Cheap Home Finds On Amazon That Actually Look Expensive

Interior design can come with a major price tag. From couches that cost hundreds or thousands of dollars to tiny kitchen purchases that add up, saving money can be an uphill battle when it comes to curating your space. That being said, luxe home decor that looks expensive doesn’t have to cost you a fortune; a little creative thinking goes a long way, and knowing where to shop can’t hurt.

Instead of overspending at department or furniture supply stores, check out these Amazon finds — you’ll be shocked by how much money you save. From clean burning scented candles to chic picture frames and everything in between, you can bring your personality to your space without breaking the bank.

1 A Turkish Bath Towel Made Of 100% Cotton DII 100% Cotton Turkish Fouta Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bring this Turkish bath towel to the beach or pool, or simply hang it up in your bathroom; its compact design lets you bring it everywhere. Made from 100% cotton, it's super soft and gentle on sensitive skin, and the more you wash it over time, the softer it becomes. Simply roll or fold it up, stow it in your suitcase, and go.

2 These Vintage-Inspired Gingham Curtains lovemyfabric Gingham/Checkered Curtains Amazon $58 See On Amazon Hang up these vintage-inspired gingham curtains for a cottagecore vibe that says, “evermore was my top album of 2022.” You can choose between one and two panels at a time when you purchase, and the curtains are machine washable for easy maintenance. One reviewer said, "These work great in my dining room! They are well made and easy to hang."

3 A Disco Ball To Keep The Party Going Alytimes Mirror Disco Ball Amazon $21 See On Amazon You won't need to host a party to celebrate with this disco ball; simply hang it from your ceiling for a groovy decoration that looks good 24/7. Light will reflect off its surface and bounce all over the room, giving any space a little extra sparkle. One reviewer wrote, "Perfect for my workspace to add some [pizazz]."

4 An Hourglass Accent Stool That's Vivid & Versatile Modway Hourglass Accent Stool Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you're looking for a versatile accent piece that adds a pop of color, check out this hourglass accent stool. You can use it as a side table, storage ottoman, or even an extra seat, and its innovative design is perfect for modern art enthusiasts. It's made of durable polypropylene plastic that'll withstand wear and tear over the years.

5 These Apothecary Jars With Gorgeous Gold Accents Amolliar Jars (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make your bathroom feel like a spa with these apothecary jars, which feature gorgeous gold accents that look way more expensive than they actually are. Your Q-Tips, cotton swabs, and hair ties will always be within reach, and the clear containers allow you to keep track of your essentials. The subtly chic design of the lids gives your sink or shelf an extra touch of glamour — what's not to love?

6 A Rose Gold Mirror That Lights You Up Beautyworks Illuminated LED Mirror Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you're applying a fresh face of makeup in the morning or going through your nighttime skincare routine, reach for this rose gold mirror that lights you up — literally. Its multiple magnifying mirrors are perfect for close-up eyeliner application, and the LED panel illuminates you beautifully. Its adjustable swivel design rotates for your convenience. All you need to do is plug it into a USB or power it with AAA batteries.

7 A Clean-Burning Candle With A Delicious Scent Benevolence LA Wood Wicked Candle Amazon $14 See On Amazon Beautifully packaged and designed, this clean burning candle looks just as good as it smells. It's made with soy wax and a wood wick, and its essential oils make your home smell unbelievable. Choose from scents like eucalyptus and orange, lilac and rose, and wild lavender.

8 A Foldable Tray Table Made Of Bamboo Greenco Tray Table Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use this foldable tray table as a lap desk, bathtub tray, or for breakfast in bed; its multipurpose design is portable and adaptable. With a handle on either side, it’s made to be carried anywhere you go, and the raised edge prevents spillage. It’s made of durable bamboo, which is stronger and more sustainable than many other wood materials.

9 This Elegant Serving Platter That Doubles As A Charcuterie Board Signature Living Large Bamboo Charcuterie Board Amazon $23 See On Amazon Charcuterie lovers, rejoice; this elegant serving platter is the canvas you need to craft the board of your dreams. Serve cheese, crackers, and crudités on its sturdy bamboo surface, which is built to last for years. In addition to the main board, you'll find two trays on either side and two handles that make it easy to pick up and carry from place to place.

10 This Glass Decanter With An Airtight Stopper Paksh Capitol Glass Decanter Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use this glass decanter to store whiskey, wine, and even mouthwash. It brings a touch of elegance to any room of the house where you decide to store it. It's made with a thick Italian-crafted glass that keeps drinks tasting fresh and sloped sides that make it easy to hold. Your beverages won't evaporate, and they'll keep their delicious textures for as long as you need.

11 This Copper Picture Frame With A Geometric Design Umbra Prisma Picture Frame Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your room needs a cool geometric touch, look no further than this copper picture frame and preserve your memories in style. Instead of using a traditional mat, it floats your photo between two panes of glass for a modern way to show off your favorite moments. You can display it on your desk, nightstand, or even vertically on the wall.

12 A Himalayan Salt Bulb With A Gorgeous Amber Glow Himalayan Glow Natural Salt Light Bulb Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use this Himalayan salt bulb with any lighting fixture to cast your room in a beautiful amber glow. Its LED light is more energy efficient than other light bulbs, and it's built to last a long time. It’s super safe to use, too; you can leave it on for extended periods of time, and it won't overheat, decay, or melt.

13 This Faux Fur Rug That's Machine Washable Ashler Faux Fur Rug Amazon $21 See On Amazon Set up this faux fur rug without worrying about stains or spills. It’s fully machine washable and made of premium faux sheepskin fur that's unbelievably fluffy. Plus, the bottom side is lined with a slip-resistant suede material. You can choose from a number of gorgeous colors that are sure to match any room, from a frosty light blue to a classic beige.

14 These Fleece Pillow Covers Made With Luxurious Faux Fur NordECO Home Faux Fur Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Rest your head in style with these fleece pillow covers made of super soft and luxurious faux fur. You can choose from a variety of colors and sizes, so they'll fit beautifully on your bed, couch, or office chair. When it’s time to clean them up, all you have to do is machine wash them with cold water and hang them up to dry.

15 An Industrial Floor Lamp That's Compatible With Smart Devices BoostArea Floor Lamp Amazon $24 See On Amazon With this industrial floor lamp, you can combine your love of vintage design with your 21st-century tech. It’s compatible with smart devices, which lets you control it with your home appliances and phone, and it’s super easy to assemble. Its metal pole and weighted base provide extra stability, so it stays put without falling over, and it's compatible with lightbulbs of all shapes and colors.

16 This Wooden Planter Box That's Lovely Indoors Or Outdoors Thirteen Chefs Wooden Planter Box Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you're looking to try out your green thumb, this wooden planter box might be just what you're looking for. It's made from premium acacia wood that gives your space a rustic touch and helps your plants thrive. Designed with a built-in drainage hole, it keeps soil from getting soggy and relieves the effects of overwatering.

17 A Ceramic Vase Set With An Artsty Flair Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you need an accent piece for your coffee table, nightstand, or bookshelf, reach for this ceramic vase set. The distressed design adds an artsy flair to any space, and they're perfect for displaying your favorite flowers. Give these as a gift at any baby or bridal shower, and you know the host will be happy. You can get this set in six different colors.

18 This Wine Decanter That Helps Prevent Spills Godinger Wine Decanter Amazon $23 See On Amazon Stop spills at the source with this hand-blown wine decanter. Its slanted top makes your favorite beverage so easy to pour. The open design lets your wine breathe, bringing out each flavor and scent, and it'll look amazing on your dinner table. If you have an amateur sommelier in your life, this might just be their dream gift.

19 This Ceramic Kitchen Utensil Holder With Tons Of Storage Home Acre Designs Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t be deceived by the diminutive size of this ceramic kitchen utensil holder — it has the capacity to hold all of your culinary essentials, from spatulas to silverware. It's a perfect match for a farmhouse-style kitchen, but its rustic vibe works with any home decor. Designed to stay upright without tipping over, it comes with either a silver or copper accent color and keeps your cooking just a little more organized.

20 These Cute & Unique Geometric Planters Kate Aspen Geometric Ceramic Planters Amazon $15 See On Amazon Display your succulents with extra flair when you store them in these cute and unique geometric planters. They'll look amazing on your desk, nightstand, or the kitchen table, and the gold-painted accent certainly doesn't hurt. The best part? They’re not just for plants — use them to store candles, flowers, or even candy.

21 These Turkish Hand Towels That Are Super Soft Cacala Turkish Hand Towels (Set of 4) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Prewashed for premium softness, these Turkish hand towels bring the spa to your bedroom, bathroom, or anywhere you like. Unlike many other towels, they're super absorbent and they dry super fast. One reviewer said, “They dry very quickly. I can dry my hands often while preparing a meal and by the time I've eaten, the towel is basically dry.” Available in over 40 colors, you can find the set that matches your decor perfectly.

22 This Glamorous Set Of Stemless Martini Glasses ELIXIR GLASSWARE Stemless Martini Glasses Amazon $34 See On Amazon James Bond who? With this glamorous set of stemless martini glasses, you’ll be the talk of the casino (or just your living room). Made with an ultra-clarity crystal that's durable and strong, your Manhattan or Cosmopolitan will taste better than ever before. Give these as a graduation, wedding, or anniversary gift that’s sure to impress.

23 This Ceramic Body Vase That Complements Your Favorite Flowers Besimple Body Flower Vase Amazon $20 See On Amazon Art and flower enthusiasts alike will love this ceramic body vase. With a flat base that's built for stability, it's not likely to tip over, and its charming design makes it a perfect addition to your coffee table, nightstand, or desk. If you’re looking for a contemporary art piece that will elevate your space but don't want to spend a fortune, this might be just what you need.

24 These Geometric Floating Shelves That Actually Save Space Greenco Hexagon Floating Shelves (3-Piece Set) Amazon $23 See On Amazon When you use these geometric floating shelves, you’re seriously maximizing your space. Store books, plants, and candles within reach and out of the way while you show some love to any walls that need a little TLC. They're super easy to assemble and look fantastic in kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, or anywhere you need some more space.

25 This Faux Grass Decoration That Won't Aggravate Allergies MDODM Faux Pampas Grass Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you love plants but sneeze when you hear the word “pollen,” check out this faux grass decoration. It looks just like real pampas grass but won't aggravate allergies or create a mess. Display them in your favorite vase to help set the vibe, and every visitor is sure to compliment your decor.

26 A Seashell Pillow To Unleash Your Inner Mermaid Yi-gog Seashell Decorative Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon This seashell pillow will help you bring on the mermaid energy. It's easy to clean and gentle on sensitive skin, and it's available in 16 gorgeous colors, all of which are sure to bring life to a room in need of vibrant hues. One reviewer called it a "perfect accent pillow for my couch/retro living room."

27 A Sleek & Modern Stainless Steel Hook MARMOLUX ACC Modern Stainless Steel Hook Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hang your towels, bathrobes, and wet clothes on this sleek and modern stainless steel hook, which is available in three stunning metallic shades. Its two prongs will hold more than your average hanger, and it's sturdy enough for even the heaviest fabrics. Instructions for installation are included — and they happen to be very easy to follow.

28 These Oversized Bath Towels That Are Gentle & Absorbent Chateau Home Collection Oversized Bath Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking for hotel quality at home, you might love these oversized bath towels. Made with 100% cotton, they've been tested for harmful substances and will stay soft for years, even if you use them every day. Reviewers say that "these towels are awesome" and that they're a "great deal for the money."

29 These Swedish Dishcloths For Sustainable Cleaning FEBU Swedish Dishcloths (5-Pack) Amazon $14.95 See On Amazon Choose these Swedish dishcloths if you're sick of constantly buying paper towels and are looking for a sustainable solution. Each cloth can take the place of up to 15 rolls of paper towels, and they'll last for up to a year. They're odor-resistant, scratch-proof, and tough enough to tackle any residue.

30 This Ribbed Glassware Set That You Can Stack Combler Ribbed Glassware (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Iced coffee, smoothies, and beer, oh my: you can use the cups in this ribbed glassware set for any of your favorite beverages. They're great for hot and cold drinks and are versatile enough to match any kitchen. Plus, their origami style allows you to stack them on top of one another for convenient storage. These come in both 12-ounce and 15-ounce styles.

31 These Cute Pastel Pasta Bowls That You Can Put In The Microwave Mora Ceramic Large Pasta Bowls (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Use these pastel pasta bowls to heat up and eat your favorite meals. They're microwave and oven safe, and can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher when you're finished. Made with a lead-free glaze and a durable ceramic material, they're built to stand the test of time. If you're collecting kitchenware in the cutest colors, these bowls would be perfect additions.

32 These Delicate Pink Marble Coffee Mugs Smilatte Marble Coffee Mugs, Set Of 4 Amazon $23 See On Amazon These pink marble coffee mugs are delicate in design, but not in practice; their high-quality ceramic material is heat and dishwasher-safe. No two are exactly alike, so you can buy with the knowledge that each of your mugs is one of a kind. Use them to sip an iced latte in the morning or chamomile tea before bed; the possibilities are endless.

33 A Glass Ball Table Lamp That Lights Up The Room LIGHTACCENTS Glass Ball Table Lamp Amazon $35 See On Amazon This glass ball table lamp seriously lights up the room, not to mention how amazing it'll look on your bedside table or bookshelf. Its included LED bulb is long-lasting and energy-efficient, and it's small enough to perfectly accent any dorm or apartment. You can even buy two and display them anywhere you're looking for a little extra glow.

34 This Iridescent Pearl Light That Brings The Beach To You IMIKEYA Shell Pearl Light Amazon $42 See On Amazon This iridescent pearl light conjures images of blue lagoons and shimmering mermaid tails, all from the comfort of your bedroom. It changes color to move through the whole rainbow, casting a beautiful glow onto your space. It's battery-operated, and the light is removable, so you can use the shell as a jewelry or decorative tray.

35 These Trendy Candles That Smell Amazing Nuanchu Soy Wax Scented Candle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available in tons of colors, these trendy candles are a fun addition to your space that just makes scents (as in, they smell amazing). They'll burn for about three hours each, and you can alternate between the two to get the most out of each one. You can even give them as gifts to your most artistically inclined friends.

36 These Romantic Glasses That Stay Crystal Clear Bormioli Rocco Romantic Cooler Glass (4-Count) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Open up your kitchen cabinet to find these romantic glasses, and you'll feel like you're at a gourmet restaurant. They'll resist breakage and chipping with their extra-durable glass, and they'll stay crystal clear no matter how many times you wash them. If you’re looking to impress someone special, just bring these out on date night.

37 A Bamboo Bath Tray With A Wine Glass Holder Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $34 See On Amazon It seems oxymoronic to multitask and unwind, but with this bamboo bath tray, you can do just that. With a tablet/book holder, soap tray, and wine glass slot, everything you need will be right at your fingertips, no standing up mid-bath required. And, I didn’t even mention that it’s also ideal for holding snacks. Its nonslip silicone lining grips firmly onto the side of the tub for security and stability, and its bamboo material is as sustainable as it is beautiful.

38 A Small Marble Trash Can That Works With Your Space mDesign Small Rectangular Steel Trash Can Amazon $23 See On Amazon The narrow design of this small marble trash can means it’s very likely to work well in your bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen, regardless of space constraints. You can tuck it under your sink to throw out makeup wipes and cotton swabs with convenience. It’s so versatile, you can even use it as a planter. One reviewer said, "I don't think I will ever buy a round trash can again."

39 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That Helps Prevent Germs From Spreading Everlasting Comfort Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser Amazon $38 See On Amazon Minimize the spread of germs with this automatic soap dispenser, which uses motion sensor technology to give you just the right amount. You can wash your hands 1,400 times before it needs to be refilled, and all you have to do is remove the cap from the top lid. Increase or decrease output at the touch of a button, and switch from dish to hand soap and back again depending on which room it's in.

40 This Waffle-Knit Blanket That’s Unbelievably Warm Great Bay Home 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket. Lightweight and Soft, Perfect for Layering. Mikala Collection. Amazon $51 See On Amazon Wrap yourself up in this waffle knit blanket to stay cozy all through the winter months and beyond. Because of its breathability, you can use it in any season without overheating or discomfort. It's available in seven gorgeous colors. Layer it under your duvet cover or quilt for an extra touch of comfort.

41 These Black Metal Candle Holders That Are Perfect For Pillars Melt Candle Company Candle Holders Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep your pillar candles perched atop these black metal candle holders for a sleek way to prevent wax stains and dripping. They look just as beautiful in the center of a dining table as they do in your living room, and their strong steel base keeps them from tipping over. To further reduce the risk of a stray flame, use them with flameless LED candles for an ambiance that's even safer.

42 This Stainless Steel Toilet Brush & Holder Set That’s Easy To Clean Estilo Stainless Steel Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only is this stainless steel toilet brush and holder set easy to clean and fingerprint-proof, but it’s also chic and fits beautifully in your bathroom. When the brush is in the holder it's completely covered; all you'll be able to see is the handle, which features a classic round design. One reviewer said that they “purchased two and they look great in my newly renovated bathrooms.”

43 A 4-Pack Of Classic Cotton Curtain Ropes Yteseery Rope Curtain Tiebacks (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tie back your drapes with these classic cotton curtain ropes and let the sunshine in. They're handwoven with high-quality cotton that's smooth to the touch, and the lack of installation makes this a much easier option than the hooks you’d have to drill into the wall. Use it on all kinds of drapes, from blackout curtains to mosquito nets.

44 This Mirror Tray For All Your Trinkets PuTwo Tray Mirror Amazon $26 See On Amazon From lipstick to loose change, this mirror tray is a must-have when it comes to keeping track of your belongings. Keep it on your dresser so your makeup essentials stay within reach, store it on your desk as a home for your sticky notes, or use it as a beverage serving tray. Its felt-lined bottom is skid-resistant and won't scratch surfaces, and its timeless gold design will never go out of style.