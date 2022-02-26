Whether you’re single, in a relationship, married, or “it’s complicated,” you deserve to wake up, look in the mirror, and know you’ve got it going on. Clothes, skincare products, and undergarments can be tools to help you feel your sexiest self and add a little pep in your step. Who doesn’t want that? Check out these cheap, simple ways to look so damn sexy.

From slinky robes and lacey bralettes and underwear to party dresses and form-fitting jeans, you’ll find sensual clothing pieces that won’t break the bank on this list that will send your confidence through the roof. A few small swaps or upgrades to your current basics can take your daily look from meh to marvelous. Whether you wear them for yourself under your clothes or put on a show for your partner, these sexy numbers will always improve your self-image, and others will take notice.

And since self-care leads to self-love (which is the sexiest thing you can wear), I’ve also included plenty of highly rated skincare goodies like nourishing moisturizers, body creams that make your skin glow, and exfoliating scrubs. A little time for you will go a long way.

So go on and shop this list to find seriously hot and affordable treasures that will make you look and feel so damn sexy.

1 Give Your Skin A Sun-Kissed Glow L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get your glow on with this lightweight, tinted moisturizer. It’s infused with shea butter to deeply hydrate your skin and it can be used in three ways: alone as a moisturizer, as a primer beneath your foundation, or in select places on your face and body to contour and highlight your skin. It’s earned more than 11,000 reviews, including one that noted, “This product has a stunning glow from within look. It will not make you look like the tin man from wizard of oz. If that’s what your looking for this isn’t for you. I pair this with cosmetics cc cream for a healthy glowing skin look and it’s so pretty. I totally recommend if you wanna look like you have really hydrated healthy skin. [...]”

2 Layer Lacy Bralettes Under Your Usual Casual Clothes PAXCOO Lace Bralettes (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add a little sexy something extra to your favorite look by layering one of these bralettes underneath a sweater, V-neck, or tank. This pack of six is shockingly less than $20. Each bralette features lace details, spaghetti straps, removable padding, and sweat-absorbing material that keeps you comfortable and feeling confident. • Available Sizes: Small — Large

3 Fishnet Leggings That Makes Any Outfit Feel Edgier Charmnight High Waist Fishnet Stockings (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This pack of high-waisted fishnet stockings has a little something for everyone. The three pairs come in different styles that range from tighter to wider fishnet designs. They each cover your feet and have a high, elastic waistband. Wear them under a dress, skirt, or shorts to add some spice to your next look. With nearly 40,000 reviews, this set is a steal at just $8.

4 Exfoliate For Smoother, Brighter Skin Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Tropical Mango Amazon $8 See On Amazon Say goodbye to dull skin thanks to this tropical mango body scrub that has more than 90,000 reviews and is a cult favorite. It’s made with shea butter, orange oil, and mango puree to naturally exfoliate and hydrate your skin. You’ll notice smoother, more radiant skin after one use, according to one reviewer. Best of all? It was only $8.

5 Accessorize Your Outfit For Just $15 M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add personality to any outfit with this affordable layered necklace. It looks expensive since it’s plated in 14k gold, however, it’s just $15. The layered necklace has two paperclip chains and both have adjustable two-inch extensions so you can customize it to work with different necklines. The large hexagon pendant can be personalized in the letter of your choice for a luxurious accessory that your wallet will love. Show it off under a classic button-down.

6 Eliminate Painful Ingrown Hairs Fur Ingrown Hair Oil Concentrate Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you choose to remove your hair, feel more confident in a bathing suit or lingerie by eliminating ingrown hairs with this budget-friendly kit that works surprisingly well. The kit includes an ingrown hair concentrate that’s all-natural, as well as an exfoliating mitt to gently remove ingrown and soothe irritation. This kit, which was featured on Shark Tank, is ideal for waxers, shavers, those that go natural, or even those who get laser.

7 Throw On A Form-Fitting, Matching Workout Set FAFOFA Workout Set Amazon $0 See On Amazon This soft and comfy matching workout outfit comes with a high-waisted pair of shorts and a sports bra that easily transitions from the gym to brunch so you don’t have to stress about quick changes. It is made with a ribbed knit material that wicks moisture to keep you dry. Its two-layer design is opaque and durable. When you aren’t at the gym, add an open flannel or oversized tee for a sexy look that’s effortless. •Available Sizes: X-Small — Large •Available Colors: 13

8 Deeply Moisturize And Invigorate Your Backside SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Amazon $22 See On Amazon More than 23,000 reviewers helped give this bum cream really high ratings because it’s designed to make your butt look and feel smoother. It’s made with Cupuacu butter, acai oil, and coconut oil that deeply moisturizes your most sensitive skin like your tummy, arms, and backside. The secret is that it includes five times more caffeine than coffee to wake up your skin and stimulate micro-circulation. One reviewer says it smells “heavenly.”

9 Scrub Away Dead Skin For Kissable Lips Handmade Heros All Natural Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Kissable lips are the easiest way to boost your confidence and this all-natural lip scrub will make your pout perfect. The vegan scrub is made with exfoliating sugar and coconut, jojoba, avocado oil, and vitamin E to hydrate and nourish your lips. The sexy-lips scrub is just $10 and has more than 15,000 reviews.

10 Pair This Elegant Blouse With Your Favorite Jeans Romwe Tie Waist Short-Sleeve Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This elegant blouse defines your waist and gives you a high-end look for less. The short-sleeves are flowy and the rounded, high-neck is tasteful. The belted waistline adds a sexy detail without showing off a ton of skin. Pair it with statement earrings and your favorite trousers or jeans for a polished look that will turn heads (without breaking the bank). • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

11 Nourish Your Skin Without That Greasy Feeling Neutrogena Lightweight Body Oil Amazon $4 See On Amazon If you have extra dry skin, this super-cheap body oil will be a lifesaver. The light sesame oil provides instant hydration and leaves your skin glowing. It absorbs quickly so you don’t feel greasy, and reviewers say it has a relaxing scent. You can even add a little to your bath while you soak. Your skin will feel softer and smoother after a few uses and there’s nothing sexier than feeling confident in your own skin.

12 Define And Lengthen Your Lashes For Cheap Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your idea of sexy involves major lash length, look no further than this cult-favorite mascara. It’s earned more than 74,000 reviews for a buildable formula that adds length and volume while curling and defining each of your lashes. It comes in five shades, each with a flexible wand that makes it easy to apply. And for less than $10, you can’t go wrong.

13 Avoid Bra Straps By Switching To Silicone Covers Hiramex Lifiting Silicone Nipple Covers Amazon $13 See On Amazon For open-back tops or strapless dresses, you may want to skip the bra, but these silicone nipple covers will give you the coverage you need to feel confident all night. This set is reusable and made of thin, medical-grade silicone. Not only are these covers discrete and comfortable, but they include a two-inch piece of tape designed to lift your breasts the way a bra would. This will give you the same look as a bra without the unsightly straps.

14 Add This Seamless Yoga Outfit To Your Rotation HAODIAN Yoga Outfit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the gym or running errands, this sexy and affordable high-waisted yoga set will put a pep in your step. The two-piece set comes with ultra-high waisted leggings and a racerback sports bra with removable pads that also features a ribbed hem. The seamless leggings feature a ribbed waistband that moves with you as you lift weights or go on a coffee run. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 9

15 Dress A Ballerina-Inspired Top Up (Or Down) VETIOR Deep V-Neck Wrap Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon You'll feel like a dancer in this long-sleeve wrap shirt. It has a sexy deep V-neckline with a ballet-inspired criss-cross front and can be worn solo or layered over tank tops and camisoles. The lightweight crop top comes in 14 shades and pairs perfectly with high-waisted trousers, jeans, and maxi skirts. Plus it’s also available in sleeveless options. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 33

16 Replace Boring Underwear With Lacy Boyshorts Wemoven Lace Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your boring cotton underwear, but still want to be comfortable, these lace boyshorts are a sexy alternative. This pack comes with six pairs, each made of a polyester/spandex blend that offers comfort, breathability, and stretch. The chevron lace outline is soft and whether you wear them under joggers or alone while lounging around your home, you’ll feel so sexy and confident. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

17 Pull-On These Cult-Favorite Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Good jeans aren’t cheap — or are they? These crowd-favorite skinny jeans are form-fitting and affordable. They’ve earned more than 123,0000 reviews because they are super stretchy and feature a mid-rise waist. They're available in three inseams — 28, 30, and 32 inches — and have two functional back pockets and an elastic waistband. Pair them with a simple white T-shirt, cropped jacket, and ankle boots or ballet flats and take the town. • Available Sizes: 2 — 28, Standard or Plus • Available Colors: 20

18 Dress Up A Tight, V-Neck Bodysuit MANGOPOP Deep V-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon This long-sleeve bodysuit is the sexy basic you need in your closet. This $19 find features a deep V-neck, long sleeves, and a convenient snap closure at the bottom. The soft and stretchy material feels good on your skin and can be dressed up or down with an elegant midi skirt or jeans and sneakers. It comes in a variety of colors, patterns, and sleeve options. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 28

19 Treat Yourself To Lacey Criss-Cross Lingerie Sofishie V-Back Criss Cross Panties Amazon $13 See On Amazon These sexy underwear have a criss-cross back that’s elegant without being expensive. The $15 pair is made of polyester and spandex and features a delicate lace design that sits on your hips. The cheeky panties have earned more than 5,500 reviews, including one that noted, “Well I was a little timid to buy underwear called “so fishie” lol but wow I’m impressed! Great feeling fabric and suuuper sexy. [...]” •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 16

20 Turn Heads In Statement Vintage Sunglasses Freckles Mark Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses Amazon $18 See On Amazon This two-pack of vintage sunglasses has two very different styles — both trendy and worthy of turning heads. One pair is all about the 1970s: big retro squared aviators with an orange tint. The second pair feels straight out of the 1990s: narrow, rectangular lenses. Both pairs are non-polarized and made with composite frames and plastic lenses.

21 Opt For A Cold-Shoulder Top Over A Standard Tee ALLEGRACE V-Neck Sleeve Batwing Cold Shoulder T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cold shoulder T-shirt is an unexpectedly sexy option that’s as comfy as your pajamas. The V-neck top has batwing sleeves that are cut out at the shoulder to show off a little skin and keep you cool on hot days. This top comes in 20 colors, each lightweight and made of a soft rayon material. •Available Sizes: 1X — 4X •Available Colors: 20

22 Swap Cotton Undies For Lacy Hipsters LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for sexy, yet practical underwear, this full-coverage pack is an affordable option. The pack comes with six pairs of lacy, hipster panties. They’re made of nylon but feature a breathable 100% cotton crotch. The see-through back is sexy without compromising comfort. Each pair features lace trim and a bow on the front and they come in a money-saving pack of six. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 4

23 Layer A Fitted Bodysuit Under Jeans Or Skirts ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bodysuit offers an easy way to elevate any outfit and turn up the allure of basics like jeans, trousers, and high-waisted skirts. The nylon-spandex blend is super soft and stretchy and the chest is lined, so it’s not only opaque but also makes the fabric look more luxe. If you think the pictures look too good to be true, don’t worry: it comes backed by thousands of glowing reviews and is an Amazon best-seller. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 13

24 Stun At Your Next Event In A Velvet Bodycon Dress SOLY HUX Spaghetti Strap Velvet Mini Bodycon Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon It’s impossible not to feel like the main character of a classic film in this sexy number. The velvet bodycon dress features a cowl neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps. The form-fitting dress hits above your knee and comes in sumptuous colors like burgundy, dark green, navy, and classic black. It’s ideal for date night, a wedding, or any party where you want to make a sexy entrance. •Available Sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 13

25 Pick Form-Fitting Jeans With A High Waist Lee Slim Fit Skinny Leg Pull-on Jean Amazon $31 See On Amazon Feel confident and sexy in these jeans that are designed to sculpt and hug your body. The pull-on jeans are made of a cotton blend and feature a mid-rise with a wide, elastic waistband that stays in place all day. This pair has functional back pockets, however, the scoop pockets and fly are fake. The skinny leg and slim fit look great with boots, sneakers, or heels. •Available Sizes: 16 — 30 (Petite, Regular, and Long) •Available Colors: 4

26 Replace Basic Sweaters With Sexy Upgrades KIRUNDO V-Neck Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Trade your traditional crewneck sweater for this sexy wrap knit. The chunky sweater wraps around the front of your body and ties to form a sexy V-neckline. The balloon sleeves are ribbed at the cuffs. Wear it with slacks to work or jeans and heels for dinner and dancing. One reviewer noted, “Love this sweater - it’s soft, has cool sleeves that look great pushed up, it’s kind of sexy but can be worn to the office. Runs true to size. Lots of nice color options.” •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 11

27 Wear A Sexy Teddy Bodysuit Dlsave Lace Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Slip into this lacy teddy and you’ll instantly feel sexy. Whether you wear it under your clothes for a boost of confidence or as an intriguing layer under a button-down blouse or wear it on its own to surprise your partner, there’s something powerful about this lingerie — just ask reviewers. This teddy features a bodycon fit, adjustable straps, and a backless design that you’ll love. It costs less than $20 and has earned more than 17,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: Small — 4X-Large •Available Colors: 23

28 Choose A Leopard-Print Skirt That Looks Lux But Is Affordable Soowalaoo High-Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon A silk midi skirt is a sexy staple for any fashion-forward closet, but they don’t come cheap. This affordable option has the same luxurious look and feels but at a fraction of the price. The secret? It’s actually made of satin silk — which is less expensive and machine washable. Now you can stock your wardrobe with this classic piece without busting the budget. Dress this look up with a blazer and heels or wear it with a casual graphic tee and sneakers. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 1

29 Reveal A Little Leg AM Clothes Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This dress is flowy enough that you can dance the night away while still showing a little leg, thanks to a slit along one side. The bodycon dress has a deep V-neckline, asymmetrical hem, and long sleeves. The dress drapes beautifully from the empire waist to send your confidence through the roof. •Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 10

30 Look For Undies That Disappear Under Your Clothes Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipsters (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These hipster panties are a sexy set that offers full coverage and a high, wide waistband. The three-pack will not dig or pinch your skin and creates smooth lines under your clothes. This affordable pack has earned more than 48,000 reviews, including one that noted, “These panties make me feel confident and sexy. I finally found a panty that I am not ashamed to be seen in. I also feel they look smooth under my work clothes so I admit I love knowing I can feel confident wearing these at all times.” •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 34

31 Show Off Your Shoulders Romwe Faux-Wrap Off-Shoulder Sweater Amazon $19 A cross between a comfy T-shirt and a going-out sweater, this off-shoulder top is made with a blend of polyester and 30% spandex, so you can expect it to hug your body and move with you. It has a ribbed knit pattern that’s all kinds of cozy with long sleeves and a unique criss-cross V-neckline that’s sexy and unexpected. Pair it with your favorite jeans and boots and snag one in colors like royal blue, red, and neutral white. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 24

32 Channel Movie Star Sensuality With A Satin Robe And PJ Set WDIRARA Satin Lace Cami Top Lingerie Pajama Set with Robe Amazon $29 Is there anything that feels sexier than sashaying around your home in a satin robe and matching pajama set? This four-piece set includes a short silky satin robe with a belt tie and contrasting lace along the hemline and sleeves and a stunningly beautiful complementary bralette, panties, and micro shorts. This set is a steal at less than $30 and has more than 6,000 reviews. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large • Available Colors: 48

33 Shimmy Into A Va-Va-Va-Voom Sheath Dress PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Bodycon Sheath Dress Amazon $35 Sheath dresses have a sensual silhouette that whispers, “sexy” in an understated way. And this pick is affordable at less than $40 and features a cotton blend, long sleeves, a rounded neckline, and a tie belt. The form-fitting dress comes in a number of solid colors like classic black, wine red, as well as several striped options. Many reviewers agreed that it looks stunning and is so comfortable and versatile — you can wear it anywhere. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 24

34 Pair Jeans And Shorts With A Cropped Halter Top REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Tank Top Amazon $22 With its slightly cropped fit and shoulder-baring racerback design, this sexy halter top is the perfect basic to wear with light-wash jeans, shorts, and maxi skirts or layered underneath an oversized flannel shirt. The best part (besides its affordable price tag)? A number of reviewers raved about being able to wear this tank without a bra for ultimate comfort. “[…] So cute and comfy!” One reviewer said. “It’s almost swimsuit material but quite as snug. You don’t need a bra underneath. If I was somewhere cold I would just slide swimsuit pads in it and it [would be] perfect.” • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 16

35 Swap Jeans For A Sizzling Pair Of Palazzo Pants SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 These palazzo pants are something special — just ask one of its almost 20,000 reviewers. The secret to their sexy success is a form-fitting design that boasts a high waist and a slight flare at the bottom — perfect for pairing with your favorite platforms. The comfy pants cost less than $20 and are made from a stretchy polyester and spandex combo that feels soft and comfortable. Choose from solid colors or retro patterns and prints like leopard. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 16

36 Bat Your Longest Lashes Yet Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner Amazon $17 Perhaps you love the sexy look of faux lashes but despise applying them with messy glue. Here’s your perfect solution: magnetic faux eyelashes that come with a magnetic eyeliner that attracts the lash and keeps it in place. Each set comes with five pairs of lashes that range from a more minimalist everyday look to ultra-glam disco-style lashes.

37 Make Sure Your Bra Is Smooth And Wire-Free Warner's Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra Amazon $23 Confidence is sexy — and your undergarments have to feel comfortable so that you can feel your best. This wire-free bra is smooth, soft, features wide side coverage panels, and won’t dig into your skin. It also provides the perfect base under clothing to make whatever else you’re wearing look amazing. And while so many bras can run into three figures, this one costs less than $30. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 18

38 Accessorize And Add Sparkle To Your Look Wssxc Stud Earrings (5-Pack) Amazon $13 Before you leave the house don’t forget to add a little sparkle to your look with these stud earrings that will immediately boost your mood and how sexy you feel. For less than $15 this set includes five pairs of cubic zirconia stud earrings in sizes that range from minimalist to dramatic. These beauties come in silver, gold, and rose gold and boast more than 30,000 reviews.

39 Add An Unexpected Studded Ear Cuff PAVOI Ear Cuff Amazon $14 Here’s a sexy surprise: this studded ear cuff adds a slightly unconventional element to your everyday look. Available in a few different styles like studded, bezel, and wide, the $14 pair is plated in 14-karat gold and clip on easily and comfortably. They have more than 6,000 reviews and come in six colors.

40 Boost Brows With This Popular Eyebrow Soap Ownest Eyebrow Soap Amazon $10 A strong brow is sexy, but even if you weren’t born with it, this popular eyebrow soap kit with more than 10,000 reviews adds major oomph to what you’ve got. The set includes two portable packs of brow pomade and spoolies and it couldn’t be simpler to use: dip the spoolie into the formula and style your brows to make them look denser and fluffier. The $10 product is organic and free of irritating fragrances.