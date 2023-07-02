40 Cheap Ways To Make Your Bedroom & Living Room Look So Much Nicer With Almost No Effort

Trust me — having your bedroom and living room decorated with cute and comfy things will honestly make it easier to spend time in your home. Think about it: if you stopped staring at overflowing storage next to the sofa or refused to put up with way-too-bright lighting in what should be a relaxing space, you could snuggle up and chill out way more.

There are a ton of surprisingly cheap ways out there to make those spaces look so much nicer with almost no effort, and I found all of them so you can amp up the coziness immediately.

1 Clip These Hidden Straps Onto Fitted Sheets To Keep Them Looking Crisp Raytour Bed Sheet Holder Straps Amazon $11 See On Amazon These stretchy bed sheet holders will be completely hidden under your mattress, so no one will be able to tell how your bedding always looks so crisp and put-together. Each one comes with three gentle hooks that you can clip onto any of your sheet sets — no matter how much you splurged on them — and they won’t cause holes or tears.

2 Stick These Super Long-Lasting Grippers Onto Your Favorite Area Rugs StepNGrip Rig Gripper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stick these corner-shaped, floor-safe grippers onto the bottom of rugs, and you won’t have to kick or slide a rug back into place multiple times a day or worry about dangerous, unsightly folded-up corners. They come with a sticky double-sided design, and you can even refresh the stickiness if they ever start to peel off of your floor by wiping them with rubbing alcohol.

3 Make Your Bed With These Super Soft, Wrinkle-Resistant Sheets Zen Bamboo Luxury 1500 Series Bed Sheets Amazon $36 See On Amazon These brushed bamboo-blend bed sheets are such an easy upgrade because all you have to do is change your sheets like you normally do, but this time — swap them with this wrinkle-resistant set. They’re machine-washable, and this crisp set will also feel way more soft and breathable than your usual go-to.

4 Tuck Messy Socks & Bras In These Easy-To-Use Organizers Simple Houseware Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider (Set of 4) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This four-pack of drawer organizers comes with a bunch of easy-to-use slots for all of those tiny pieces that tend to get jumbled up in dresser drawers (think: spaghetti strap camis, socks, panties, and your go-to bras). Each one is breathable enough for whatever pieces you need to organize, and this pack comes with four different divider sizes to fit everything.

5 Illuminate The Area Behind Your TV With These Flexible LEDs Power Practical Luminoodle USB Bias Lighting Amazon $18 See On Amazon These USB-powered LED lights come on a roll of flexible material, so you can stick them under cabinets, line your TV, or even pop them behind your bed’s headboard for a super trendy look. Whatever part of your home they’re illuminating, these white LEDs are super easy to dim, and if you use them on your TV or desktop monitor, they can help to prevent eye strain.

6 Hide Any Clutter With This Wrinkle-Resistant Bed Skirt HC Collection Bed Skirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon This bed skirt is a good go-to, whether you want to hide some under-bed clutter or you just want a seriously chic bedding moment. It will finish off whatever trendy duvet cover you drape over your bed, and the wrinkle- and fade-resistant brushed fabric design will always look put-together.

7 Tidy Up *Everything* With This Wooden Docking Station EcoLeafy Dot Nightstand Docking Station Amazon $40 See On Amazon This super helpful docking station has a light wood design that’s aesthetic enough to display on your side table or nightstand. It comes with a shelf, three hooks, a large spot for headphones or bracelets, and, of course, a holder to charge your phone. Plus, there’s a little drawer to hide things that look cluttered no matter how you display them.

8 Put These Absorbent & Stylish Woven Coasters On Your Tables Mckanti Drink Coasters with Holder (8 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These woven cotton coasters will look so trendy on your coffee table. They come with a simple black stand and a few different neutral gray and white designs that will all add some soft texture to tables all around your home. That woven design isn’t just stylish — it’s function, because the material is extra absorbent, which is why these coasters have a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

9 Add These Tidy Clear-Top Bags To Your Under-Bed Organization ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These under-bed bags look so much nicer than simply shoving a bunch of shoes and blankets under your bed. They’re made of lightweight and breathable linen and come with tear-resistant handles, so you won’t have a problem sliding them out — no matter how many extra sweaters and throws you pack into these clear-top organizers.

10 Tuck Easily-Lost Remotes In This Rotating Holder HofferRuffer Remote Control Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this rotating remote control holder great for keeping things tidy, but it’s also covered in chic fabric, so it will actually look nice in your living room or on your bedside table. It has a compact spinning base and enough slots to organize a tablet, e-reader, reading glasses, and more.

11 Stick This Sleek Lamp With A Wireless Charger Base Next To Your Bed WILIT Bedside Lamp with Qi Wireless Charger Amazon $36 See On Amazon This is the most aesthetic bedside lamp because it comes with a sleek square design that’s lined with a dimmable warm-white LED and touch controls. Not only will it create a unique and glowy vibe in your room, but it also has a tidy wireless phone-charging base, adding function to its modern form.

12 Breathe New Life Into Furniture With This Chalk-Like Matte Paint Country Chic Paint Chalk Style Paint For Furniture Amazon $29 See On Amazon This paint has a chic chalk-like matte finish, and it’s specifically made for painting over furniture pieces that aren’t quite as up-to-date as they could be. It dries in just 30 minutes, so fixing furniture won’t take all day. Plus, the formula is easy to distress if you want a vintage look after you refresh your furniture, and it comes in about 50 colors from neutral gray to cheery yellow and everything in between.

13 Fluff Up Your Bedding With These Best-Selling Throw Pillow Inserts Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Inserts (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These pillow inserts will save you from spending a ton replacing your throw pillows because they’ll fluff up the covers you already have. Not only will they refresh your sofa or bed, but these inserts have a unique fiber filling, so they’ll always look plush and fluffed, which is why they’re a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating.

14 Refresh Your Favorite Pillows With These Highly-Rated Velvet Covers MONDAY MOOSE Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon If your pillow inserts are still super fluffy, refresh them with these on-trend and colorful throw pillow covers. They have a luxe velvety finish that will look super updated and feel super soft on any couch or with any bedding. The zipper opening is neatly tucked away and super wide, so it’s easy to add in an insert — no matter how fluffy it is.

15 Display The Weather & Time With A Minimalist Wood-Tone Alarm Clock JALL Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon This alarm clock has a sleek wood-tone design, but it also allows you to set three different alarms for you and anyone else in your household. There’s a minimalist LED display on top of the wood finish, and you can easily dim it at night. This mini triangle-shaped clock also tells you the temperature and humidity in your room.

16 Store Things In An Ottoman With Expensive-Looking Velvet Fabric Cpintltr Velvet Ottoman with Storage Amazon $33 See On Amazon This storage ottoman is covered in a velvet fabric with a textured ginkgo leaf pattern that will look so expensive in your space. It comes in 20 colors that contrast with the gold-tone legs, wood accents, and a unique height, so you can even use it as a stool, since it can hold up to 300 pounds.

17 Save Your Furniture, Linens & Rugs With A Concentrated Stain Remover Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Swap out bulky stain sprays in your laundry room or cleaning closet with this concentrated, water-based stain remover. You can spritz the PH-neutral remover on washable fabrics all around your house, including rugs, bedding, blankets, upholstrey, and your pajamas.

18 Elevate Your Bedding With These Silky, Washable Pillowcases J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only will these 100% mulberry silk pillowcases feel super soft and smooth every night, but they’ll also save you from dealing with creases on your face or frizzy hair. The machine-washable fabric — which is available in over two dozen colors — is also topped off with a zipper to keep it in place and looking crisp on your bed.

19 Add A Touch Of This Upkeep-Free Faux Greenery All Over Your Home Der Rose Mini Potted Fake Plants (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s so easy to place these faux plants all around your home because they come in mini planters that will fit anywhere. Even with their small design, you still get a bunch of fluffy greenery on top, and this set even comes with three different eucalyptus styles to add different textures and looks in your space with zero upkeep.

20 Stick On Motion-Sensor Under-Bed Lights For A Cozy, Custom Look Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon These motion-sensor lights come on a roll of flexible tape, so you can stick them right under your bed frame and have a cozy and warm light every time you step out of bed. These easy-to-trim motion-sensor LEDs have a warm white glow that lasts for over 100,000 hours.

21 Freshen Up Rugs & Carpet With This Genius, Deep-Cleaning Rake ROBERTS Carpet Rake & Groomer Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s worth using this carpet rake, because it’s such an easy way to refresh those trendy, fluffy rugs and keep your piled carpet looking fresh and fuzz-free. It’s also great to use before your vacuum to pull up all of the gross crumbs and even pet fur that’s hidden in rugs.

22 Store & Organize Jewelry With This Chic Deer-Shaped Holder MORE&LESS Antlers Jewelry Display Stand Amazon $18 See On Amazon The decorative deer on top of this jewelry holder give you spots for necklaces, hoops, and rings, all while adding a whimsical touch to your dresser. To add even more space to the jewelry tree and ring holder, it has a built-in drawer with a chic gold-tone handle.

23 Stack Decor Pieces On This Corner Shelf With 43,000 5-Star Reviews Greenco Corner Shelf Amazon $28 See On Amazon This unique floating shelf is way better than others, because it gives you five levels to display trendy decor or small plants on — in the corners of your room (a space that often goes unused). You can even take the levels apart if you want a few smaller corner shelves instead, and this best-selling shelf comes in eight colorways.

24 Untangle & Hide Power Cords In This Clean Cable Management Box D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $24 See On Amazon With this cable management box, you can skip all of the cord clips and while also not seeing ugly tangled cords or dirty power strips, because you can simply tuck all that inside. It also has a cover on top with ventilation holes, so you won’t be able to see the unsightly cords from any angle.

25 Make Your Bed Look Hotel-Worthy With This Sheet-Tucking Tool The Tucker Bed Sheet Tucker Amazon $25 See On Amazon This unique little sheet-tucking tool is small enough to keep next to your bed, so you can make your bed quicker — and make it look tidier than usual. The plastic design is durable enough to lift heavy mattresses, and it even works to get both fitted and flat sheets crisp and clean — even the corners.

26 Illuminate Art Or Mirrors With This Museum-Like Picture Light FUNCHDAY Wireless Picture Light Amazon $35 See On Amazon This gold-tone picture light has the perfect design to finish off a gallery wall or to hang over a mirror for some seriously grand lighting. It has built-in buttons or a remote to dim it and set up timers, in case you hang it high above a painting, and it comes in six different metallic finishes, including brass, gold, and rose gold.

27 Show Off These Floral Candles With A Modern Bubble Design ACITHGL Bubble Candles (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These soy wax candles have an adorable bubble sqaure design that will look way cuter and trendier than a standard pillar candle on your coffee table. The center of these quirky cube-shaped candles have cotton wicks, and each one is complete with a floral scent that’s perfect for every room in your home.

28 Drape This Adorable Macrame Organizer On Your Sofa Mkono Macrame Sofa Armrest Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This canvas armrest organizer is the trendiest way to add extra storage for your remotes, tablets, and puzzle books to your sofa because it has an adorable (yet neutral) macrame design. It comes with four pockets for whatever remotes or clutter you usually throw on your coffee table, and, of course, it’s finished off with little tassels for a touch of hippie chic style.

29 Toss This Knot-Shaped Pillow On Your Bed Or Couch For A Modern Touch Sioloc Soft Knot Ball Pillow Amazon $21 See On Amazon This unique pillow obviously has a fun modern shape, but it also has super plush cotton filling, so it’s surprisingly comfy for movie nights. The machine-washable design (available in 17 colors) is completely shrink-resistant, so it will look just as adorable and plush every time you pull this knot pillow out of the wash.

30 Put This Expensive-Looking Mirror Tray On Top Of Tabletops & Dressers PuTwo Tray Mirror Amazon $26 See On Amazon This tray comes with a luxurious metallic finish, but it’s still neutral and useful enough to stick in just about any room. It comes with a mirrored bottom that’s durable enough for displaying makeup and perfume on your dresser or candles on your coffee table and looks seriously chic on whatever surface you put it on.

31 Style This Lightweight Comforter & Duvet Insert On Your Bed Beckham Hotel Collection Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you think a plush, cozy new comforter has to be expensive, then you haven’t seen this comforter. It’s super soft, breathable, and lightweight yet plush and warm enough to be used any time of year. The box stitch design is quite stylish, and this comforter can be used as a duvet insert in case you want to switch up your bed’s look dramatically.

32 Hang This Minimalist Metal Art Piece On The Wall FUNTEREST Gold Metal Wall Art Amazon $17 See On Amazon This easy-to-hang wall art will stand out from all of the prints and canvases on your gallery wall with its chic dual-tone metal design. It has three leaves at the center, a glossy frame, and the center is completely see-through to give it a striking, contrasting look. If the three leaves isn’t your style, this art is available in seven other equally cool designs.

33 Style This Fuzzy Faux-Fur Blanket That Has 2 Cute Sides Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon This blanket is the easiest way to elevate the classic throw blanket on your sofa or bed because it’s covered in chic faux fur. Not only is it way fluffier, softer, and cozier than your average throw blanket, but this shed-free piece has a subtle animal print on one side and a solid color on the other, which makes it a versatile piece to style.

34 Illuminate Your Space With This Sweet Cherry Blossom Light LIGHTSHARE 18 Inch Cherry Blossom Bonsai Tree With Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon This unique lamp will add a ton of cozy lighting and a super aesthetic decor piece to your space. The delicate cherry blossom tree-shaped design is dotted with a bunch of little flower LEDs that emit a warm white light. Click the neatly hidden on button, and all of the flowers will make your space instantly whimsical and cozy.

35 Toss These Anti-Shift Pillows On Your Bed For A Perfectly Fluffed Look Bed Pillows by Celeep (2 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only are these pillows seriously supportive, but they also have a high loft, anti-shift design that means they’ll always look (and feel!) new and perfectly fluffed on your bed. Suitable for all kinds of sleepers, you can also put them in the washing machine and dryer, and these super soft pillows won’t get all bunched up.

36 Stretch These Water-Resistant Covers Over Tired Sofa Cushions Hokway Couch Cushion Covers Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cushion covers are stretchy enough to perfectly fit over your sofa’s back and seats for a neat and wrinkle-free look. They’ll update your couch with whatever fun new color (of over 20) you choose, and the unique fabric is even crease-free. Unlike traditional slip covers, these can be individually placed, so there’s no need to measure your couch or fight with excess fabric.

37 Block Out Unwanted Light With These Highly-Rated Curtains Deconovo Blackout Curtains Amazon $34 See On Amazon These blackout curtains have a subtle shiny silver pattern that feels elevated, and they’ll also keep your bedroom super dark and cozy in the morning until you’re ready to get up. They have thermal insulation to keep the weather outside and your home the temperature you want it to be. Plus, these easy-to-wash panels also come with matching ties to keep them perfectly in when you do want to let light in.

38 Hang Up This Gold-Tone Mirror With A 4.6-Star Rating LONGWIN Hanging Wall Circle Mirror Amazon $35 See On Amazon This gold-tone mirror is a budget-friendly way to add a chic mirror to your space. It comes with a matching, dainty chain on top, so it’s super easy to hang up — no need to figure out how to mount this piece, which comes in three different sizes. It also has a soft velvety back to avoid scratching up paint on your walls.

39 Use This Woven Tasseled Basket For Extra Easy Storage Mkono Woven Storage Basket Amazon $25 See On Amazon This storage basket has so many easy-to-style details, like the woven jute fabric, so it will look super elevated tossed next to your sofa for extra throws or by your dresser as a laundry basket. It also comes with an adorable beaded tassel detail on the side and a soft built-in lining to protect your throw blankets and pillows.