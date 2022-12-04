65 Clever Gifts For Men That Are 10x Better Than What You Usually Give

Made of BPA-free silicone, this reusable water bottle can be completely folded down into a shape that’s most convenient to carry, whether that’s when you want as little weight on you as possible during a hike or when you want to get your own bottle through TSA. And since its material is so flexible, it can also be placed in the freezer for ice cold water. The grip-sleeve makes it easy to hold no matter what steep mountain you may be climbing, and the protective spout cover stops any liquid from leaking and debris from getting in.