closet, consider taking a look at this organizer. Strong hooks on the top let you hang it over any standard-sized door, while six pockets give you ample room to store purses, scarves, throw blankets, and more. And since the pockets are clear, it’s easy to see where everything is without having to unpack anything.

61 This Waterproof Seat Cover That Helps Protect Your Car From Pet Accidents Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover Amazon $31 See On Amazon Lay this waterproof cover overtop of the backseat of your car, and it’ll help protect the upholstery from pet accidents, pet hair, scratches, and more. The universal design is made to fit nearly any car or SUV — all while a nonslip backing works to help keep it from shifting out of place. Choose from four colors.

62 This Perfume That Leaves You Smelling Sweet Like Candy Sweet Like Candy by Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum Amazon $39 See On Amazon With notes of sugar-frosted blackberry and Italian bergamot, this perfume from Ariana Grande leaves you smelling like a sweet piece of candy. A little goes a long way, which means it only takes a few light spritzes to get you smelling fresh — and the stylish bottle is sure to look good sitting out on your vanity as well.

63 A Body Butter Set Packed With Soft, Scented Lotions LOVERY Store Whipped Body Butter Set Amazon $39 See On Amazon It can be easy to forget to moisturize your skin, so why add this lotion set to your vanity? Each kit includes six Lovery lotions in scents like coconut, aloe vera, and more. They’re made with a moisturizing blend of shea butter, vitamin E, and jojoba oil — and the set has a 4.5-star rating. One reviewer wrote, “The smells were fantastic and not overwhelming.”

64 The Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Come With Airtight Lids Wildone Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids (22-Pieces) Amazon $47 See On Amazon There’s no need to cover these mixing bowls with plastic wrap if you want to use them for leftovers, as each one comes with a matching lid that’s completely airtight. Each bowl is made from rust-resistant stainless steel — not plastic — and you even get a small set of kitchen tools with every order, as well as three grater attachments.