70 Clever Gifts That Are 10x Better Than What You Usually Give

1 This Mirror That Makes You Feel Like A Hollywood Star FENCHILIN Vanity Makeup Mirror with Smart Touch Control Amazon $45 See On Amazon MNo matter how extensive your beautifying routine is, this vanity mirror will make you feel extra-glam. This mirror comes with nine LED bulbs with adjustable brightness levels that will let you do your routines in the best possible light. It also has a touch function for seamless light control.

2 A Sleek Charging Station For All Of Your Smart Devices JoyGeek Wireless Charging Station Amazon $47 See On Amazon It’s the perfect addition to any home or office: This wireless charging station can not only juice up your smartphone, but your AirPods and Apple Watch, too. This device does an even better job of fast-charging your tech necessities, and it eliminates the need for tons of cords crowding up your counter space.

3 This Hot Tool That Gives You The Best Beach Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you dream to have effortless beach waves, this hair waver can do the trick. The easy-to-use hot tool will become a necessity in your hair styling routine, and it even comes with three different temperature settings that you can change depending on your hair type.

4 These Organic Bath Bombs That Can Help You Relax INTEYE Organic Handmade Bubble Bath Bomb Gift Set (24-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon While bath bombs are fun to watch dissolve, they’re even better when they can actually help nourish your skin while you relax in the bath. This set of organic bath bombs are created with moisturizing ingredients like grape seed oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil to help ensure your bath bomb isn’t just for show.

5 A Cloth That Takes Off All Your Makeup With Just Water MakeUp Eraser Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you prioritize taking your makeup off each night, this makeup-erasing cloth will likely become your new best friend. The towel works to remove all makeup (even waterproof mascara!) with just the addition of water. It helps to eliminate waste, too — just throw this in the washing machine when you’re done and then reuse it when needed.

6 This Handy Hanging Toiletry Bag That’s A Travel Necessity BAGSMART Toiletry Travel Bag with Hanging Hook Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you travel a lot, this toiletry bag is for you. Not only is roomy enough to store all of your small and full-sized cosmetics and products, but it also has a hook on top that makes it easy to hang on the back of your bathroom door or on a closet rod, granting you easy access to your toiletries.

7 These Combs That (Temporarily) Dye Your Hair Any Color You Want MSDADA Washable Hair Chalk (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want a dramatic hair change that won’t last forever, these washable hair chalk combs work great. The combs — which are available in packs of six with several different color combinations — allow you to easily apply temporary dye to your locks. When you’re tired of your color, just wash it out with shampoo and water.

8 A Detangling Brush With An Ergonomic Handle Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon This detangling brush is such a gem: Whether you have naturally curly or ultra-fine hair, this brush works wonders on tangles in both wet and dry strands. With its gentle bristles and ergonomic handle (in tons of cute colors), you’ll never go back to your old brush again.

9 This Giant Pack Of Scrunchies For Stylish, Breakage-Free Hair BeeVines Satin Silk Scrunchies (60-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Never go without a hair tie again with this pack of 60 satin scrunchies in every color you can think of. These scrunchies are soft — meaning they shouldn’t cause breakage like most rubber bands will — and all of the different hues in this pack will guarantee you can match one with any outfit.

10 A Popular Flat Iron That Straightens & Curls Your Hair HSI Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Amazon $47 See On Amazon You won’t have to settle for just any flat iron again after using this one. This iron aims to straighten your hair without causing unwanted frizziness (or making your arm hurt with the amount of times you have to run the tool through your locks). As an added bonus, it can even be used to curl your hair — and with over 50,000 five-star reviews, you know this is a must-have product.

11 A Lamp That Brings The Galaxy To Your Kid’s Bedroom MOKOQI Night Light Lamp Amazon $21 See On Amazon A great gift for kids, this celestial night light will have them counting down the minutes until bedtime. This lamp projects stars and a crescent moon on the wall, giving it a glow that mimics the galaxy’s. It even comes with 17 different color projections so you can change it up each night.

12 This Cozy Wearable Blanket With Arm Sleeves CANDY CANE Premium Wearable Blanket Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you WFH every week or spend relaxing Sundays watching Netflix all day, you’ll probably appreciate this plush wearable blanket. It gives you the warmth of a cozy blanket without giving up your arms’ mobility, and it even comes in eight fun colors to choose from.

13 This Pair Of Aviator Sunglasses That Are Available In 9 Lens Colors LUENX Rectangular Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon These aviator glasses are polarized and offer UV-400 protection, not to mention they’re available in nine different lens colors (including bright blues and greens). You can wear them on the beach in the summer or all winter long when the snow on the ground makes everything around it super bright. Plus, the metal frames are sturdy.

14 A Wine Aerator Pourer That Will Elevate Your Wine Night OxyTwister Wine Aerator Pourer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only does this wine aerator pourer make serving a glass of your favorite vino easier, but it’ll also help give your wine a super smooth taste that a regular pour won’t (all due to the instantaneous oxidation the aerator provides). Not to mention, it has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon.

15 These Reusable Food Wraps That’ll Replace All Of Your Plastic Wrap Bee's Wrap Assorted Set (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for ways to reduce plastic waste in your home, you can start with eliminating the plastic wrap and using these beeswax food wraps instead. The reusable food wraps come in three different sizes and can be used to keep all sorts of foods fresh — just rinse each one with water and soap when you’re done using it.

16 A Phone Mount For Your Car That Makes Navigating Easy iOttie One Touch Universal Car Mount Phone Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon This phone mount is a must-have for your dashboard: It helps prevent the need to look down at your phone when you’re in the car following the GPS, and it adheres to the dashboard with a strong suction cup. It’s even adjustable, so you can create the perfect, customized view of the screen.

17 The Denman Brush That Helps Effortlessly Define Your Curls Denman Original Styler Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes, it’s hard to shape your curls before styling. This brush, however, makes it possible to comb and twirl through damp, curly hair to help create definition, all due to its ergonomic shape and wide gap between bristles. It has over 46,000 five-star ratings, and one customer wrote, “I love this brush makes my curls soft much more defined!”

18 A Digital Notebook That’ll Never Run Out Of Pages Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $32 See On Amazon Writers, artists, and note takers need this smart notebook that you can use over and over again (say goodbye to paper waste). Just write everything you need to with the included pen, let your notes sit for 15 seconds, and scan a photo of the page to upload to the online drive of your choosing. Repeat with the rest of the 35 pages, erase, and start again!

19 The Portable Blender That Comes With A Reusable Straw Aoozi Portable Blender Amazon $25 See On Amazon This portable, rechargeable blender is a necessity in any home, especially if you’re taking smoothies, shakes, sauces, and salsas on the go. It has a strong motor that can blend ingredients in 40 seconds, and it’s compact enough to bring wherever you go. Plus, the blender even comes with a reusable straw so you can sip right from the included plastic cup.

20 A Low-Maintenance Plant That Arrives In A Stylish Planter Costa Farms Devil's Ivy Golden Pothos Amazon $26 See On Amazon This golden pothos plant is super low maintenance, only requiring weekly waterings and partial shade. This plant also comes in its own planter, so you’ll be ready to decorate your home with your new greenery right when it comes to your door. Many shoppers even wrote that it arrived in “great condition.”

21 The Chic, Cotton Knitted Pouf For Any Space Christopher Knight Home Agatha Knitted Cotton Pouf Amazon $45 See On Amazon Sometimes your home just needs a lil’ something-something to tie it all together, and this cotton ottoman pouf is perfect for that. This pouf comes in six different colors and is the perfect subtle but chic accent piece to add to your living room or bedroom. It’s even comfy enough to use as a seating option for when guests come over!

22 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker That’ll Help You Brew Cups At Home Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you have this pour-over coffee maker, you’ll never want to spend money at a cafe again. It brews 34 ounces of delicious, flavorful coffee that regular coffee makers just can’t mimic, all due to its stainless steel mesh filter that helps extract all of the good flavors from your grounds. So long, paper filter and disposable cups.

23 These Simple Ceramic Vases That Add Decor To Your Space Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you ask me, nothing adds a chic, farmhouse vibe like these ceramic vases. They come in a pack of three and have a unique, worn look that’ll help add an instant upgrade to any space in your home. You can let them sit on their own or add fresh flowers to them.

24 An Embroidery Starter Kit For Your Crafty Friends & Family Caydo Embroidery Starter Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re an expert crafter or want to start a new hobby, this beginner’s embroidery kit will have you stitching all day long. It comes with all the essentials you’ll need to create a picturesque beach scene, including the pattern, thread, needles, an embroidery hoop, and scissors.

25 An Air Fryer That’ll Make Cooking Up Any Meal So Much Easier CHEFMAN Compact Air Fryer Amazon $37 See On Amazon In my opinion, air fryers are perfect for anyone who wants delicious meals and snacks without pulling out all their kitchen tools. This one is compact and has a 200 to 400-degree Fahrenheit temperature range. It even has a cool exterior and can fry up anything you want using 98% less oil than many regular fryers.

26 This Popcorn Popper That Healthily Cooks Your Favorite Movie Night Snack Epoca Inc. Ecolution Micro-Pop Popper Amazon $21 See On Amazon in my opinion, microwave popcorn is the original movie night accessory — and using this special popper is the best way to make it, hands down. This heat-resistant glass popcorn popper cooks kernels in the microwave in just three minutes. Plus, the lid doubles as a butter melter.

27 These Chic Mixing Bowls That Come With Lids COOK WITH COLOR Mixing Bowls with Lids (12-Piece) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This chic 12-piece mixing bowl set comes in various subtle color combinations, each with different-sized bowls and matching lids. They help make baking, cooking, prepping, and storing food a totally seamless experience — and they have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

28 An Adorable Wooden Sign That You Can Customize MRC Wood Products Personalized Wooden Family Name Sign Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you ask me, nothing says “homey” like a personalized sign — and this wooden sign is the perfect addition to any family home. It’s customizable, so you can include different fonts and phrases that represent your family or home, all while adding a chic, rustic decor element to your kitchen, living room, or entryway.

29 The Ideal WFH Lap Desk With A Built-In Cushion LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you work from home, you might want this lap desk in your life. Thanks to various features, it’s not like many others: The lap desk has designated spaces for your laptop, wireless mouse, and smartphone, all designed to suit each item perfectly. Plus, there are built-in cushions at the bottom for comfort.

30 A Laser Pointer Toy Your Cat Will Play With All Day Petsafe Bolt Laser Pointer Pet Toy Amazon $22 See On Amazon Cat parents will love how often this laser pointer toy keeps their feline occupied during the day. This laser automatically shoots its red light in different, randomized directions, keeping cats stimulated and engaged when in use — just sit back, relax, and watch your cat have a blast.

31 A Pack Of Cooling Pillows That Are Great For Side Sleepers Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $45 See On Amazon These plush pillows come in a two-pack, and they’re designed to keep you cool while you sleep. Plus, they’re packed with cushiony down alternative to help benefit all sorts of sleepers, including even side and stomach sleepers. They’re available in two sizes: queen and king.

32 This Essential Oil Diffuser That Gives Any Room A Spa-Like Atmosphere ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $26 See On Amazon Turn your room into a relaxing oasis with this essential oil diffuser. This diffuser comes with a 300-milliliter water tank along with different mist modes — and it can even change to seven different colors, so you can pick whichever one best matches your mood. Plus, it works as a humidifier, helping to create the perfect spa-like atmosphere.

33 An Indoor Security Camera That Works Day & Night Imou Indoor Security Camera Amazon $33 See On Amazon Give yourself peace of mind with this indoor security camera that can check on your home, pets, or children when you’re not around. The camera works during the day and night, and it even has 1080-pixel, high-definition picture along with two-way audio. That way, you can talk through the speaker.

34 The Perfect Pack Of Stemless Wine Glasses JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These stemless wine glasses are great for dinner parties and movie nights. Not only are they resistant to shattering (per the brand), but they’re also dishwasher safe. Plus, they’re made to hold 15 ounces each and have over 11,000 positive Amazon ratings.

35 A Device That Makes It Easier To Open Your Favorite Bottle Of Vino Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $34 See On Amazon You won’t have to struggle with traditional wine openers after witnessing the magic of this electric wine opener. This device will both cut foil and open nearly any bottle of wine in just a matter of seconds, all at the click of a button. Plus, it can open up to 30 bottles on just one full charge.

36 A Decorative Soy Wax Candle Made With Essential Oils Sweet Water Decor Candle Amazon $24 See On Amazon This candle is presented in a simple, yet chic container that’s filled with pleasant-smelling, essential oil-infused soy wax. The cotton wick in the center is meant to burn for a total of 60 hours, letting the aroma of sandalwood rose into the air. Other scents available include lavender sage and an additional refreshing option.

37 This Table Lamp Equipped With USB Ports For Phone Charging Briever Desk Lamp with 3-USB Charging Ports Amazon $32 See On Amazon This lamp will not only look fantastic on your nightstand or in your office, but it’ll charge all of your devices as well. Equipped with three USB charging ports and shelves to rest your smartphone and even a small tablet, this lamp is a must-have decor piece that truly does it all.

38 These Marble Coasters Decorated With Chic Golden Stripes Cork & Mill Marble Coasters (6-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon While coasters are a necessity to eliminate condensation marks on your expensive dinner table, it’s rare that they look as chic as these marble ones. These quality coasters can absorb excess condensation and their soft, foam underside shouldn’t damage your tabletops. This set also works as a fantastic housewarming gift.

39 A Clear, Rotating Cosmetic Organizer That Fits Your Beauty Products iDesign The Sarah Tanno Collection Cosmetic Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re into makeup or skincare, you’ll probably want this swivel organizer. This clear, plastic organizer lets you see all of your beloved products at once — but it keeps them separated in different compartments so you can easily find just what you need. And, the 360-degree swivel makes it so that you don’t have to get out of your seat when you’re getting ready in a hurry.

40 An Adorable Baby Yoda-Themed Planter For ‘The Mandalorian’ Fans Star Wars The Child Chia Pet Floating Edition with Stand Amazon $24 See On Amazon So many fans of The Mandalorian will obsess over watching this Baby Yoda Chia Pet grow. This kit comes with everything you need to add greenery to Baby Yoda’s bassinet, including a seed packet, a plastic drip tray, and an acrylic stand. It’s currently a #1 Best Seller with a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

41 This Pan That Gives Your Bundt Cakes A Unique Design Nordic Ware Jubilee Bundt Pan Amazon $50 See On Amazon Level up your baked goods with this funky aluminum bundt pan that’ll give all of your cakes a super cool design. This pan can hold 10 cups of batter and will give you bundt cakes like no one’s ever seen before. This is a must-have for bake sales or events when you really want to step up your pastry game.

42 A Stylish Scarf That Feels Like Cashmere MaaMgic Cashmere-Feel Pashmina Scarf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Nothing says “chic” like a simple scarf, and this pashmina one is sure to do the trick. The accessory comes in 14 different colors and is incredibly soft, making it a cold weather essential and the perfect add-on to any outfit (both fancy and casual). It’s available in 15 colors and is made with a blend of cotton and polyester.

43 These Slippers That’ll Keep You Cozy Around The House Koolaburra by UGG Lezly Slipper Amazon $45 See On Amazon You won’t want to go anywhere in your home this winter without these moccasin slippers on your feet. These suede house slippers come in six colors and are oh-so-soft with its faux fur and wool insides. The soles are rubber, too, giving you more grip while you walk. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (with wide options available)

44 An Acrylic Paint Set That’s Ideal For New Artists MEEDEN Acrylic Paint Set with Aluminum Table Easel (53-Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Those just getting into painting will need this giant acrylic paint set that comes with all the essentials. This 53-piece set comes with an easel, paints, brushes, canvases, palettes, sponges, painting knives, and a color wheel — all necessities for new artists who need to practice their craft.

45 The Ultimate Charcuterie Board For Entertaining Experts ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Charcuterie Platter & Serving Tray Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you’re constantly hosting dinner parties or wine nights, this deluxe charcuterie board will level up your entertaining game. This wooden board has an ultra-wide surface to display all your guests’ favorite meats, cheeses, and fruits, with slots on the sides to hold crackers and nuts, and it even comes equipped with special cheese knives in a hidden drawer underneath.

46 A Bird Feeder For Those Who Love To Watch The Cardinals In The Winter Mrcrafts Window Bird Feeder Amazon $27 See On Amazon Bird lovers, rejoice — this bird feeder lets you feed your favorite flying critters and watch them close-up from the comfort of your home. This feeder suctions to your window so you can watch your backyard birds nibble on the food from its two feeding compartments. It even comes with a little perch for visiting birds to sit in while they eat.

47 A Set Of Stylish Handbags So You’ll Always Have Accessory Options YTL Purse Set (4-Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Purchase this purse set and you’ll never stress about having the perfect accessory again. This set comes with four different, stylish handbags (in 43 different colors), including a tote, a wallet, a clutch, and a satchel. With this, you’ll have a bag for every outfit and every occasion.

48 A Colorful Wind Chime That’ll Make Your Yard Look Magical JOBOSI Colorful Butterfly Solar Wind Chime Amazon $26 See On Amazon Your backyard will look magical after hanging up this rainbow butterfly wind chime. It’s beautiful and durable, and the butterflies even glow in the dark (since they’re solar powered). These are the perfect addition to any porch or garden, and they have a 4.5-star rating.

49 This Decorative Display For Your Favorite Wines & Glasses TRIVETRUNNER ANNA STAY Wall Mounted Wine & Glass Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you take pride in your wine collection, let it show. This wall-mounted decorative wine rack is charming and works perfectly as storage for your wine night essentials, including bottles and stem glasses. This rack can hold up to five standard-sized bottles and four glasses, and it even has a pretty faux grape accent for a decorative touch.

50 This Massaging Pillow That Also Warms Up VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon If long nights at the office or WFH all day has your neck feeling sore, then you might want to add this heated neck massage pillow in your routine. This pillow will help knead deep into your neck and act as a heating pad, helping to give your strained muscles some relief.

51 These Double-Walled Espresso Mugs That’ll Help Keep Your Coffee Warm JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Espresso Mugs (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you prefer espressos and cappuccinos over cold brew, then these mugs are for you. This set comes with two insulated espresso mugs that’ll help keep your morning pick-me-up piping hot and your hands a normal temperature, and they have over 11,000 glowing five-star ratings.

52 A Plush Pillow That Looks Like An Adorable Seal MerryXD Chubby Blob Seal Pillow Amazon $17 See On Amazon This plush pillow looks just like a seal, complete with a 3-D nose, flippers, and a tail. The realistic-looking pillow is filled with extra-plush cotton, and over 4,900 customers have given it a five-star rating. It’s available in three sizes ranging from small to large.

53 This Fabulous Leather Wallet With Tons Of Compartments SENDEFN Leather Wallet Holder with RFID Blocking Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re on the lookout for a new wallet, look no further than this stylish leather option. This wallet comes in tons of different colors has several compartments to keep your credit cards, ID cards, and coupons secure. It’s even made with RFID-blocking material.

54 This Beautiful Cup & Spoon Set With A Perfect Garden-Party Aesthetic Luka Tech Enamels Butterfly flower Tea Cup with Steel Spoon Amazon $20 See On Amazon You’ll never want to use regular old teacups or mugs again after using this beautiful mug once. This glass mug and steel spoon have a whimsical, yet elegant floral design that’ll make anyone swoon. Buy a few more, and you’ve got the perfect cups to host a tea party.

55 This Whiskey Stone Set That Comes With Glasses & More Royal Reserve Whiskey Stones Gift Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon This whiskey gift set has everything you need to make the perfect cocktail, including crystal glasses, chilling stones that won’t water down your drink, stone coasters, ice tongs, and a book of drink recipes. Plus, it’s all packed into a sleek pinewood box that makes the perfect present.

56 An At-Home Putting Green For Those Who Can’t Always Make It To The Course PUTT-A-BOUT Par Three Golf Putting Green Amazon $36 See On Amazon Bring the course to your very own home — and give yourself a quick break from work — with this putting green. This nonslip green has a super smooth putting surface, three practice “holes,” and even faux sand traps that will catch any of your missed shots.

57 An Inflatable Hammock For All Sorts Of Outdoor Lounging Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa Hammock Amazon $42 See On Amazon Say goodbye to regular ol’ beach chairs once you have this inflatable lounger. This inflatable hammock is the perfect thing to bring along with you to the beach, pool, camping, or even when you just want to lie out in your backyard. Just fill it with outside air, trap the air in the inflatable, sit back, and relax.

58 The Campfire You Can Bring With You Everywhere Radiate Portable Campfire: The Original Go-Anywhere Campfire Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can bring a toasty fire with you wherever you go with this portable soy-wax campfire. It’s perfect for those chilly winter nights where you need an extra something to keep you warm when you’re hanging outside with family and friends. Just ignite the campfire with a match or lighter, and enjoy.

59 An Adorable Cat Coin Bank That’s Perfect Or Kids Or Adults HmiL-U Cat Stealing Money Bank Amazon $18 See On Amazon This money bank isn’t like the ceramic piggy bank you had growing up — it’s way cooler and way more adorable. This is perfect for kids and adults looking to save their coins; just place a coin on the round surface, push down, and watch as the little cat speaks and steals your money away for safe keeping.

60 This Set Of Lightsaber Chopsticks For ‘Star Wars’ Fans Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks Amazon $10 See On Amazon These BPA-free lightsaber chopsticks glow just like the real ones, and they’re available in different colors and color combinations. With over 9,000 five-star ratings and many customers calling them a “great gift,” you’ll want to buy these for all of the Star Wars fans in your life.

61 This Colorful Toilet Bowl Light That’s Great For Midnight Bathroom Breaks RainBowl Toilet Bowl Night Light with Motion Sensor Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you often get up to use the bathroom when it’s dark, this motion sensor toilet light is a must. The easy-to-install light will turn on whenever it detects motion near it, giving you to opportunity to walk in without turning on any overhead lights. Plus, you can change the color to any shade of the rainbow.

62 The Glasses That Let You Lie Down Horizontally & Watch TV Or Read DS. DISTINCTIVE STYLE Prism Glasses Lazy Glasses Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve ever struggled to read or watch TV while lying down, you’re not alone. These unique glasses let you lie horizontally and do just that — all without needing to prop your head up — thanks to the 90-degree-angled lenses that help reflect the images in front of you.

63 A Hilarious Spoon Rest That Will Keep Your Countertops Clean OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your countertops sauce-free when you’re cooking with this spoon rest that looks like a crab raising its claws. This kitchen accessory adds a whimsical twist to a traditional spoon rest with its bright red crab claws and ability to attach to the side of whichever pot or pan you’re cooking with (and it’s nonslip, so you won’t have to worry about your crustacean friend falling into your bolognese).

64 An Adorable Funnel That Makes Transferring Liquids Easy OTOTO Magic Mushroom Foldable Kitchen Funnel Amazon $17 See On Amazon File this mushroom funnel under the list of things you didn’t know you needed. This food-safe and BPA-free funnel is both adorable and functional; keep it in your kitchen for those moments where you need to effortlessly transfer liquids from one carton or container to another.

65 This Adult Coloring Book With Intricate Pictures Of Flowers Bloom: A Floral Adult Coloring Book Amazon $13 See On Amazon This adult coloring book by Karen Sue Chen is packed page-by-page with intricate flower drawings that are meant to be colored in (there are 37, to be exact). The pages are only printed on one side — and one person wrote, “Every illustration is so creative and inviting to color.”

66 This Simple, Fun Card Game With Over 24,000 Five-Star Ratings Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled: This card game seems simple (it is!) — but it’s also so much fun, according to over 24,000 customers who’ve given it five-star ratings. The game should only last about 15 minutes each time, and many customers wrote how it’s “easy to learn.”

67 This Mini Donut Maker For Homemade Desserts Dash Mini Donut Maker Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon This donut maker is perfect for anyone who’s trying to bake their own desserts or sweet snacks at home. It comes with nonstick pans that heat up to bake seven mini donuts at a time, and it’s available in two colors: aqua and donut-print. One customer wrote, “Super nonstick plates, didn't have any issues baking/cleaning.”

68 These Portable Coffee Mugs Made With Insulated Stainless Steel Avito Stainless Steel Coffee Mugs Amazon $9 See On Amazon This coffee mug is perfect for anyone who’s always on the go: It comes with a lid that helps prevent spills, along with a handle that mimics a standard mug. The container itself is built with stainless steel that’s double-walled and insulated, and it’s available in many different matte colors.

69 The Durable iPhone Charging Cables That Are 10 Feet Long Bkayp iPhone Charger Cables (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These iPhone-charging cables come in a pack of three, and they’re all 10 feet long. Plus, the cables are braided with nylon, making them extra durable. Thanks to the lightning connectors, they work with various different Apple products — and one shopper wrote, “They're so flexible and the 10ft length is great for charging where the outlet is too far.”