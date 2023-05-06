75 Clever Gifts For Women On Amazon Prime That Have A Cult Following

Gift-giving is simultaneously one of the most rewarding and stressful parts of any relationship. Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary or want to show a beloved family member how much you care, you should never have to come up with the perfect present alone.

Luckily, this list of clever gifts for women will help — especially since so many of the products here have a cult following. Say goodbye to your average bouquet of flowers or box of chocolates and hello to relaxing weighted blankets and soft silk pillowcases.

1 A Queen-Sized Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Warm Hug Waowoo Weighted Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give the gift of relaxation with this queen-size weighted blanket, which feels like a warm hug. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or just need a little extra peace in your nightly routine, you’ll love its temperature-controlled microfiber fabric and its durable stitching, which means it'll last over time. It's made with small glass beads that are evenly distributed throughout the blanket to give it a soft feeling that’ll give you the rest you deserve.

2 This Bamboo Bath Tray That Makes Your Tub Feel Like A Spa Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $35 See On Amazon You can bring the spa to your bathroom with this bamboo bath tray, which is specifically designed for maximum relaxation. You’ll love its shelves and compartments, which you can use to prop up books, tablets, and beverages, and it's expandable to fit your tub, so it's a good one-size-fits-all choice. Its high-quality bamboo is durable and water-resistant, and when you want to clean it, all you have to do is wipe it down with a damp cloth.

3 This Clean-Burning Candle With A Wood Wick & A Delicious Scent Benevolence Lemongrass & Basil Scented Candles Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you live in a beach house, an apartment, or anything in between, you’ll love this clean burning candle with a wood wick. It's made of 100% natural soy wax and available in a number of delicious scents, from lemongrass basil to wild lavender. Its stunning design looks fantastic in your living room or on your nightstand. It also boasts a 35-hour burn time, so it'll perfume your space for weeks and months to come.

4 This Granite Mortar & Pestle With A 4-Cup Capacity For Heavy Duty Grinding HiCoup Mortar and Pestle Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon Whether you’re crushing a clove of garlic or whipping up a classic guacamole, you’ll love cooking with this granite mortar and pestle. Its four cup capacity means you’ll be able to prepare snacks and meals for parties, family dinners, and events of all kinds. Since it's made of high quality granite, it'll last for years to come, and its non-absorbent surface means no unwanted odors or flavors will stick around.

5 A Sweet Gift Set With All The Spa Essentials, From Body Butter To Bath Bombs Sodilly Relaxing Spa Gift Box Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re having trouble choosing between presents, try this sweet gift set; it’s got all the spa essentials. You’ll love the new personalized tumbler, bath bomb, body butter, and bars of handmade soap, all of which can help take a load off after a long day. Each box is full of delicious scents, so whether you prefer fruity, floral, or anything in between, you’ll receive something you’ll absolutely love (Exhibit A: oatmeal honey soap).

6 This Sleek Salt & Pepper Grinder Set Made Of Premium Acacia Wood UppWell Wooden Salt & Pepper Mill Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only is this sleek salt and pepper grinder set a chic choice that looks amazing in every kitchen, but it’s made of premium acacia wood, which grows fast and can be harvested sustainably. They're made and packaged without plastic and come in a fully recyclable box, so you can feel good about your eco-friendly gift-giving skills. You can refill them whenever they need by unscrewing the top and using the included wooden spoon; you can twist left for coarser spices and right for finer.

7 This Stainless Steel Wine Set With 2 Tumblers & A Vacuum-Insulated Bottle FineDine Wine Chiller Gift Set Amazon See On Amazon Amateur and expert sommeliers alike will love this stainless steel wine set, which comes with two tumblers and a vacuum-insulated wine bottle for high-quality temperature maintenance. Each container is fully shatterproof, so you can take it to bars and barbecues alike without fear of breakage by unruly guests or family members. The BPA-free lids on the tumblers help ensure insulation, and they’re totally spill-proof, so they’re an especially great choice for outdoor events.

8 A Ceramic Pizza Stone That Heats Up Fast For Restaurant-Quality Pies At Home Heritage Square Pizza Stone Amazon $36 See On Amazon This ceramic pizza stone will get the whole family excited about cooking dinner together. It's made of glazed cordierite, which is durable, scratch resistant, and easy to clean when you’re finished cooking. Plus, its nonstick glaze prevents grease stains and burns. When you preheat it in the oven before cooking, your pizza will start cooking the second it touches the stone for crispy and delicious results every time.

9 This 2-In-1 Kettle & Teapot That Heats & Brews Up To 6 Cups At Once Teabloom Kyoto 2-in-1 Tea Kettle / Tea Maker Amazon $23 See On Amazon Tea connoisseurs will absolutely adore this two-in-one kettle and teapot, which heats and brews up to six cups at once, streamlining the process. It's made with pure borosilicate glass, which keeps tea tasting pure and delicious, and its stainless steel infuser stays rust and corrosion-free, even over long periods of time. You can use it to boil water over any gas or electric stovetop for a safe brewing process that'll make you the star of the tea party.

10 These Hand-Blown Wine Glasses Made Of Premium Crystal Hand Blown Red Wine Glasses Amazon $45 See On Amazon Not only are these hand-blown wine glasses elegantly designed to elevate someone’s space, but they’re made of premium crystal glass, which is durable and 100% lead-free. Each glass has a wide rim that's been carefully cut to perfect your pour every time, which enhances the flavor of your favorite beverages. Reviewers compared them to significantly more expensive glasses and found that their quality was just as high at a fraction of the cost.

11 A Colorful Essential Oil Diffuser With A Built-In Timer For Convenience Everlasting Comfort Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $36 See On Amazon The gorgeous lights on this colorful essential oil diffuser are just one of the many attributes that make it an amazing gift. For instance, it runs silently for up to 13 hours without disturbing work days or restful nights, and its built-in timer shuts it off whenever you’re satisfied with the scent. You won't have to worry about safety, either, since it shuts off automatically once its water tank is empty. It’s also fully BPA-free.

12 This Soft Silk Pillowcase That Protects Curly Hair & Sensitive Skin At Night Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase Amazon $18 See On Amazon Beauty influencers and hair gurus know that a soft silk pillowcase like this one can make the difference between bedhead and a gorgeous mane in the morning. Kitsch's luxurious pillowcases will keep you cool and comfortable all night long, and their high-quality fabric helps prevent tangles and breakage while you sleep, so you’ll wake up with hair that looks and feels healthy. Satin retains moisture, so it's also a gentler choice for sensitive and acne-prone skin alike.

13 This Handheld Milk Frother For Barista-Level Beverages At Home MatchaDNA Handheld Frother Amazon $8 See On Amazon Instead of dropping five dollars on a delicious but bougie latte, you can use this handheld milk frother to concoct the drinks of your dreams from the comfort of your kitchen. Whether you prefer coffee, matcha, or hot cocoa, it'll whip up delicious drinks in a matter of seconds; all you have to do is switch it on and off with the convenient side button. Its durable stainless steel rod will last even longer than your whipped coffee obsession.

14 This Reversible Blanket Made Of Cozy Sherpa Fleece For A Luxurious Night Of Sleep Everlasting Comfort Plush Sherpa Fleece Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Homebodies will love this reversible blanket, whether you’re curled up on the couch with a good book or tucked into bed. Its reversible design lets you customize that cozy feeling, whether you prefer luxurious Sherpa fabric or a fleece that's finer but just as soft; either way, it’ll keep you warm without overheating, so it’s a great choice for any season. It's hypoallergenic, won't shed or pill, and is machine-washable and dryer-safe, in case you needed extra reasons to scoop it up.

15 These Stackable Porcelain Dinner Plates For A Pop Of High-Quality Color Annovero Dinner Plates (Set of 6) Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re bored with your kitchenware, you’ll adore these stackable porcelain dinner plates for their fun colors and patterns, not to mention their high-quality construction. Each one is totally safe for daily use since they’re lead and cadmium free and won't absorb food-related odors or bacteria. They're also microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe, which makes them versatile and easy to clean, and their stackable design conserves valuable cabinet space.

16 This Nonslip Silicone Utensil Rest That's Adorably Shaped Like A Crab OTOTO Aqua the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re always running out of counter space while you cook, you might like this nonslip silicone utensil rest; not only is it heat-resistant and BPA-free, but it’s shaped like a crab that’s adorably and victoriously helping by holding up your spoons and spatulas. You can also use it to release steam from pots that bubble and boil. Plus, everyone knows that cooking is significantly better when you have fun little gadgets around to boost morale.

17 This Bamboo Charcuterie Board That's Big Enough For Everyone At The Party Signature Living Large Bamboo Cheese Board Charcuterie Board Amazon $23 See On Amazon This bamboo charcuterie board isn’t just for butter, cheese, and crackers; it’s large enough (16 inches by 10 inches by 1.2 inches) to accommodate the culinary designs of your dreams. Made with eco-friendly bamboo, it's easy to clean with a damp cloth and resists water, mold, and mildew. Its side trays help with separating ingredients and crafting beautiful displays, and its two handles make it easy to carry into any room of the house.

18 These Compact Leatherette Notebooks With Ribbon Bookmarks & Perforated Pages Papercode Luxury Lined Journal Notebooks Amazon $13.99 See On Amazon If not for yourself, these compact leatherette notebooks are perfect for literature lovers, so they’ll have somewhere to notate their thoughts and musings while on the go. When you buy, you'll receive two notebooks with 130 pages each (perforated, so you can tear and save your favorites) and ribbon bookmarks to hold your place. Their compact design makes them excellent travel companions that fit beautifully in any purse or backpack.

19 These Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Made With Sweet-Smelling Essential Oils Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy (Pack of 6) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With these aromatherapy shower steamers, stressful days will melt away in a matter of moments. You’ll receive six scented steamers ranging from calming lavender to sharp peppermint, each of which has a unique benefit based on traditional aromatherapy, thanks to their essential oil ingredients. Oh, and they're vegan and cruelty-free, so animal lovers will feel good about giving them a try.

20 An Adhesive Cell Phone Wallet That Keeps Cash & Cards Close At Hand Gear Beast Cell Phone Wallet Amazon $13 See On Amazon This adhesive cell phone wallet is a convenient choice for anyone who’s always on the go since it keeps cards and cash close at hand. It's slim enough to fit into your pocket, even if it's completely full, and it's compatible with most phones, whether or not you already have a phone case. Its compact design won't get in the way of buttons, cameras, or ports, and it's an especially great choice for travelers who'd like to lighten their loads.

21 This 10-Piece Essential Oil Set That Comes With Its Own Travel Bag Laguna Moon Essential Oils Set (10-Piece) Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Aromatherapy can be a powerful tool for healing, and this 10 piece essential oil set is perfect for a practice you can take on the go. The set includes deliciously scented oils like lavender, peppermint, and chamomile that can help keep you calm and boost your mood anytime. Each oil is steam-distilled, which means its scent lasts up to four times longer than many of its solvent-extracted competitors, and they're well-suited for humidifiers and diffusers of all kinds.

22 This Pillar Candle Holder That Makes A Stunning Centerpiece In Any Room Melt Candle Company Candles Pillar Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon With its chic matte black finish and its slightly asymmetrical design, this pillar candle holder is the stunning centerpiece you didn't know you needed. Its standard sizing should fit pillar candles of most sizes, and you can fill its tray with shells, stones, or anything that suits your decorative tastes. Even during hectic dinner parties, you won't have to worry about safety, since it also works in conjunction with flameless candles and its strong steel base keeps it firmly in place.

23 This Popular Gel Face Mask That Can Be Used Hot Or Cold Perfecore Face Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon You’ll run out of disposable sheet masks before you can say “spa day;” gift this refreshing gel face mask instead. It works well with all skin types, from oily to dry and everything in between, and it helps with everything from morning puffiness to headaches and jaw pain. You can either pop it in the microwave for a burst of warmth or in the freezer for a cold compress that feels amazing, and you’ll be able to reuse it again and again.

24 This Parrot Shaped Corkscrew & Bottle Opener That Couldn’t Be Easier To Use OTOTO Pinot Parrot Wine Bottle Opener Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you gift this parrot-shaped corkscrew and bottle opener, you won’t have to rummage frantically through kitchen drawers to find it, thanks to its immediately recognizable design. Its patented design is incredibly easy to use; simply push down on its brightly colored wings, and wine bottles will pop open without the hassle. Plus, it's made from BPA-free silicone and stainless steel, so you know it's durable and built to last.

25 These Bluetooth Sleep Headphones With 10 Hours Of Play Time Per Charge Topoint Wireless Sleep Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon With these Bluetooth sleep headphones, you can play your favorite songs and podcasts for up to 10 hours on a two-hour charge. Their cotton/polyester blend fabric is super soft for a restful night's sleep, and their elastic design is adjustable for your comfort. You can even use them to take phone calls since they have a built-in microphone with clear sound quality and a stable connection.

26 These Comfy Socks With Silicone Grips That Prevent Slipping & Sliding Luther Pike Seattle Slipper Socks Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether your floors are hardwood, carpeted, or linoleum, the silicone grips on these comfy slipper socks prevent slips and slides. You’ll love their elastic polyester/nylon fabric blend, which you can wash and wear over and over, and their warm fleece lining for maximum coziness. They'll fit up to a size 10, and come in 11 different colors and patterns.

27 This Backlit Makeup Mirror With Magnifying Panels For Precise Application Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon Beauty gurus will love this backlit makeup mirror for its magnifying panels, which help you apply your favorite products with precision every time. Its panels feature different levels of magnification, so you’ll be able to see your cosmetic work without strain or discomfort. It's extremely lightweight and portable, so you can bring it on the go; all you have to do is power it with AAA batteries or plug it into any USB port.

28 A Rotating Makeup Organizer With 7 Adjustable Layers For All Of Your Essentials MISERWE Makeup Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon This rotating makeup organizer is a great gift for anyone with an ever-growing makeup and skin care collection. Its clear design means you’ll be able to find what you need at a moment’s notice, and it rotates all the way around for ease and accessibility. Its stable nonslip base keeps it firmly in place, so you can sort through its seven adjustable layers for your favorite products without it tipping over.

29 This Machine Washable Bath Pillow With Suction Cups To Keep It In Place Bath Pillows for Tub Neck and Back Support Amazon $35 See On Amazon Turn bath time into a spa experience worthy of a five-star resort with this machine-washable bath pillow. Its six large suction cups stick to the surface of the tub to keep it securely in place, and when you’re finished, you can easily remove it without leaving behind any damage. Its breathable mesh material is super soft on the skin, and it's machine washable, so the scents of your bath bombs won't linger for too long.

30 An Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner With 3 Adjustable Speeds For Better Beauty Hygiene Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $34 See On Amazon This electric makeup brush cleaner is the gift you didn’t know you needed until now. Each set includes a brush spinner and bowl, a charging stand and cable, and 150 milliliters of cleaning solution, not to mention eight brush collars to accommodate your collection. Its three adjustable speeds ensure you’ll get rid of all the stubborn residue in your brushes, from eyeshadow to foundation and everything in between.

31 A Personalized Plot Of Land That You Can Actually Visit happylandgifts® Real Piece of Land - Spain Amazon $40 See On Amazon Okay, so maybe your makeup collection is more than complete and your kitchen cabinets runneth over — how about a personalized plot of land in Spain? Each gift set includes a custom brochure with photos and information, a map, GPS information, and of course, a deed to sign with an individual code. The best part? It corresponds to an actual plot of land that you and your giftee can visit together — airfare not included.

32 This Portable Bluetooth Speaker That's Rugged & Waterproof For Outdoor Adventures INSMY Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $36 See On Amazon Whether you’re embarking on an exciting hike or throwing the pool party of the summer, this portable Bluetooth speaker will take your listening experience to the next level. Its diminutive size belies its rich, full sound, and its powerful battery lasts up to 24 hours at a time with just one charge. The best part? You can bring the music to the pool or ocean because it can be fully submerged for up to 30 minutes — and, it also floats.

33 This Adorable Tote Bag With A Hidden Spout For Beverages At The Beach PortoVino Beach Wine Tote Amazon $45 See On Amazon With this adorable tote bag, you won’t have to lug around enormous bottles or bulky coolers, since its hidden drink compartment holds up to a liter and a half of any beverage. It's lined with two side pockets that help increase its storage capacity, and you can use it with or without the drink pouch depending on your plans. Wine drinkers and teetotalers alike will love it since it's insulated to keep drinks hot or cold.

34 A 5-Piece Makeup Set That Includes Soft Brushes & A Sponge Applicator Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with Sponge Blender (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This five-piece makeup set covers your whole makeup routine since it includes four soft brushes and a sponge applicator for products of all kinds. The brushes are made with densely packed bristles, which make for a full-coverage application that looks amazing. The sponge has a three-point precision design for evenly blended makeup every time. The best part? Each piece in the set is cruelty-free, latex-free, and vegan, so animal lovers will feel good about their new favorite products.

35 These Cute House Slippers Made With Super Soft Memory Foam HALLUCI Velvet Memory Foam House Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cute house slippers will take your WFH game to the next level. They’re made with super soft memory foam, so they’ll support your feet while you walk, and their chic velvet uppers evoke an Old Hollywood vintage vibe. They're practical, too, since their nonslip rubber soles are waterproof, so you’re much less likely to slip or slide; they’re also quiet, so you can slip out for a look at the stars or a midnight snack without waking anyone else up.

36 This Monochrome Ceramic Cookware Set With A Safe Nonstick Coating GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware (16 Pieces) Amazon $119 See On Amazon This monochrome ceramic cookware set is gorgeous, but that’s not all — its safe nonstick coating keeps food from getting stuck without lead or cadmium. You’ll receive 16 durable pieces of cookware that include saucepans, frying pans, and even an adorable mini egg pan that's also perfectly sized for burgers and their veggie counterparts. Each piece is made with recycled aluminum and a reinforced base that holds it securely in place.

37 This 3-Pack Of Adult Coloring Books For Serious Relaxation Adult Coloring Books (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This three-pack of adult coloring books gives you a fun creative outlet that happens to seriously relieve stress. With each pack, you’ll receive over 120 images that include animals, mandalas, and nature scenes that are perfect for experts and beginners alike. Plus, they're made with thick paper that prevents ink from bleeding, even if you use markers or gel pens.

38 A Bamboo Book Stand With 5 Adjustable Angles For Voracious Readers Pipishell Bamboo Book Stand With 5 Adjustable Heights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Literary enthusiasts will adore this bamboo book stand, which features five adjustable angles that help reduce neck and back pain while you turn the pages. Its heavy-duty front tray is sturdy enough to hold books and tablets of all sizes; its metal clip accommodates up to 1500 pages at once. It's especially convenient for pages you’d rather read hands-free, from cookbooks to sheet music.

39 This Extra-Large Cotton Rope Basket That's Perfect For Blankets & Clothes EVERLOVE Creations Woven Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can use this extra-large cotton rope basket to store crafts, clothes, blankets, and anything else your heart desires. It's made of 100% cotton, so it's plastic-free for those who prefer eco-friendly storage, and it's collapsible when empty to maximize space. Its flexible handles make it easy to carry from room to room, and it's machine washable in case of spills or stains; it'll retain its shape and color over time for long-term use.

40 This Moisturizing Massage Candle With A Relaxing Lavender Scent Victoria's Lavender Moisturizing Massage Candle Amazon $20 See On Amazon This moisturizing massage candle is a functional pick that'll brighten your day just as much as it'll brighten up the room. Each eight-ounce candle is made in small batches with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil, and vitamin E, so it's clean burning, and safe on the skin. You can simply light one and rub the wax into your skin for a soothing massage; each candle has a 40-hour burn time for maximum relaxation.

41 These Fierce Vintage Sunglasses That Protect Her Eyes From Harmful UV Rays FEISEDY Polarized Vintage Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only do these fierce vintage sunglasses look amazing, but they provide serious protection from UV rays on sunny days. Their polarized coating helps prevent visual fatigue, and they're made with anti-scratch resin that's durable enough for long-term wear. Their cat eye design is pronounced just enough to stand out, but not so much that it'll overwhelm your features; it’s a universally stylish look that complements pretty much everyone.

42 This Charming Bookend For Literature Lovers With A Sense Of Humor Artori Design Book Ends Amazon $21 See On Amazon Overflowing shelves are no match for this charming bookend, which gives the impression that the only thing between your collection and the floor is one strong man (he’s small but mighty). Each bookend will grip the surface of your shelves to stay securely in place, so they're just as functional as they are fun, and they look amazing in any room of the house. Reviewers who started out with just one report that the more books they buy, the more bookends they crave. They also come in a few superhero versions.

43 This Cozy Velour Robe With Strong Stitching & A Sweet Scalloped Design Just Love Scalloped Velour Robe Amazon $26 See On Amazon You’ll love wrapping up in this cozy velour robe after a relaxing shower; its fabric is unbelievably soft and warm. Its strong stitching keeps it looking good as new, no matter how many times you’ve worn it, and it looks and feels amazing over your favorite pajamas. You’ll especially love its sweet scalloped design, which adds a modern touch to this classic style.

44 This White Ceramic Vase That Gives Any Room A Modern Touch Of Creativity Eastern Rock White Ceramic Vase Amazon $20 See On Amazon The minimalist O-shape of this white ceramic vase looks incredible in any room, especially if your design tastes lean more toward modern minimalism. It's made of high-quality porcelain clay, and its matte frosted texture gives it a sleek touch that perfectly complements plants and flowers of all kinds. Reviewers note that it looks significantly pricier than it actually is, making it a great choice for anyone with expensive taste.

45 These Running Headphones That Wrap Around Your Ears For Hands-Free Listening ROVKING Running Headphones Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you’re on a long run, the last thing you want to do is fidget with your phone to change the music; that’s where these running headphones come in. They wrap around ears for hands-free listening that's comfortable and lightweight, and each pair comes with four separate earpieces, each one a different size for a customizable fit. They're specifically designed to be sweatproof, so you can work out on even the hottest of days without an audio malfunction.

46 A Lightweight Infinity Scarf With Hidden Pockets For Convenient Storage Zero Grid Infinity Scarf With Hidden Pockets Amazon $38 See On Amazon This lightweight infinity scarf has a secret superpower: its hidden pockets, which make it super easy to store keys, passports, and more. Whether you style it as a scarf, wrap, or shawl, you’ll love its soft fabric and its reflective loop, which makes it easy to hang and store. It's an especially smart choice for avid travelers since it tucks away belongings to prevent pickpocketing.

47 This Countertop Mug Tree That Maximizes Counter Space With Its Beautiful Design ALLCENER Countertop Mug Tree Amazon $23 See On Amazon This countertop mug tree is just as useful as it is adorable; its vertical design helps to free up counter and cabinet space, so you can store even more of your favorite essentials. Its simple leaf-shaped hooks hold up to four mugs at a time, and you can stash it right next to your coffee maker for convenience when you brew your morning cup. You can also keep it on your nightstand and use it as a jewelry holder for bracelets, necklaces, and rings.

48 An Inspirational Gratitude Journal With A Year's Worth Of Positive Prompts Good Days Start With Gratitude: A 52 Week Guide To Cultivate An Attitude Of Gratitude Amazon $7 See On Amazon This inspirational gratitude journal starts your mornings right with a burst of positivity that helps to center and heal. Each day, you’ll write down three things you’re thankful for and read an inspirational quote, as well as use a weekly checkpoint to take stock of how you’re feeling. The more you use it, the bigger difference you’ll notice in your mood, and with a year's worth of prompts, you’re likely to fall in love.

49 This Transparent Jewelry Stand That Holds 78 Pairs Of Earrings At Once Sooyee Rotating Earring Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Jewelry collectors will adore this transparent jewelry stand, which holds 78 pairs of earrings at once for maximum storage. It's incredibly easy to assemble and disassemble, so setup will be a breeze. Since it spins all the way around, it’ll be easier than ever to view your entire collection. One reviewer notes that she's knocked it off her stand before and it's stayed fully intact, so it's a durable pick for valuable pieces.

50 This Stainless Steel Manicure Kit With 18 Handy Tools For Grooming On The Go Yougai Manicure Set Nail Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon This stainless steel manicure kit gives you a serious bang for your buck. It comes with 18 tools, including clippers and files for grooming on the go, and many of its pieces are useful for facial care as well, like its scissors and tweezers. Its elastic band and luxurious faux leather case make it a great choice for travelers to have everything they need if a hangnail makes itself present during an otherwise inopportune time.

51 This Incense Gift Set With 7 Soothing Scents Satya Incense Gift Set (84 Sticks) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether you’re an aromatherapy enthusiast or simply like your space to smell good, you’ll appreciate all the scents in this incense gift set. The set comes with seven variations, including sandalwood, lavender, and patchouli. Each scent is strong but never overpowering. You’ll also love its adorable packaging, which you can display proudly while you’re searching for the smell that best fits your mood on any given day.

52 This 10-Pack Of Liquid Glitter Eyeliner That's Long-Lasting & Waterproof Ownest Liquid Glitter Eyeliner (10 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This 10-pack of liquid glitter eyeliner will let you confidently dance the night away without reapplying, since each color is both long-lasting and waterproof. You can use any of the colors to outline your black liner or try them on their own for a bold and bright look. The best part of all? They’re still easy to take off with makeup remover at the end of a long day.

53 These Adorably Eye-Catching Plant Pots That Come With Matching Trays BUYMAX Ceramic Plant Pots Amazon $25 See On Amazon Anyone with a green thumb will love these adorable mint green plant pots, which are just as practical as they are cute. They're made of durable kaolin clay, which stands strong over time, and each pot has a built-in drainage hole at the bottom to help prevent root rot. You’ll also love their sweet patterns, which range from chic diamonds to funky geometrics.

54 This Tea Tree Foot Soak With Epsom Salts That Relieve Sore Muscles Fast Truremedy Naturals Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak (Pack of 2) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re an avid runner or simply work on your feet, you’ll appreciate how quickly and effectively this tea tree foot soak relieves your sore muscles. The powerful ingredient blend, which includes tea tree oil, Epsom salts, and peppermint, helps fight odors and athlete's foot for baby-soft feet that feel amazing. This soak is also excellent to use during an at-home pedicure.

55 This Microfiber Hair Towel That's Super Absorbent For Faster Blowouts DuraComfort Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of blow drying super wet hair, which can cause damage and breakage, you can use this microfiber hair towel to soak up most of that excess water; your blowouts will take about half the time. It's much lighter than the average bath towel, so it keeps your head and neck happy, and its gentle texture works well with most hair types. With its durable construction, you can use it daily over an extended period of time, and it'll hold up beautifully.

56 These Aloe Sheet Masks That Soothe & Moisturize Skin In Just 20 Minutes LAPCOS Aloe Sheet Mask, Daily Face Mask (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon In just 10-20 minutes, you’ll find that these aloe sheet masks have soothed and moisturized your skin beyond belief. Nourishing ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber, and potato extract help hydrate skin for stress relief that works from the outside in. If aloe isn’t your thing, these serum-heavy masks come in other varieties, like charcoal and seaweed.

57 This Lavender & Chamomile Linen Mist That’ll Freshen Your Fabric DRMTLGY Natural Lavender Linen and Room Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can spray this lavender and chamomile linen mist on any surfaces that need a scent refresh, from bed sheets and pillows to yoga mats and furniture (and of course, your favorite pieces of clothing). It's free of potential irritants like parabens and sulfates, and it's made without animal testing for your peace of mind. Calming ingredients like witch hazel and jojoba seed come together to bring a sense of peace to any room.

58 This Portable Massage Roller To Alleviate Muscle Pain Anytime, Anywhere GoFit Roll On Massager Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon For sore, tired muscles that need a little extra love, you can use this portable muscle roller to feel better fast. Its lightweight and compact design means you can stow it away in your purse or gym bag for relief that goes wherever you do. “Works great in all those areas that are hard to massage; tendons around the knee, the IT band, that funny spot in the middle of your calf...I LOVE this little thing,” said one reviewer.

59 These Sterling Silver Cuff Earrings That Are Safe For Sensitive Ears SLUYNZ 18-Karat Gold-Plated Cuff Chain Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Any jewelry lover would adore these sterling silver cuff earrings, but especially those with sensitive ears, since these are totally hypoallergenic. Their stylish chain details add a glamorous touch that goes with pretty much everything, and they're lightweight enough to wear comfortably all day long, especially since the cuffs themselves are flexible. As a bonus, they come in a gorgeous gift box that only streamlines the gift-wrapping process.

60 A Chic Leather Storage Tray That’s Great For General Storage HofferRuffer PU Leather Desktop Storage Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon With this chic leather storage tray, you’re unlikely to leave your house without your keys, wallet, and phone, since they’ll be close at hand. It's made with a sturdy wood base covered in high-quality faux leather that looks amazing in any room of the house, and its dimensions are large enough for anything you want to store without taking up too much space. You can even keep it in the bathroom to organize cosmetics, cotton balls, and other personal care items.

61 These Mini Geometric Succulent Pots For Both Indoor & Outdoor Plants Greenaholics Succulent Plant Pots, 2.76 Inch (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These mini geometric succulent pots make an adorable addition to any garden or windowsill; their geometric design gives any space a unique touch. They're made of smooth, high-quality porcelain that won't chip easily, and they have drainage holes at the bottom to let out excess water. Each pot is beautifully packaged for their protection and comes with a wooden coaster to keep countertops stain-free.

62 This Gold-Plated Bracelet Adorned With A Symbol Of Love PAVOI Gold Plated Forever Love Knot Bracelet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give this 14-karat gold-plated bracelet as a physical representation of the love you share. Its beautiful finish happens to be hypoallergenic and free of nickel and lead, which means that those with sensitive skin can wear it safely. The best part? Each piece of jewelry from this brand is made with 100% recycled materials, and its packaging is 99% recycled and compostable.

63 This Long Zip-Up Hoodie Made Of The Softest Cotton & Fleece Elesol Zip-Up Long Hoodie Sweatshirt Amazon $41 See On Amazon You’ll love wrapping up in this long zip-up hoodie, which is made of the softest cotton and fleece blend fabric. It's a versatile piece that looks great over sweatpants and jeans alike, and travelers will find that it's a cozy enough piece for long plane rides. Reviewers note how well these hoodies hold up in the washing machine, and many have admitted to buying more than one.

64 These Adorable Salt & Pepper Shakers That Will Brighten Up Any Dinner One Hundred 80 Degrees Peas in a Pod Salt and Pepper Shakers Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you see these salt and pepper shakers shaped like two peas in a pod, you’re pretty much guaranteed to crack a smile. Their hand-painted ceramic construction means they'll last through years of family dinners, and they come carefully packaged in a sweet gift box for maximum safety. They also have magnetic bases that keep them in place, so they won't go rolling down the table in the middle of a meal.

65 This Soothing Spa Set From Burt's Bees That’s Packed With Skin Care Essentials Burt's Bees Gift Set (6-Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Burt’s Bees is well-known for its gentle and effective personal care products, and this soothing spa set is no exception. With four soothing balms and two moisturizing creams, it's a sample pack of some of the brand's most popular products, each of which is responsibly sourced and cruelty-free. You’ll quickly discover the healing properties of effective ingredients like coconut oil, vitamin E, and of course, beeswax.

66 These Fabulous Faux Fur Slippers That’ll Pamper Your Feet Juicy Couture Slide Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon You don’t need to leave the house to feel glamorous, and these fabulous faux fur slippers are perfect for the job. Their slip-on design means they're super easy to put on and take off, and their soft soles feel amazing on your feet. You’ll especially love the stunning rhinestone detailing on the top, which features the iconic Juicy Couture logo and gives you all the 2000s nostalgia.

67 A Minimalist Space Heater That's Portable & Safe For Year-Round Use F.EASY.D Space Heater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Instead of clunky units that wobble and overheat, gift this minimalist space heater for year-round warmth that doesn’t compromise your safety. Its diminutive size belies its power; it has three adjustable heat modes that range from low to high and shuts off automatically after six hours to prevent accidents. Its retro-inspired design is reminiscent of an old radio, so you’ll love displaying it on your nightstand or desk.

68 A Scalp Massager That Turns Any Shower Into A Spa Heeta Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only does this scalp massager increase the effectiveness of your shampoo, but it makes your shower feel that much more like a salon. Its silicone bristles gently work the shampoo into your scalp for a deep clean that helps remove dead skin and dandruff while simultaneously promoting hair growth. Plus, its portable size and hanging handle mean you can store it on the wall to save shower space, leaving more room for your favorite products.

69 This Classic Pendant That You Can Layer Or Wear All On Its Own PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon This classic pendant makes a simple and stylish addition to your ever-growing jewelry collection that you’ll absolutely adore. Not only is it plated with 14-karat white gold, but it's made with 100% recycled materials, so eco-friendly style icons can wear it proudly. It's 18 inches long and comes with a two-inch extension, so you can adjust it to the length that fits you best.

70 This Chic Faux Leather Clutch With A Trendy Crocodile Design NIGEDU Faux Leather Clutch Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon Trendsetters will love this chic faux leather clutch for its stylish design and its spacious capacity, which easily fits your phone, wallet, and keys. It's versatile enough to take from day to night, and its zipper closure means your belongings will be safe wherever you go. You’ll also appreciate its interior zipper pocket, which adds an extra measure of security for your most important possessions.

71 These Positive Affirmation Cards For A Mindful Minute Anytime, Anywhere Mindful Messages Positive Affirmations Cards Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can keep up with your mindfulness practice on the go with these positive affirmation cards. Each deck comes with 52 beautifully designed cards, so you can focus on one every week for a year or shuffle them at random for a boost in your mood. You can even display them at your desk or on a bulletin board as a regular reminder that you are more than enough.

72 This Innovative Laptop Stand That Can Also Hold Your Phone KENTEVIN Adjustable Multi-Angle Laptop Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make working at home just a little easier with this adjustable laptop stand, which would make an excellent gift for travelers, or for the person whose home office is still the kitchen table. With over 11,000 five-star reviews, this stand helps your laptop stay at eye level to avoid unnecessary strain. Set-up is easy, and reviewers state that the stand was sturdier than they thought it’d be, especially at such an affordable cost.

73 These Turquoise Candle Holders With A Vintage-Inspired Embossed Design TripodBird Vintage Candle Holders (12 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re planning an exciting party or putting up some new decorations, you’ll want to display these turquoise candle holders all over the house. Their embossed design has a vintage feel that pairs perfectly with their bright turquoise hue, which complements almost every color scheme. Adding candlelight only enhances their beauty; they'll reflect the light to illuminate your space with a romantic vibe.

74 This Delicate Handcrafted Ankle Bracelet That’s Perfect For The Beach LOYATA Cross Tassel Ankle Bracelet Amazon $14 See On Amazon This delicate ankle bracelet is the ultimate romantic accessory, considering its sweet charm and its dainty design. It's designed with a lobster clasp, so you can easily adjust its size to your preference. You can wear it in wintertime with your cutest sneakers or in summer with a pair of beachy sandals; either way, it makes an amazing finishing touch. It’s available in 34 different versions, so you can find the one (or three) that speaks to you.