44 Cheap Upgrades That Make Your Home Look Much Better In Under 2 Minutes

POV: you just got off the phone with your parents and they’re headed your way on a spontaneous weekend trip. Quick — you need to give your home a refresh that won’t break the bank. Amazon’s quick ship time paired with their seemingly endless supply of home goods is just the thing you need. I’ve made a list of 44 cheap upgrades that will make your home look much better in under two minutes. Time is of the essence!

First, let’s clean. I’ve included heavy-duty magic cleaning sponges that will remove dirt from anywhere. Walls, baseboards, countertops, and floors will shine after you’re done with these. Fix your sagging couch with the cushion inserts I included on this list and decorate with a few colorful throw pillows that are just as comfy as they are stylish. Don’t worry, all of these finds are inexpensive and require little to no installation.

Next — prep their bedroom. Swap out your old pillowcases for the luxurious satin ones I added here. Your mom will think they’re real silk. Touch up the scratches on their nightstands with my favorite wood repair kit that includes markers and wax crayons that hid imperfections and revive old wood pieces. I’ve included several outlet extenders (one even includes a shelf) so your parents will have plenty of places to charge their devices.

With the tools on this list, you’ll finish in time and under budget, with full confidence that you made sound purchases. These highly rated products are game-changers that will improve the look of your space in a snap.

1 The $12 Puck Lights With Adhesive Backs STAR-SPANGLED Mini Night Touch Light (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These battery-powered push lights are Amazon bestsellers for how easy they are to use and install in your home. They instantly upgrade your lighting without spending a fortune. This five-pack is available in warm white or cool white lighting, with different finishes as well. Stick them anywhere with their strong adhesive backs.

2 A Modern Toilet Paper Holder With A Shelf Songtec Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon In a small bathroom, details really matter. Dress yours up in a snap with this stainless steel toilet paper roll holder. It holds one roll of toilet paper and features a shelf for your phone or extra storage. The modern design is much better than the cheap plastic ones but just as inexpensive. It has an adhesive back that makes it simple to install.

3 These Adhesive Wall Mirrors To DIY Your Decor OMGAI DIY Mirror Wall Sticker (30 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Mirrors offer an affordable way to bring light to a space while decorating the walls. These mirror wall stickers come in a pack of 30 in five different sizes so you can customize the look in your home. They’re lightweight and have adhesive backs so you can easily install and readjust whenever you change your mind. At $7, what are you waiting for?

4 A Plush Cozy Rug For Just $30 Bedsure Shag Area Rugs Amazon $30 See On Amazon This plush rug is surprisingly affordable and brings a bit of cozy to any room. The shag microfiber is soft enough for kids to play on, and don’t worry, it’s low pile so it’s easy to clean. It has a non-slip bottom so you don’t have to worry about sliding or shifting. Choose from three sizes and three colors: gray, black or white.

5 These Modern Black Cabinet Pulls That Are Easy To Install Ravinte Matte Black Cabinet Pulls (12-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Swap out your build-grade hardware for these matte black stainless steel pulls that are easy to install and low-cost. This 12-pack will transform your bathrooms, kitchen, or dressers. The sleek finish matches many decor styles — from industrial to farmhouse. The 5-inch pulls have earned more than 16,000 reviews and are also available in satin nickel and brushed brass.

6 The Garage Hardware That Instantly Ups Your Curb Appeal Household Essentials Hinge It Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give your home’s exterior a refresh in less than a few minutes, for less than $20, with this magnetic decorative garage hardware. This pack comes with four hinges and two handles, enough for a one-car garage. Using magnets, they stick to your garage door to add character and custom detail that’s impactful without being expensive.

7 These Silicone Gap Covers That Are Inexpensive FLSEPAMB Kitchen Silicone Stove Counter Gap (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon How many times has food or other items like your keys or the mail fallen through the black hole that is that gap between your kitchen appliances? Solve that problem in 30 seconds for just $7 with these silicone gap covers. Place the covers in between your stovetop and counters to create a barrier that seals in that space. Each set comes with two covers that are resistant to heat and can be cut to fit your area.

8 A Cheap Repair Kit To Quickly Revive Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (Set of 13) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This furniture repair kit revives your older wood furniture or floors for less than $10. This set comes with six markers and six wax sticks, as well as a sharpener, to fill in holes and imperfections on wood. The pack features a wide variety of wooden colors from lighter oak to black. Just draw over the scratch and watch it disappear, leaving your wood looking brand new.

9 This Sponge Holder That Looks Better In Your Kitchen ODesign Sponge Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon This rustproof sponge holder is the stylish way to store your dishwashing tools. This sink caddy is made of stainless steel and features a small compartment, as well as a bar for drying hand towels. The entire caddy has a drainage system with a basin underneath so your countertop doesn’t get wet. The best part? It’s only $23.

10 A Q-Tip Holder That Looks Elegant On Your Vanity Tbestmax Cotton Swab Pads Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon This modern bathroom storage container is stylish, but serves a practical purpose: it keeps Q-tips or cotton balls organized on your vanity. You can load more than 150 Q-tips into the container by lifting the top lid and they conveniently dispense down below. For just $7, it makes your bathroom look so much better than the ordinary cardboard box your Q-tips come in.

11 This Toothpaste Dispenser With An Adhesive Backing iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon Upgrade your toiletries with this easy-to-install toothpaste dispenser. It has an adhesive back so you just have to stick it to your bathroom wall. The hands-free dispenser is modern and hygienic, not to mention a total bargain, and it comes in three colors.

12 The Toilet Night Light That Requires Zero Installation Ailun Toilet Night Light (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Midnight trips to the bathroom don’t have to mean stubbed toes as you fumble in the dark. Easily install this LED toilet night light and program it to one of eight colors for a fun and practical guiding light. It clips onto the side of the toilet, runs on three AAA batteries (which are not included), and come in a pack of two.

13 These Stick-On Vanity Lights To Upgrade Your Mirror Waneway Vanity Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Dress up your vanity area with these stick-on LED lights. Each of the 10 bulbs has a self-adhesive back for easy installation, and the one-touch on/off dimmer switch supports customized illumination. These cool vanity lights have an adjustable dimmer and are great for highlighting your makeup application.

14 This 10-Pack Of Magnetic Hooks That Hold 22 Pounds Neosmuk Magnetic Hooks (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Neatly keep your favorite cooking utensils nearby by hanging them on these heavy-duty magnetic hooks. Stick them on the side of your fridge to hold oven mitts, grill utensils, or even bags and keys. They hold up to 22 pounds and come in a pack of 10. These bestsellers are less than $9.

15 The Magnetic Spice Racks That Are Sleek Thipoten Magnetic Spice Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Utilize the rest of the fridge space with these magnetic spice racks. The matte black design is modern and clean and can hold six pounds. No need for tools since this has a heavy-duty magnet on the back. This pack of two shelves includes four removable hooks that can be used for hand towels and more.

16 An Over-The-Door Rack For Stylish Storage NEX Over The Door Hooks Shelf Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you need a little extra storage but don’t want to sacrifice style, this over-the-door organizer is for you. It has two mesh basket shelves for storing lotions, face washes, and more, plus five hooks for towels. The brown alloy steel is modern and sleek and doesn’t require any installation — simply place it over your door.

17 These Decorative Curtain Tie-Backs That Are $10 TECVINCI Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t just push your curtains open, tie them back with these magnetic curtain holders that keep them in place and add charming decor accents. Not only are they easy to use, but they’re also decorative with a modern spindle-shaped clasp and rope tie that’s stylish. This two-pack is just $10 and it’s available in 11 colors.

18 A Sink Attachment That Swivels 720 Degrees AMENER 720° Swivel Sink Faucet Aerator Amazon $16 See On Amazon This reasonably priced faucet attachment takes any household sink to the next level by creating a 720-angel spray range. That means you can clean your entire sink, fill up buckets, or even drink from it like a water fountain, all by swiveling the attachment. It connects to most standard taps in your kitchen or bathroom and can be installed without tools. It has two sprayer modes: a soft bubble stream or a strong shower.

19 These Cheap Outlet Plugs To Make Your Home Smart Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This smart home Wi-Fi outlet plug works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to connect your home for just $25. Plug anything into these outlets and control lights, appliances, or fans using just your voice or the free accompanying Kasa app. You can automatically turn electronics on and off or set appliances and lights on specific schedules to save money.

20 The Smart Bulbs That Are A Breeze To Set Up Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Smart bulbs are convenient — you can turn your lights on, off, or dim them via your phone, even when you're not home. And if you have Alexa or Google Home, you can control these bulbs with your voice. They’re super easy to set up — just screw in a bulb, download the app, and your home will immediately feel more modern.

21 An 8-Port Outlet Extender That Doubles As A Shelf Allstar Innovations 8 Port Surge Protector Wall Outlet Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add a little extra counter space right where you need it with this affordable home outlet shelf that doubles as an outlet extender. They turn any ordinary outlet into a convenient stand for speakers, beauty products, or voice-activated smart devices and boast six AC ports and two USB ports. Use it in the kitchen, bathroom, or office.

22 These Satin Pillowcases That Feel Like Real Silk Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s a reason these satin pillowcases have earned more than 194,000 reviews: they’re wildly luxurious and shockingly inexpensive. They’re made of polyester satin, which is soft, smooth, and easier than silk to maintain. They create less friction than ordinary pillowcases, which can help prevent morning bed head. These cases have an envelope opening without an annoying zipper, plus this set is stain-resistant. Choose from a variety of colors and sizes.

23 This Set Of Throw Pillow Inserts To Replace Saggy Ones Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sagging pillows can distract from your beautifully styled living room. Swap out your throw pillow inserts with these fluffy pillows. This set has earned more than 82,000 reviews and a 4.7-star review. It’s pack with a plush polyester cotton material and comes in 10 sizes. Use them by themselves or cover them in your favorite pillowcase.

24 A Pack Of Cable Clips To Instantly Organize Your Home OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This pack of cable clips is the much-needed upgrade your home office deserves and you’ll be shocked at what an impact they make. Now you can keep your tech cords tidy with these 16 clips. Each one features a strong adhesive that easily and securely mounts to desks or walls without compromising these surfaces. This pack has earned more than 36,000 reviews.

25 These Decorative Throw Pillows To Dress Up A Space Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Covers Amazon $16 See On Amazon Looking for an upgrade that will wow guests without hurting your wallet? This two-pack of pillow covers will revamp your living room or bedroom decor for less than $20, in a snap. Made of smooth velvet, they're soft, cozy, and feature an invisible zipper that securely holds the inner pillow in place, plus each edge is sewed with adorable pom-poms. They are available in seven sizes and 23 colors.

26 The Budget-Friendly Shower Curtain That’s Durable AmazerBath Plastic Shower Curtain Amazon $11 See On Amazon Avoid puddles of water in your bathroom with this crowd-favorite shower curtain liner. The waterproof solution is designed with heavy-duty clear stones that weigh the curtain down, creating a seal, and ensuring that all of the water stays in the shower. You can choose among a handful of colors and sizes, plus it is opaque, so you can use it on its own as a shower curtain. It comes with six metal grommet holes that look chic and make it easier to hang.

27 This Glass Soap Dispenser That Looks Chic JASAI Clear Glass Soap Dispenser Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pour your hand soap into this beautiful glass dispenser for an instant upgrade that’s less than $10. The 18-ounce glass dispenser has a stainless steel pump that won’t rust and is easy to refill. Use it for hand sanitizer or dish soap in place of those branded plastic bottles they usually come in.

28 A Reed Diffuser That Looks Like A Bouquet Of Flowers Cocodor Rose Flower Reed Diffuser Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you love essential oils but prefer to stay away from clunkier diffusers, you’ll flip over this beautiful reed diffuser disguised as a bouquet. The reed sticks come in an elegant transparent glass that looks great on a console table or nightstand. This $19 option includes five rattan sticks and a mixture of rose perfume. When the scent begins to weaken, just flip the reeds over.

29 These Wall Sconces With A Farmhouse Vibe GBtroo Rustic Wall Sconces (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These rustic wall sconces are the farmhouse touch your home has been missing. For less than $25, these charming mason jar sconces add a farmhouse touch in minutes. They’re easy to install and come with LED string fairy lights that have a six-hour timer. The wrought iron hooks, wooden backdrop, and faux Japanese flowers create a simple, yet sophisticated decor piece for much less than you’d expect and they come in a pack of two.

30 A Box That Hides Unruly Cords DMoose Cable Management Box Amazon $26 See On Amazon How can your home look its best with messy cords and cables contributing to clutter? This cable management box is the simple, affordable solution that conceals power strips and loose wires so you can see the room and not the accessories that make it come alive. The box comes in five colors and has an impressive 4.6-star rating.

31 This Magic Cloth That Removes Water Stains Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth Amazon $5 See On Amazon Water stains are notoriously stubborn to get rid of, but this water mark remover cloth works like magic, lifting up these spots from wood tables and furniture. The cloth costs just $5, is reusable, and one reviewer reported that it is amazing (but requires patience): “After two seconds I was ready to throw it out. Then I continued. Maybe 1-2 minutes sometimes 4-5 minutes per water stain on my desk (it's been manhandled the last 15 years) and voila. It was unbelievable.”

32 An Affordable Conditioner That Revives Leather Leather Honey Leather Conditioner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bring life back to your leather furniture or clothing with this leather honey conditioner. The formula comes in an eight ounce bottle and revives old or dried leather in your car, home, or closet. Just a small amount of this conditioner goes a long way and can protect your leather for up to six months. It has more than 32,000 reviews and a 4.5-star review.

33 The Outlet Covers With Built-In Lights For Cheap SnapPower GuideLight (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Adding custom lighting to your home can be a huge investment, but these outlet guide lights are a budget-friendly solution — plus they have 11,000 reviews. This pack comes with two outlet plates that have a built-in light and don’t require batteries or wires. It snaps on easily without occupying one of your outlets.

34 These Blackout Shades That Are A Cinch To Install Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade (6-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon The appeal of blackout curtains is widely known, especially if you value your sleep in the early morning light. But they can also be expensive and a pain to install. That’s where these cordless blackout pleated paper shades come in to pick up the slack — you’ll get six shades for $32, they block out 99% of light, and they can be installed without tools.

35 This Cushion Insert To Give Your Sofa Lift Again SagsAway Cushion Insert Amazon $34 See On Amazon So you’d love to buy a brand new sofa but don’t have $800 to splurge on one? Hold that thought: this cushion insert is an under-$40 fix that gives your current sagging couch a much-needed lift for so much less. Insert the 1.5-inch thick foam insert inside of your couch cushion and you’ll notice an immediate improvement. It comes in different sizes and has earned more than 2,000 reviews.

36 These Clear Closet Dividers For Instant Organization CY craft Acrylic Shelf Dividers (Set of 4) Amazon $23 See On Amazon When your sweaters are collapsing into your bath towels, books, and boots on closet shelves it’s time to bring in some organizational magic. These acrylic shelf dividers provide just that by sliding effortlessly onto shelves and keeping items separate and neat. Each pack comes with four clear dividers, but you can also purchase them in packs of two, six, and eight.

37 An Aurora Borealis Light Projector For Ambiance SOAIY Aurora Borealis Light Projector Amazon $30 See On Amazon Turn up the ambiance in any room with a simple flick of a switch. This unique aurora borealis light projector features eight different light projection modes and serves as a soothing night light or an equally soothing day light for when you want to change the mood of your space. It has a built-in speaker so you can connect it to a music source, with a remote control and convenient timer function.

38 The Under-Sink Organizer That Holds 40 Pounds For $25 Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer and Storage Amazon $25 See On Amazon Organize cleaning supplies, trash bags, or anything else you keep under your sink with this expandable shelf organizer. It has four legs and one shelf, with a unique design that thoughtfully accommodates your sink’s plumbing. The rack features four adjustable height options, plus you can adjust the width and depth. It holds up to 40 pounds and is a great solution to de-clutter your bathroom, kitchen, or utility space.

39 These Tough Cleaning Sponges For Less Than $10 STK Thick Magic Cleaning Pads Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you have tough messes, these extra thick magic cleaning sponges will get the job done. They are twice as thick as traditional cleaning sponges and are designed with melamine that is dense enough to clean but gentle enough for your walls and surfaces. You can use this sponge on surfaces as diverse as leather, marble, steel, walls, chairs, bathtubs — you name it. This pack of 20 sponges will keep you stocked and ready for when messes hit.

40 This Thrifty Slip Cover That Renews Old Furniture PureFit Super Stretch Chair SlipCover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Hide all of those scratches and pulls in the fabric of your sofa without blowing your budget on new a whole new living room set. This stretchy slipcover simply slides right over your couch and provides a barrier for all of those outside sources of destruction (like your beloved pooch). It comes in three sizes and 21 colors.

41 An Electrical Outlet Cover To Minimize Clutter Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover with Outlet Power Strip Amazon $25 See On Amazon The benefit of a custom home is being able to strategically place outlets so they’re practical yet hidden — but that’s also a pricey endeavor. An inexpensive way to achieve that same result is with this ultra-thin electrical outlet cover and power strip. It covers your existing outlet and has an eight-foot cord so you can extend the power source wherever you need it. It has three universal outlets to achieve an uncluttered look for less.

42 The Decorative Grate For Dressing Up Your Air Vent Decor Grates NKL Floor Register Amazon $12 See On Amazon Switching out your old, standard vent covers with these decorative grates is a thrifty way to make your home feel more grandiose. The steel-plated grates come in six high-end finishes and nine sizes to instantly elevate your home. They’re simple to install — just drop them into place. This $12 fix has earned more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

43 A Grout Pen To Cheaply Update Your Tile Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marke Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your bathroom an instant facelift without breaking the bank with this crowd favorite tool: a grout pen. Use this $12 marker to simply "color in” the grout between your tiles and wait 30 minutes for it to dry — your walls and floors will look brand new.