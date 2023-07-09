45 Clever Home Upgrades You'd Never Know Are Under $35 On Amazon

“Upgrade” has a way of feeling synonymous with “expensive,” but it doesn’t have to be that way. It turns out, you can make big changes without dropping serious cash. So if you’re on the lookout for little swaps or additions to make your space feel more organized, intuitive, and even stylish, there’s something here for you on this list. In fact, you’ll find tons of clever home upgrades under $30 that look way more expensive and luxe than they actually are. Tell your wallet, “you’re welcome.”

1 This Sleek Utensil Holder That Declutters Drawers FineDine Stainless Steel Utensil Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ensure your kitchen tools are always on hand with this stainless steel utensil holder. Not only does it take some of the clutter out of your drawers and neatly organize it, but this holder also has a sturdy weighted base that rotates 360 degrees for easy access to everything. Inside, there are three removable dividers to help keep your tools upright. Available colors: 5

2 An Incredibly Practical Set Of Mixing Bowls FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Few things make a home look more put together than matching cookware, and these mixing bowls are no exception. Each set comes with five bowls in varying, graduated sizes with a durable stainless steel finish. They’re great for mixing, cooking, food prep, and — since they each come with an airtight lid — even storing leftovers.

3 The Food Storage Containers That Help Cut Down On Waste Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you find yourself constantly throwing out food that’s gone stale too soon, try these food storage containers. Thanks to the airtight lids, these containers help keep food fresh for longer while also ensuring your cabinets stay organized. The six containers also come with chalkboard-style labels and pens, too.

4 These Over-Door Storage Pockets That Protect Accessories ZOBER Over-The-Door Purse Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Your closet shelf space is valuable, so conserve it by adding this set of over-the-door organizers that are a brilliant way to protect your purses from dust and crumpling. The organizers feature six clear compartments each, so it’s easy to spot your items and keep them organized. Use one in your closet for handbags and one in your bathroom to store towels. Available colors: 3

5 These Cabinet Organizers That Look Equally At Home On Countertops SONGMICS Shelf Organizers (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Investing in chic storage solutions can tie a whole room together, and these shelf organizers get the job done and look good doing it. These wood and metal shelves are slightly different heights, allowing you to stack them vertically or set them side by side with the tops overlapping. They look great on bathroom vanities, too. Available colors: 4

6 The Compact Organizer That Sorts Your Container Lids YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Tidy up your food storage lid collection once and for all with this best-selling organizer that’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 35,000 reviews. It comes with five adjustable dividers, so you can create up to six customizable slots for storing lids of all sizes perfectly upright. Thanks to its compact size, it fits easily in both drawers and cabinets.

7 These Helpful Grippers That Keep Rugs In Place StepNGrip Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Banish unruly rugs for good with these rug corner grippers that keep rugs from curling up or sliding out of place. The L-shaped grippers stick to the corners on the underside of your rug, and have a sticky gel that helps keep them secure against the floor. Just wipe down the grips with rubbing alcohol when they need a quick cleaning and they’ll regain their optimal stickiness.

8 A Set Of Matching Apothecary Jars For Storage With Style VITEVER Apothecary Jar Containers (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Snag these apothecary jars to store bathroom essentials in a coordinated, aesthetically pleasing manner. They come in a set of four, and each durable plastic jar features a cute bamboo lid with a spherical handle on top. They even come with clear labels, so you can customize them with ease.

9 This At-Home Cold Brew Maker That Can Save You Money Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Level up your barista capabilities and cut down on your coffee shop habit with this cold brew maker. It has a generous 1-liter capacity and couldn’t be simpler to use: Just fill the interior mesh filter with grounds of your choosing, add water to the carafe, and let it sit in the fridge overnight. There’s even an included funnel and measuring cup to help you get your ratios just right.

10 These Wireless Lights That Offer Chic Accent Lighting With Ease Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These LED lights offer up a big impact with minimal effort. Simply secure them with the included adhesive tape or screws underneath cabinets, along stairs, or in closets for sophisticated accent lighting in just minutes. Power them on or off with the partner remote control that lets you adjust the brightness or set them on a timer.

11 The Clever Drain Catcher That Keeps A Handle On Hair Strands ShowerShroom Hair Drain Catcher Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s no need to call a plumber for clogged shower pipes — just use this drain catcher for hair instead. It’s comprised of two parts: a perforated metal disc that allows water to flow through it and a mushroom-shaped insert that sits in the interior cradle to catch hair. When the catcher gets full, just pull out the plastic center to remove and dispose of the hair.

12 A Kitchen Scale For More Precision When Cooking & Baking Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale Amazon $14 See On Amazon This digital kitchen food scale is great for getting precise measurements as you prep your meals or bake complicated recipes. It has a weight capacity of 11 pounds and can deliver measurement readings in ounces, fluid ounces, milliliters, and pounds on a clear digital screen. Thanks to its stainless steel finish, it looks professional and polished on your countertop. Available colors: 5

13 This Oversized Storage Basket With A Classic Color-Block Design Cosyland Extra-Large Woven Storage Basket Amazon $24 See On Amazon This woven storage basket is great for organizing clutter, storing laundry, and stashing spare blankets — and it’s stylish enough to double as decor. It features two handles that make it a breeze to move around, and the super sturdy construction means you can load it up. It’s made from breathable cotton which makes it easy to spot clean, too. Available colors: 8

14 The 2-Tone Cable Box That Hides Your Power Strip & Cords Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cable management set consists of a white box for nestling a power strip, plus a light-hued wooden lid to cover it all up. On the sides, there are cutouts through which to feed cords in a variety of different directions. All these features work together to conceal a bulky power strip, all while still delivering power to your devices and appliances.

15 These Useful Sliding Shelves That Are Perfect Under Sinks Avaspot Double-Sliding Cabinet Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Turn your messy under-sink cabinet into an orderly paradise with this sliding cabinet drawer set that makes use of vertical storage space. The organizer has two levels, each with a drawer that slides out easily thanks to the cutout handle. The sides feature four hooks for hanging smaller items like dish rags or dustpans, too. Available colors: 7

16 A Set Of Scratch-Resistant Knives That Come In Rich Shades Wanbasion Professional Kitchen Knife Set (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Upgrade your kitchen tools with these professional kitchen knives. The set comes with six knives, including a bread knife, a paring knife, a utility knife, and more, all with included guards to protect the blades. They’re made from corrosion-, rust-, and scratch-resistant stainless steel, so you can be sure they’ll hold up over time. Available colors: 5

17 These Charming Storage Baskets For Odds & Ends Seseno Plastic Storage Baskets (Set of 6) Amazon $22 See On Amazon From cleaning products to crafting supplies to snacks in the pantry, you can stash it all in these matching storage baskets. Made from durable plastic, these bins feature a woven lattice design that offers up a charming rustic touch, complete with easy-to-grip handles. They come in three different neutral hues and are stackable to conserve space when not in use. Available colors: 3

18 This Vanity Light To Create Your Modern Farmhouse Fantasy Mlambert 3-Light Industrial Bathroom Vanity Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sometimes the easiest way to breathe new life into a space is with a quick swap, and this industrial bathroom vanity light is a solid choice. It features a metal base with cage shades that can be flipped vertically or horizontally depending on your preference. Pair it with Edison bulbs for a classic farmhouse look. Available colors: 3

19 The Highly Rated Shelves For Inside The Shower Or Out KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf (2-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon This pair of shower caddies offers up a stylish solution to all your bathroom storage woes — and the set has earned a stellar 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon. It easily sticks to tile thanks to the adhesive backing, and you can install it inside or outside of your shower without any drilling. Each shelf can support up to 15 pounds and comes with side hooks for hanging items like loofahs and razors. Available colors: 4

20 A Roll-Up Dish Rack That’s There When You Need It & Gone When You Don’t Attom Tech Home Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $21 See On Amazon Ditch your clunky dish rack and upgrade to this space-saving drying rack instead. It’s made from stainless steel with silicone edges so it stays firmly in place, allowing dishes to drain directly over the sink when it’s unrolled. When you’re done, just roll it up and toss it in a drawer for easy storage. Available colors: 6

21 These Highly Rated Cutting Boards That Come In Multiple Sizes HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards (3-Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether it’s a big, medium, or small food prep task, this set of three cutting boards in graduated sizes can get the job done. Each one has a rubber edge and handle to keep it steady on your countertop as you work, and the juice groove around the perimeter ensures you can keep messes to a minimum. Better yet, they’re BPA free and dishwasher safe, and come with an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after over 32,000 users weighed in. Available colors: 6

22 The Stove Gap Covers That Keep Crumbs From Slipping Through Linda's Essentials Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Sometimes, home upgrades are all about cutting back on effort, and this stove gap cover set does exactly that. Made from flexible silicone, each gap cover has a T-shape design that sits perfectly in the gap between your stove and countertop, preventing spills and crumbs from falling through, so cleanup is way easier. Just trim it to size for a precise fit. Available colors: 3

23 A Set Of Slim Velvet Hangers That Save Space In Your Closet ZOBER Premium Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can fit more in your closet while giving it a cohesive, matching look by upgrading to these velvet hangers. Because of the ultra-slim design, they save space while ensuring clothes don’t slip off, thanks to the textured velvet coating. The hooks rotate 360 degrees and they even come with an accessory bar at the top through which you can slip ties, belts, and more. Available sizes: 7

24 These Zippered Storage Bags For Stowing Out-Of-Season Items ZOBER Flexible Zippered Under-Bed Storage Bag (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re unsure of what to do with bulky sweaters in the summer or skimpy swimwear in the winter, stash them away in these under-bed storage bags. They feature sturdy handles for pulling them out when you need them, and transparent zippered tops that help you keep tabs on what you’ve stored. Their large capacity means you can stow a surprising amount in each one. Available colors: 3

25 The Absorbent Dishcloths That Can Replace Paper Towels Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Cut down on your single-use paper product habit with these Swedish dishcloths. They come in a pack of 10 and each cloth can be reused up to 100 times, meaning the pack could last you a year or more. Since they can soak up 20 times their weight in spills, they’re more durable than paper towels, too. Just toss them in the wash to clean. Available colors: 9

26 A Bamboo Drawer Organizer That Expands To Maximize Storage Dynamic Gear Drawer Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your home goods should adapt to fit your needs, and this extendable drawer organizer does exactly that. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this organizer expands from six to eight slots (or 13 to 20 inches) by pulling out the sliding side compartments. Since the outer two slots are longer, they’re perfect for housing oversized utensils like ladles and serving spoons.

27 This Adjustable Box Organizer That Keeps Wraps & Foils Tidy YouCopia UpSpace Box Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Between boxes of parchment paper, aluminum foil, and cling wrap, kitchen shelves can get messy, but this box organizer is here to help. The organizer is comprised of three tiers, the top two of which are removable and adjustable, so you can achieve the ideal height and spacing. All the pieces snap into place easily for a hassle-free assembly.

28 The Oversized Mason Jars For Storing & Canning Paksh Novelty Half Gallon Mason Jars (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Even if you’re not into DIY canning, these half-gallon glass Mason jars still have plenty of uses — they’re a farmhouse-inspired way to store almonds, rice, and other pantry staples. They come four to a pack and have 4-inch wide mouths that make them easy to fill. And thanks to the airtight lids, you can use them to keep most food products fresh.

29 A Comprehensive Bakeware Set At An Affordable Price FineDine Glass Casserole Dish Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $29.58 See On Amazon For a surprisingly great price, you can score this casserole dish set, which includes four different sizes that easily nest inside each other for convenient storage. The sizes range from 1 liter to 3.65 liters, so they’re perfect for big meals and pre-prepped dinners for one. They’re safe to use the in the oven, freezer, and dishwasher, too.

30 This Polished Paper Towel Holder That Makes It Easy To Tear Off A Sheet Greenco Chrome Paper Towel Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make sure you have a paper towel at the ready whenever a spill calls with this highly rated paper towel holder. Made from metal with a glossy chrome finish, this towel holder keeps the goods secure with a unique paperclip-style design that makes it easy to tear off a sheet with just one hand.

31 The Oil Dispensers That Have Spice Filters & Measurement Markers Superior Glass Oil and Vinegar Dispenser (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These oil and vinegar dispensers are as practical as they are attractive. Each one features a borosilicate glass body and a convenient pouring spout with a trigger that makes it easy to dispense just the right amount. Plus, along the sides, there are millimeter measurement markings, so you can add precise amounts when you’re mixing up dressings and more. To top it all off, there’s an included spice filter if you’d like to add a little flavoring to your oil.

32 The Versatile Storage Bins That Help You Stay On Top Of Grocery Shopping Greenco Storage Bins (Set of 8) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If produce gets buried in the back of your fridge and goes bad before you even realized it was hiding, these storage bins can help you stay on top of what you have on hand. The BPA-free plastic bins come with handles that make them easy to move around, and since they’re transparent, you’ll be able to spot every item and determine when you’re running low. They’re stackable and great for use in the pantry, too.

33 These Clever Dispensers That Turn Soap Into A Rich Foam UUJOLY Foaming Soap Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Upgrade your bathroom and kitchen sink areas with these durable plastic foaming soap dispensers. All you need to do is add your soap plus a little water and the dispenser will lather it up into a luxurious foam. Each order comes with two dispensers, making them a steal for the pair. Available colors: 4

34 A Cute Little Soap Tray To Neaten Up Your Sink SUBEKYU Kitchen Soap Tray Amazon $8 See On Amazon When it comes to both form and function, this wallet-friendly sink organizer is a winner. Use it in the kitchen to store sponges, scrubbers, or even hand-washed glasses, or put it to work in the bathroom to catch runoff from bars of soap and toothbrushes. Made with a pleasing, neutral grey and white color palate, this tray features a drip guard with attractive geometric perforations that elevate it beyond similar products.

35 The Shower Door Guards That Prevent Excess Water Leakage Aulett Frameless Shower Door Seals (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Clean up your drippy shower for good with these shower door seals. They slide over the bottoms of most frameless shower doors to provide a seal to prevent excess splashing and leaking, thanks in part to the “drip rail” that juts out at the bottom. Because they’re made from pliable plastic, they’re easy to trim to your desired specifications.

36 A Convenient Organizer That Adds Extra Shelving To Any Closet Zober Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re short on shelf space, consider this hanging closet organizer. Built on a metal frame and wrapped with a fabric exterior, this organizer has five shelves and features hooks that let you secure it to a closet rod just like a hanger. Along the sides there are six mesh pockets that allow for bonus storage with extra breathability. Use this for sweaters, trousers, and accessories. Available colors: 4

37 This Rotating Spice Rack Your Pantry Will Thank You For Estilo Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can stop losing track of spices at the back of the cupboard thanks to this lazy Susan turntable rack that rotates, making each item a cinch to reach. Not only is it perfect for storing seasonings in small places, it’s also great for displaying condiments on tabletops. Since it’s made from dependable stainless steel, it’s built to last.

38 The Customizable Doorbell You Can Install Without Any Wiring SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $16 See On Amazon Snag this wireless doorbell to upgrade your entryway in style. The button module attaches to your home or door with adhesive tape, while the adapter can be plugged into any outlet. Plus, it doesn’t require any Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to operate. Choose from over 50 different chime alerts for the bell and multiple volume options for a customized experience. Available colors: 11

39 These Highly Rated Storage Cubes That Save Space Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reviewers love these fabric storage cubes — in fact, over 91,000 of them have weighed in to give them a stellar 4.7-star overall rating. They’re ideal for storing linens, towels, toys, and more, and since they fold completely flat, they save space when they’re not in use. Use them on their own or as drawer inserts in a shelving unit. Available colors: 8

40 A Versatile Drawer Organizer Set Perfect For Undies & More Simple Houseware Drawer Organizers (Set of 4) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your underwear drawer is basically just a tangled-up ball of socks and bras, these drawer organizers are here to save the day. They come in a set of four, all with compartments of varying sizes, perfect for stashing socks, underwear, bras, and more. The organizers form the shape of a rectangle when arranged next to each other to fit conveniently in your drawer. Available colors: 7

41 These Stackable Bathroom Organizers That Are Minimalist-Chic Vtopmart Stackable Storage Drawers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Find a convenient home for cotton balls, makeup, nail polish, and more with these stackable storage drawers. Made from transparent acrylic, each bin measures 4.4 inches high and can be stacked to better fit your space. The tab-style pull-out handle makes the interior drawer easy to access, too.

42 A Stylish Organizer To Transform Unused Bathroom Space Godboat Bathroom Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Snag this bathroom organizer that makes for simple and elegant storage, whether you place it on a shelf, affix it to a wall, or place it over the toilet. It comes with two clear adhesive brackets to secure it wherever you place it. Because it’s a foot wide, it boasts plenty of space, and it’s available in a one-tier or two-tier configuration. Available colors: 2

43 A Cushy Bath Mat To Add A Little Luxury To Your Space OLANLY Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat Amazon $10 See On Amazon Level up the luxe factor with this bathroom mat that’s as plush as a rug. It’s available in tons of different dimensions, ensuring you’ll find an option that’s the perfect size for your space. It’s made from microfiber and comes with a rubber backing so it won’t slide around, and it’s safe to machine wash, too. Available sizes: 12

Available colors: 10

44 This Minimalist Vase For A Modern Touch HUBUISH Ceramic Vase Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add this ceramic vase to your decor collection for a pop of sophistication on any surface. Featuring a minimalist design with gradual, sloping edges, this vase fits nearly anywhere thanks to its compact size, measuring just 6 inches tall. It’s made of ceramic porcelain and boasts an attractive glazed finish. Available colors: 4