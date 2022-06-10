40 Cheap Products That Save You A Surprising Amount Of Money

Saving money is never a bad idea, but there’s only one problem: It can be a real challenge sometimes — especially if your day-to-day activities are actually causing you to spend more money than you need to (like taking trips to the cafe for iced coffee and accidentally leaving the AC on for hours and hours). Don’t fret, though, because Amazon is full of products that can help you save cash in the long run.

But if you aren’t sure where to start, that’s not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of cheap products that can actually help you save money over time. There are pitchers that let you make cold brew at home and even a cooling blanket that might just save you some money on your electricity bills. If you want to see more, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

Trust me — that cooling blanket is worth it.

1 These Glass Water Bottles That You Can Keep Reusing Otis Classic Glass Water Bottles (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only are these water bottles made from sleek glass, but they also contain zero lead whatsoever. Each one also comes with an insulated sleeve to help keep your drinks cold. Plus, the lids are both leakproof as well as airtight, helping keep your bag safe from spills.

2 The Pet-Grooming Gloves That Save You Trips To The Pet Salon Pat Your Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your pet doesn’t like being brushed, try using these grooming gloves on them instead. Soft silicone bristles all over the palms massage your pet while they latch onto loose hair — and they’re suitable for use on dogs, cats, horses, and more.

3 An Insulated Mug That Keeps Your Coffee Warm For Hours FineDine Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Mug (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Tired of your coffee growing cold before you can finish it? Then you’ll definitely want to check out this mug. Its insulated walls help keep your coffee warm, while the stainless steel frame makes it way more durable than the ceramic mugs you likely have kicking around.

4 This Workout Poster That’s Cheaper Than A Gym Membership NewMe Fitness Workout Posters Amazon $6 See On Amazon Doing the same exercise routine every day quickly gets stale, so why not use this poster to change things up? It’s printed with dozens of moves that you can perform to tone your core, upper body, and legs. Plus, the lamination helps keep it safe from dirt.

5 A Sewing Kit That’ll Rescue Any Torn Pieces Of Clothing Artika Travel Size Sewing Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you have a loose button or a small tear on your shirt, this sewing kit can help you make quick little fixes. It comes with all the essentials, including thread, needles, scissors, measuring tape, and more, all packaged in a convenient travel case.

6 The Durable Butter Dish With A Rustic Farmhouse Touch Home Acre Designs Butter Dish Amazon $13 See On Amazon With its sleek wooden top and trendy farmhouse style, consider this butter dish a definite upgrade to the one sitting out on your counters. Butter won’t adhere to the lid since the basin is deep enough to keep them from coming into contact with each other — and there’s even enough space for two sticks inside.

7 A Cold Brew Pitcher That’ll Save You Money On Cafe Trips Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tired of buying expensive cold brew from the store? This pitcher can be used to make cold brew, regular coffee, iced tea, and more. It’s made with borosilicate glass for added durability, as well as a leakproof lid to help prevent spills in your fridge. Plus, the built-in filter is reusable.

8 This Umbrella That Shouldn’t Flip Out In Strong Winds EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only does this umbrella come in gorgeously vibrant colors, but it also features a double canopy that allows air to pass through. The result? Strong winds are less likely to turn it inside out — and at 42 inches, it’s more than big enough to keep you completely dry.

9 A Lanyard That’ll Help Prevent Dropping Your Cell Phone Gear Beast Universal Cell Phone Lanyard Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re always misplacing or dropping your phone, consider securing it around your neck with this lanyard. The silicone straps are tight enough that you can also stash a few cards or cash against the back of your phone — and the strap detaches whenever you need to make a call or write out a text.

10 The Oil That Helps Keep Your Expensive Kitchen Knives Rust-Free Thirteen Chefs Knife and Honing Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon Knives can become rusty over time, which is why keeping this oil on hand is never a bad idea. It stops rust from forming by creating a barrier against humidity and water and can be used with all types of blades — including carbon steel. Plus, it’s completely odorless as well as tasteless.

11 A Case That Keeps Track Of Your Batteries So You Don’t Lose Them The Battery Organizer and Tester with Cover Amazon $17 See On Amazon With space for AA, AAA, C, D, and 9-volt batteries, this case is an affordable solution to that drawer of loose batteries you likely have. The transparent lid makes it easy to see where everything is, and each order also includes a battery tester so that you can see which ones need to be thrown out.

12 This Long-Lasting Deodorant That’s Aluminum Free PiperWai Natural Deodorant Amazon $13 See On Amazon Unlike some deodorants, this natural one is made without aluminum, relying on activated charcoal to help keep sweat and unwanted odors to a minimum. The paste-like consistency is easy to apply without any drips — and the gentle formula is suitable for sensitive skin.

13 A Collapsible Silicone Popcorn Bowl That’s Totally Reusable The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t need a bulky air popper if you want to enjoy fresh popcorn — just toss a few kernels into this bowl, then send it through the microwave for a spin. The heat-resistant handles give you somewhere safe to grip when taking it out, and the bowl is even large enough to make up to 15 cups of popcorn.

14 The Kit That Helps Prevent Balloons From Floating Away Mid-Tie Prextex Balloon Arch and Garland Decorating Kit Amazon $8 See On Amazon With thousands of four- and five-star positive reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers are huge fans of this balloon arch kit. It comes with double-sided tape, ribbon, as well as more than 200 glue dots. And while balloons aren’t included, it does come with a balloon-tying tool that many reviewers said saved them time. IT can also help prevent balloons from floating away while you're tying them.

15 These Reusable Spray Bottles Made From Chic, Protective Amber Glass Duracare Amber Glass Spray Bottles (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ever wondered about making your own cleaning solutions at home? These spray bottles are made from dark amber glass, which helps keep whatever liquid is inside safe from UV light degradation. Each order also comes with a set of blank labels you can use to keep track of what’s inside — and you also get a small funnel to help keep spills to a minimum when filling them up.

16 The Colorful Silicone Straws That You Can Keep Using Flathead Bent Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws Amazon $19 See On Amazon Drinking from a straight straw can pose a challenge, which is why these straws feature a slightly bent tip. They’re also made from soft silicone, allowing you to wash and reuse them as many times as you like — and each one is long enough to work with most tumbler cups.

17 A Silicone Cotton Swab You Can Wash & Reuse LastSwab Reusable Cotton Swab Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only can this reusable cotton swab help save you money over time, but it’s also an eco-friendly alternative that can save up to 1,000 cotton swabs from winding up in a landfill. It comes with a protective travel case to help keep it safe from dirt. Plus, you can easily clean it under running water.

18 This Volcanic Stone Face Roller That Lasts Longer Than Oil-Absorbing Sheets REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon This face roller is made with a volcanic stone in the center that absorbs unwanted oil as it glides across your face — and unlike blotting sheets, you can even wash and reuse it as many times as you like. Not to mention, it has over 25,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer wrote, “This rolling device is like pure magic.”

19 The LED Bulbs That Can Last For Up To 25,000 Hours SANSI 100W Equivalent LED Light Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With their 25,000-hour lifetime and flicker-free design, these LED bulbs are a cost-effective alternative to incandescent ones. They’re also energy-efficient, as each one uses up to 87% less electricity — and you even have the choice of two light temperatures: daylight or warm white.

20 These Insulated Curtains That’ll Help Keep The Temps Down BGment Blackout Curtains Amazon $19 See On Amazon Room too bright for sleeping in? Hang up these blackout curtains, and they’ll help keep your room nice and dark so that you can sleep as late as you like. They can also help insulate your room against the hot or cold weather outside, and the grommet top smoothly glides across your curtain rod.

21 A Cooling Blanket That’s More Affordable Than Nonstop AC ilemei Direct Cooling Throw Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made with specialized Japanese cold fibers, this cooling blanket is a must-have if you’re a hot sleeper — especially if the weather is getting warmer. The cooling fibers are on both sides, so it doesn’t matter which one you’re snuggled under. And unlike some cooling blankets, this one is safe to clean in the wash.

22 The Bidet That’ll Help Save Money On Toilet Paper Veken Non-Electric Bidet Amazon $26 See On Amazon Running out of toilet paper is no problem at all when you have this bidet. Dual spray options help you get clean in the front and back, and the spray nozzle even retracts to help keep it clean between uses. The best part? Installation is a total breeze, as it doesn’t require any special tools.

23 A Smart Plug That Help You Control When The Power’s On Wemo Smart Plug with Thread Amazon $25 See On Amazon Unlike some smart plugs, this one won’t block the second wall outlet — and the downloadable smartphone app lets you control it from the palm of your hand. But if that isn’t enough? It’s also compatible with all HomeKit-enabled devices, as well as Siri.

24 This Affordable Magnetic Screen Door That Closes Itself Behind You Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s no need to close this screen door behind you, as it features a series of magnets running down the middle that seal themselves shut once you’ve passed through. It works particularly well when your hands are full, or if your pet wants to let themselves outside — and installation only takes a few short minutes.

25 These Drain Covers That Can Help Prevent Clogs & Plumber Calls Gotega Shower Drain Covers (5 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Place one of these covers over your bathtub drain, and it’ll catch any stray bits of hair or debris that flow its way. Not only are they great for preventing clogs, but cleaning them out is as easy as giving them a good rinse under running water. Plus, many reviewers appreciated how well they “stay in place.”

26 A Vacuum Attachment That Cleans Deep Into Your Dryer To Remove Lint Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Sometimes, clogged lint traps can force your dryer to work harder than it needs, driving up your electricity bill over time — so grab this vacuum attachment. It helps you reach all the lint that’s gotten stuck in your dryer, and the universal design will fit nearly any vacuum.

27 This Long-Lasting Shower Curtain That’s Soft, Yet Waterproof Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Unlike the PEVA shower curtain you’ve likely been using, this one is made from soft fabric and features a weighted hem to help keep it from billowing out. It also has a 100% waterproof coating, and the metal grommets along the top are also rustproof.

28 A Fitted Sheet That Can Help Extend The Life Of Your Mattress SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add this fitted sheet to your mattress, and it’ll help keep it clean from sweat, spills, and more. It’s 100% waterproof, yet won’t crinkle or make noises when you toss and turn. Plus, the cotton terry surface gives it a soft feeling that won’t make your bed feel any less plush.

29 These Mesh Bags That Help You Separate Your Laundry & Save Your Delicates BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Toss your dirty delicates into these laundry bags, and they’ll help keep them from getting snagged or tangled as they spin through the wash. They’re also safe to put into the dryer. Or, if you’re on vacation, you can also use them to separate dirty clothes from clean ones in your suitcase.

30 The Sous Vide Bags That Can Also Be Used To Store Food KOSBON Electric Food Vacuum Sealer & Storage Bags (42-Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only are these sous vide bags great for cooking meals, but you can also use them to vacuum seal ingredients so that they stay fresher for longer. Each order includes a rechargeable vacuum sealer. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how both the bags and vacuum are “easy to use.”

31 These Miniature Condiment Spatulas That Help Remove Every Drop Generi c Mini Silicone Spatula Set (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Throwing out your jars and bottles before they’re completely empty can be a waste of money. Luckily, these miniature spatulas have extra-narrow heads and long handles, allowing them to reach deep into all sorts of containers. The flexible heads let you scrape the walls clean — and each one is made from food-grade silicone.

32 A Set Of Food Huggers That Help Save Half-Eaten Produce FOOD HUGGERS Reusable Silicone Food Savers (5-Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you have halved fruits or open cans, these food huggers can help keep your ingredients fresh for later. They stretch to fit all sorts of sliced veggies, from larger apples to narrow cucumbers — and each one is made from 100% food-safe silicone that’s completely BPA-free.

33 The Kit That Lets You Dry Clean Clothes At Home Woolite Dry Care Cleaner Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t have time to hit the dry cleaners? Not a problem: Just use this kit to dry clean your delicate clothes at home. It’s powerful enough to remove stains and unwanted odors, as well as release wrinkles — but it’s gentle enough that it shouldn’t shrink, stretch, or fade your clothes. Plus, it’s suitable for use with all types of dryers.

34 A Discreet Hair Remover That’s Totally Painless & Less Than $20 guRelax Rechargeable Painless Hair Removal Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of waxing away unwanted hairs, why not use this trimmer and save yourself some stress (and money)? It’s about the size of a lipstick tube, giving it a discreet appearance so that you can keep it in your bag for touchups throughout the day as needed. And since the sharp blades cut the hairs at the root, there’s no tugging or yanking whatsoever.

35 This Silicone Body Scrubber That’ll Last Longer Than A Loofah Avilana Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unlike that loofah that’s been kicking around your shower forever, this body scrubber is made with soft silicone bristles that easily scrub away all sorts of dirt and grime. It’s also more hygienic than a loofah, as silicone is easier to clean — and you even have the choice of nine different colors.

36 A Kit That Lets You Do Gel Manicures At Home Beetles Nude Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t have time to get your nails done? Just do your own gels at home using this kit. It comes with a miniature UV curing light and a nail file, along with a foundation, a top coat, and a light pink gel polish. Plus, the polish is so long-lasting that it can keep your nails looking refined for almost an entire month.

37 These Reusable Eyelash Extensions That Are Easy To Apply KISS Falscara DIY Eyelash Extension Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you have trouble putting on an entire lash band, these smaller extensions might be easier. The bands are smaller, allowing you to stick them into the corners of your eyes for a subtle look — and each one is reusable up to three times. “They are so easy to apply and they look long, luscious and like they are naturally yours!” wrote one reviewer.

38 A Jug Of Mrs. Meyer’s Soap Refill That’s Cheaper Than Dispoable Bottles Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Hand Soap Refill Amazon $8 See On Amazon Rather than buying an entirely new pack of soap, why not simply refill reusable bottles with this jug of Mrs. Meyer’s hand soap? Not only is it affordable at $8, but this jug is also fortified with aloe vera and olive oil, which can help keep your skin from drying out after you’ve washed your hands.

39 A Stand That Helps You Empty Out The Last Of Your Bottles Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether your shampoo or ketchup is starting to run dry, this stand can help you get every last drop out. Simply screw it onto your bottle, then flip it upside-down — the stand will help keep it balanced so anything left inside gradually makes its way down towards the spout. Plus, it’s reusable as many times as you like.

40 These Reusable Snack Bags That’ll Last Longer Than Disposable Ones Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of stocking up on disposable plastic snack bags, you can fill your cart with these reusable ones made from BPA-free PEVA that’s also food safe. One pack includes 10 bags of three different sizes, all of which are leakproof and freezer-safe. They can also be washed by hand after each use.