50 Clever Home Products That Are This Season's Bestsellers On Amazon

Weird, new products are obviously fun to test out, but if you want something that is guaranteed to make your home (and life) better, bestsellers are the way to go. There’s just something about finding a quality, popular piece for your home that makes you instantly wonder how your house ever worked without it.

So, gathering up a ton (I’m talking 50) of the best-selling home products on Amazon obviously seemed like the best thing to do. With thousands of happy customers and top rankings, these clever products will surely make your dwelling a dream.

1 These Stretchy Felt Sliders That Prevent Furniture Scratches On Floors BulbHead Ruby Sliders Chair Covers (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These chair sliders come with a durable felt pad on the bottom to make it easier to move chairs around or to pull out dinner chairs without scratching your tile or wood flooring. They’re also stretchy enough to stick on all kinds of furniture, no matter its shape. Best of all, this eight-pack is completely clear on top, so you won’t even see them on your furniture — though they also come in black and brown finishes.

2 This Washable Fan Duster That’s So Easy To Use Estilo Ceiling & Fan Duster Amazon $12 See On Amazon This ceiling fan duster is a bestseller because it wraps around each fan blade to make dusting way easier than it usually is, a clever construction that helped this earn a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It also comes with a machine-washable microfiber top and an extendable pole that you can take apart to store in your cleaning closet.

3 These Motion-Sensor Lights That Look Like A Luxe Custom Addition Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These stick-on LED lights are slim enough to tuck underneath steps or to line the wall next to your staircase, and they add a warm white glow that looks so cozy and expensive. They have a motion sensor, so they’ll turn on every time you start down the stairs for water at night, and they’ll turn off after 30 seconds of no motion.

4 A Popular Food Chopper That Makes Dinner Prep A Breeze Mueller Austria Food Chopper Amazon $33 See On Amazon This dishwasher-safe food chopper is a best-seller because you can toss all of your graters and slicers, and you won’t even have to pull out your cutting board during dinner prep. You get eight different blades to quickly dice, slice, and grate everything from onions to cucumbers to cheese. And no worry about storage — the blades fit into a tidy little holder.

5 These Cooling Pillows With 154,000 5-Star Reviews Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $61 See On Amazon Everything about these best-selling pillows feels elevated, including the uniquely cooling down alternative filling. It’s the perfect swap for stuffy pillows because it comes with a breathable cotton cover, and the stuffing inside won’t bunch up or move, keeping you supported for years to come.

6 These Reusable Swedish Dish Cloths That Are *So* Absorbent Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These reusable, budget-friendly dishcloths are so everywhere right now, because you can use them for everything, from dusting to drying dishes to wiping down counters or drying hands. They work on a range of surfaces too, including wood, glass, and stainless steel. The textured material is machine-washable, or you can even throw these absorbent cloths in your dishwasher with all of your dishes.

7 A Mini Waffle Maker That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $10 See On Amazon This mini non-stick waffle maker is only 4 inches wide, so you’ll have no problem finding a spot for it in your kitchen. You can even display this colorful waffle maker on your countertop, and it will look super fun and colorful, since it comes in over 15 hues. It’s easy to setup and use, which is why over 187,000 reviewers have given it a five-star rating on Amazon.

8 These Under-Bed Organizers That Are Made From Breathable Fabric Zober Under Bed Storage Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These under-bed organizers are made of breathable and neutral fabric, so you won’t be able to see all of the clothes or extra shoes inside when you slide them under your bed. When you pull them out with the durable handle, they have a clear top so you can see what you want to grab, and the contents will be totally dust-free.

9 These Extendable Drawer Dividers With A Neutral Bamboo Design Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These water-resistant drawer dividers are made of durable bamboo that will look way nicer in your kitchen drawers than plastic organizers (or worse — a messy drawer). They’re easy to extend from 17.5 to 22 inches for a snug fit between kitchen utensils, clothes in your dresser, or even skincare products in the bathroom, and the ends are lined with a rubber pad to protect your furniture.

10 These Easy-To-Apply Rug Grippers That Keep Corners Neat & Flat NeverCurl V Shape Rug Gripper (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Adding these rug grippers to all of the rugs around your home is such a quick process because they simply stick onto the corners. You won’t have to flip the entire rug over to tuck this non-slip tape underneath, and they won’t harm your floors, either. They’re also weatherproof if a slippery outdoor rug is getting on your nerves.

11 This Battery Organizer That Comes With A Battery Tester The Battery Organizer and Tester Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only will this organizer tidy up all of the batteries scattered around your home of every size from AAA to D, but it also has a tester that lets you know if the batteries are good before you try to use them. The clear top keeps all of them in place, and it lets you quickly check if you’re out of a certain battery size.

12 This Quick-Reading & Precise Food Scale That’s Super Sleek Etekcity Food Scale Amazon $13 See On Amazon This backlit food scale has a sleek stainless steel top, so you can totally spill a bit of that melted butter or flour when you’re measuring baking supplies and wipe it right off. It also has an easy-to-use design with a simple unit conversion button, and it reads your measurements quickly and accurately to ensure accuracy.

13 These Chic & Easy-To-Install Solar-Powered Garden Lights Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights (10-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon These solar-powered LED lights are so easy to add to your outdoor space because you can sit them like lanterns on your deck, or you can use the matching yard stakes to line your pathways or illuminate your flower beds. These warm white lights will glow through the expensive-looking covers to cast a leaf pattern on your patio or pathway.

14 These Satin Pillowcases That Are So Silky & Secure Love's Cabin Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases will feel way more silky and cooling than the pillowcases that came with your sheet set. The envelope closure will make sure that your favorite pillow stays neatly tucked inside, so you won’t have to readjust these luxe-looking and machine-washable cases when you make the bed every morning.

15 These Stretchy Lids For Tidy & Airtight Food Storage Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These dishwasher-safe silicone lids work like your go-to plastic wrap, but they’re even better because they create a secure, airtight seal and you won’t have to deal with the annoying stickiness every time you want to wrap up leftovers. You get a seven sizes for cups, oversized pots, or all of the bowls in your kitchen, and they all come in a neat little mesh bag.

16 A Mushroom-Shaped Plug Cover That Works On All Types Of Drains StopShroom Plug Cover for Bathtub Amazon $8 See On Amazon This universal drain cover has an adorable mushroom design that will fit right on top of all of the shower or sink drains around your house, even if you have a pop-up drain. The unique dome shape suctions to the bottom of your tub or sink, and you can simply pull the little tab when you’re done with a relaxing bath or doing the dishes.

17 An Automatic Can Opener That’s Compact Enough To Fit In A Drawer Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $29 See On Amazon Go ahead and prep your veggies while this automatic electric can opener takes care of opening all the cans, because it turns on and off with the simple touch of a button. It’s small enough to tuck next to your cooking utensils, and the unique design won’t leave a sharp lid in your trash can.

18 A Super Fluffy Microfiber Cloth To Dust & Clean With Just Water Pure-Sky Magic Deep Clean Cleaning Cloth Amazon $9 See On Amazon This microfiber cloth is made of a seriously fluffy and grippy fabric that’s perfect for all kinds of cleaning projects. You only need water, and you’re ready to scrub countertops with this machine-washable cloth instead of reaching for paper towels. Plus, it’s even big enough to use as a reusable mop pad to clean floors and pick up dust.

19 This Trendy Book-Like Vase That’s Easy To Style Puransen Book Vase for Flowers Amazon $19 See On Amazon This trendy vase has a book-shaped design with flower-themed text, so it’s the perfect vase to tuck on a bookcase. With the transparent acrylic design (available in five colors), you’ll be able to see if your arrangement needs more water — even if this leakproof, durable vase is wedged between novels.

20 These Kitchen Storage Bins That Are Easy To Keep Clean Greenco Storage Bins (Set of 8) Amazon $29 See On Amazon These shatter-proof storage bins are so clever because they have handles and a transparent design that will organize your fridge or pantry by keeping your fruits separate from your condiments and greens. You can create some seriously aesthetic organization with these durable bins, and you can even put them in the dishwasher between grocery runs.

21 These Handy Racks With Hooks & Clips For Hanging Up Hats & More Mkono Hat Rack With 20 Hooks Amazon $17 See On Amazon These minimalist racks come with hooks and clips, so you can hang up things that don’t have a tidy spot, like baseball hats, rags, or even bags and keys in your entryway. Though these racks are just 15 inches each, they can hold 10 items apiece, which saves a ton of closet space. They come in neutral colorways (black and white) to work in any room.

22 These Textured Mats That Keep Fridge Shelves Clean AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These washable refrigerator mats obviously make cleaning up spills way easier, but they’re also cushioned and textured, so fruits and veggies will stay in place and not get all bruised. Stacking up produce on these food-grade mats will even keep them fresh. They’re also waterproof and oil-proof, and you can even color-code your fridge shelves with this colorful pack.

23 A Magnetic Screen Door With A Low-Profile Design Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $25 See On Amazon This easy-to-hang magnetic screen door looks super sleek on whatever door in your home could use a screen to keep bugs out. It has a row of strong magnets in the center to keep it closed on a windy day, but it’s still super easy to open when you want to go outside — even if your hands are full — because you can just walk on through.

24 A Highly-Rated Salad Spinner With The *Best* Lid Design OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner Amazon $30 See On Amazon This salad spinner has a clean clear and white design that will look so aesthetic in your kitchen cabinet. It has a pop-up handle on top that’s easy to lock in place for storage but works with just one hand to wash and dry your greens. This bowl isn’t just a salad spinner — it can double as a colander and serving bowl, too.

25 This Sturdy Shower Caddy With A Near-Perfect Rating KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf with Hooks Amazon $17 See On Amazon This shower caddy has a suction cup design that will look like a seriously expensive built-in shelf wherever you stick it, but it takes just seconds to stick on the wall. The matte black (or polished silver) finish is such a trendy option against any shower tiles. Beyond being aesthetically pleasing, this highly-rated shelf can hold 15 pounds and comes with adjustable little hooks on the front for extra space.

26 This 4-Pack Of Dimmable Nightlights With Motion Sensors AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Swap out way too bright nightlights for these LED nightlights that can be dimmed with the press of a button. You can also turn on a motion sensor setting if you want to put these in the hallway or bathroom. Plus, they will look actually look nice on your wall because each one has a neutral white finish and compact shape that doesn’t block the other outlet.

27 A Snap-On Strainer That Collapses For Easy Storage Kitchen Gizmo Snap-On Strainer Amazon $14 See On Amazon This dishwasher-safe snap-on strainer is a game-changer, because its flexible, semi-circle design allows you to strain pasta with just one hand. This non-stick strainer is about the size of half of a normal colander, and you can even bend the flexible silicone to tuck it between dishes in your cabinet for easy storage.

28 A Nondescript Cable Management Box With Slots For Cords Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cable management box will simply look like a sleek little white box on your desk or tucked under your TV stand. The lid has a light wood finish to neatly hide your go-to power strip and all of those messy-looking cords. It also comes with little slots to easily pull cords or even your phone charger through and keep them tangle-free.

29 A 2-Pack Of Scrubby Pumice Stones That You Can Use All Over Your Home Powerhouse Pumice Cleaning Stone (2-pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Grab a few of these pumice cleaning stones because you can scrub every porcelain and ceramic surface in your home with them, and you can even take one outside to clean grill grates. The durable, dense pumice material with an easy-to-hold handle works on toilets, your kitchen backsplash grout, and more, and they’ll make those spaces grime-free without the use of chemical cleaners.

30 This Compact Bug Zapper That Works Without Chemicals FVOAI Bug Zapper Amazon $40 See On Amazon This bug zapper is just 12 inches tall, so it’s compact enough to tuck behind a plant or hang from a tree. Even if you don’t hide it, this zapper has a protective cover and a sleek design that won’t stand out too much on your patio. The blue light attracts and then eradicates mosquitos, gnats, moths, and other annoying insects, and the tray is easy to empty after the job is done.

31 These Washable Liners That Will Keep Your Oven Mess-Free ThreadNanny Nonstick Oven Liners (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These dishwasher-safe non-stick oven liners not only catch spills but it also save you from scrubbing the bottom of your oven all the time. These liners are easy to trim to fit in the bottom of your oven, line your microwave, stick on your grill, or whatever other cooking appliance you hate cleaning.

32 This Drywall Repair Putty That’s Almost Effortless Erase-A-Hole Easy Drywall Repair Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep this drywall repair putty in your cleaning closet, and you can stop covering small holes in your walls with pictures or house plants. There are zero screens or putty knives involved because you simply apply it in a circular motion and wipe off any extra of this crack-free putty with a cloth.

33 A Mini Drying Rack To Keep Dish Soap & Sponges Clean Tomorotec Triangle Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon This little drying rack is surprisingly handy on your kitchen sink because it gives you a dry spot for your dish soap bottle, sponge, or glasses to dry and drip into the basin. The rust-resistant stainless steel bars are even heat-safe enough to set a hot pot on it after draining pasta noodles in the sink. Plus, you can roll it up whenever you need to clean your sink.

34 A Cushioned, Non-Slip Bath Mat With A Soap Scum-Free Design Asvin Soft Textured Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon This soap-scum-resistant bath mat can actually go inside of your shower, so you have a cushioned and non-slip spot to stand on, and you’ll be comfortable even if you’re washing your hair, exfoliating, and singing a tune. You can also pop this super soft and quick-drying mat next to the tub and use it just like you would a classic bath mat.

35 These Under-Cabinet Lights That You Can Just Tap On Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These adhesive LED puck lights are such a good size for illuminating your kitchen countertops, and they’ll be barely noticeable underneath your cabinets. You can tap one to turn it on it when you’re grabbing a glass of water at night, but they also come with a remote to easily turn all of them on when it’s time to cook dinner.

36 These Silicone Dish Scrubbers That You Can Clean & Reuse Asiopphire Dish Scrubbers Amazon $22 See On Amazon These silicone dish scrubbers are such a good swap for a grimy dish brush because each one is covered in bristles or durable scrubby textures, meant for cleaning, degreasing, and scrubbing of all sorts. They all come with hanging hooks to tuck them under your sink, and these BPA-free scrubbers can even go in the dishwasher so you can clean them and reuse them.

37 A Compact & Easy-To-Dim Bedside Lamp With 2 USB Chargers Yarra-Decor Touch Control Bedside Lamp with USB Port Amazon $24 See On Amazon This lamp comes with a 5.5-inch base with USB ports and a compact shade, so you’ll still have a bunch of room left on your nightstand or side table. You also tap the base to control this little lamp, so you won’t have to find a switch in the morning. It also come with a dimmable LED bulb, so it’s ready to create cozy lighting in your bedroom the second you get it.

38 A Kitchen Organizer To Neatly Store Pans With Their Lids G-TING Pot Rack Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon This easy-to-setup pot and pan organizer lets you stack up pots and pans with their lids still on top, to easily grab whichever one you need when you’re prepping dinner. Each of the eight sturdy wire shelves are even adjustable enough to fit things like stock pots with bulky lids. This versatile organizer can be used vertically or horizintally, depending on your storage needs.

39 These Handy Markers That Make Pricey Wood Furniture Look New Again Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Repairing scuffed-up furniture or wooden flooring might seem like a hassle, but these markers make it so easy to simply color in the scratches or even annoying water rings. Whatever wood tones you have going on in your home, this kit comes with six colors to easily match it. Plus, there are matching of wax sticks to fill in bigger chips or dents.

40 These Moisture-Wicking Sheets With 105,000 5-Star Reviews Danjor Linens Luxury Hotel Sheets Amazon $40 See On Amazon This sheet set with a moisture-wicking finish are obviously a must because they’ll always feel dry and freshly washed (even if you’re getting close to sheet-changing day). The breathable and wrinkle-resistant microfiber set also comes with four pillowcases for an extra-plush bedding setup. All of these features and the super soft feel is why these sheets have over 105,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

41 These Strong Adhesive Wall Protectors That Are Clear STRONGEST HOME Wall Door Handle Stopper (6 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These cushioned wall protectors are super low profile and completely transparent, so you can stick them behind all of the doors in your house without ruining your home’s aesthetic. These protective, noise-absorbing rubber dots also come with adhesive on the back to quickly stick them on your walls.

42 These Stylish Fabric Storage Bins With A 4.7-Star Rating StorageWorks Storage Bins (Set of 3) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These storage bins come with adorable twisted rope handles that will look way nicer than using plastic bins all over your home for storage. They also have a fabric finish, so you can throw clutter in these foldable bins, and all of the messiness will stay completely hidden on a shelf.

43 A Leakproof Pitcher That’s Slim Enough To Tuck In The Fridge Door LocknLock Aqua Fridge Door Water Jug Amazon $9 See On Amazon This BPA-free 2-quart pitcher is just 9.2 inches tall and 2.7 inches wide, so it can easily fit in your fridge door, so you can quickly grab your cold brew or favorite fruit-infused water recipe. The leakproof lid has two clips on the side to completely seal the airtight silicone accents, so your cold beverages will always taste fresh.

44 This Sleek Bidet Attachment That’s Easy To Install & Operate Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Adding this bidet attachment isn’t a huge home project because you simply adjust the universal base to fit under the toilet seat. The water pressure knob and angle spray settings are easy to figure out and use, so you can even add this attachment to guest bathrooms.

45 A Pack Of Neutral & Seriously Fluffy Dried Pampas Grass Wild Autumn Pampas Grass (86 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pack gives you a ton (86 to be exact) of fluffy pampas grass stems to use as decor all over your house. It comes with multiple neutral color options and a bunch of different pampas grass styles, including dainty bunny grass to style in smaller vases and towering luxuriant pampas for a show-stopping larger piece.

46 An Adhesive & Waterproof Holder To Easily Hang Up Paper Towels Dr. Catch Paper Towel Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon With this stick-on stainless steel paper towel holder, you can easily hang up your roll without putting a bunch of holes in your kitchen backsplash. Plus, if there’s not a ton of space on your backsplash, you can stick the waterproof holder under your kitchen cabinets.

47 A Best-Selling Grout Pen To Color Over Griminess & Stains Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon This waterproof grout pen comes pre-filled with the bright white paint you’ll need to color right over all of those grimy grout stains that won’t go away. The precise design will work in your bathroom or on your backsplash, no matter how intricate your tiles are.

48 These Aesthetic LED Wind Chimes With A Solar Panel Toodour Solar Wind Chime Amazon $14 See On Amazon These unique wind chimes will look so fun in your yard because they have a colorful LED design that charges in the sun. They’re completely waterproof, so you can hang these super aesthetic chimes wherever you want on your patio. They also work as indoor lights for a fun LED moment and come in 11 designs including balls, birds, and dragonflies.

49 This Durable Rolling Cart That Looks Chic In Every Room Sywhitta 3-Tier Plastic Rolling Utility Cart Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll want to keep a bunch of these rolling carts around your home because the three-tier design is so versatile. It’s made of durable plastic with a clean, neutral finish that will look chic in any room. It’s also topped off with handles, so you can easily roll out pantry ingredients when you’re cooking or cart around cleaning supplies from the bathroom to the office.