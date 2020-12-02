Deck the halls with sweets and treats because the holiday season has returned. Also back for another season? The Cheesecake Factory’s Peppermint Bark Cheesecake. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s basically a slice of Christmas and that’s really all you need to know.

OK, if you need to know more, buckle up because I’m about to take you on a sugary ride. This seasonal dessert starts with a white chocolate cheesecake (amazing), adds in chunks of chocolate peppermint bark (incredible), and is topped with white chocolate mousse and chopped peppermint (breathtaking). If you’ve ever wondered what a white chocolate peppermint mocha would taste like, this is the dessert you seek.

The Peppermint Bark Cheesecake is available by the slice or as a 10-inch cake if you want to succumb to the inevitable. (The inevitable being a month-long diet of holiday cheesecake.) Pair it with a Peppermint mocha and call it breakfast. Have it with a White Russian like it's a nightcap you can eat. Eat it by the spoonful on your sofa while watching The Princess Switch We Done Did It Again or whatever the sequel is called. Peppermint Bark Cheesecake can even be an entire meal if you work hard and believe in yourself. There is really no wrong way to cheesecake.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is also bringing back their Slice of Joy gift card promotion for the 2020 holiday season. For every $25 in gift cards purchased from now until the end of the year, you’ll receive a Slice of Joy Card, which is redeemable for a complimentary slice of cheesecake. The only caveat is that you’ll need to wait until January 1, 2021 to use it and it’s only good until March 31, 2021.

So, depending on when you go, you may not be able to use that card for a slice of Peppermint Bark Cheesecake. But fear not: There are 30 other cheesecakes to choose from. And, again, there is really no wrong way to cheesecake.