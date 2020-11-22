The 75 Cheapest, Most Clever Gifts On Amazon

One of my favorite activities is buying presents for friends and family, but there's one catch: I'm broke. I can barely afford groceries, let alone gifts for other people. That's why whenever I feel myself sliding into a generous mood, I make sure I head over to all the cheap, clever gifts you can find on Amazon.

I know what you're thinking: "cheap" gifts? Well, even though I'm using the word "cheap," what I really mean is "affordable." In fact, most of the items I've gathered for this list cost less than $50, with many coming in under $20. There are durable DIY tools made from stainless steel, sleek metal tumblers that'll fit into cupholders, and even a set of whiskey stones to keep your cocktails chilled. And if that doesn't sound good enough for you, let me direct you to the flosser that'll clean your teeth with a stream of water.

At the end of the day, no one will know how much you spent (as long as you get rid of the price tag). So don't worry if you're on a budget — so many reviewers swear by these cheap gifts that your loved ones will probably think you spent $300 instead of $30.

1 The Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Shelves Syntus Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Got a vanity littered with foundations and serums? Just put everything on this rotating organizer. The shelves are adjustable so that they can accommodate extra-tall bottles. Plus, there are even slots on top where you can stash brushes, eyeliners, and more.

2 A Kit That Lets You Make On-The-Go Cocktails W&P TSA Approved Cocktail Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Simply add your own liquor, and you'll be able to make delicious on-the-go cocktails with this kit while you're traveling. It's completely TSA-compliant, so you don't have to worry about going through security. Choose from flavors like bloody Mary, gin and tonic, margarita, Moscow mule, and others.

3 This Bedside Caddy For Magazines, Books, & More Hyness Bedside Caddy Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don't have space for a nightstand? This caddy attaches to your bed frame so that you instantly have a convenient place to store books, magazines, or even your laptop. Assembly is as easy as sliding the anchor pad underneath your mattress, and it's made from soft felt that's gentle on delicate items like glasses.

4 A Remote-Controlled Tripod For Your Smartphone UBeesize Flexible Phone Tripod Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of racing against your phone's timer, just use the shutter remote that comes with this tripod whenever you're trying to hop into the picture. The remote has a Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet, and the tripod's legs are flexible so that you can balance them on uneven surfaces. But the best part is that it's designed to fit nearly any brand of phone.

5 The Snowflake-Shaped Multitool Made From Stainless Steel Aitsite Snowflake Multitool Amazon $10 See On Amazon Featuring 18 tools built into one, this multitool is a must-have for any avid DIYer, or even for an emergency kit. It's made from rugged stainless steel, and each point on the snowflake can be used to unwind screws, loosen bolts, or even pop open a beer bottle.

6 A Chic Tumbler That Keeps Drinks Cold Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler with Straw Amazon $23 See On Amazon With dozens of fun colors and prints to choose from, this tumbler is a sleek alternative to bulky reusable water bottles. The insulated sides help keep your cold drinks chilled for hours, and the slim base is designed to fit into most cupholders.

7 This Lamp Filled With Real Himalayan Salt LEVOIT Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon Searching for an easy way to set a romantic or soothing mood at home? Look no further than this salt lamp. Made with real salt from the Himalayan mountains, the built-in dimmer makes it easy to adjust the brightness. It's compatible with USB ports, and it works great as a night light in kid rooms.

8 A Stretchy Wallet That Sticks To Your Phone Case Hoblaze Phone Card Holder (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Need a convenient place to stash some money? This stretchy wallet has space for up to five cards as well as cash. Each order comes with sticky 3M adhesive so that it's easy to attach to your phone, and it's designed to fit on all types of phone cases.

9 These Silicone Strips For Shaping Cakes MiTBA Cake Shapers Amazon $11 See On Amazon Bend these silicone strips into the shape of a heart, teardrop, snowman (or any other style you can think of), and then pour in your cake batter. They're heat-resistant, so you don't have to worry about them melting in the oven while your cake bakes. Not to mention, each one is extra-thick for added durability.

10 A Pair Of Claws For Shredding Meat While Cooking Culinary Couture Meat Claws Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sometimes, shredded meat just tastes juicier than when it's been chopped — so grab these claws to help during meal prep. They're made from durable nylon plastic that won't snap under heavy pressure, and they're even heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. If you don't like shredded meat, they also work great as a pair of hearty tongs.

11 The Cheese Board Set Made With Chic Bamboo Hossejoy Bamboo Cheese Board Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only is bamboo durable, but it's also incredibly gorgeous when polished — and this cheese board set is no exception. It's handmade as well as eco-friendly, and each cheese knife features a rust-resistant stainless steel blade. Many reviewers also raved about how it's "good quality."

12 A Bottle That Filters Your Water As You Sip Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a built-in filter that can clean up to 40 gallons of water, this bottle is perfect for making funky water taste great — no matter where it came from. It's able to hold up to 26 ounces of water, and the lid is leakproof to help prevent accidental spills.

13 This Battery Power Bank That's Ultra-Slim Kolumb Ultra-Slim Power Bank Amazon $12 See On Amazon Most external batteries are large and bulky — but not this one. Not only does it feature an ultra-slim profile that won't leave your pockets bulging, but it also comes with a micro-USB as well as a lightning cable adapter.

14 A Cable Manager That Won't Stress Your Wires Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager Amazon $19 See On Amazon Some cable managers require you to clip your wires down, which can put stress on their coating. This one, on the other hand, is covered in soft fabric that won't add any wear and tear to your cables. The strong magnet on the inside keeps your wires in place, and there are two colors to pick from: beige or grey.

15 The Divided Bowl That Keeps Your Cereal Crunchy Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pour your milk into one half of this bowl and your cereal into the other; the divider in the middle will keep them separated so that your cereal stays crunchy all through breakfast. It's completely BPA-free, and also works great for eating shell-covered nuts.

16 A Tool That Splits, Pits, & Slices Your Avocados OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Designed with a stainless steel pitter, this tool makes it easy to prepare your avocados without breaking out a cutting board. One side has a rough edge for opening your avocados up, and the slicing blade is made from smooth plastic.

17 These Wine Stakes That Keep Your Glasses From Spilling Outside Sorbus Wine Stakes Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're at a barbecue or the beach — these wine stakes can make sure you don't spill that expensive glass of red. Just insert the stakes into the ground, and they'll stay put until you're ready to sip. They're made from stainless steel, and the bottle stake is large enough for any standard bottle.

18 A Pack Of Silicone Twists That Save Your Cables Jetec Charger Cable Savers (24-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Tired of watching your charging cables fray at the connector? Just slip on one of these cable savers. They're made from flexible silicone that reinforces your cables to keep them intact, and each order comes with 24 — enough for practically every wire in your home.

19 The Foot Rocker That Stretches Out Your Calves Vive Foot Rocker Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you've been stuck at your desk all day and your legs are feeling tight, it's time to break out this foot rocker. It's great for everything from shin splints to achilles tendinitis, and the bonus massage ball can even help alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis.

20 A Shadow Box For Old Concert Tickets & Memories TicketShadowBox Momento Frame Amazon $22 See On Amazon Concert tickets, movie tickets, trips to the theater — keep all of those memories and more inside of this shadow box. Leave it sitting out on a bookshelf as a conversation piece, or even mount it up on a wall alongside some photos. Choose from two sizes: small or medium.

21 This Cup That Brews A Single-Serve Helping Of Coffee OXO Pour-Over Coffee Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you prefer a hot cup of Joe or a cold brew — this pour-over coffee mug can make both. The lid helps retain heat so that your brew stays at its ideal temperature, and the measurement markings on the side allow you to keep track of how much you've made.

22 An Eyelash Comb To Get Rid Of Stubborn Clumps MSQ Eyelash Separator Amazon $5 See On Amazon Most eyelash combs are made from chunky plastic that does an imprecise job — but not this one. Not only are the tines made from stainless steel, but they're also extra-fine so that you can target any stubborn clumps between your lashes.

23 The Reusable Drinking Straws Made From Silicone Flathead Reusable Drinking Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Metal straws aren't flexible, which is why I prefer to use a reusable set made from silicone — like this one. Each order comes with 10 straws as well as as a cleaning brush, and they're also completely BPA-free. Unlike others, these straws will fit into Yeti tumblers.

24 An Insta-Worthy Camera Lens Kit For Your Smartphone VKAKA Phone Camera Lens Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can make even the plainest of pictures Instagram-worthy with this smartphone camera lens kit. Designed to work with any type of phone, each kit comes with nine lenses that you can layer on top of each other for custom photos, as well as a protective travel case.

25 This Cupholder For Sipping In The Tub SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Wine glasses, beer cans, solo cups — you name it, this cupholder can keep it safe while you're soaking in the tub. The suction cup on the back keeps it firmly secured to your tub or tile, and it's so sturdy that it can even support up to 7 pounds. Choose from colors like clear, pink, red, and others.

26 A Pair Of Konjac Sponges That Gently Exfoliate Your Complexion Beauty By Earth Konjac Sponges (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon You never want to grate away at the skin on your face while you're exfoliating, so why not grab these Konjac sponges? They're gentle, vegan, as well as biodegradable. The alkaline fibers help balance your skin's pH level naturally. Plus, they're even infused with vitamins A, E, D, and more.

27 The Wiper That Gets All The Excess Off Your Whisk Whisk Wiper Multipurpose Kitchen Tool Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this wiper stretches out over your whisk to wipe every inch clean — no leftover batter here. It also works great as a mount to keep your whisk sitting cleanly off your counters, and it's designed to fit most whisks.

28 A Tiny Waffle Maker For Tiny Waffles Dash Mini Maker Amazon $19 See On Amazon You don't need a giant waffle maker the next time you're craving breakfast — just break out this miniature waffle maker. It's perfect for making single-serve or snack-sized waffles, and the non-stick cooking plates keep your meal from getting stuck. But the best part? It weighs less than 2 pounds, making it great for cramped kitchens.

29 This Heated Scoop That Makes It Easier To Serve Ice Cream THAT! Inventions Self Warming Ice Cream Scoop Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only does this heated ice cream scoop not require any batteries, but the fish bone-style spine on the inside of the handle gives it a chic appearance. The thermo-ring heated edges melt your ice cream ever-so-slightly so that it's easier to scoop, and many reviewers wrote about how it "works great."

30 A Lipstick-Shaped Hair Remover That's Subtle & Painless Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover Amazon $19 See On Amazon With its gorgeous 18-karat gold-plated details, this hair remover is as subtle as it is effective. The hypoallergenic blades trim your hair at the root rather than painfully tugging at it like wax, and it only requires one AA battery (which isn't included).

31 These Whiskey Stones That Won't Dilute Your Cocktails Sea Stones Whiskey Chilling Stones & Glasses Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Regular ice cubes gradually melt and water down your drink, whereas these whiskey stones keep your cocktails cold without diluting their flavor. Each one is made from natural granite, and you also get two tumbler glasses that can be monogrammed with every order. Most drinks only need one stone to cool down, which means this set comes with enough stones for up to six drinks.

32 A Silicone Handle Cover For Your Hot Skillet AmazonBasics Silicone Hot Skillet Handle Cover Amazon $6 See On Amazon Made from high-quality silicone, this skillet handle cover it heat-resistant up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. It's designed to work with a variety of cookware handles, and you can even use it as a miniature trivet in a pinch.

33 The Glasses That Let You Read While Lying Down vinmax Bed Prism Spectacles Amazon $15 See On Amazon It's not easy to read when you're lying flat in bed — unless you're wearing these prism spectacles. The angled mirrors bounce your eyesight so that you can read a book without raising your head, and they're great for helping to prevent neck cramps as well as eye strain.

34 A Cozy Pair Of Headphones You Can Sleep In Winoly Sleep Headphones Amazon $23 See On Amazon Regular headphones are usually too bulky to sleep in, whereas these Bluetooth ones are covered in a soft band that won't crimp against your ears. If you pull them down you can also use them as an eye mask, and the rechargeable battery lasts for more than 10 hours on a single charge.

35 This Wrist Rest Filled With Memory Foam yolanda Keyboard Wrist Rest Amazon $7 See On Amazon Not only does the memory foam filling contour to the shape of your wrist for added comfort, but this wrist rest also features a non-slip base to keep it from shifting around. Each order comes with a mouse pad as well as a rest for your keyboard, and many reviewers wrote about how the complete set is a "great value."

36 A Facial Steamer That Opens Up Pores For Serums EZBASICS Facial Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Allow this facial steamer to soothe your face with warm steam, and your pores will open up so that they're ready to receive serums and lotions. Each order also comes with a set of stainless steel blackhead tools, and you can even add your favorite essential oils to the aromatherapy pad to use it as a diffuser.

37 The Callus Remover That Comes With 3 Roller Heads JOMARTO Callus Remover Amazon $11 See On Amazon With two speeds and two interchangeable roller heads, this callus remover is an outstanding value at less than $15. The waterproof exterior means you can use it in the shower, and the display lets you know how much of the rechargeable battery is left.

38 A Smart Notebook That's Totally Reusable Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $25 See On Amazon Once you've filled this smart notebook to the brim, simply wipe the pages down with the included microfiber cloth to erase them clean again. You can also upload your written notes to Dropbox, Slack, Google Drive, and more. Plus, it's designed to work with any pen or marker from the Pilot Frixion line (one pen comes included).

39 This Key Finder That Helps You Find Misplaced Items Simjar Wireless KeyLocator Amazon $20 See On Amazon Just loop one of the four transponders onto your keys, wallet, or any other item you're always misplacing, and you'll easily be able to find it using this wireless finder. It's designed to located your items through walls from up to 130 feet away, and there's no downloadable app necessary — simply hit the corresponding button and follow the beeps.

40 A Silicone Tea Infuser That's Shaped Like A Llama Fred Silicone Lama Tea Infuser Amazon $11 See On Amazon Fill this reusable tea infuser with your favorite blend of tea leaves, then sit back and relax as their flavors steep. It's made from food-safe silicone that can handle extra-hot water, and it's an easy way to make an eco-friendly change away from wasteful paper infusers.

41 These Glasses That Block Harmful Blue Light Rays LNEKEI Bluelight Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon The blue light rays produced by electronic screens can put strain on your eyes, so why not put on these glasses? The lenses are designed to block out blue light, and the hinges are made from reinforced metal to keep them working for years to come.

42 A Device That Keeps Your Mug Of Coffee Warm For Hours AAOBOSI Mug Warmer And Wireless Charger Amazon $30 See On Amazon Does your coffee always go cold before you're able to finish drinking it? Then make sure to check out this mug warmer. Great for tea, coffee, hot chocolate, and more, it'll keep any beverage at a toasty 122 degrees Fahrenheit. And don't worry about spilling on it — the top is waterproof.

43 The Container That Turns Serums Into Foams NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker Amazon $7 See On Amazon You can make your expensive serums and cleansers last longer by whipping them into a fluffy foam with this container. It's completely BPA-free, and it only takes a pearl-sized amount to create a full container of foam. But the best part? It'll even work with gels.

44 A Bathtub Caddy With Spaces For Wine & Snacks VaeFae Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon Books, wine glasses, even a bowl of cereal – this bathtub caddy truly has room for everything. The sides expand to fit most bathtubs, and it's made from eco-friendly bamboo that looks great in any bathroom.

45 This Kit That Lets You Grow Avocados At Home AvoSeedo Avocado Tree Growing Kit Amazon $11 See On Amazon Ever wondered about growing your own avocado tree? With this kit, you can. The water only needs to be changed once every two weeks (which makes it extremely easy to care for), and it's especially great as a family science project.

46 A Kit That Lets You Turn Any Mirror Into A Hollywood Vanity SICCOO Makeup Vanity Lights Amazon $20 I used a light kit exactly like this one to upgrade my vanity, and I can confirm that it's way cheaper than buying a mirror with built-in lights. You can also adjust the light temperature from three colors: daylight white, natural light, and warm white.

47 The Fancy Ice Sphere Mold To Make Your Drinks Taste Better For Longer Final Touch On The Rock Glass with Ice Ball Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon Large ice balls melt more slowly than regular cubes, which means this ice ball mold is a must-have for anyone who enjoys a good cocktail. Each order also comes with a glass for you to enjoy some whiskey (or anything else) in, and the tented base allows you to roll the ice ball around smoothly.

48 A Heated Throw Blanket For Chilly Winter Nights Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Can't seem to stay warm in the winter? Just wrap yourself up in this electric throw blanket, then crank the temperature up. The auto-shutoff should kick in after three hours, and there are five colors to choose from: cheetah, red, tan, walnut, and zebra.

49 A Bluetooth Keyboard That You Can Easily Take Anywhere Geyes Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard Amazon $33 See On Amazon Unlike other travel keyboards, this one folds up to help you save even more space in your bag. It's designed to work with smartphones and tablets alike, and the aluminum alloy exterior means it's more durable than the competition.

50 This Organizer That Fits Between Your Car Seats Lusso Gear Car Seat Gap Filler Amazon $17 See On Amazon When your center console is overflowing with stuff, it might be time to pop this organizer into the gap between your seats. It's made from durable faux leather that's water-resistant, and the universal design means it'll fit into nearly any car.

51 The Folding Mat That Turns Any Sink Into A Makeup Station The Matte Make Up Space Saver Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don't let your makeup brushes and palettes roll around in your sink — just lay this mat down to turn it into a quick makeup station. It's able to support up to 2 pounds without collapsing, and it folds down to about the size of an iPad.

52 A Dashboard Mount For Your Smartphone FITFORT Cellphone Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only is this mount designed to fit any smartphone, but it also keeps it right around eye level on your dashboard so that it's easy to follow your GPS while you're driving. The silicone sticker strips on the bottom keep it from sliding around, and many reviewers wrote about how it's "easy to install."

53 This Mug That Lets You Play Mini Golf Anywhere Kikkerland Putter Cup Golf Mug Amazon $16 See On Amazon As long as you have this mug, you'll be able to play golf — well, miniature golf, that is. Each order comes with a tiny club and golf ball for you to into the mug, and it's made from durable porcelain — not plastic.

54 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Fits In Your Car Cup Holder TOPLANET Car Diffuser Amazon $14 See On Amazon Enjoy the scent of essential oils at home? Now you can enjoy them in your car with this diffuser. It's powered via USB so that you can also use it at your desktop, and the compact water tank provides up to eight hours of mist.

55 The Windproof Umbrella That Comes In Dozens Of Colors Owen Kyne Inverted Umbrella Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in dozens of vibrant patterns and prints, this windproof umbrella will keep you dry no matter how bad the weather gets. In addition to being windproof, this umbrella features an inside-out design that captures water droplets when closed, which helps to keep your floors dry.

56 A Pair Of Chiller Sticks For Beer Bottles LETIT.BEER Beer Chiller Sticks Amazon $22 See On Amazon My boyfriend got these chiller sticks as a gift last year — we keep them in the freezer so that they're always ready to go. They're perfect for glass beer bottles, though I've also swirled them around in tall glasses of water when we're out of ice; either way, they work.

57 This Waterproof Speaker That's Ultra-Portable EWA Mini Speaker Amazon $16 See On Amazon At less than 1 pound, this Bluetooth speaker might just be the tiniest one I've ever seen — yet the high-performance driver still delivers crystal-clear sound. The battery lasts for up to eight hours, and each order comes with a travel case.

58 An Acupressure Mat To Help Your Muscles Relax ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you're carrying stress in your back or neck, this acupressure mat can help. The raised points reach deep into the trigger points in your muscles to help alleviate pain, and they can even help stimulate blood flow for better circulation.

59 This Water Flosser That's Less Than $30 Hangsun Water Flosser Amazon $27 See On Amazon I was never great at remembering to floss — until I got a water flosser like this one, that is. Not only does it feature three cleaning modes (depending on how sensitive your gums are), but each order also comes with four cleaner heads. Now I almost look forward to flossing. Almost.

60 A Pair Of Scrubbers For Exfoliating Lips YOUCOOL Lip Scrubber Tools (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Safe for all types of skin, these scrubbers help you exfoliate away old skin from your lips so that they look moist and flake-free. They're made from soft silicone, and each order comes with two. One reviewer even raved, "Combining my scrub with this tool my lips are now so much lighter and smoother."

61 The Toothpaste Dispenser That Mounts To Your Wall iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon Simply use the included adhesive to mount this toothpaste dispenser to your wall, and you'll instantly have a stylish way to dress your toothbrush every morning and night. It's made from durable ABS plastic that's BPA-free. Choose from two colors: gray or black.

62 A Sleek Water Bottle With A Reusable Infuser UEndure Glass Tea Infuser Bottle & Strainer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only is the reusable infuser made from stainless steel, but this water bottle is also a sleek alternative to bulky metal bottles. It's made from glass that's BPA- as well as lead-free, and the infuser lets you add your own fruit or tea leaf flavors.

63 This Soothing Table Lamp That Responds To Touch AUKEY Table Lamp Touch Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon Is it a little too dark inside? Just give the base of this table lamp a few taps, and it'll instantly brighten any dim spaces. It's great for cramped nightstands or even cluttered desktops, and the auto-cycle mode lets you enjoy a variety of different rich colors.

64 A Set Of Bath Bombs Made With Shea Butter BELLISSO Bathbomb Set (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Shea and cocoa butter, vitamin E, sunflower oil — all of these hydrating ingredients (and more) can be found in these bath bombs. They're also extra-large so that they last longer than other brands. One reviewer even raved that "they all smell wonderful and they are all individually wrapped!"

65 The Memory Foam Travel Pillow You Twist Into Comfort ZOYLEE Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a flexible spine that you can twist into every which direction, this travel pillow makes it easy to find that one comfortable position. The snap closure allows you to loop it onto your carry-on, and you've got options when it comes to colors — pick from grey, black, blue, or pink.

66 A Travel Mirror With Seriously Strong Magnification KEDSUM Rechargeable Travel Mirror Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you need a better view to draw your eyeliner on straight, just look into the 10-times magnification half of this travel mirror. The other half is a regular mirror for all your other makeup needs, and the backlight helps you see precisely what you're doing.

67 This Miniature Vacuum Cleaner For Tiny Messes ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Crumbs, dirt, dust — whatever crud is stuck underneath your keys, this powerful little vacuum cleaner can suck it out. It only requires two AA batteries (which aren't included) for up to 2.5 hours of suction, and it's completely cordless so that you're not bound by an outlet.

68 A Dispenser That Heats Up Your Lotion For A Spa-Like Experience Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don't you wish there was a way you could safely warm up your lotion before you rub it in? Enter: this heated lotion dispenser. It only takes about two minutes to warm up your moisturizer, and it's designed to work with any type of hand or body lotion. Keep it on your vanity so it's ready to go whenever you are.

69 The Wireless Charger For Smartphones & AirPods Hoidokly Wireless Charging Station Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only does this wireless charger have space for your smartphone and AirPods, but there's even a mount where you can loop your Apple Watch. It's designed to work with any type of Qi-enabled smartphone, and you don't have to take the case off — just lay it down and watch as it powers up.

70 A Seat Cushion Filled With Soft Memory Foam 5 STARS UNITED Seat Cushion Pillow Amazon $29 See On Amazon Just lay this seat cushion down on your office chair, and the contoured design will help prevent soreness by keeping your spine properly aligned. It's filled with soft memory foam that molds to the shape of your bottom, and the bottom is covered in non-slip material to stop it from shifting around.

71 These Inflatable Lanterns That Are Powered By The Sun LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lanterns Amazon $25 See On Amazon As seen on Shark Tank, this inflatable lantern provides up to 12 hours of light — no batteries required. The solar panel on the top recharges during the day, though each order also comes with a charging cable you can plug into any USB port. And when you're done using it, simply fold it down flat for your emergency or first aid kid.

72 A Set Of Bags That Let You Take Wine On The Go SENHAI Foldable Wine Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your wine bottles are too bulky or fragile to travel with, these bags will help. They work great if you're simply looking for a lightweight way to transport wine, and each order comes with a collapsible funnel so that the bags are easy to fill.

73 The Sand-Proof Blanket That Can Literally Fit In Your Pocket HZJOYUE Compact Outdoor Blanket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Tired of shaking out your blanket just to have sand go flying everywhere? Not only is this lightweight blanket sand-proof, but it also comes with corner stakes so that you can secure it down. Once you're done relaxing, simply fold it back up into its compact travel pouch.

74 A Pack Of Paper Soap You Can Take With You Calans Paper Soap Sheets (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep one of these paper soap dispensers with you at all times — just in case the next bathroom you use is out of soap. Each dispenser contains 50 sheets of soap (450 in total), and they're even biodegradable so you don't have to worry about their impact on the environment once they're dissolved.