While there are plenty of products on Amazon designed to make your life easier in little ways, there's a certain category of items that are specifically great for saving time and money. From reusable self-care items to things that'll help you clean your home quickly, this list is full of clever time- and money-saving products on Amazon that you'll be excited to start using ASAP.

If you're wondering where to start on this smart shopping trip, here's one easy way to begin: Swap your single-use items for reusable versions to save money over time. For instance, you can reduce paper towel waste by ditching your regular roll for super-absorbent bamboo towels that can be reused up to 120 times. Other clever swaps include a reusable cotton swab, bamboo cotton makeup remover pads, and microfiber mop pads, which are all designed to eliminate single-use waste and save you some dough.

Beyond that, there are also items that focus on time-saving. Think: a suctioned scrubbing brush that makes it easy to clean glasses and mugs, an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner that removes grime in just five minutes, and a pumice stone that quickly removes stubborn stains from the toilet bowl. Those are just some of the genius Amazon products included on this list, so read on for more items that go easy on your wallet and your schedule.

1 A Reusable Cotton Swab That Reduces Single-Use Waste LastSwab Reusable Cotton Swab Amazon $12 See On Amazon Looking to ditch single-use items in your home? This reusable cotton swab features a durable nylon core with soft silicone on each end, and it replaces the use of 1,000 regular cotton swabs. Plus, it's easy to clean with soap and water and it comes in a biodegradable carrying case. Choose from six colors, including penguin black, krill peach, and dolphin turquoise.

2 These Super Absorbent & Reusable Swedish Dishcloths Swedish Wholesale Absorbent Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reduce paper towel use with these reusable Swedish dishcloths. Sold in an affordable 10-pack, the absorbent and biodegradable dishcloths are great for washing and scrubbing dishes and cleaning countertops. What's more, they're dishwasher- and washing machine-safe for easy care, and you can choose from five colors, including purple, watermelon red, and assorted shades.

3 These Reusable Microfiber Mop Pads That Are Machine-Washable Turbo Microfiber Reusable Mop Pads (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These reusable microfiber mop pads fit a variety of mops for quick and easy cleaning. The thick and absorbent pads lift dirt and pet hair with ease, and each one is machine washable up to 100 times, so they're way more cost-effective than single-use disposable pads. Choose from packs of two and four.

4 A Suctioned Scrubbing Brush For Cleaning Glasses & Mugs Hoocozi Suctioned Glass Washer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cleaning glassware is a breeze, thanks to this suctioned scrubbing brush. Featuring dual brushes, it sticks to the bottom of the sink with a sturdy suction cup, so you can quickly clean the inside and outside of glasses and cups in no time flat.

5 These Nonstick Oven Liners That Catch Food Drips & Spills Kitchen + Home Oven Liners (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These nonstick oven liners catch food drips and spills and wipe clean easily, so you don't have to deal with stuck-on gunk on the bottom of the oven. Sold in a pack of two or four, the durable, BPA-free liners are heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe. Plus, each liner is easy to trim, so it fits perfectly inside your oven.

6 These Silicone Stretch Lids That Are Great For Storing Leftovers True Nature Silicone Stretch Lids (12-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With these silicone stretch lids, it's quick and easy to store leftovers in a variety of containers, without having to transfer food or use plastic wrap. The 12-pack set includes BPA-free silicone lids in round and square sizes, so you can choose the right one for your container, and they create a leakproof, airtight seal to keep food fresh.

7 An Easy-To-Use Roller That Removes Pet Hair Fast DELOMO Pet Hair Remover Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pet hair remover roller makes it easy to lift stray fur off your furniture and bedding. The durable nylon brush requires no adhesive tape or electricity — just roll it over the area you want to clean, and pet hair is collected in an easy-to-empty compartment. Choose from red and blue.

8 An Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner That Removes Dirt & Grime In 5 Minutes LONOVE Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $41 See On Amazon Bring the sparkle and shine back to your rings, bracelets, and more with this ultrasonic jewelry cleaner. The compact machine has a simple on/off switch and a roomy container with a removable basket, so you can lift clean jewelry out with ease. The deep-cleaning cycle takes just five minutes, and best of all, you don't need anything besides water.

9 These Reusable Bags That Keep Produce Fresh For Longer Debbie Meyer Produce Green Bags (20 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Help fruits and veggies stay fresh for longer with these reusable produce bags. Just place fresh produce inside one of the BPA-free bags and store the items as usual in the fridge or on the countertop. Each bag can be reused up to 10 times, and you can choose from packs of 20, 32, and 40.

10 These Reusable & Absorbent Bamboo Towels Kitchen + Home Reusable Bamboo Towels Amazon $9 See On Amazon As an alternative to paper towels, these reusable bamboo towels are a highly rated, affordable option. The roll includes 20 perforated towels made from durable and absorbent bamboo, and each sheet is machine-washable and reusable up to 120 times. You can purchase a single roll or packs of two or four.

11 This Coffee & Espresso Maker That Quickly Brews Rich, Smooth Java Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make rich, smooth java in minutes with the Aeropress coffee and espresso maker. The durable, lightweight press works with your favorite mug and makes one to three cups of coffee at a time, and the rapid brewing means you avoid the bitterness and high acidity caused by long steep times. This highly rated coffee maker earns raves from reviewers, with one writing it "consistently brews some of most delicious coffee you’ll ever taste."

12 These Long & Skinny Spatulas That Scrape Out Jars S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Use these beauty spatulas to get every last bit of product out of bottles and jars of your favorite cosmetic and skin-care products. The set includes large and small spatulas, and each one features a long handle with a flexible silicone head that easily scrapes hard-to-reach areas. Also great: You can use the BPA-free spatulas on food jars, too. Choose from a two-pack or four-pack in pink, teal, and purple.

13 An Easy-To-Install Shower Head That Softens Hard Water Nosame Shower Head with Filter Amazon $20 See On Amazon This shower head with a built-in filtration system softens hard water and removes impurities, and the micro-nozzle design increases water pressure for a luxurious shower. The easy-to-install head connects to any standard shower hose and offers three water modes — rainfall, massage, and jet spray — so your next shampoo can feel spa-worthy. Choose from six styles in blue and clear.

14 These Reusable Makeup Remover Pads Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of using disposable cotton pads and wipes, you can save money with these eco-friendly reusable makeup remover pads. Each biodegradable container comes with 20 organic cotton and bamboo pads that are gentle enough to use on all skin types, and a cotton laundry bag is included for easy washing.

15 An Adhesive Door Draft Stopper That Blocks Breezes, Light, & More deeTOOL MAN Door Draft Stopper Amazon $18 See On Amazon If breezes, light, and noise tend to drift under your door, this adhesive door draft stopper can help. The one-sided stopper is made from foam and covered in fabric, and it installs easily using the included adhesive backing and hook and loop fastener. Available in brown, black, and beige, the door stopper comes in two sizes that fit doors up to 36 or 39 inches.

16 An Easy-To-Use Seed Tray For Growing Sprouts LeJoy Garden Seed Sprouter Tray Amazon $17 See On Amazon With this easy-to-use seed sprouter tray, you can grow your own sprouts for salads, sandwiches, and more. The BPA-free tray works with various seeds, including bean sprouts, soy beans, mung beans, and more, and it has a cover to preserve heat and moisture and help your sprouts grow faster.

17 A Battery Power Adapter That Plugs In & Replaces Regular Batteries Lenink AA Battery Power Adapter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of relying on batteries that you'll need to replace or recharge, this AA battery power adapter replaces regular batteries and offers a continuous power supply. To use, just place the included dummy batteries into your device, connect the adapter, and plug it into a wall outlet for constant power — you can even use a smart plug (sold separately) to make things even easier. Three AA batteries are included.

18 These Wine Stoppers With Built-In Vacuum Valves WOBOX Vacuum Wine Stoppers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your bottle of vino fresh until the last sip with these vacuum wine stoppers. Sold in a two-pack, the silicone stoppers have built-in vacuum valves, so you just place one in the wine bottle and gently press down to create a leakproof seal that keeps wine fresh for about a week.

19 An Expandable Breadbox That Keeps Baked Goods Fresh Progressive Prep Solutions Expandable Breadbox Amazon $22 See On Amazon This adjustable breadbox helps baked goods stay fresh for longer. It expands up to 11 inches to fit various bread loaves and other baked items, and there are adjustable vents to regulate airflow. Plus, a durable cutting board is included, and the breadbox is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

20 These Smart Bulbs That Make It Easy To Customize Your Lighting LEDVANCE SYLVANIA Smart Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Customize your lighting with these dimmable smart bulbs. Sold in a four-pack, the bulbs are voice control-capable with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, and you can also control them from anywhere using an app on your smartphone — no smart hub required. Choose from full color and soft white options.

21 This Popular Hair Removal Kit With Rose Oil Wax REGALICO Waxing Kit Amazon $33 See On Amazon More than 7,000 reviewers are fans of this best-selling waxing kit, which comes with an easy-to-use warmer with adjustable temperatures, four bags of wax beans, and applicators. The rose oil wax is suitable for all skin types and can be used to remove unwanted hair from the bikini line, face, legs, and other areas.

22 This Curling Iron Set With 5 Ceramic Barrels Ohuhu 5-in-1 Curling Iron Wand Amazon $31 See On Amazon With this five-in-one curling iron set, you can style ringlets, loose curls, beachy waves, and more. The kit includes five interchangeable tourmaline ceramic barrels ranging in size from 0.35 to 1.25 inches, and the curling wand has two adjustable temperature settings. The barrels are available in rose gold, rainbow, and black, and a heat-resistant glove and two hair clips are included.

23 An Easy-To-Use Sushi Making Kit Defamu Sushi Making Kit Amazon $15 See On Amazon Roll your own fresh sushi at home with this highly-rated sushi making kit that includes two rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a rice spreader, and rice paddle. Each item in the kit is made from durable bamboo, and it comes with a PDF guide that offers step-by-step instructions for beginner sushi chefs. One reviewer describes the kit as "well made, easy to use, easy to clean, high-end restaurant quality, and durable."

24 A Handy Repair Kit For Eyeglasses & Sunglasses Universal Souvenir Glasses Repair Kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon It's easy to fix a loose or broken screw in your eyeglasses and sunglasses, thanks to this glasses repair kit. The compact case includes assorted screws, nose pads, and a screwdriver with Phillips and flat heads, so you'll have the right tools for the repair at hand.

25 A Moldable Glue For Mess-Free Repairs Around The House Sugru Moldable Glue Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make easy, mess-free repairs around the house with this moldable glue. It's compatible with a variety of materials, including glass, ceramic, wood, metal, and plastic, and the non-runny glue is super easy to use — just stick it where you want to make a repair, mold into the shape you want, and let it set into a durable silicone rubber. The glue comes in seven colors, including black, white, and multicolor packs.

26 An Eco-Friendly Plastic Bag & Bottle Dryer FloWorks Design Plastic Bag & Bottle Dryer Amazon $24 See On Amazon With this plastic bag and bottle dryer, it's a breeze to rinse and reuse food baggies and baby bottles. The eco-friendly stand is made from reclaimed wood and holds up to eight food storage bags at a time. When not in use, it folds up for compact storage and has a built-in eyelet for hanging.

27 An Electric Pump That Fits On Gallon Water Jugs Myvision Water Bottle Pump Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you like to buy bottled water in bulk, this water bottle pump makes it easy to dispense drinks from 1- to 5-gallon jugs. The BPA-free, rechargeable electric pump is made with durable materials like stainless steel and food-grade silicone, and it screws onto the top of the jug and dispenses water at the touch of a button.

28 This Gel Manicure Kit With An LED Lamp, Nail Polish, & More Vishine Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Give yourself a long-lasting manicure at home with this gel nail polish starter kit. It includes six gel nail polishes in neutral and mauve shades, a top and base coat, an LED curing lamp, and various manicure tools. More than 5,000 reviewers have given this kit five stars, with one writing, "I love this item! The lamp is very cute and works great! The curing was on point and everything was applied smoothly."

29 A Personal Blender With 2 Leakproof Sports Bottles SHARDOR Personal Blender Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make fresh smoothies, juice, and more with this easy-to-use personal blender. It boasts one-touch operation and comes with two 20-ounce, BPA-free sports bottles with leakproof spout lids, so you can enjoy your freshly blended drink on the go. What's more, the blender is easy to dissemble and clean.

30 A Water-Repellent Spray For Leather & Fabric Atsko Sno-Seal Water Guard Amazon $16 See On Amazon For protection against wet weather, apply this water-repellent spray to your boots and outdoor gear. The spray allows leather and fabric to breathe while creating an invisible water-repellent barrier that helps keep you dry. Also great: The coating protects fabrics and colors from sun damage, and it resists odors and discoloration.

31 These Gentle Dry Cleaner Cloths That Refresh Your Garments At Home Woolite At Home Dry Cleaner (6 Cloths) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Reduce your dry cleaning bill with these handy at-home dry cleaner cloths. Each pack comes with six fragrance-free cloths that you can toss in the dryer with your garments to refresh and remove wrinkles. The cloths contain no harsh ingredients, and they're safe to use with a variety of delicate fabrics, including silk, cashmere, wool, and more.

32 This Best-Selling Cookbook Filled With Affordable & Healthy Recipes Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4/Day Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you're trying to save money on groceries and avoid spending on takeout, this best-selling, budget-friendly cookbook can help. Good and Cheap: Eat Well On $4/Day is packed with tasty, healthy recipes that maximize ingredients, like chocolate zucchini muffins, spicy pulled pork, vegetable jambalaya, and rice pudding, just to name a few. The cookbook is available in several formats, including paperback and Kindle.

33 A Mini Bag Sealer That Keeps Snacks Fresh JJLVTEK Bag Sealer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep snacks fresh with this mini bag sealer, which quickly and evenly seals open food bags. The two-in-one gadget cuts and heat seals with ease, and it has a magnetic backing, so you can stick it on the fridge for convenient storage. Two AA batteries are included, and you can choose from white and green.

34 These Silicone Trivets That Change Color When They're Hot SILICONEBEE Color-Changing Trivets (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only do these color-changing silicone trivets protect your countertop from hot pots and pans, but they also indicate the temperature of your cookware at a glance, so you can avoid accidental burns. Sold in a three-pack, each trivet is made from heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe silicone with built-in hanging loops for easy storage.

35 These Fridge & Freezer Deodorizers That Last For Up To 6 Months NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Eliminate odors in the fridge and freezer with these refrigerator deodorizers. The compact deodorizer can be placed anywhere in the fridge or freezer, and it uses non-toxic, fragrance-free ingredients to remove odors for up to six months — much longer than baking soda. You can opt for packs of one, two, and four.

36 These Reusable Towel Masks That Can Be Used Hot & Cold ProCIV Reusable Face Towel Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give yourself a soothing at-home facial with these soft face towel masks. Sold in a two-pack, each breathable mask can be used as a hot compress to open pores or as a cold compress to reduce irritation. You can also combine the masks with your favorite serum for a deep skin treatment. Plus, the masks are reusable — just rinse in cold water and hang dry after each use.

37 An Extendable Tub & Tile Scrubber That Cleans Hard-To-Reach Areas OXO Good Grips Tub and Tile Scrubber Amazon $14 See On Amazon Clean the hard-to-reach areas in your tub and bathroom with this extendable tub and tile scrubber. The lightweight steel pole extends from 26 to 42 inches with a simple twist, and the angled antimicrobial scrubber pivots to get into corners and grout lines. Also great: It's easy to buy a scrubber head refill when needed.

38 An Affordable Eyebrow Tattoo Pen That Creates Defined, Natural-Looking Brows MoonKong Eyebrow Tattoo Pen Amazon $13 See On Amazon Create defined brows with this eyebrow tattoo pen, which comes in four shades to match your brows: chestnut, brown, dark gray, and black. The microblade pen creates a natural look and enhances brows with a waterproof formula that lasts all day. Plus, one reviewer noted this affordable eyebrow pen is a "great duplicate of more expensive pencils sold by department stores."

39 This Pumice Stone That Gently Removes Toilet Bowl Rings & Stains Pumie Toilet Bowl Pumice Stone Amazon $12 See On Amazon This popular pumice stone toilet bowl cleaner removes stubborn rings and stains with ease. The pumice stone features an easy-to-grip handle and gently scrubs away rust, mineral deposits, and more, with no harsh ingredients required. What's more, the eco-friendly cleaning tool has over 7,000 reviews, with many pleased about how it scrubs away stains with "minimal effort."