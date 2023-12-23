45 Cheap Home Upgrades That Look So Good, Reviewers Say They Deserve 6 Stars

Simply type in a customizable code on the backlit keypad of this keyless door lock instead of keeping up with a key. You can create 20 unique codes for guests, and it has two spare keys for emergencies. It even has a one-time code option that’s perfect if you have a scheduled home service (like a handyman). Plus, it has a super helpful auto-lock setting.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I have a large family. This means LOTS of keys! The kids have been encouraging us to buy one of these locks. We are the 3rd in the family to purchase one of theses locks!It came quickly. It looks really nice. It installed easily. It's easy to use. It saves us tracking down tons of keys.” — Michelle