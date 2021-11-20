40 Cheap Tricks Decorators Use To Make Homes Look 10x Better

Nonexistent backsplashes, barren floors, dull walls — some homes just need a little extra TLC to get them looking as good as possible. But if you’re trying to stick to a budget (or if you don’t know where to start), don’t worry. I’ve reached out to a few professional decorators and designers who were more than happy to share their favorite cheap home-decorating tricks when it comes to making any space look 10 times better.

Look at the wall behind your stove: Is there a backsplash there? If not, the founder and CEO of DecorMatters, Farris Wu, suggests using a peel-and-stick backsplash as an affordable alternative. There are also rustic area rugs for your common spaces, rolls of removable wallpaper that come in gorgeous prints, as well as stylish cabinet pulls for your kitchen — all recommended by decorating professionals. By adding a few of these items to your home, your space could look brand new again.

Working with a budget doesn’t mean you can’t make your home look expensive, either — and these cheap decorating tips from the professionals are proof. Keep scrolling for more ways to make your home look great without spending a ton of money.

1 These Throw Pillow Covers Made From Soft Velvet MIULEE Velvet Soft Solid Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Farris Wu, the founder and CEO of DecorMatters, suggests using these throw pillow covers throughout your home. They’re made from soft velvet that makes them perfect for napping — and they even come in more than 35 colors to suit any style, as well as nine different sizes.

2 A Trio Of Woven Baskets For Cute Storage LA JOLIE MUSE Woven Storage Baskets, Amazon $22 See On Amazon Need some extra storage space in your home? Wu also recommends grabbing these woven baskets. They’re perfect for office supplies, toiletries, and more. Each one is hand-crated from 100% recyclable paper rope — and they even come in six different colors to suit any room in your home.

3 This Subway Tile Backsplash That’s Easy To Install Art3d 10-Sheet Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $33 See On Amazon If your home didn’t come with a backsplash already installed, Wu suggests putting up this one on your own. Each panel of tile is backed with adhesive, allowing you to put them on your walls just like a sticker. And since they easily wipe clean, there’s no need to worry about them getting dirty with food splatter.

4 A Roll Of Contact Paper That Looks Like White Marble Marble Wallpaper Granite Paper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Wu also suggests using this roll of contact paper if you’re looking to update various surfaces without spending a lot of money. Not only does it look just like white marble, but it’s also made from tough vinyl that’s meant to holds up against moisture. Use it on counters, bookshelves, boxes, and more.

5 These Long Curtains That’ll Help The Room Look Bigger H.VERSAILTEX Ultra Luxurious High Woven Curtains Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’d like to create the illusion that your room is bigger than it is, Wu recommends hanging up these luxurious curtains that are extra long. Each panel is made from soft linen, giving them a timeless appearance that I doubt will go out of style anytime soon. Plus, each order includes two panels.

6 An Oval Mirror With A Stylish Gold-Colored Frame Rivet Modern Oval Hanging Mirror Amazon $51 See On Amazon Usually, new mirrors can cost an arm and a leg — but not this one that’s shaped like an oval (which was also recommended by Wu). The gold-colored frame makes it stand out on your walls, giving your home a modern touch for less than $60. If an oval doesn’t fit your space, it also comes in the shape of a rhombus, as well as a circle.

7 The Area Rug With A Vintage Look Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Gray Area Rug Amazon $35 See On Amazon You don’t have to go dumpster diving for a vintage-looking rug — this one recommended by Wu is available with free two-day Prime shipping. It’s also stain-resistant, as well as easy to clean in the event of spills. Plus, you even have the choice of 12 different colors.

8 These Throw Pillow Covers That Offer 4 Different Designs DeChicor Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (4-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Devan Shaffer, the lead interior designer at Decorilla Online Interior Design, recommends these throw pillow covers. One pack comes with four that each have a different design, so they can be used in one room or many. Aside from the faux leather option, they’re made from 100% natural cotton. Plus, the zippers are hidden so that they won’t snag on your clothes.

9 The Farmhouse Canisters That Are Airtight COPLIB Kitchen Canisters with Lids (3-Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your counters could use a pop of color, these farmhouse-style canisters can help. They were recommended by Shaffer, and their airtight lids make them perfect for holding coffee grounds, sugar, and more. Plus, they’re made from tough stainless steel that’s resistant to rust.

10 A Trio Of Glass Jars With Chic Cork Tops Hi-QTool Glass Jar with Cork Ball Amazon $26 See On Amazon Looking for decor that’s functional and fashionable? Shaffer recommends incorporating these glass jars into your decor. Each one is made from tough borosilicate glass, while the natural cork tops create an airtight seal. Use them for jams, rice, sugar, hair ties, Bobby pins, and more.

11 These Faux Succulents You’ll Never Need To Water summer flower Small Artificial Succulents Plants (3 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you don’t have time to water your plants on daily basis, don’t worry: These faux succulent plants — which were also recommended by Shaffer — can help bring little pops of green. You’ll never need to water them, yet they look incredibly lifelike — even when you get in up close.

12 The Strip Lights You Can Control With Alexa Govee Smart LED Strip Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you ask me, affordable home upgrades are never a bad idea — and likes these smart strip lights are a great, cost-efficient addition to you home. Shaffer recommended these as well; pair them with Alexa, and you’ll be able to control them using voice commands from the comfort of your couch. Plus, they easily install under cabinets, counters, behind televisions, and more.

13 A Trickling Fountain That Fits On Small Tables HoMedics Indoor 3-Tier Relaxation Tabletop Fountain Amazon $30 See On Amazon Marco Bizzley, a certified interior designer for House Grail, recommends using this fountain inside your home — and it can even be used as a centerpiece. The rocks are natural — not plastic — and the motor is ultra-silent so that all you’ll wind up hearing is the soothing sounds of trickling water.

14 These Shelves That Fit Into Tight Corners Greenco Corner Shelf 5 Tier Shelves Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bizzley also suggests mounting these corner shelves; they can help make the most of your storage space. Not only do they look good, but they also come in eight different finishes to suit any style. Use them as a spice rack in the kitchen, or even to showcase decorative tchotchkes in your bedroom.

15 A Trio Of Decorative Jugs Made From Ceramic Sullivans Modern Farmhouse Decorative Multi-Color Small Ceramic Jugs (3-Piece) Amazon $35 See On Amazon If your shelves look a little bare, don’t fret: These ceramic jugs can help fill the area while also providing a space for flowers. They were recommended by Bizzley and have a rustic touch that looks great in kitchens. Plus, each order comes with three that you can arrange however you like.

16 The Frame That Looks Like It’s Made From Golden Bamboo Lawrence Frames Bamboo Design Metal Frame Amazon $18 See On Amazon Chanel of Coco on Fifth, a Latina lifestyle blogger and interior decorator, is a big fan of this metal bamboo frame. It’s perfect for desktops, as it adds a touch of bright gold to dull cubicles — and the high-quality velvet backing helps keep your photos safe from moisture.

17 A Pair Of Wall Sconces That Are Easy To Install HOMKO Decorative Mason Jar Wall Decor Sconces (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sabrina Beaumont, the interior designer and CMO at Passion Plans, recommends hanging up these wall sconces. There’s no complicated wiring needed to get them working, as each one is powered by three AA batteries (which are not included) — and you can even set a timer so that they turn on and off automatically.

18 This Toothbrush Holder Made From Galvanized Steel AuldHome Farmhouse Galvanized Toothbrush Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only does Beaumont recommend this toothbrush holder, but it’s also made from tough galvanized steel. It’s so versatile that you can even use it as a small vase for flowers — though when used as a toothbrush holder, there are enough slots for up to four of them.

19 A Milk Can That Comes With Faux Flowers The Lakeside Collection Galvanized Metal Country Milk Can Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t have time to make your own flower bouquets? No problem — Beaumont recommends grabbing this milk can that comes with a faux flower arrangement included. The bow around the middle is made from burlap, and one reviewer even raved about how nice it looks as their dining table centerpiece.

20 This Wall Art That Add Character To Dull Walls Qlfyuu Rustic Wall Décor ( 3 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Got a blank wall in your home that you don’t know what to do with? Beaumont suggests hanging up this rustic wall art. The frames are made from real wood, while the wrought iron centers give them a timeless feel. Each order also comes with all the hardware needed for hanging them up.

21 These Cabinet Pulls With A Modern Touch Goldenwarm Black Square Bar Cabinet Pulls (10-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Andra DelMonico, the lead interior designer at Trendey, recommends swapping out your tired cabinet pulls with these modern ones. Not only is it an easy (and affordable) way to update your kitchen, but this set in particular is also made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

22 The Decorative Mirror With A Sunburst Frame Stonebriar Round Decorative Antique Gold 23" Geometric Metal Sunburst Hanging Mirror Amazon $36 See On Amazon DelMonico is also a big fan of this decorative mirror — and for good reason too. The sunburst frame looks great above a side table in an entryway, while the reflective center can even help bounce light around dark rooms. Choose from two finishes: gold or silver.

23 A Roll Of Moulding You Can Use For Sleek Updates NeatiEase Flexible Molding Trim Self Adhesive Amazon $26 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a ton of money to add trim throughout your walls; DelMonico recommends using this roll of moulding all over your home, and it’s only $26. Add it around mirrors to give them a stylish frame, or even put it into corners where wall meets ceiling. Plus, the back is lined with adhesive for easy installation.

24 These Blackout Curtains That Come In Tons Of Colors NICETOWN Blackout Curtain Panels Amazon $19 See On Amazon Kate Diaz, an interior designer and co-founder of Swanky Den, recommends putting these blackout curtains up. They’ll help dim the room, and they’re especially great if you like sleeping in on the weekends. The curtains come in 33 different colors, as well as 13 sizes. Plus, the thick fabric can even help insulate your home.

25 The Candle Bowls That Come In Soothing Scents Red Barn Candle Company Amazon $40 See On Amazon Kristin Patrician, the owner and principal designer of Dwelling Envy Interiors, is a big advocate for these candles that were set in dough bowls. Each one is handmade in Dallas, Texas, and they even use 100% all-natural organic soy wax that smells like lavender. There are five total scents available.

26 A Decorative Chain Made From Pine Wood White Oak Village 22", Wood Chain Link Decor Amazon $40 See On Amazon Patrician also suggests displaying this decorative chain, which is great if you’re looking for cute (yet subtle) pieces of farmhouse decor. It’s made from natural pine wood — not plastic — and you also have the choice of two different colors: charcoal or whitewash.

27 These Throw Pillow Covers That Are Oh-So Plush MADIZZ Pack of 2 Soft Plush Short Wool Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow Covers Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your throw pillows could use an update, Patrician recommends grabbing this stylish set of two. They’re made from an ultra-soft cotton-wool blend, with a touch of faux fur that feels oh-so plush. One reviewer even wrote “I’m so happy with how cute they look.”

28 A Recycled Glass Balloon Vase That Comes In 5 Colors Viva Terra Oval Recycled Glass Balloon Vase Amazon $38 See On Amazon Looking for a unique flower vase you won’t find in stores? Patrician suggests putting a bouquet into this balloon vase. Not only was it constructed from recycled glass, but it’s also available in four colors: chocolate, aqua, citron green, or clear. One customer wrote, “What a beautiful vase. Exactly what I was looking for. Came very well packaged too.”

29 The Pedestal That’s Perfect For Plants, Phones, & More Creative Co-Op Round Wood Pedestal with Handle Amazon $39 See On Amazon Patrician also recommends using this little pedestal that can be used as a cute stand for plants. It’s made from 100% fir wood, and you even have the choice of two shapes: round or rectangular. One shopper wrote, “Exactly what I needed as a stand for my kitchen counter plant!”

30 This Peel & Stick Wallpaper That’s Simple To Apply York Wallcoverings Urban Chalk Neutral & Pearl Premium Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $39 See On Amazon Patrician recommends using this wallpaper that’s super easy to install by yourself. (Plus, it could create a gorgeous accent wall.) The paper goes up on your walls just like a sticker and also peels away like one, making it suitable for most renters.

31 The Removable Wallpaper That’s Also Waterproof UniGoos Bird On a Branch of Citrus Tree Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Bathroom in need of a makeover? This removable wallpaper not only comes recommended by Patrician, but it’s also made from waterproof vinyl. That means it’s more resistant to humidity than many other wallpapers, and it goes up on your walls just like a sticker.

32 These Stylish Food Storage Containers Made From Glass Flrolove Glass Food Storage Containers Set (5-Piece) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Looking for a chic alternative to plastic food bins? Patrician suggests taking a look at these glass containers. Each one is made from tough borosilicate glass that’s temperature- and corrosion-resistant. Plus, the lids are even made from eco-friendly bamboo.

33 A Set Of Flameless Candles That Are Infinitely Reusable 5plots Pure White Flickering Flameless Candles Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for fake candles that look extremely realistic, Patrician recommends buying these flameless candles that can be controlled with a remote. The LED bulb flickers just like real fire — but unlike regular candles, these ones provide up to 300 hours of light using just two AA batteries (which are not included).

34 This Chic Tablecloth That’s Resistant To Stains Bringsine Stripe Tassel Tablecloth Amazon $26 See On Amazon Beth R. Martin, the founder at designer at bethrmartin.com, recommends using a tablecloth — like this one — to make any dining room look 10 times better. The tassels along the border give it a fresh, modern touch. And unlike some cloths, it’s also made with stain-resistant cotton.

35 A Set Of Picture Frames That Won’t Break The Bank upsimples 11x14 Picture Frames (Set of 5) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Need a good set of picture frames that won’t break the bank? You can’t go wrong with this set of five that come recommended by Martin. You can grab them in 17 different colors, as well as nine sizes. And since the covers are made from plastic instead of glass, they won’t shatter if dropped.

36 The Nonslip Gripper Pad To Make Your Rugs Look More Expensive RUGPADUSA Non-Slip Rug Pad Amazon $34 See On Amazon It’s easy to accidentally move rugs around the floor while walking — so grab this gripper pad to help prevent that from happening. It also helps elevate the look of your rug while giving it some extra cushion, and Martin is a fan. Plus, it’s made with a protective rubber coating to help prevent any fraying.

37 These Coasters Made From Sleek Stainless Steel IKEA Glattis Coasters Amazon $19 See On Amazon Michelle Madison, an event designer, award-winning journalist, and lifestyle expert, suggests using these sleek coasters that’ll provide little pops of gold on your coffee table. Each one is made from stainless steel, making them resistant to rust — and the nonslip backs helps prevent scratches to your table.

38 A Set Of Motion Sensor Lights You Can Put Almost Anywhere OUSFO Under Cabinet Lighting Amazon $26 See On Amazon Under cabinets, inside dark closets, above workbenches — Madison also suggests using these lights that can help brighten up your home. The best part? Each one features a built-in motion sensor so that the rechargeable battery doesn’t go to waste when no one is around.

39 The Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Comes In 4 Additional Colors NextWall Lotus Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $35 See On Amazon Madison is also a huge fan of this peel-and-stick wallpaper. Not only does it come in four colors, but it’s also 100% removable if you happen to rent your home. There’s no water or glue required — just apply it to your walls like a sticker, and you’ve instantly got a gorgeous room.