As a self-proclaimed cheapskate, I am all about doing DIY projects that make my home feel special without emptying my wallet. I’ll admit it: I have somewhat expensive taste and love decorating and styling a room, but if I’m not shopping second-hand, I’m looking for the most cost-effective option. Amazon is a great resource for home-related fixes that make your space feel nicer without a pricey remodel. From quick fixes to timeless upgrades that cost less than you think, check out this list of 43 cheap home upgrades that’ll save you from expensive renovations.

The secret when DIYing your own home projects is to look for tools, products, or decor that make a huge impact without costing a lot of money. I’ve included plenty of examples like the magnetic garage hardware that elevates your curb appeal for less than $15 or the furniture polish that revives tired wood pieces that need a little TLC. These low-cost options make your space look high end for less money and time.

Kitchens and bathrooms tend to be the most expensive renovations in a home, so you’ll see plenty of ways to elevate those spaces to the next level without using a sledgehammer or taking out a loan. Check out the affordable peel-and-stick backsplash tiles that look and feel like real tiles (but are way easier to install) or the high-pressure, rainfall showerhead that feels like a luxurious spa. These small, affordable upgrades give you the financial freedom to make your home uniquely yours.

This list is packed with highly rated and reviewed options that come in a variety of colors and styles to match your home’s vibe for less.

1 The Peel-And-Stick Backsplash For Under $50 BeNice Peel and Stick Backsplash Kitchen Tiles Amazon $49 See On Amazon As DIY home trends continue to take off, shoppers love these quick, easy, and affordable peel-and-stick backsplash tiles. They're three-dimensional and mimic real hexagon tiles laid in a mosaic pattern. They have an adhesive back, so you can adhere them to any flat surface. You don't have to worry about them getting damaged because they're resistant to heat and moisture and can be easily cleaned. Choose from five tile colors.

2 This Marble Wallpaper That Looks Expensive But Isn’t Livelynine Marble Wall Paper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Marble countertops are a luxurious accent in any home, but they don’t come cheap. Instead, add a touch of elegance to any surface with this surprisingly inexpensive peel-and-stick marble wallpaper. The PVC material is self-adhesive, smooth, and easy to clean. Beyond countertops, you can use it on cabinets, drawers, doors, and, of course, walls. It provides an inexpensive way to update your space — plus it’s a breeze to remove if you ever change your mind.

3 The Miter Saw Protractor For Precise Measurements Starrett Miter Saw Protractor Amazon $21 See On Amazon Building your own decor or furniture will save you money and you’ll end up with custom pieces, but you’ll need this miter saw protractor. The 7-inch protractor gives you accurate, exact measurements for precise cuts. You can make a miter cut or single cut using the corresponding side of the protractor. The dials are laser engraved so it’s clear, durable, and easy to read. This one has earned more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

4 A Vintage Edison Bulb That Connects To Smart Homes Philips Hue White Dimmable Filament ST19 LED Smart Vintage Edison Bulb Amazon $28 See On Amazon Lighting is an easy way to add dimension to your home’s style without dropping a ton of money. Swap out your boring ordinary light bulbs for this vintage LED Edison bulb that’s smart-home compatible ... and won’t bust the budget. This bulb is dimmable and can be used indoors or out. The 7-watt bulb can be used with an app or connected to your smart home hub and controlled with your voice.

5 These Outlet Plugs That Connect Devices To Your Wifi Kasa Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These smart home Wi-Fi outlet plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to connect your home for less than $25. Plug anything into these outlets and control lights, appliances, or fans using just your voice or the free accompanying Kasa app. You can automatically turn electronics on and off or set appliances and lights on specific schedules to save money. Even if you don’t have a smart home hub, you can still use this app-controlled outlet to greatly improve your living situation.

6 The Weather-Strip Door Draft Stoppers You Can DIY Holikme Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These weather-stripping door draft stoppers fit onto your door to keep out sound and light and regulate temperature. The dual-layer seal traps heat in or out, depending on the season, so you can cut electrical costs. Installing it is as easy as cutting it to size, peeling back the adhesive tape, and sticking it onto your door. You can use it anywhere to close gaps in garages, basements, beds, or even cabinets.

7 A Light-Filtering Window Cling For Privacy Volcanics Window Privacy Film Static Amazon $8 See On Amazon Here’s a budget-friendly upgrade you can add to your house that will make a huge impact: frosting your windows. Not only does this window film add some extra privacy to your windows or glass doors, but it still allows light to filter in: a win-win. This decorative film relies on static instead of glue so it won’t leave behind any residue. This 3D rainbow film creates beautiful light around your home and blocks harmful UV rays, as well as helps to regulate temperature.

8 The Magnetic Garage Hardware For Curb Appeal Household Essentials Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give your home’s exterior a refresh for less than $20 with this magnetic decorative garage hardware. This pack comes with four hinges and two handles, enough for a one-car garage. Using magnets, they stick to your garage door to add character and custom detail that’s impactful without being expensive.

9 A Hanging Rack That Holds Wine Glasses Upside Down SMITCO Under Cabinet Wine Glass Holder Amazon $32 See On Amazon Update your home bar by adding this wine glass rack that’s discrete and stylish. The unfinished, wooden hanging rack safely holds stemware, upside down, so your glasses become decor. This rack accommodates 12 wine glasses in six rows and can be attached to the bottom of cabinets or even a bar cart. It saves space while displaying your glassware including Bordeaux, champagne, and cocktail glasses.

10 The Flexible, Reusable Stencil Set With 25 Designs YUEAON Painting Drawing Stencils (25-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Replacing your tile floor can be a huge and expensive undertaking, but these floor stencils make it easy to transform your old tiles with a little paint. This reusable stencil set comes with 25 different four-by-four-inch designs that are flexible, thin, and food safe. Use them to create stencils on clothing, wood, stones, and more. One five-star review noted, “So many cool shaped designs! Used many but not all. Perfect for my project. Thickness was great and easy to clean the stencils.”

11 This Farmhouse Wallpaper For An Accent Wall Abyssaly Wood Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Channel your inner Joanna Gaines and add this farmhouse-inspired peel and stick wallpaper to your home. This wallpaper is described by reviewers as thick and it's made of PVC so it is built to last. You won’t have to worry about a sticky residue left behind — reviewers vouch for how easily this wallpaper can be removed and re-applied. One review: “So good!! The design is beautiful, and it's super easy to apply. [...] I was nervous it wouldn't adhere but it did totally fine! Been about 2 weeks and no issues.”

12 These Cabinet Pulls That Look Modern And Expensive Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $27 Amazon Swap out your build-grade hardware for these matte black cabinet pulls that are easy to install and low-cost. This 30-pack will transform your bathrooms, kitchen, or dressers. The sleek finish matches many decor styles — from industrial to farmhouse. The 5-inch pulls have earned nearly 16,000 reviews and are also available in satin nickel and brushed brass.

13 A Rainfall Showerhead That Feels Like A Full-Body Massage Mesun High Pressure Showerhead Amazon $40 See On Amazon Rainfall showerheads give off an air of luxury, and this Amazon favorite is an affordable option that will make you feel fancy. This high-pressure shower head installs in minutes without any tools and features a sturdy chrome finish. The 12-inch showerhead has an 11-inch extension arm so you can get the perfect height and angle for your optimal shower. The intense water pressure and design of this showerhead feels like an all-over body massage.

14 These Felt Furniture Pads To Protect Your Floors Felt Furniture Pads (133-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These self-adhesive felt pads are a cheap solution to protecting your wood floors from furniture. Just stick them to the bottom of table legs, couches, or bed frames to prevent scratching, paint streaks, or just to reduce noise. This pack comes with 133 brown and beige furniture pads in a variety of sizes and shapes. With more than 32,000 reviews, these are Amazon's #1 bestseller of “furniture pads.”

15 The Reusable Stove Burner Covers To Avoid Repairs YRYM HT Stove Burner Covers (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Protecting the assets you already have is a homeowner’s best bet for saving money. Spend just $10 now to protect your stove burners instead of paying to replace them later. These stove burner covers will eliminate the need to scrub your stovetop and get into those hard-to-reach burners. They can be cut to fit around your burner and act as a shield, catching debris and grease. They’re completely washable — you can even toss them in the dishwasher and reuse them.

16 This $25 Shower Caddy That Can Hold 15 Pounds KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon Take your shower from locker room to five-star spa with one purchase: this shower caddy. It hangs on the wall with a super sticky adhesive so you don’t need any tools and can install it in seconds. The stainless steel rack can hold up to 15 pounds and has a deep enough basket to store shampoo, conditioner, liquid soap, and more. It’s rustproof, so it's low maintenance, and it comes in silver or black.

17 The Wood Repair Markers That Fix Scratches Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Nicks and scratches on wood furniture and floors happen, but these wood repair markers can restore your belongings for less than you think. This set comes with six markers and six wax crayons, as well as a sharpener, to fill in holes and imperfections on wood. The pack features six colors, ranging from maple to black. Just draw over the scratch and watch it disappear. They’ve earned more than 20,000 reviews and only cost $9.

18 These Over Liners That Keep Your Oven Spotless Grill Magic Non-Stick Heavy Duty Oven Liners Set (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Protect your oven for the long term by using these oven liners to keep your appliances clean. This set includes three liners that you can trim it to fit your oven, toaster, or microwave. Place them at the bottom of these appliances to catch any grease drips and food that would normally end up stuck on racks. The affordable liners are made of fiberglass and can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, plus they are dishwasher safe, so they’re a breeze to clean.

19 The Customizable LED Lights That Are Affordable Lepotec LED Under Cabinet Lighting (3-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you love the convenience of custom lighting, but have a strict budget — check out these magnetic LED lights. They are motion-activated and narrow enough to fit in small spaces like hallways, closets, and under cabinets. Each light bar features 10 LEDs that will last for up to 50,000 hours depending on which mode you select: daylight mode, dark mode, or no motion.

20 A Beautiful Waterfall Sink Faucet That’s Elegant BWE Waterfall Bathroom Faucet Amazon $58 See On Amazon This quick-fix will elevate your entire bathroom for less than $60 — which is a far cry from the average $10,000 bathroom renovation. It’s a brushed nickel waterfall bathroom faucet with a pop-up drain stopper that creates a clear, steady waterfall for washing your hands. Best of all: you can install it yourself in one afternoon.

21 This Quick Fix For Repairing Small Holes Yourself 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Amazon $6 See On Amazon Quickly fill in any small holes or nicks in your walls with this all-in-one hole repair applicator tool. The tube is filled with a lightweight spackle compound that you use to directly fill any holes. After filling holes, use the spatula-like end of the applicator to smooth the compound. The formula can be used on interior walls and outside walls that have been painted or sealed.

22 The Removable Paper That Mimics Stainless Steel Veelike Stainless Steel Contact Paper Amazon $12 See On Amazon Say goodbye to appliances that are mismatched or show signs of significant wear. This removable wallpaper looks like stainless steel and is easy to apply — and much cheaper than buying new appliances. It has a self-adhesive film that effortlessly sticks to surfaces and doesn't require a drop of glue. Simply measure, cut to size, and peel and stick to any smooth surface to transform the look of appliances or surfaces.

23 This $9 Polish That Conditions And Protects Wood Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Transform your tired, old wood furniture or decor with this wood polish and conditioner. The formula is made with beeswax, carnauba wax, and orange oil to help renew the appearance of wooden surfaces. But that's not all it does: this polish also acts as a conditioner that prevents furniture from drying out in the future. Plus it’s only $9.

24 A USB Wall Charger With Six Outlets Powrui USB Wall Charger Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your home will always look more refined when various cords and wires aren’t hanging from every corner. This six-outlet extender makes it possible by offering enough spots for many of your appliances and lights, as well as two USB ports. The unique three-sided power strip also features a soothing night light that guides your path in the dark.

25 The Carpet Stain Remover That Works Instantly Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon Avoid having to buy new furniture or rugs by deep cleaning the ones you already have. This all-purpose carpet stain remover is effective and affordable and has earned a cult following of more than 61,000 reviews. The water formula is non-flammable, free of petroleum and VOCs, plus it doesn’t have an odor. It removes pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, red wine, blood, and more. It’s safe to use around kids and pets, according to the manufacturer.

26 A Unique Broom For Removing Pet Hair With Ease FURemover Broom Amazon $12 See On Amazon Calling all pet owners — this is the solution you’ve been looking for to control all that pet hair. This broom is designed to pick up hair like a magnet. Its rubber exterior grabs hair from carpet, rugs, hardwood, and linoleum, plus it has a squeegee edge that’s perfect for cleaning windows or any spills. This pick had a telescoping handle that extends from 18 to 40-inches, making it easier to reach high spots and store. It’s earned more than 82,000 reviews.

27 The Convenient Multi-Purpose Touch-Up Paint soto MULTI-PURPOSE PAINT TOUCH UP Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fix any scratches or imperfections on your walls with this multi-purpose paint touch-up. It comes with a mess-free brush that’s designed to cover small nicks in the paint. This formula can be used for interiors or exteriors and has a low-gloss finish. You can use it on walls, trim and molding, doors, cabinets, and more. Choose from eight neutral shades.

28 A Power Scrubber That Makes Tile Look Brand New Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber, Grout & Tile Bathroom Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t need to replace your tile — you just need to clean the grout. Revive it with this power scrubber that’s made specifically for grout and small crevices. This scrub brush does all of the work, thanks to its oscillating head that scrubs 60 times per second. Choose from pulse or continuous scrub settings and watch your entire bathroom change after just one clean.

29 The Hanging Closet That Adds Storage Space DonYeco Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This hanging closet organizer is a budget-friendly way to add more storage where you really need it. Each shelf has three sturdy tiers and two hanger hooks that make it easy to put in any existing closet. It’s made of lightweight polyester, which can be machine washed and collapses flat when you’re not using them. One review: “We bought these so we could fold up a few items of clothing and store them in our camper closet. [...] We wanted something simple that was easy to put in and take out if need be.”

30 This Universal Socket Tool That Every Homeowner Needs RAK Universal Socket Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon Here is a tool that every homeowner needs: a universal socket tool. The socket wrench adapter has 54 steel spring pins that fit around the shape of grip hex nuts, hooks, and bolt heads. It offers more than 125 pounds of torque so you can easily remove stripped screws or bolts. This set comes with a power drill adapter so you can turn any drill into a power socket driver. It’s earned more than 12,000 reviews because it’s just that handy (and affordable).

31 These Fridge Door Handle Covers To Combat Fingerprints OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Over time, grime inevitably builds up on your refrigerator door handles. These plush, protective sleeves keep stains, water drip, fingerprints, or smudges at bay, and they’re totally inexpensive. This pair of machine washable covers features velcro closures, which you can adjust to fit your door’s handles. Choose from a variety of sizes and quantities so you can protect your other appliances, too.

32 The Deep-Cleaning Washing Machine Tablets Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6 Tablets) Amazon $12 See On Amazon No need to splurge on a new washer, just keep your trusty one in tip-top shape with these washing machine cleaner tablets. You can use them in front or top-loading washers, including HE machines. They remove odor-causing build-up from detergent and dirt and their time-release design works with your washer’s cleaning cycle to slowly dissolve for a deep clean that targets your washer pump, valve, basket, drum, wash tub, filter, and drain hose.

33 A More Hygienic Toilet Brush And Plunger Set MR.SIGA Toilet Plunger and Bowl Brush Combo Amazon $21 See On Amazon A toilet plunger and brush are a bathroom necessity, but not the most impressive or aesthetic thing to look at. This discrete option is hygienic and sleek and includes a stand that elevates it off your floor. This option comes with a durable brush with strong nylon bristles that deep-cleans even the toughest-to-reach spots, along with a commercial-grade plunger that unclogs even the toughest drains. The small footprint makes it easy to store by your toilet in a more sanitary way.

34 The Drain Snakes That Don’t Require A Plumber Vastar Drain Snake (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get a handle on the plumbing in your home before you need to call in a professional with this pack of drain clog removers, which are made to go deep into sinks or showers to clear drains of gunk, debris, and hair. It comes with six snake-style clog removers and one stainless steel cleaner. Safely clear your drains in just minutes.

35 An Adhesive Sealant That’s Mess Free Flex Shot Rubber Adhesive Sealant Caulk Amazon $13 See On Amazon This flex shot rubber adhesive sealant is the easiest way to caulk windows and doorways without the help of a professional or even a caulk gun. The free extension tube is easy to use and instantly bonds and seals even tough-to-reach places. It expands and contracts to fill holes and the narrow, precision tip has a convenient lid that makes it easy to store and use again and again.

36 The Large Scoop That Helps You Clean Your Gutters Amerimax Home Products Getter Gutter Scoop Amazon $4 See On Amazon Avoid expensive repairs to your home’s exterior with this gutter scoop that makes it easy to get all the gunk out of your gutters before they break. The sturdy tool has a high handle position that keeps your hands clean while you scoop away leaves, dirt, and sticks. The narrow heel of the scoop is designed for swift motion. It doubles as a scoop for spreading fertilizer or cleaning up after pets.

37 An Oil-Absorbing Sponge For Deep Cleaning Your Pool Rola-Chem Scumbug Oil-Absorbing Sponge (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keeping up with your pool or hot tub’s maintenance will save you so much money in the long run. One of the main concerns is slime or grime that may clog water lines and this reusable oil-absorbing sponge prevents scum lines, cloudy water, and clogged filters. It’s super absorbent and even floats. Use it with your regular pool sanitizer.

38 These Stove Gap Covers That Prevent Hidden Messes Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cover the space between your stove and countertop to keep it free from messes with this set of stove gap fillers. The flexible silicone is easy to cut to match the depth of your appliance, and the T-shaped profile slides easily into place for super-simple setup. Its nonslip construction won’t slip or slide for a seamless fit.

39 A Mold And Mildew Stain And Odor Remover RMR-86 Instant Mold and Mildew Stain Remover Spray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Reviewers love this mold and mildew stain removing spray so much that it has earned more than 25,000 reviews and is an Amazon #1 bestseller. Not only will it lift up stains left behind from mold and mildew, but it removes musty, damp odors in your bathroom and on shower curtains and even walls. The fast-acting spray doesn’t require any scrubbing and can even restore wood to its original condition.

40 This $14 Drain Protector That Nestles Inside Drains TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector Amazon $14 See On Amazon ​​Skip the expensive plumber bills and prevent clogged drains before they happen with this drain protector. The stainless steel protector nestles inside of the drain so it won’t float away in your tub or sink and it has a mushroom-shaped top that filters your shower water, trapping hair and debris before it washes away. Empty the protector every couple of showers by simply pulling up on the filter. It couldn’t be easier to use — or cheaper.

41 The Ice Machine Cleaner To Keep Yours Running Essential Values Ice Machine Cleaner Amazon $14 See On Amazon Taking good care of your appliances will make them last longer and this ice maker cleaner is a must-have. The nickel-safe descaler restores your ice maker to new by removing mineral scale deposits and calcium build-up. The non-toxic formula can be used in Nugget, Profile, Igloo, Sonic, and Opal ice makers. You might even notice that your ice tastes better.

42 An Adhesive Caulk Tape That’s Easy To Install SENKEI Caulk Strip (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’d rather skip messy caulk but don’t want to hire a professional, this caulk strip is the perfect solution. The self-adhesive caulk tape seals wall edges, bathtub floors, and sink seams. It’s clean and cuttable, so you can trim it to size. The peel-and-stick material quickly adheres and it’s made of white PVC that is easy to clean.