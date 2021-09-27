45 Cheap Ways To Instantly Make Your Home 10x Cozier

Coming home from a long day should be like a warm and comforting hug, shouldn’t it? Likewise, if you work from home, you should be surrounded by soothing accents and cozy decor that make your job so much more enjoyable. And creating that perfect dream of a space shouldn’t be expensive (it isn’t on Amazon). Whether you love sitting tucked up on the couch with a favorite blanket or if your idea of relaxation is a perfect lighting scheme, setting up a home that’s super cozy and inviting is the goal. That’s why I head to Amazon when my need to cozy up my space outweighs my bank account. There, you can find lighting, decorations, and comfort items to make your home 10 times cozier for cheap.

When I say cheap, I don’t mean these things are lacking in quality — and you even have hundreds of reviews to peruse before you take the plunge. On Amazon, you can find sets of artificial potted plants to liven up your living room for less than a third of the cost of a single plant at well-known craft stores. My personal favorites are satin pillowcases that are just as soft as ones that cost a paycheck (these are just $9 and come in a bunch of upscale colors).

Read on as I share my top ways to instantly make your home 10 times cozier for cheap.

1 A 3-Pack Of Smart Dimmer Switches That Don’t Require A Hub Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch (3 Pack) Amazon $55 See On Amazon You don’t need a hub to set up these dimmer switches. They connect to your phone with an app for convenient control from virtually anywhere. Installation is easy using your existing switch setup, letting you start planning schedules for inviting lighting to welcome you home. A reviewer shared that they’re the “best smart switches in this price range.”

2 This Thick Accent Rug That’s Available In 20 Popular Colors Gorilla Grip Thick Faux Fur Rug Amazon $28 See On Amazon If cozy was an image, it would be this faux fur rug. The plush pile wraps your feet in warmth, making it a great addition next to your bed or in front of your couch. A strong grippy rubber backing keeps it sturdy on hardwoods and tile. It’s also available in 20 attention-getting colors.

3 A Cool Mist Humidifier That Is Super Quiet To Let You Sleep AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon Set up your bedroom for cool and cozy sleep with this cool mist humidifier. It’s ultra-quiet to respect your rest, and multiple settings let you customize your comfort. The 360-degree rotating nozzle lets you direct the flow of mist for most effective use. With a 2.2-liter tank, this humidifier runs for over 24 hours on one fill.

4 This Down Alternative Comforter That You Can Wash In Your Machine Utopia Bedding Quilted Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cuddling up is truly an art, and this quilted comforter exceeds expectations when it comes to perfecting your form. Down alternative filling delivers warmth while the baffle-box stitching helps keep the fill in place. Use it alone or with a favorite color to build an inviting nest.

5 An Inexpensive Sheet Set With Over 220,000 Positive Ratings Mellanni Queen Sheet Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Over 220,000 Amazon shoppers have taken the time to tell you that you need these inexpensive sheets. The soft, smooth texture meets (or even exceeds) the quality you find in most hotel brands, while the price is ridiculously cheap. These microfiber sheets have deep pockets to fit most mattresses, and the myriad color options make it easy to find your match.

6 These Flameless Candles That Are Powered By Batteries Vinkor Flameless Candles with Remote (Set of 9) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you ask me, candlelight is really the epitome of cozy — and this set of candles lets you enjoy candlelight without the flames. Real wax construction delivers on the look, while the flickering LEDS are powered by batteries. An included remote offers easy control.

7 These Throw Pillow Covers That Add The Luxe Look Of Velvet To Your Space MERNETTE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Velvet, when used correctly, can really add a touch of high-end style to your home. Take these velvet throw pillow covers. They’re plush for comfort and feature a smooth velvet texture to add an instant upscale accent to a sofa or your bed. Two dozen designer colors let you find your absolute favorite, and hidden zippers make them easy to use.

8 This Compact Essential Oil Diffuser With A Woodgrain Design Amazon Basics Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Essential oil diffusers can add a cozy and welcome addition to your space all while providing soothing scents. This compact diffuser fits in easily with your decor and delivers healing aromatherapy at just the touch of a button. Choose from continuous or intermittent mist to enhance your mood. It’s available in seven finishes.

9 These Essential Oils That Mimic Your Favorite Cozy Scents Of Home P&J Trading Cozy Home Fragrance Oil (Set of 6) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Remember coming home from a chilly day at school to a warm cup of hot cocoa waiting on the stove? This set of fragrance oils let you experience that (and other homey scents) each and every day. The versatile oil drops can be used in diffusers or candle making and include popular throwback scents, including apple pie, coffee cake, and cafe mocha.

10 This Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper That Lets You Create An Exposed Brick Look Anywhere Timeet Peel and Stick Brick Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon This peel-and-stick wallpaper really delivers on the exposed-brick look without breaking your bank account. You don’t even need any glue, thanks to the adhesive backing — and the textured finish delivers a true brick profile for an instant cozy update. It’s available in red, brown, and gray.

11 This 20-Pack Of Battery-Operated Fairly Lights That Illuminate Your Cozy Crafts MUMUXI Battery Operated String Lights (20 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Create super cozy centerpieces or charming gifts for friends with this pack of fairy lights. They’re battery operated, so you can place them in jars or use them with decorations — and the warm LEDs really liven up the look. Copper wiring lets you mold them into shape, and a replaceable battery offers up to 72 hours of use.

12 A Comfy Cable-Knit Throw Blanket That Feels Like Your Favorite Sweater Amélie Home Cable Knit Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cuddle up with a book or your favorite streaming shows and this super-cozy cable knit throw blanket. The classic cable knit pattern delivers a high-end homespun (yes that’s a thing) look, and the lightweight blend of yarns makes this throw perfect for year-round use. Select your favorite from 11 delicate colors.

13 These Hanging Curtain Lights That Offer The Perfect Ambience Brightown Hanging Window Curtain Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon The warm glow of these fairy lights can instantly make your home 10 times cozier with not a lot of effort. They let you highlight window sheers or create a focal wall, and the 300 LEDs deliver a soft shimmer. The included remote lets you cycle through eight modes — from flashing to steady-on — to set the perfect ambience.

14 These Night Lights Made Of Himalayan Salt Figura Homes Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Light (2 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These Himalayan salt lamp night lights are made from 100% genuine rock and deliver a soothing cozy glow wherever you plug them in. Hand-carving makes each piece unique. As an added bonus, the set comes with four bulbs for easy replacements. Keep one for yourself and gift one to a friend.

15 A Large Cotton Rope Basket For Storage & Decoration Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Collect random daily clutter and keep it contained in the cozy confines of this cotton rope basket. Soft construction in neutral tones adds an inviting look to your space, and the handles on either side make this basket easy to move as needed. The generous size is ideal for anything from blankets and pillows to books and toys.

16 This Cute & Cozy Sweater Wrap For Your Favorite Mug Nandy's Nook Coffee Mug Cozy Sleeve Amazon $13 See On Amazon Slip this sleeve on your mug to keep your coffee and cocoa cozy (and adorable). It fits 11-ounce mugs for a snug fit and buttons into place to keep it from slipping. This handmade 100% acrylic construction delivers durability for daily use and makes this sleeve a terrific gift.

17 These Motion-Sensing Under-Bed Lights That Offer Soothing Illumination GZBtech Motion Sensor LED Under Bed Lights Amazon $28 See On Amazon Enjoy a warm glow every time you get out of bed at night with these motion-sensing LED under-bed lights. The dimmable lights let you customize your illumination, and the lights only come on when it’s truly dark to save on energy. These lights are super simple to set up with self-adhesive backings.

18 A Pillow Cup Holder That Helps Prevent Spills Cup Cozy Pillow Cup Holder Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your drinks close at hand and keep them from spilling with this pillow cup holder. It looks so cozy sitting on your couch and provides a perfect spot for putting your coffee or wine glass in between sips. Three holders provide space for hanging out with friends.

19 These Smooth Satin Pillowcases That Are Available In 23 Amazing Colors Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Your bed should be the coziest spot in the house, if you ask me. This set of satin pillowcases helps you accomplish that. The sleek satin construction may even help smooth your hair and is gentle on your skin, so you wake up refreshed. Best of all, they’re available in 23 incredible colors to help you enhance your palette.

20 A Versatile Velvet Foot Stool For Your Vanity, Living Room, Or Bedroom GERANT Velvet Stool Amazon $29 See On Amazon Use this velvet stool for extra seating or pair it with your vanity for a cute and cozy accent. Metal legs deliver a charming contrast to the plush velvet upholstery. This sturdy stool is rated for up to 400 pounds, making it a super-stable addition to your space. Pick from black, gray, pink, or teal to create a delightful impact.

21 These Plush Anti-Fatigue Mats That Add To Your Decor KMAT Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat (2 Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Super soft and 10 times cozier than many standard rugs, this set of two anti-fatigue mats helps keep you from strain as you cook or wash dishes. Long and short pieces let you outline an L-shaped kitchen, while the decorative pattern adds a modern touch. This set is available in six bold colors.

22 A White Noise Sound Machine That Offers 6 Built-In Sounds HoMedics White Noise Sound Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ease into sleep with the soothing sounds of this white noise sound machine. The small form factor is ideal for use at home or while you travel, and six onboard sounds — including rain, thunder, and summer nights — offer a quiet soundtrack for your rest. An auto-off timer lets you set a schedule that saves on battery life.

23 This Multifunction Smart Bulb That Offers 16 Million Colors & 8 Scene Modes Govee Color Changing Light Bulb Amazon $14 See On Amazon A 4.7-star rating assures you this smart light bulb is just the thing for creating cozy ambience for entertaining or quiet nights at home. The hub-free design pairs with your smartphone and the Govee app so you can set a schedule, change the color scheme, or even sync the bulb with sound. The A19 base works with standard sockets.

24 This Lamp Projector That Mimics The Sunset BINKBANG Sunset Projector Lamp Amazon $26 See On Amazon Set a stunning evening scene with this sunset projection lamp. Nothing says cozy like the golden hour, and the 180-degree rotating lamp lets you cast that glow across your space. Sixteen color options let you switch it up for different effects. Simply use the included remote control.

25 A Memory Foam Footrest That Offers Cozy Comfort & Support While You Work At Your Desk Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Amazon $33 See On Amazon One reviewer shared that “your feet will love the comfort” that this memory foam footrest brings. A simple setup makes it easy to kick up your feet and relax a little while you work, and the thoughtful design helps support proper posture. Plus, an anti-slip bottom keeps it in place. This footrest has a removable cover for easy maintenance.

26 A Cooling Seat Cushion That Helps Ease Strain On Your Back & Hips Plixio Gel Seat Cushion Amazon $30 See On Amazon This gel seat cushion is so comfy, you’ll want to take it everywhere. The soft, cushion-y construction offers a cozy spot to sit whether it’s used at your office, at home, or even on an airplane. Cooling gel keeps you comfortable all day through, while a clever cutout works to support your spine.

27 This Dimmable Touch-Control Table Lamp That Offers Vintage Vibes Mlambert Touch Control USB Dimmable Table Lamp Amazon $33 See On Amazon Desk lamps can cast some pretty harsh, uninviting light. This minimalist touch-control lamp fixes that situation by providing a cozier cast to warm up your desk space or bedside table. The vintage-style Edison LED bulb provides a stylish throwback vibe and is dimmable, so you can adjust it as needed with just a tap.

28 This Button-Tufted Ottoman That Offers A Charming Touch & Extra Storage Space Youdesure Folding Storage Ottoman Bench Amazon $40 See On Amazon Even contemporary spaces can use a cozy, classic touch, and this ottoman bench provides that (and extra storage to boot). The traditional button-tufted design delivers a decidedly traditional look, and the generous interior is a great spot for extra blankets or even books. The luxe faux-leather look will never go out of style you ask me.

29 A Folding Bamboo Bed Tray That Let’s You Relax While You Work Or Eat Zhuoyue Bamboo Bed Tray Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether it’s breakfast in bed or a place to work on projects while you relax, this bamboo bed tray is up for the task. The trim helps prevents spills, and the legs fold out of the way for easy storage in between uses. This tray is constructed with natural bamboo, providing a durable, easy-to-maintain accent for your home.

30 This Live Snake Plant That Adds A Green Accent To Your Space Costa Farms Snake Plant Amazon $24 See On Amazon Breathe life into your living room with this living snake plant. It does well in low-light settings, and the broad sword-tipped leaves create instant impact to your space. An inviting addition to your space, this pretty plant makes a super housewarming gift for your plant-loving bestie.

31 A Set Of 6 Frames That Let You Create Your Own Gallery Of Favorite Photographs Amazing Roo Black Multi Size Frames (Set of 6) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Share favorite memories or works of art with this set of six mini frames. Differing sizes make it simple to build and display a gallery-inspired wall in your home. Each synthetic wood frame comes with a white mat for custom framing, and the real glass inserts help keep your photographs protected.

32 These Luxe Leather Coasters That Provide High-End Spots For Your Drinks THIPOTEN Leather Coasters with Holder (6 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of PU leather coasters is “an excellent value” (as one reviewer shared) for adding a cozy and helpful touch to your home. Stitched edges offer an upscale finish, and the included holder keeps them together on a counter or coffee table. When guests arrive, simply place them under each glass. You can choose from black, brown, or gray — and you get all six for just $10.

33 A Memory Foam Topper That Makes Your Bed So Much More Cozy & Inviting Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See On Amazon You don’t need a brand new mattress to make your bed 10 times cozier. This gel-infused memory foam mattress topper adds so much comfort that you’ll be impressed from your first night’s rest. Over 49,000 reviewers have given this topper a five-star rating. It boasts a full 2 inches of memory foam support and temperature-regulating gel beads to help keep you cool all night.

34 An Accordion-Style Cushion Support Insert That Revives & Refreshes Your Couch LAMINET Sagging Cushion Support Insert Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your favorite sofa and give it a quick refresh with this cushion support insert that eliminates sagging. Bringing back the bounce and coziness you love, this insert is expandable by simply folding or unfolding to meet most couch dimensions. It’s made from heavy-duty vinyl-covered wood for years of use.

35 This Fluffy Shredded Memory Foam Pillow That’s Adjustable WonderSleep Dream Rite Hypoallergenic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $28 See On Amazon In my opinion, literally nothing is as cozy as when you find the absolute perfect pillow. May I present this memory foam pillow that features a twist? The foam is shredded for super-soft support; polyester fiber fill combines with the memory foam for a comfy, plush experience that’s hypoallergenic. You can remove fill as needed for totally customizable comfort.

36 This Plush Bathtub Pillow That Stays In Place With Suction Cups KANDOONA Luxury Bathtub Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon Bath time is truly 10 times cozier with this bathtub pillow in place. The contoured design molds to cradle your body, and the mesh construction is breathable for total comfort. Six heavy-duty suction cups keep this cushion in place from your first toe dip until you’re ready to dry off. It comes with a washing bag for easy care.

37 This Memory Foam Mat That Offers A Sturdy & Comfy Spot To Step Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a super-soft, super-sturdy landing when you step out of the tub onto this plush memory foam bath mat. Velvet-feel microfiber offers a cozy touch and smooth surface, while the generous dimensions line the length of your tub. This multifunction bath mat also makes a great supportive rug for your kitchen chores. You get 19 color options.

38 This Tufted Square Pouf That Adds Comfort To Any Room Intelligent Design Azza Square Pouf Amazon $24 See On Amazon When I think of cozy comfort, my mind often trends toward vintage, and this square pouf provides throwback style in every stitch. The button-tufted design offers a retro ‘70s look, and the thick padding makes this pouf perfect for window seats or gathering around for board games on the floor. The 100% chenille construction delivers a soft surface to rest upon.

39 A Set Of 3 Floating Shelves For Placing Plants Or Favorite Photos Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add an inviting industrial touch to your abode with this set of three floating shelves that are so simple to install. Sturdy wood shelving holds everything from your favorite books and photos to your budding plant collection. Strong metal brackets ensure they stay in place with all hardware included for quick and easy setup.

40 A Throw Cover For Your Sofa That Looks Like It’s Handmade Rose Home Fashion Sofa Throw Cover Amazon $36 See On Amazon A super-quick alternative to replacing your whole sofa, this vintage-style throw cover offers a fast upgrade. The woven design looks handmade, so you can impress you guests at your next get-together. A neutral tone works seamlessly with a range of color palettes, and the freeform design doesn’t even need tucking or folding.

41 This Traditional Area Rug That Boasts Tons Of Vintage-Style Appeal Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Area Rug Amazon $28 See On Amazon Many times, tradition trumps everything else when it comes to creating a cozy space. This classic area rug boasts a totally traditional pattern to bring warmth and cheer to your space. The generous size rolls out easily under dining tables or furniture groupings, and the polypropylene construction easily handles high-traffic placement.

42 These Artificial Potted Plants That Add So Much Appeal To Your Home Der Rose Artificial Potted Plants (3 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This set of three potted plants lets you create a cozy, thriving look to your living room or sun room. Lifelike eucalyptus leaves deliver a realistic profile, and the paper pulp plants provide a contemporary aesthetic. Place them around your space or group them together to suit your decorating needs.

43 This 4.8-Star Rated Guide To Decorating & Hosting All Year Round Welcome Home: A Cozy Minimalist Guide to Decorating and Hosting All Year Round Amazon $15 See On Amazon When all else fails in creating a cozy home, head for the expert advice in this guide to decorating. Stylist and author, Myquillyn Smith, guides you through every aspect of decorating and entertaining when you’re on a tight budget. The tips and tricks included focus on a happy home and host. Many reviewers simply love this book and have given it a near-perfect rating.