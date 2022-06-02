Finding the right food for my dog was quite the journey. As a puppy, he struggled with symptoms like itchy skin, ear and paw inflammation, and digestive disturbances. It took me some time (and a whole lot of vet visits) to eventually identify the culprit: food allergies. I was surprised to learn that two of the most common food allergens for dogs are chicken and beef — which also happen to be two of the most popular proteins used in kibble and treats. Sure enough, just days after switching my dog to an alternate protein kibble, his symptoms disappeared almost entirely. But finding a kibble he actually enjoyed was another story. I shudder to think back on the money and time I spent testing out various dog foods that didn’t agree with him.

So I was excited to hear about Chippin, a small, female-owned company offering sustainable and affordable dog food made from hypoallergenic, planet-friendly proteins like silver carp, spirulina, and crickets (yes, you read that right!).

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

What’s Special About Chippin?

A lifelong animal lover and environmentalist, Chippin’s CEO and co-founder, Haley Russell — who, alongside co-founder Laura Colagrande, was recently named one of Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30 — had always been conscious about sourcing humane, sustainable ingredients for her food. But providing this same level of quality for her dogs, Wren and Fisher, proved challenging. That’s why she founded Chippin — the name is short for “chip in,” which speaks to the company’s commitment to doing right by Mother Earth.

In addition to being common dog allergens, beef and chicken have been linked to higher carbon emissions. So in an effort to reduce the carbon “pawprint,” Chippin sources alternate superfood proteins that are highly digestible, hypoallergenic, and supportive of dogs’ gut and immune health. The result? High-quality, science-backed nutrition that’s better for your pup and the earth.

Shop Chippin’s Earth- & Belly-Friendly Dog Food

Wild Caught Silver Carp Dog Food

Packed with omega-3s and all 10 essential amino acids, silver carp also happens to be an overpopulated fish — which means that fishing for and consuming it helps restore biodiversity to U.S. waterways and protect the Great Lakes. Chippin’s wild-caught silver carp is combined with a host of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant-rich ingredients like pumpkin, spinach, cranberry, and flaxseed for a delicious and healthy recipe that pups will love.

Cricket Food Topper

Little-known fact: Crickets are a hypoallergenic, highly digestible source of protein for dogs, as well as a prebiotic to support optimal gut health. If the idea of feeding crickets to your pup makes you a little squeamish, not to worry — nothing about Chippin’s Cricket Food Topper actually resembles a cricket, so you can sprinkle it atop your dog’s meal with abandon. Made from four all-natural ingredients — cricket, sweet potato, apple cider vinegar, and pumpkin — this versatile supplement can be enjoyed in a few ways. Try mixing it with water to create a broth, or add a smaller amount of water to make a gut-healthy paste that’s perfect for filling chew toys.

Spirulina Dailies

You’ve likely heard of spirulina, an antioxidant-rich blue-green algae that’s one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet — but did you know it contains anti-allergen properties and a whopping 55% vegan protein? It also acts as a probiotic to support your dog’s microbiome, reducing inflammation and boosting the immune system — and the process of growing it actually removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere rather than emitting it. These yummy, crunchy Spirulina Dailies treats combine the superfood with kale, parsley, carrots, and flaxseeds for an easy way to add potent nutrients to your dog’s diet.

Jerky Variety Pack

Silver carp and cricket take center stage in these jerky-style training treats, which are bursting with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, essential amino acids, and omega-3s for skin and coat support. Each bag saves over 150 gallons of water, to boot.

Shop Chippin’s Eco-Friendly Accessories

Chippin offers more than dog food and treats — check out some of the brand’s stylish, planet-first accessories that both dogs and humans can enjoy.

Unisex T-Shirt

Created in honor of Earth Day 2022, Chippin’s eco-friendly T-shirt is responsibly designed and manufactured, and made from 100% recycled cotton. It’s available in a range of sizes, from XS-XXL, and sports a fun slogan: “Save the Earth, It’s the Only Planet With Dogs.”

Pawsitive Vibes Dog Food Tin

Made with infinitely recyclable aluminum and featuring a cheeky “Pawsitive Vibes” slogan, Chippin’s signature treat tin — which fits a two-pack of Chippin treats — is a great way to keep your pup’s snacks organized and fresh.

Chippin Gift Card

Delivered by email and available in a range of prices ($25, $50, $100, or $250), this gift card is an easy, thoughtful way to share Chippin’s high-quality, planet-friendly offerings with your dog-loving friends and family, while allowing them to make their own selections.