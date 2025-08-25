The best vacations feel like stumbling into a home away from home. These destinations inspire you to roam beyond tourist traps in search of even better spots beloved by locals, and leave you searching for real estate on the flight back. They brim with one-of-a-kind character and are packed with with plenty to do: world-class food scenes, charming downtowns, outdoor adventures, scenic beaches, and beyond.

This list is full of cities and towns that will wriggle their way into your heart. Here, in no particular order, are our favorite places, complete with testimonials and hotel recs to get you started.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver really has it all: mountains, clubs, canals, jaw-dropping hikes, a century-old Chinatown, and the best sushi you’ll find outside Japan. It’s an international destination with a one-of-a-kind vibe— a Canadian coastal oasis tucked away in one of the world’s most stunning mountainous regions.

Asheville, North Carolina

Nearly one year ago, a hurricane-borne flood devastated Asheville and the surrounding area. The destruction was jarring and effectively shut down this idyllic mountain town, the kind of magical spot where even far-flung visitors feel close to home. Fortunately, it’s making a healthy comeback. Restaurants are up and running, the arts scene is thriving, and its hectic festival schedule is full once again. Don’t miss the incredible outdoor offerings, from white water rafting to zip lines and more.

Galle, Sri Lanka

This summer I traveled the south coast of Sri Lanka and was completely taken by the town of Galle. Between the sleepy, surf town energy, the artisan tea shops, and the incredibly fresh seafood, it was the highlight of my trip. We stayed at the Ahu Bay hotel, about an hour drive from town but conveniently located on the beach. - Samantha Leach, Bustle Associate Director, Special Projects.

Nashville, Tennessee

Yes, Nashville has become a beacon for bachelorette parties. But why save a honky tonk whirlwind solely for pre-wedding fun? This city, home to the Grand Ole Opry, is a country music lover’s dream. And as the local bars prove, line-dancing and whiskey are an unbeatable combo.

Montréal, Québec, Canada

Montréal may be close to home, but it feels a world away. The French-speaking city is brimming with culture, greenery, and great food — including, in my humble opinion, the best bagels on the face of the earth. (Yes, I’ve had New York bagels; I’ve lived in NYC for well over a decade, don’t at me.) It does get pretty cold in the winter, though, so definitely book a trip in warmer months. - Chloe Joe, features editor

Brisbane, Australia

Move over, Sydney and Melbourne, Brisbane is the hottest place to be down under. The burgeoning restaurant scene, cafe culture, and nightlife are all competing with Australia’s bigger — and pricier — cities.

Finger Lakes Wine Country, New York

Vino lovers, this one’s for you: Several years ago, my now-husband and I picked this destination for a midweek summertime getaway. We have since done three trips up there, having stayed both on Cayuga Lake (at the Inns of Aurora) and near the smaller, lesser-known Keuka Lake (at the Laurentide Inn). Keuka Lake, however, offers a geographical advantage in that you can easily tour plenty of wineries, and you’re only a stone’s throw from the larger Seneca Lake and its array of vineyards and restaurants. The wines have come a long way from the overly sweet Riesling and ice wine the region used to be known for, and the seven-mile Keuka Lake Outlet Trail is also wonderful for biking and running (and, in my case, marathon training one year). - Christina Amoroso, Bustle Editorial Director

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

It wasn’t all that long ago that Pittsburgh was a town you visited for hot pierogies, cold beer, and dominant sports teams (full stop). Now the fastest growing city in Pennsylvania with a median age in the lower 30s, Pittsburgh has a vibrant restaurant and nightlife, a booming art scene, and a compact downtown that is both walkable and scenic, thanks to over 446 bridges spanning the Monongehela, Allegheny, and Ohio rivers that encompass the city.

Reykjavík, Iceland

For otherworldly sightseeing, go to Reykjavík. It's got volcanoes, geothermal waters, black sand beaches, geysers, glaciers, waterfalls, and lush hiking spots (each of which is a relatively short drive out of the city). In the capital, there's great food and shopping — don't forget to try their traditional hot dog — as well as lively cocktail bars and lounges. While there's so much to do year-round, I highly recommend a winter visit so you can experience the awe-inspiring landscape in all its icy glory. - Rachel Lapidos, senior wellness & beauty editor

Austin, Texas

Austin isn’t what it used to be. As one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in America over the past five years, how could it be? On one hand, high rises are going up left and right, Silicon Valley is flooding into the newly-dubbed Silicon Hills, and events like SXSW are gatekeeping like never before. But true to the city’s slogan, the citizens are still keeping it weird. The naturally-made Barton Springs Pool, the bridge full of bats (aka Congress Avenue Bridge), the laidback Tex-Mex restaurants, and the famous music scene on Sixth Street haven’t lost a step. This southern gem can still surprise and delight residents and tourists alike.

Prague, Czech Republic

Let the masses fight for a view of the Mona Lisa in the Louvre, or shuffle down the crowded streets of Amsterdam: Real ones know much of the best sight-seeing in Europe lies farther east. Prague is nothing short of magical, from its rich history to its thriving cultural scene. The food’s good, too — and the local beer’s definitely worth a try. - Chloe Joe, Bustle Features Editor

Greenville, South Carolina

The denizens of Greenville, SC — less than two hours south of Asheville — seem hellbent on making this the region’s tourist destination. Success! This walk, bike, and hike-friendly town is brimming with high-end spas and boutique hotels, top-notch restaurants and bars, and yet it retains a small-town charm that’s hard to resist. Don’t miss the tree-lined downtown and the waterfall at Falls Park on the Reedy.

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Cannon Beach is stunningly beautiful — perfect if you want to feel like you traveled far away, all without having to use your passport. It's a small surf town with shops and hotels, but the main draw is the view of Haystack Rock. It's also a short drive from great hiking spots that have a rainy Twilight vibe. - Carolyn Steber, staff writer

Beverly Hills, California

Seeing all of Los Angeles, the second biggest city in the U.S., on a single vacation is impossible — and unwise. Might we suggest taking advantage of its storied hotel scene and hunkering down in Beverly Hills for lounging, dining, and living it up like a star? The Beverly Hills Hotel is the place to stay to mingle with celebrities, put some old-school Hollywood architecture over your head, admire the iconic banana-leaf wallpaper, and savor in the historical weight? (Elizabeth Taylor had six honeymoons here!)

New Orleans, Louisiana

I checked out the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans a couple years ago, not too long after it opened in 2021 along the Mississippi River. Miss River, which serves up elevated Southern cuisine, and Chemin à la Mer, the hotel’s steakhouse and oyster bar, are two culinary highlights, and my husband and I often found ourselves sipping an after-dinner glass of rosé at the sleek lobby bar whose showpiece was a custom chandelier featuring 15,000 crystals. If you’re seeking a respite from the jazz clubs, beignets, and Bourbon Street revelry, book yourself into the spa for an hourlong massage, or hang by the crescent-shaped infinity pool. - Christina Amoroso, editorial director

Chattanooga, Tennessee

All due respect to Knoxville, Roanoke, and even Pittsburgh, but Chattanooga is the most happening Appalachian town in America. We said what we said. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, hosted on a farm just an hour from Chattanooga, helped put it on the map, but this year it proved its singular allure by becoming the nation’s first “National Park City,” an official designation that honors its community-driven effort to preserve and celebrate the culture of the Tennessee River Valley. It’s a worthy stop for a long weekend, even if only as a post-festival detox.

Tokyo, Japan

Year-round, Tokyo is a blast: think New York’s hustle and bustle plus cutting-edge culture and ancient history. There's so much to explore in each of the city's neighborhoods, from magnificent Buddhist temples to anime-inspired districts. It's also home to the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, so there's plenty of delicious food to enjoy. - Gabrielle Bondi, Bustle Entertainment Editor

Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

The Poconos get a bad wrap — likely because the skiing is less than stellar or maybe because It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia likes to throw shade on this Pennsylvania vacation spot. If you suffer from Poconos malaise, Jim Thorpe is your antidote. This tiny town became a financial center in the early 19th century for a hot minute (one of the nation’s wealthiest, thanks to Asa Packer and fellow coal barons), lost the businesses but kept the architecture, drew in musicians and hippies in the ‘70s, and more recently starting to draw crowds looking for a weekend getaway with loads of character.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto is a surprisingly short drive from New York, making it a perfect road trip destination. You can stop by Niagara Falls on the way, find a quaint Airbnb to stay in downtown, and peruse what’s known as “The City of Neighborhoods” thanks to its distinct areas representing cultures from around the globe. It has a great comedy (the famous Second City) and a buzzy nightlife scene, but also plenty of cute things to do during the day. Think coffee shops, indie bookstores, thrift shops, and picnics by Lake Ontario. - Carolyn Steber, staff writer

Juneau, Alaska

Alaska is a rough place to live: There’s a winter in the dark (and summer without night); cold, wet weather year-round; and an abundance of grizzly bears is enough to keep the faint of heart away. But the natural splendor will stick with you forever. It’s not just a basecamp for some of the greatest adventures in North America (from heli-skiing to pack-rafting, ice-climbing to fly-fishing) — it’s also a place that celebrates beautiful scenery, hard-scrabble attitudes, and having a well-earned good time.

Mendoza Wine Country, Argentina

It’s been more than eight years since I took an epic trip to Buenos Aires and Mendoza wine country, and the Casa de Uco Vineyards & Wine Resort made it such a memorable place. Situated at the foot of the Andes mountains, the vineyard resort will fully immerse you in food and wine culture via cooking classes, where I tried my hand at making empanadas; a vineyard tour and tasting; a typical Argentine asado (barbecue) among the grapevines; and a lot more. The luxe rooms offer sweeping views of the Uco Valley and Andes mountains, tricking you into feeling totally removed from the rest of the world. -Christina Amoroso, editorial director

Portland, Maine

At 68,000 people, Portland is Maine’s biggest city. It combines New England charm with a cool, laidback energy, and it’s one of the hottest food scenes in the country. Grab lobster rolls in view of twin historic lighthouses (Lobster Shack at Two Lights), explore the ever-growing number of local breweries, and hit up Bubba’s Sulky Lounge — the state’s only club, where light-up dance floors are lined with creepy antiques and vintage lunchboxes. Just don’t ask Mainers about Massachusetts. - Hannah Orenstein, deputy lifestyle & wellness editor

Paris, France

Sure, hit up the Eiffel Tower (best seen from Place du Trocadéro) and the Louvre. The saucy Moulin Rouge is well worth the splurge, and you’ll never forget a day trip to Versailles. But the city is best enjoyed Parisian-style: Park yourself outside a bistro, keep the baguettes and wine coming, and relax. Wander the Butte-aux-Cailles neighborhood for street art, dip into the Diagon Alley-esque Abbey Bookshop, and tour the unusual Musée de la Chasse. - Hannah Orenstein, deputy lifestyle & wellness editor

Luca, Italy

This small town in Tuscany is less than hour from Florence by train and has almost everything you can get in that city without the massive crowds. Whether you want to take a breezy bike ride atop historic walls or spend a day shopping and eating your way to heaven, it's an ideal destination for a low-key time. Also, during the summer (peak season), Lucca hosts a concert series, featuring a mix of artists, including big names like J.Lo. - Gabrielle Bondi, entertainment editor

Miami, Florida

“Miami curse” who? Sure, you’ve heard about — or experienced — the mismatched expectations and club-cover woes that can test friend groups who visit the 305. Maybe the antidote lies in expanding your idea of what a vacation here can really be — something millions of visitors are surely discovering as the city experiences a record-setting tourism boom. Yes, nightlife abounds! But so do stunning nature trails and nearby National Parks, immersive Old Florida history, and all the Caribbean and Latin American food you’ll be dreaming about well after your stay. -Grace Wehniainen, Bustle Entertainment writer

Vienna, Austria

From the glory of St. Stephen’s Cathedral to Schönbrunn Palace, Austria’s capital is full of towering beauty that is bound to give you a crick in your neck. Avoid this by taking a break from walking through the labyrinthine city and settling down to dine. The burgeoning restaurant scene and craft cocktail bars are calling — or, if you’re feeling more traditional, you can always happily settle for a pretzel and Vienna lager.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

This cosmopolitan city — an ideal blend of South American culture and European flair — has something for practically every vacationer, from the arts and sleek shopping districts to fascinating history and, of course, plenty of tango and steakhouses. Whether you’re walking around the Recoleta or Palermo Soho, every corner will reveal a fascinating find. What still stands out eight years after my trip here, however, is strolling around the regal El Ateneo Splendid, a bookstore in a grand theater, followed by eating empanadas alongside the locals at La Cocina nearby. - Christina Amoroso, editorial director

Santa Cruz, California

Due south of San Jose, up and over the mountains along the Pacific lies Santa Cruz, the quaint town that has (in part) kept Silicon Valley development at bay and remained, well, quirky. Whether you’re there to stroll the beach, hop aboard a pelagic bird tour, or go on a next-level bike tour (factory demo tour, anyone?) — be sure to carve out time for the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, California’s answer to Coney Island.

Missoula, Montana

It’s been 33 years since a 29-year-old Brad Pitt — standing in a river, hypnotically casting his fly — helped put Missoula, Montana on a map with A River Runs Through It. The allure of its rivers and big skies is still drawing (and rewarding) anyone who makes it out into this wilderness wonderland. While an excellent jumping off point for Flathead Lake and Glacier National Park (both a few hours north of town) Missoula itself deserves your time. There are hiking trails galore, including one up to the bulbous Mount Jumbo that looms over town, and the rivers call even novices to try their hand at fly fishing. Food is no after-thought; you can find scores of options for anything from a hearty burger to a five-course meal with wine pairings.

North Fork Wine Country, New York

As a native Long Islander, I’ll always have a soft spot for this corner of the world, dotted with dozens of wineries, farmstands bursting with fresh produce, and restaurants serving up inventive local cuisine. While it’s entered the radars of the bachelorette and moneyed sets in recent years, it’s still less expensive — and less snooty — than its Hamptons neighbors to the south, and still retains much of its natural beauty. After a long day touring vineyards (Croteaux, a rosé-focused winery, and Kontokosta, with its views of Long Island Sound, are two of my favorites), I love heading to dinner at Noah’s or the Frisky Oyster in downtown Greenport, and popping by Orient Beach State Park the next morning to stretch my legs before the long drive back to the city — and reality. - Christina Amoroso, editorial director

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

If taking one massive, leisurely stroll sound like the backbone of a great vacation, Amsterdam is your place. Famously one of the most walkable — and bike-friendly — cities in the world, this is a place meant to be taken in by foot. Whether you choose to go deep on art (Rijksmuseum to Van Gogh, Ann Frank to the Royal Palace), sample in the food and drink, or simply walk along the canals and take in the flowers, you can’t lose.

Mexico City, Mexico

Tourism is at a record high here, and it's easy to see why. The city is bursting with history, art, and plenty of parks. The most mouth-watering food isn't at fussy restaurants, but tacos from street trucks. Don't miss a one-of-a-kind Lucha Libre wrestling match. -Hannah Orenstein, Deputy Lifestyle Editor

Brooklyn, NY

Next time you’re visiting NYC, make Brooklyn your home base. Not only do you get the best views of the city — the towering downtown of Manhattan from Brooklyn Bridge Park is it — but you can more easily dive into carousels and ferry rides, parks and river views. Sure, you might want to jump into Manhattan for a show, but at the end of the night you get to leave the tourist crowds and bright lights behind, ending the night in a cooler, slightly less chaotic borough just a few subway stops away.

Positano, Italy

To best stretch your dollar in Italy, head to the Amalfi Coast. There are plenty of reasonably-priced Airbnbs with local Italian charm and beautiful views. The shopping scene also has plenty of low and high end options, and can you take a look at that beach? Sì. -Megan LaCreta, editorial associate

Albuquerque, New Mexico

New Mexico’s largest city is so brimming with history, culture, and things to do, a long weekend will hardly do it justice. For first-timers, we recommend getting above it all with a signature air balloon tour. From there, this is an adventurer’s paradise, with biking, hiking, fishing, climbing, and paddling all on tap. The diversity of culture and food is what really makes this such a vibrant hub. Don’t leave without having a breakfast burrito, red chile enchilada, and piñon candy; visiting the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center; and finding some traditional Pueblo jewelry — a little souvenir to remember this one-of-a-kind city.

Sarasota, Florida

Florida’s east coast gets a lot of attention, but people are finally waking up to the natural beauty of the Suncoast and its picture-perfect sunsets over the Gulf. Sarasota offers a little bit for everyone, from white sandy beaches (my husband and I love to pick up sandwiches and watch the sun set over Longboat Key) to an array of arts and cultural options (the opera and the Ringling Museum are two highlights not to miss). You’ll also find a variety of restaurants and a bustling nightlife downtown, including the rooftop bar at Sage — where, for this New Yorker, listening to live music on a warm evening in the middle of February will never not feel like a novelty. - Christina Amoroso, editorial director

Block Island, Rhode Island

More affordable than Nantucket and less scene-y than the Hamptons, this island town is a true gem. If you stay in the charming downtown area, you're walking distance from the beach, plenty of waterfront restaurants, and rows of beachy boutiques. Think New England without the stuffiness. - Hannah Orenstein, Bustle Deputy Lifestyle Editor

Saratoga Spring, NY

Horse races and a quaint downtown make Saratoga a fun destination for a weekend trip. Whether you like small bagel shops or higher-end dinner spots, you can pack your itinerary with just about everything. The main stretch is very walkable, making it easy to simply stroll around, pop into shops, and see what you might find. -Alexis Morillo, Bustle Lifestyle Editor

Copenhagen, Denmark

Think of a visit to Copenhagen as a practice run for becoming an expat. The world’s most livable city — according to the EIU — is also one that welcomes tourists. Start at the Museum of Happiness for an appriopriate introduction to what makes this city tick, then jump on a bike and explore the greenspaces, the cafes, and Tivoli Gardens, an amusement park unlike any you’ve experienced.

Stowe, VT

Stowe’s downtown area is as cute as they come — like if Halloweentown came to life — and local attractions include breweries, hikes, and skiing available. Aim for prime leaf-peeping in the fall or skiing weather in the winter. - Alexis Morillo, lifestyle editor