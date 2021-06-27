49 Cheap Things For Your Home That You'll Get A Sh*t Ton Of Use Out Of

When you’re debating making a purchase — especially online — pulling the trigger can be hard to do. One question I like to ask myself before investing is: will I use this item as many times as the dollar amount? For example, if I’m dead-set on a blender that costs $75, will I use it at least 75 times? For any the items on this list, the answer is an easy yes. They prove that some of the best things you can buy don’t have to cost an arm and a leg, and they’ll pay for themselves over and over by making your life measurably better. And best of all, I’ve already found them for you: 49 cheap things for your home you’ll get a sh*t ton of use out of.

Take these space-saving hangers, which instantly quintuple your closet space. Or this automatic soap dispenser for touchless and easy handwashing that we know now is more important than ever. And you’ll love this set of stretchy silicone lids that fit any food storage container, so you no longer have to rummage around for the exact one that fits.

You definitely don’t have to make a big monetary statement to get a big lifestyle reward. In fact, everything on this list is $40 or less. Without further ado, here are some of our favorite cheap finds for your home on Amazon that you’ll use more times than you can count.

A Hair Catcher For Your Shower Drain That Will Save You A Plumber Visit LEKEYE Shower Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $10 See On Amazon What costs more: a $10 hair catcher for your shower drain or a plumber’s visit to unclog said drain? This rust-proof, stainless steel hair catcher is designed to fit any flat drain, and it’ll catch all those pesky hairs and other small debris that tend to cause major problems once they slip out of sight. The silicone edge ensures it’ll stay in place, and reviewers report that it’s easy to lift and clean out built-up gunk.

Luxe Satin Pillowcases At A Less-Than-Luxury Price Point Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re finding yourself shelling out more money than you’d like on haircare products and treatments with little results, it may be time to make the switch to satin pillowcases. They’re gentler on your hair than other fabrics because they create less friction and absorb less moisture, so you’ll see less frizz and breakage. All hair textures can benefit from a little extra TLC at this affordable price point (plus they come in 24 colors to match the rest of your bedding!)

Refrigerator Mats To Save Your Fridge From Spills AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This set of refrigerator mats has multiple uses: not only do they help keep your refrigerator shelves and drawers clean, but you can also use them for color-coded organization. To install, just cut each mat to fit your shelves and then adhere them to each one. They’re conveniently waterproof, and you can simply wipe them clean.

A Gentle Night Light That’s Only On When You Need It myCozyLite Plug-In Nightlight Amazon $13 See On Amazon This plug-in nightlight is exactly what your household needs to illuminate midnight trips to the kitchen or bathroom without intrusive overhead lighting. The motion sensor means it’s on when you need it and off when you don’t, and it provides just enough light to see where you’re going without disturbing your sleeping house. Choose from three soothing colors in warm hues that don’t give off sleep-disrupting blue light.

A Shower Curtain Liner That Amazon Shoppers Rave About LiBa PEVA Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $12 See On Amazon This highly rated shower curtain liner is a tried-and-true favorite with nearly 100,000 five-star ratings. It fits standard showers or tubs, and the liner features rust-proof metal grommets and three heavy duty magnets at the bottom to keep it in place. This waterproof liner is also thicker than other liners and reviewers report it really does resist mold and mildew over time.

A Toothpaste Wall Dispenser That Makes Brushing Your Teeth Totally Seamless iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Wall Mount Amazon $7 See On Amazon Simplify your mornings and evenings with the iHave Toothpaste Dispenser. It mounts to your bathroom wall with an ultra-sticky adhesive and dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste onto your toothbrush every single time. It prevents the mess that comes with trying to squeeze the last little bit of toothpaste out of the tube, and is an accessible solution for kids and those with limited mobility in their hands.

Fairy Lights That Will Make Your Space Cozy & Cute Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Turn any setting into a serene, sparkling wonderland with these curtain string lights. Their warm glow can shine in eight different modes, including flash and twinkle. And they’re conveniently suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Reviewers hung them in bedrooms or on an outdoor patio wall for a warm, romantic look.

These Extra-Soft & Absorbent Oversized Bath Towels JML Microfiber Bath Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These absorbent and lightweight towels are made of microfiber material, which is much softer and more absorbent than your typical bathroom towel. They’re oversized for a luxurious feel but can be neatly folded or rolled up. Each one features a convenient hanging loop, and you can choose from 28 colors and patterns.

A Set Of Flexible Lids That Fit Any Food Storage Container Adpartner Silicone Stretch Lids (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s the bane of my existence (and probably yours too) that all my container lids seem to disappear, but that’s no longer an issue with these stretchy silicone lids. They come in a pack of 12 lids of various sizes that can stretch to fit almost any container. Even square or irregularly-shaped containers can be, ahem, contained by these leakproof, stackable lids. And they’re even dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

This Miraculous Self-Cleaning Broom & Dust Pan Set Chouqing Dust Pan and Broom Amazon $21 See On Amazon A self-cleaning broom seems too good to be true, right? And yet, it exists: this set includes an attached comb on the dustpan to clear out the bristles as you sweep. The broom itself stands up by itself for easy storage, and it also expands up to 49 inches to avoid back strain. You won’t need (or want) to use another broom ever again.

An Over-The-Cabinet Plastic Bag Holder That Can Double As A Trash Can iDesign Over the Cabinet Plastic Bag Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Wih this over-the-cabinet bag holder, it’s easy to reuse plastic bags and hold them open for tossing garbage or recycling. All you do is place the clip over a cabinet door and loop the handles around the holder. You can face it inside your cabinet for storage or face it out to use for trash or recycling. Reviewers especially love it in small spaces where there’s no space for a floor trash can.

A Lid Organizer That Maximizes Your Kitchen Cabinet Space SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon No more awkwardly stacking your pans and digging around in your cabinet for the right one: use this pan and pot lid organizer to keep them separated and stacked neatly. It stores up two five pans and works vertically or horizontally. For an extra secure hold, you can even screw it into place using the included hardware.

A Drain Cover For Deeper, More Luxurious Baths SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover Amazon $7 See On Amazon A bath isn’t so relaxing when you can’t get the water deep enough to properly sink into it, and in that case you need this overflow cover. Just slip it over your tub’s overflow drain, and its clever design adds a few precious inches of water to your bath. There’s a hole at the top of the cover so water will still drain out if you fill the tub too high. One reviewer raved, “It was so easy! I got an instant 5 [inches] more of water!!”

A Handy, Tiny Storage Container For Cotton Swabs Tbestmax Cotton Swab Pads Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Easily dispense cotton swabs with this apothecary-style holder. The clear plastic dispenser rests neatly on your bathroom counter and provides handy storage for a hard-to-store yet necessary item. And it clocks in at just 3.5 inches wide, so it doesn’t even take up much counter space.

A Set Of Clothes Hangers That Will Maximize Storage In Small Closets DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Clothes Hanger Amazon $18 See On Amazon Short of remodeling your closet, these s-type clothes hangers are the only way to literally quintuple your closet space. They hold up to five items, such as linens, scarves, pants, and more, in the same width as a normal hanger. These hangers are very sturdy and can easily withstand the weight of even your heaviest items, like winter apparel and thick blankets.

These Deceptively Large Storage Ottomans YCOCO Square Ottomans (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon A footrest, seat, and storage all in one? These square ottomans are exactly what you need to complete your living room seating arrangements and secretly stash a few items. One reviewer reported that they stored “three thin, folded fleece blankets, two books and a large bottle of lotion” inside with room to spare. They even fold up when not in use, so you can really make the most of your floor space.

These Space-Saving Clothes Hangers Made For Fashion Lovers HOUSE DAY Space Saving Black Magic Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re seriously running low on closet space but can’t bear to part with even one more item, then you absolutely need these space-saving hangers. They come in a pack of 10, and each hanger holds up to five items. Hang your clothes on normal hangers as you would normally, then thread each hanger through the holes and release one of the hooks so they lay vertically. You’ll save some serious space and avoid the heartbreak of saying goodbye to any of your favorite clothes.

A Multipurpose, Expandable Drawer Organizer To Maximize Storage Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon The storage possibilities for this bamboo drawer organizer are endless: it works just as well for utensils as it does for desk supplies or accessories. It expands from 13 inches to up to 19.6 inches wide and features up to eight compartments. One reviewer wrote “I can actually see everything I have...It maximized every inch of the drawer and I can fit so much more in one drawer.”

An Ultra-Strong Adhesive Shower Basket That Simply Won’t Budge KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf with Hook Amazon $22 See On Amazon This shower caddy shelf fits in any bathroom since it attaches to your shower wall with extra-strong adhesive. It’s capable of holding several full-size bottles, with four additional hooks for washcloths, loofahs and a razor. It has nearly 17,000 five-star ratings, so you know this thing works.

A Compact Humidifier That’s Perfect For Small Spaces Pure Enrichment® MistAire™ Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Humidifiers have year-round benefits, like helping to add moisture to dry skin, eyes, and lungs, and you can fit this compact one anywhere. It runs for up to 25 hours continuously on a 1.5 liter water tank, and there’s even a soothing nightlight feature. It’ll automatically shut off when the water gets low.

These Super Sticky Wall Hooks That Rival Competitors JINSHUNFA Wall Hooks (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon With these ultra-strong adhesive wall hooks on hand, you’ll be able to hang just about anything, from framed artwork to bags to string lights. They’re suitable for use on most smooth surfaces and each hook can hold up to 13 pounds. One reviewer called them “better than Command hooks,” saying “These stick on really well, are easy to handle and best of all don't show up much because the back is clear.”

An Extra-Long Bathtub Mat With 20,000 Reviews On Amazon SlipX Solutions Extra Long Bathtub Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon An extra-long bathtub mat in a fun color is exactly what you need to slip-proof your tub. This 16-by-39-inch mat provides about 30% more coverage than most non-slip mats. The soft vinyl provides a nice cushion for your feet or your tush, and it comes in 14 colors to complement your bathroom decor.

An Organizing Tool Made Just For Your Cleaning Tools Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of just leaning your cleaning tools against a wall, this broom holder can securely hold brooms, mops, rakes, and shovels. It features five spring-loaded clamps and can hold up to 35 pounds between the clamps and the six additional hooks. Plus, it’s suitable for indoor or outdoor use.

This Fabric Defuzzer To Revive Your Old Clothes & Furniture Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon For that sweater or couch cushion that always gets pilled, you need this fabric defuzzer. It’s essentially an electric razor for fabric that cleanly removes pills and matted fibers to make it look new again. It’s safe to use on just about anything, from sweaters to leggings to furniture. One reviewer used it on a worn out duvet cover, which now looks “basically brand new. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh.”

This Peel & Stick Wallpaper Gives You A Chic Marble Look For Less Than $10 practicalWs Marble Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon For the look of marble without dropping a ton money or dealing with the high maintenance that follows, you need this peel-and-stick marble wallpaper. It’s self-adhesive: simply remove the liner and stick it to any dry, flat surface. It’s suitable for countertops, tables, cabinets, furniture, and more, and the edges are carefully designed so the pattern will line up perfectly, even when you’re working with multiple rolls.

This Orthopedic Knee Pillow Is A Sleep Necessity For Chronic Pain ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Side sleepers, those with chronic pain, and pregnant people can all benefit from using this orthopedic knee pillow while they sleep. The memory foam pillow rests between your legs or under one leg while sleeping, and aligns your spine to relieve back, hip and joint pain. One reviewer who struggles with sciatica wrote: “[The first night I used it] was the first night I slept through the entire night in six weeks!!! My hips are no longer sore in the morning and it’s not excruciating pain when I sit up in the morning. I have no idea how but this thing works.”

Refrigerator Door Handle Covers That Will Save Your Appliances From Mess & Grime OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon To prevent grime, smudges, and fingerprints on your appliances, just add these door handle covers. The plush gray fabric will blend right in with stainless steel handles, and they’ll save you time spent cleaning. And you can just toss the covers in the washing machine as needed.

These Under-Door Draft Stoppers Will Save You Money On Utilities Holikme Draft Stopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Some homes can get drafty, but you can breeze-proof your home and save money on your utility bill by installing these draft stoppers. They’ll prevent air from escaping through your doorframe with a cotton under-door mount that slides easily on to most standard doors. As a bonus, they also keep insects and other small critters out, block out light and smoke, and can help absorb sound. They also come in several colors, so you can match the color to your door or get a fun pattern.

Magic Cleaning Erasers That Remove Even The Toughest Stains Dr.WOW Magic Sponge Eraser (50-Count) Amazon $14 See On Amazon When I moved out of my college apartment, my roommates and I needed a way to remove all the random scuff marks our walls had acquired during our lease. The answer turned out to be Magic Sponge eraser, and it has a ton of uses beyond cleaning your walls. The sponge uses a melamine resin material to clean surfaces, and can be used on kitchen appliances, shoes, glass, leather, car interiors, flooring, and more. Other brands sell similar products, but this pack of 50 is less than $15, so you really won’t find a better deal elsewhere!

These Innovative Fridge Liners That Extend The Life Of Your Produce Szsrcywd Produce Liners Amazon $13 See On Amazon It’s so frustrating to watch produce go bad in the fridge because you simply couldn’t use it fast enough, but all you need to remedy the issue are these liners. Their foam material absorbs moisture and helps air circulate, which extends the life of fruits and vegetables. After trimming the liners to size, just place them on the shelves and drawers of your refrigerator, and remove to rinse and clean as needed. Your grocery bill will thank you for the small investment.

An Adjustable Bookend That Extends To Fit All Your Books MDHAND Adjustable Bookend Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep your favorite books tidy and secure with this adjustable bookend. The flexible book holder extends from four to 19 inches across and can be re-sized to fit the exact number of books you need. It even comes with built-in dividers so you can organize by subject, and the steel material is sleek, sturdy, and easy to keep clean.

This Hanging Purse Organizer That’s Perfect For Small Spaces LONGTEAM Hanging Purse Handbag Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Store your bags in style with this hanging organizer. It has six pockets on the outside for larger bags, and four in the middle for small bags. By storing them, your bags will be kept upright, dust-free, and easy to access. The organizer itself has two hooks made for hanging in a closet, so it’s perfect for small spaces where storage is a premium.

A Seat Cushion That Makes Your Desk Chair More Comfortable & Supportive ComfiLife Comfort Seat Cushion Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your desk chair is lacking support, you may not need to replace it entirely: just add this memory foam seat cushion. It uses a contoured ergonomic design to support proper posture and relieve back and tailbone pain caused by uncomfortable office chairs. After some use, the memory foam will warm up to your body heat and make even the most unsupportive chair comfortable.

A Handheld Steamer That’s Portable & Easier To Use Than An Iron Hilife Steamer Amazon $27 See On Amazon This handheld steamer and some water are all you need to keep your clothes fresh and wrinkle-free. It holds enough water for 15 minutes of continuous steaming, and it works on everything from dress shirts to bedding. Plus, it’s lightweight and portable, so you could easily pack it in a suitcase for a trip.

Reusuable Dishcloths That Help You Save Money & Skip Single-Use Alternatives Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re on a mission to reduce your waste, try replacing paper towels with these Swedish dishcloths. They’re a mix of all-natural cotton and biodegradable cellulose that can absorb up to 20 times their weight in liquid, and you can wash and reuse them up to 50 times. Just one cloth replaces over 15 rolls of paper towels, and you can toss them in a compost pile when they’re spent.

A Bedside Organizer That Also Can Keep Your Living Room Tidy HAKACC Bedside Caddy Bedside Storage Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep small items organized and out of sight but still within arm’s reach with this bedside caddy. Simply tuck the organizer under your mattress or couch cushion for handy storage for your phone, remote controls, reading glasses, a book, and whatever else you might need nearby.

These Lavender Sachets That Will Make Your Closet & Drawers Smell Like A Meadow Lavande Sur Terre Lavender Sachets for Drawers and Closets Fresh Scents (24-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give yourself a little escape to France with this 24-pack of tiny lavender sachets that keep your clothes smelling naturally fresh and floral year-round. They’ll help keep critters away from seasonal clothes in storage, and you can even hang them on hangers or stick them in your shoes to improve their odor. Each sachet lasts for months, and they come in a sealed bag to keep unused sachets from drying out before you have a chance to use them.

An Ultra-Slim Hanging Organizer That’s Perfect For Shoes Simple Houseware Hanging Shoes Organizer Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon To manage your overwhelming shoe collection, try this hanging shoe organizer. It hangs neatly in your closet and holds up to 10 pairs of flat shoes, but if you’re looking to store high-tops or heels, I suggest getting a second organizer to hang side-by-side. It still won’t take up much space, since this one is slimmer than most similar hanging organizers.

A Touchless Soap Dispenser For Germ-Free Hand Washing Hanamichi Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon Use this automatic soap dispenser to eliminate a common touch point and encourage handwashing. The motion sensor releases soap as soon as it detects a hand under it. You can even adjust how much soap is dispensed if you decide it’s too much or too little. And the waterproof dispenser has a non-slip base, so it won’t slide around on a wet counter.

A Digital Alarm Clock That Doubles As A Wireless Phone Charger JALL Wooden Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Charging Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sure, we all have phones with built-in alarms now, but nothing can replace the feeling of using a digital alarm clock on your bedside table. And this one doubles as a wireless phone charger (that’s compatible with most smartphones). You can set up to three alarms on it, and the adjustable LED display also shows the humidity and temperature.

A Reusable Egg Holder To Keep Your Eggs Intact Totally Kitchen Plastic Egg Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your eggs organized and safe from cracks with this egg holder. It holds up to 18 eggs, and it’s more sturdy than using the flimsy containers you get at the store. The sturdy plastic lid means you can also safely stack other items on top of it.

This Rice Dispenser That Keeps Dry Food Fresh For Up To A Month Conworld Rice Dispenser Container Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep your food fresher and free of pesky critters with this nifty rice dispenser. It keeps up to seven pounds of dry food fresh for up to 30 days. You can mount it on a wall or rest it on a counter, and it works well in commercial spaces as well as in your home.

A Fruit Bowl Alternative That Will Extend The Life Of Your Bananas Banana Bungee Hanger Practical Stand and Rack Alternative Amazon $11 See On Amazon To get your bananas off the counter and minimize the contact points that cause bruising, install this bungee hanger. It’s designed to hang from a kitchen cabinet and neatly hooks on to a bunch of bananas or even multiple bunches.

A Vegan Pillow Spray That Targets Acne-Causing Dirt TreeActiv Anti-Acne Pillow Spray Amazon $16 See On Amazon Your pillow can be the surprising culprit behind annoying acne, but a few spritzes of this spray can help alleviate the problem. Spray a little on your pillow and sheets each night for a natural sleep aid with aromatherapy. The vegan formula contains peppermint oil, tea tree oil, and aloe vera to also target the acne-causing dirt on your sheets.

A Portable Ironing Board Made For Small Spaces Honey-Can-Do Door Hanging Ironing Board Amazon $31 See On Amazon This hanging ironing board hooks over any standard door, and neatly folds up and locks into place when not in use to save space. Measuring in at just 47 inches long, it’s lightweight and easy to move around, so it can follow you from home to home and keep your clothes wrinkle-free.

This Floating Desk That Folds Out Of Sight & Out Of Mind 9 Plus Wall Mounted Floating Folding Table Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you have absolutely nowhere to put a desk or table in your home, install this wall-mounted floating table. It measures just 15.6 by 23.6 inches and can support around 35 pounds in weight. After mounting it to the wall, this compact table is safe to use all day, and when you’re done, it folds against the wall to stay tucked away until you need it again. Try it as a desk, shelving, TV stand, or even a small dining table.

A Tiny But Mighty Handheld Vacuum Cleaner For Even The Most Cramped Spaces Brigii Mini Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $35 See On Amazon The Brigii Mini Vacuum Cleaner weighs less than a pound, but its size belies its power and features. It’s cordless, and has both a vacuum and dust blower that run for up to 20 minutes on a full charge. It comes with three interchangeable nozzles, which you can switch out and use to clean cramped, hard-to-reach areas. It works perfectly for small spaces like your car, kitchen cabinet, or desk, and it’s even small enough to use to vacuum out your keyboard.

A Non-Toxic Mosquito Killer That’s Safe To Use Around Pets & Kids GKCI Bug Zapper Mosquito Killer Amazon $29 See On Amazon This bug zapper uses a UV bulb to lure in unwanted flying insects — like those dreaded mosquitoes — then zaps them with a 500-volt electric shock. Unlike other types of bug repellent, it’s portable and doesn’t release any odor, fumes, or toxic substances, so it’s safe to use around pets and kids.