45 Cheap Home Upgrades That Look So Good, Reviewers Say They Deserve 6 Stars

Every sneaky upgrade that deserves more than five stars.

Written by Megan Harrington
If you want your place to look good but don’t have a mansion-sized budget, you’ll be happy to know that there are plenty of home upgrades out there that won’t drain your bank account. But how do you know which upgrades are really worth spending money on — even if they are budget-friendly? You have to find the ones with a ton of reviews to back them up, and these cheap upgrades have so many reviewers saying they deserve six stars because of just how expensive they look.

A Keyless Door Lock To Set Up Custom Codes For You & Guests

Simply type in a customizable code on the backlit keypad of this keyless door lock instead of keeping up with a key. You can create 20 unique codes for guests, and it has two spare keys for emergencies. It even has a one-time code option that’s perfect if you have a scheduled home service (like a handyman). Plus, it has a super helpful auto-lock setting.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I have a large family. This means LOTS of keys! The kids have been encouraging us to buy one of these locks. We are the 3rd in the family to purchase one of theses locks!It came quickly. It looks really nice. It installed easily. It's easy to use. It saves us tracking down tons of keys.” — Michelle

A Sneaky Plug-In Dimmer Switch To Create Cozy Lighting

This plug-in light dimmer is an easy way to adjust the brightness level on almost any lamp. Slide down to dim almost any bulb for cozy lighting. As for installation — simply plug it into an outlet and plug your lamp into it. The 6-foot cord makes it easy to access, while the grippy rubber base will keep it in place on your furniture.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Inconspicuous and functional. I don't have overhead fixtures anywhere in my rental's living room and I plugged all my floor lamps to these and now I can control them when I host and want to make my place extra cozy and elegant.” — Nelson Isava

A Customizable Bookshelf To Organize Your Desk Or Kitchen Counter

This tabletop bookshelf is easy to assemble, and you can customize the configurations to organize and elevate your desktop. Its compact shape and durable wood design make it the perfect option for books, office supplies, or small knick-knacks. It comes in multiple colors and is even waterproof if you want to use it as a countertop organizer in the kitchen.

One Reviewer Said: “I am very happy with this product, it was easy to assemble and looks great. It cleared off my home/office desk and gave perfect shelving for what I needed to get off the desk. PERFECT!!!” — Steve D.

A Stick-On Backsplash That Looks Like An Expensive Kitchen Reno

With its water-resistant 3D design, this peel-and-stick backsplash looks and feels a lot like tile, but it’s way easier to apply above your kitchen countertop. No grout or special tools are required for installation, and the extra-strong adhesive can even stand up against humidity in the bathroom. When you get to the end of your counter, you can simply trim off any extra.

One Reviewer Said: “They're nice and thick and really look like real tile if applied carefully. I've dealt with plenty of contact paper and faux tile patterns, but these really get the job done. Great for renters who want a change and an aesthetic upgrade!” — EJOL

An App-Controlled Garage Opener To Easily Hide Deliveries

This garage door opener is controlled via an app, so you can open or close the door from anywhere or even put it on a schedule for your work week. It’s perfect for opening the door for delivery people to discretely drop packages in the garage. It also works with a wide variety of sectional doors, and many reviews mention the ease of installation.

One Reviewer Said: “What a great, affordable product to enhance your garage. I was able to upgrade my existing garage door opener into one that is smartly controlled. The hub and sensor are very easy to install. I followed the instructions, watch the tutorial video, and the job was completed in about 45 minutes. Now I can know exactly when my garage opens and closes from the app.”

The Organizer That Protects & Tidies Up More Than 100 Batteries

This handy organizing case stores and protects up to 180 batteries at once, so you can always find a battery when you need one. Its durable plastic design comes with a carrying handle and has a transparent lid to easily see which batteries you have. Plus, the included tester lets you see which batteries still have life in them.

One Reviewer Said: “Saw someone who had one of these at their house and had to buy it. This saves so much space organizing and gets rid of the clutter. Helps knowing you have a great supply of batteries on hand.” — Eric

A Stick-On Wallpaper To Make Furniture & Counters Look Expensive

With a timeless white and gray marble pattern, this adhesive-backed paper is ideal for making kitchen counters, furniture, or even walls look more expensive. You can easily cut this glossy paper to fit the dimensions of your project, and no special tools or glue are required. It also has grid lines on the back to make this upgrade even easier.

One Reviewer Said: “This is perfect for upgrading your furniture like tables and cupboards etc. I am newbie in using this but it was so easy to apply and I couldn’t believe what a difference it made to my old brown table. The only regret I have is not using it sooner.” — Mona

A Tidy Knife Block That Perfectly Hides In A Drawer

Declutter your countertop with this hidden bamboo drawer organizer that holds 16 knives and one sharpener. The slotted design and slight angle of the block make it easy to access the knives (while also helping to prevent accidental cuts). The upper and lower slots also hold a variety of knife sizes, so it will easily fit your entire set.

One Reviewer Said: “Couldn’t be happier with the result. Getting rid of that knit lock on my counter was a weight off my shoulders. The drawer is aesthetically pleasing to open and use. It’s heavy and sturdy. Has plenty of slots for all of the knives. It’s worth it!” — Chelsea

A Sleek Charging Dock To Organize & Power Up Your Devices

With four USB ports and moveable dividers, this tidy charging station is the easiest way to corral all your devices. Its sleek design has a nonslip base to keep all of your devices secure. The clear dividers let you see any notifications that might pop up during charging, and they light up to let you know which device is charging.

One Reviewer Said: “I truly enjoy my new charging station! The quality of the product is great. It was a very easy assembly. The size was perfect, as it’s positioned on my bedside table. A major PLUS is that it ILLUMINATES! While charging my FOUR electronic items, it doubles as a nightlight for me!” — VyMac

These Carrying Straps To Tidy Garden Hoses & Cords

Wrap these heavy-duty straps around garden hoses, power cords, or any other bulky items that look messy. Simply use their clever hook-and-loop design to secure them, and you’re ready to carry heavy items (up to 50 pounds) with the easy-to-use handle. They’re also weatherproof, so these straps will work well inside or out.

One Reviewer Said: Fabulous! Ordered these for a very heavy Hurricane curtain that covers a pair of sliding glass doors for wind protection during storms and is very awkward to roll up, secure and store. BOOM! Now easy peasy.” — Anony2020

A Timeless Hook To Neatly Hang Extra Bathroom Essentials

This timeless matte black bathroom hook comes with two sturdy hooks for robes, towels, or even your loofa in the shower. Its durable stainless steel design is corrosion-resistant and chip-resistant, so it will always look new. It also comes with all of the easy hardware you’ll need, and it can hold up to 20 pounds for heavier bathroom essentials.

One Reviewer Said: “We didn't have space for a towel bar, so we bought 2 of these for our bathroom. They work great, and because the two prongs are spaced nicely apart, it dries towels pretty nicely.” — Stargazer

A Budget-Friendly Bidet Attachment That’s Impressively Easy To Customize

This bidet attachment has a self-cleaning nozzle, so you get a toilet paper-saving bathroom upgrade without adding another cleaning chore to your list. This attachment fits any standard toilet and is easy to install with zero electricity or special plumbing required. Plus, it has an adjustable spray, so you can customize the amount of water pressure.

One Reviewer Said: “t was cheap, so I figured why not give it a try. I LOVE IT!!! It was super easy to install and works well.. I find the knob really easy to use to control the water flow and pressure of the spray.” — Jennifer A.

This Stick-On Trim To Upgrade Walls & Mirror Frames

This peel-and-stick trim is made of waterproof and ultra-durable PVC, so you can even add this expensive-looking upgrade to the bathroom or kitchen. The adhesive sticks to almost any smooth surface, so it’s ideal for framing a mirror or using as backsplash trim or wall molding. You can also trim it to fit around whatever project you’re working on.

One Reviewer Said: “This was so easy to install and it looks soooooooo good!!! My friend had no idea I installed the frame by myself but absolutely loved the detail on the mirror!! It’s a quick DIY upgrade!!” — Xavier John

These Zero-Effort Solar Lights For An Easy, Elegant Outdoor Space

These solar light stakes absorb sunlight during the day, so they’ll automatically illuminate your outdoor space in an elegant golden light at night. They also automatically turn off when the sun rises, making them a zero-effort lawn upgrade. They’re completely waterproof, and you won’t need any tools to stick them in your garden.

One Reviewer Said: “We are delighted by the addition of these to our garden pathway. They add a golden glow without being too bright. Their small simple size means they don’t detract from the landscape, but add an understated elegance. So easy to install and so many for the price.” — NJ

A Sophisticated Mortar & Pestle Set With Easy Cleanup

Not only will this marble mortar and pestle set look sophisticated on your countertop, but it’s practical enough to use on a weeknight. It has a rough finish on the inside, so it only takes a few seconds to crush garlic or perfectly crush up pesto. You can also wipe away any left-behind spices when you’re done cooking.

One Reviewer Said: “I love this mortar and pestle! I use it frequently to make one made pesto. It grinds easily, and has a textured bottom so that the leaves and garlic cloves don't slide away as you are grinding, even after you add the olive oil!” — Mike S

A Stackable Mixing Bowl Set That’s Durable Enough For Every Recipe

These stainless-steel nesting bowls are a professional-looking kitchen upgrade that’s more durable than easy-to-break glass mixing bowls. They’re freezer- and dishwasher-safe, and the lightweight design makes it easy to carry them from counter to fridge. Plus, the rim prevents any drips when you’re pouring sauces or batters.

One Reviewer Said: “Best bowl set I have had! Very sturdy. Non scratching. I have used them well over 50 times so far and no flexing or marking at all inside the bowls. Couldn't be more happy with them.” — TDMO

A Clever Honey & Syrup Dispenser To Make Breakfast Less Messy

This clever glass dispenser pours liquids like honey without messy drips or spills on your countertop. The clever design makes pouring a breeze, while the holder and included cap form an airtight seal to keep honey fresh between uses. Plus, you can pull the top off to easily refill this honeycomb-themed dispenser.

One Reviewer Said: “I love honey, but don't like the sticky mess it can turn into. This dispenser is the perfect design to dispense the amount of honey you want. The stopper closes the honey off without leaving the honey dripping everywhere.” — Debi

A Magnetic Fridge Menu To Quickly Meal Plan Throughout The Week

This magnetic dry-erase menu board helps make the money- and time-saving meal process way easier than it usually is. The strong magnetic design features sections to write down meal plans, your grocery list, and notes right on your fridge. The neon liquid chalk markers show up well on the black background, and everything erases easily when it’s time for a new week.

One Reviewer Said: “Has saved us more money in groceries by planning out suppers and schedules and theres no more arguing! Love that when we need something we can make a list and try not to forget too. & to add our dinner ideas in the bottom is a nice plus too so when we mention it we write it! The markers don’t dry up on there either, they come right off with a paper towel even after being written on there for over a week.” — kelsey lowrey

These Portable Lights To Illuminate Your Go-To Grilling Recipes

These portable magnetic grill lights are perfect for barbecues but also versatile enough for camping, car repairs, or any other low-light tasks. Simply stick them on with the built-in magnets and bend their flexible design to illuminate your grill. Each one has nine ultra-bright LEDs, and the batteries are included, so it’s ready to pop on your grill right away.

One Reviewer Said: “These lights work Great on my Blackstone Griddle. I have the model that has the built-in hood and these lights, with their strong magnets, work Great attached to the open hood. I only turned on one of the lights and didn't even have a need to turn on the other one! Excellent Purchase!!” — Thomas M.

These Customizable Oil Dispensers That Let You Skip A Measuring Cup

This set of glass olive oil dispensers comes with aesthetic chalkboard labels and a funnel to help avoid spills when refilling. Each one has measurements on the side of the glass, so you can easily pour oil for recipes without getting a measuring spoon dirty. They also come with airtight lids to store your oil and two types of pour spouts to make this set customizable.

One Reviewer Said: “These bottles are great. We have been using Costco olive oil, which comes in large containers. It’s a challenge to pour small quantities without spilling due to the sheer weight and large mouth of the containers. These bottles even have gradations which make measuring spoons/cups unnecessary.” — Steve and Lis

The Motion Sensor Lights That Illuminate Even The Trickiest Spots

These expensive-looking motion sensor lights for your stairs require barely any upkeep because they run for 100 hours on one set of batteries. They automatically turn on when they sense movement within 10 feet, and they’re super easy to install with the included self-adhesive or screws. Plus, they’re moisture-resistant, making them a great option for bathrooms, basements, garages, or outdoor areas.

One Reviewer Said: “I use these to light up my stair way. What a difference they make! Now I don’t have to risk falling cause I don’t want to turn on the house lights. They are far brighter that I thought they would be which is a plus. They come on instantly and stay on for about 30 seconds before they go off. I used the adhesive stickers to stick them to the wall instead of the screws. Great purchase!” — carolyn larson

A Durable Toilet Brush That Doubles As An Adorable Cherry Decor Piece

This adorable cherry-shaped toilet cleaning set discreetly hides the brush, so you won’t mind storing it out in the open. The plastic design won’t rust or leak, and you can even hang the brush up if you don’t want it on the floor. Plus, the long handle and sturdy bristles make bathroom cleaning day easier.

One Reviewer Said: “This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor.” — Michelle Maroon

A Concrete-Style Planter That’s Surprisingly Easy To Move Around

This budget-friendly garden planter is made of durable concrete and fiberglass, making it a long-lasting option to elevate your outdoor space. It’s weather- and UV-resistant, so it will stand up to the elements no matter where you put it. The modern square design is surprisingly lightweight to move it around your patio, and it’s available in a number of colors and sizes.

One Reviewer Said: “This planter is perfect. Light weight, modern, clean lines. I had a specific spot with a specific idea in my head and this planter fulfilled my idea. I shopped A LOT of concrete/cement planters and the price on this one was an exceptional value compared to others.” — Momma T

A Bamboo Tray Table You Can Fold Up After Working From Home

Whether you want to enjoy pancakes in bed or you need a flat surface for a laptop, this durable bamboo tray table has an elevated rim to keep things in place. It also has handles to easily carry it around the house and folding legs, so you can tuck this sturdy tray away just about anywhere.

One Reviewer Said: “This lightweight and portable tray is perfect for those work from home days when you don't want to get out of bed. The tray perfectly fits a laptop and is a great height for working in a relaxed position without straining yourself to multitask with the TV.” — Katherine Ward

An Expensive-Looking Diffuser That Will Last For Months In Your Space

This reed diffuser comes in an apothecary-inspired amber glass bottle that will instantly elevate any room. The rattan reeds and essential oils slowly release scent over the course of three to four months, so the aroma is subtle rather than overwhelming. There are also over a half dozen scents to choose from in this expensive-looking diffuser.

One Reviewer Said: “I've purchased $65 diffusers and could hardly smell them unless I stuck the read (twig) up my nose. This company has great smelling diffusers with the intensity that's just right. The packaging is beautiful so if you want to give it as a gift, you can't go wrong!” — OtisPaul

The Salt & Pepper Shakers With A Tidy Stand For Your Countertop

This salt and pepper grinder set features twist-off lids and wide mouths, which make refilling easy. The grinders are crafted from durable glass, ceramic, and stainless steel to make this durable set long-lasting on your countertop. The grinders also have a matching stand and an adjustable coarseness knob, so you can always get the right amount of spice.

One Reviewer Said: “Heavy duty glass and metal. I've had these for two years and there's no rust or corrosion on the metal part at all and they work excellent and are also easy to refill. They are easy to wipe off any grease spatter from cooking on the stove also.” — Andrea H.

These Hotel-Style Shower Dispensers With Handy Waterproof Labels

These wall-mounted shower dispensers have strong adhesive holders, so you can skip any tools or the drill to put them up. The easy-to-refill bottles are rust-resistant, and the labels are waterproof, so they’ll look brand new after every shower. You get one for conditioner, shampoo, and body wash, and there are a number of different color options to match any bathroom.

One Reviewer Said: “The bottles look beautiful in my shower and make my shower look so much less cluttered.” - Bella

An Easy-To-Use Shower Squeegee For Quick Cleans Between Showers

Cleaning the shower is never much fun, but this rustproof silicone shower squeegee is an easy way to wipe away soap scum and streaks between showers. It’s double-sided with a brush for soap residue and limescale and a wiper for quickly drying off the glass. It works on glass and shower tiles and has a sleek, adhesive hanger to make storage easy.

One Reviewer Said: “This is so nice and fancy looking and also does the job! It hangs nicely to the wall in the shower even with the wet environment. It looks great and I use it on the shower doors every day. Keeps the water stains down and keeps the shower from getting yucky.” — Mom in Wisconsin

A Wide-Mouth Ceramic Soap Dispenser For Mess-Free Refills

This chic ceramic soap dispenser has a wide opening to make refills easier, and the smooth surface is perfect for hiding fingerprints or residue. The dispenser is available in multiple colors, and while it’s ideal for hand soap, you could also fill it with dish soap, shampoo, lotion, or even mouthwash.

One Reviewer Said: “Threw out all my previous dispensers and bought four of these. They are compact in size but hold a lot. They are weighty enough to keep from sliding when pumping. And no rust in my soap or lotion. Perfect!” — TimPan

A Sink Caddy & Drip Tray Combo To Keep Your Counter Dry

Cleaning items can easily take over the sink area, but this stainless-steel caddy has quick-drying spots to tidy everything up. It comes with an easy-to-remove drip tray underneath to catch water or spilled soap. The durable stainless steel won’t rust or corrode, so it will be a long-lasting upgrade to your countertop.

One Reviewer Said: “My sink is in my island facing my living room. So it's kind of difficult to have all of the proper dish washing items out and available without looking messy. This has been the perfect fix for me. Everything I need can fit nicely into one little space without drawing too much attention.” — Jennifer

The Airtight Glass Storage Containers You Can Even Use For Serving

These glass food storage containers with snug, airtight lids are perfect for meal prep, leftovers, or even serving. The containers come in nine sizes to fit all of your recipes, and they are oven, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer-safe. Plus, the hinged lids prevent any drips or spills in your fridge.

One Reviewer Said: “These are heavy, high quality glass. The lids are plastic, fit snug, and also high quality. I would recommend them to anyone looking to get away from plastic food storage containers. They clean up perfectly in the dishwasher.” — Crystal H.

An Under-Cabinet Jar Opener That’s *Always* Easy To Access

This hidden under-cabinet jar opener is the easiest way to take care of annoying jars that refuse to pop open while you’re cooking. It has a v-shaped design with sharp teeth, which helps it to open any lid up to five inches wide. It’s rust-resistant and comes with all of the hardware you’ll need to stick it under a kitchen cabinet.

One Reviewer Said: “Do not hesitate to buy this jar opener. From opening big jars to small things like nail polish, E-Z Jar Opener is fantastic. After years of searching and never finding a product that was simple to use and actually worked, I purchased this one. It is, without a doubt, one of the best purchases I have ever made.” — Hipmom1031

A Fingerprint-Resistant Set To Keep All Of Your Utensils Within Reach

This stainless-steel utensil set comes with nine utensils and a matching holder, so everything you need is within reach on the counter. The entire set is dishwasher-safe, nonstick, and heat-resistant enough for every recipe. Whether you need to whisk a sauce, serve spaghetti, or mash potatoes, this bundle can get the job done, and it’s even fingerprint-resistant.

One Reviewer Said: “We really love this kitchen set, the tools are all made of quality steel. They feel sturdy, and the few connection points between the handle and stem to the spoon or spatula is very strong and sturdy. This kitchen set will surely last us years and is a major upgrade over our old stuff.” — William E Cotton

A Luxe Tablecloth That Stays Perfectly Wrinkle- & Dust-Free

This tablecloth looks super luxe, but you won’t have to worry about spills at your next dinner party because it’s machine washable. The polyester linen fabric gives it a smooth finish with fun tassel detail on the ends. And since it’s resistant to shrinking, wrinkles, and dust, it will look nice every time you drape it over your table.

One Reviewer Said: “This is a really pretty and functional addition to your dining table. It washes beautifully and comes out of the dryer wrinkle-free. I have received many compliments from dinner guest about how much they like this.” - alaski

A Tidy Entryway Organizer That’s Durable Enough For Everyday Use

Entryways can get messy, but this wall-mounted mail and key holder has separate spots to tidy mail, keys, leashes, and other small items. Meanwhile, the wood and metal design makes it durable enough for daily use. Its timeless design also has easy-to-use mounting hardware and is available in three colors.

One Reviewer Said: “Very lovely. Nicely made. Has lasted for years and a few moves. Really functional to have to hold wallet, keys, dog leashes, etc.” - Alise Saunders

The Stylish Ceramic Coasters With A Stand To Keep Them Tidy

These ceramic coasters have a chic marble finish that makes them look like a piece of art, but they’re also more than practical enough to protect your coffee table. The cork bottom keeps things stable and helps to prevent scratches, while the ceramic top absorbs drips and condensation. They also have a gold-tone holder to easily tidy them up at the end of the day.

One Reviewer Said: “Not only do these work effectively, they are beautiful. So many compliments sitting on a little side table in my living room.” —  Frances

A Quiet Air Mattress With Extra Support Under Your Pillow

This air mattress with an ultra-quiet built-in pump is a game-changer when you need an extra bed. It has extra support on top and an ultra-comfy pillow detail to provide even more support underneath your guest’s pillows. It’s available in multiple sizes, and the carrying bag makes it easy to tuck this mattress away when houseguests leave.

One Reviewer Said: “I bought this mattress for a ladies retreat I was going on, it was perfect!! It took less than one minute to inflate and the same amount of time to deflate. I’ve had air mattresses before that ended up flat by morning, this one did not.” - Bettie B

A Sturdy 5-Slot Magazine Rack That Doubles As Desk Art

This wire magazine rack works for more than just periodicals — it’s also sturdy enough for vinyl records, large photo prints, and file folders. The durable iron wire creates five different slots for you to organize your things, and the minimalist triangle-shaped design will work with almost any type of decor.

One Reviewer Said: “I'm using this to hold a few favorite albums on a shelf next to my record player. Works great! I love that I can display different records. It's great little conversation piece on my shelf!” - CJ

A Date-Tracking Storage Container To Stop Drinking Stale Coffee

With its airtight design and a date tracker on top to keep track of freshness, this coffee canister is an easy fix for stale-tasting coffee. It’s made of layered stainless steel and has a BPA-free seal that locks out oxygen while slowly releasing carbon dioxide to save your coffee. It’s also finished off with a handy coffee scoop to make mornings easier.

One Reviewer Said: “I had no idea that releasing CO2 would result in such great tasting coffee! It does. The assembly was totally easy, just open, wipe out, put your coffee in there, and go!” - Phoebe W.

These Dreamy Fur Throw Pillow Covers That Are Easy To Pop On

These ultra-soft throw pillow covers with fluffy faux fur are a solid choice to add fun (and expensive-looking) texture to your living room. Simply zip them right on top of whatever throw pill you’re tired of, and these super plush and surprisingly breathable covers will give them the refresh they need.

One Reviewer Said: “I love my pillow cases. So soft and fluffy. Excellent quality materials and they come packaged and protected. Very stylish and wonderful item! This is a 5 star!!” - ELG

A Washable Faux Fur Blanket That Can Calm Your Furry Friends

Treat your pup to a supremely soft blanket because the shag texture mimics a mother dog’s fur, creating a relaxing and calming place to rest. This cozy throw will protect your couch, and you can easily refresh its faux-fur fabric in the wash. It’s also available in a few fluffy shag colors, and it’s surprisingly budget-friendly for how plush it is.

One Reviewer Said: “I've literally ordered 4 of these blankets in different colors to have one in several places in the house. My dogs love these so much that I keep purchasing again for the different areas of my house. They are the perfect size and so soft. Highly recommended and will no doubt buy again!” - Lisa F

A Wireless Doorbell With 2 Receivers To Cover Your Entire House

This LED wireless doorbell set comes with one transmitter button and two receivers, so you can place one on each level of your home or in different rooms to easily hear the doorbell. You can choose from over 50 chimes, adjust the chime volume, and set it to silent mode when you get to bed. Plus, the battery can surprisingly last for up to three years.

One Reviewer Said: “I love how easy this is to set up and use. Simply plug in the receiver and attach the transmitter at the door! Nice variety of ringtones to choose from, and the price is amazingly reasonable! I had my first one for 6 years before needing to replace it, and for this price, I thought that was a real value for the money! That's why I bought the same one a second time.” — Barb P

A Pop-Up Pet Food Container That Holds Food Even When It’s Folded up

This genius pet food container holds 10 to 13 pounds of food and has an airtight sliding lid to make it easy to access your pup’s food. It collapses if you need a bit more space on your shelf, and even when it’s collapsed, it can still hold up to six pounds of food. This easy-to-access container is also finished off with its own scoop and portable food bowl.

One Reviewer Said: “I love this food container! I keep the pup food on a low shelf and it’s nice to just slide the opening back to access the food. Very sturdy, love it.” - Edith Middleton

An Oil Mister That Dispenses The Perfect Amount Every Time

Made of stainless steel and glass, this oil mister sprays a small amount of oil (approximately one gram) with each pump. It has a nonslip button to make dispensing easy, and it’s ideal for grilling, air frying, or any time you need to control the amount of oil you’re using.

One Reviewer Said: “I love that this product does not require batteries, it is easy to fill and easy to work. I would 100% repurchase this and tell everyone I know about it, especially if they have and use an air fryer.” - Alyssa

A Collapsible Trunk Organizer To Keep Clutter & Groceries In Place

This collapsible trunk organizer has a durable waterproof lining and rigid panels to keep groceries and car clutter contained. It has nine pockets and compartments and can be used at half or full size, depending on the capacity of your trunk. Plus, it has straps that attach to the back seat or trunk anchor points to keep the bin from moving.

One Reviewer Said: “The multiple compartments and pockets in the organizer are incredibly handy. They allow me to neatly arrange various items such as groceries, sports equipment, emergency supplies, and more. With everything in its designated place, I can quickly find what I need without rummaging through a messy trunk.” - Irene_GCA-IPI