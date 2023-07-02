Shopping
40 Cheap Ways To Make Your Bedroom & Living Room Look So Much Nicer With Almost No Effort
Because the places you relax deserve to be stylish & cozy.
Written by Allison Bolt
Trust me — having your bedroom and living room decorated with cute and comfy things will honestly make it easier to spend time in your home. Think about it: if you stopped staring at overflowing storage next to the sofa or refused to put up with way-too-bright lighting in what should be a relaxing space, you could snuggle up and chill out way more.
There are a ton of surprisingly cheap ways out there to make those spaces look so much nicer with almost no effort, and I found all of them so you can amp up the coziness immediately.