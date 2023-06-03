Clever Things On Amazon That Are Shockingly Cheap

You know when you’re strolling through a market or gift shop and see something you didn’t know you needed? That’s how it feels to scroll through Amazon, multiplied by a billion; you might have had no idea what a detachable collar was, for instance, but now that you’ve seen it, you’re obsessed. Amazon is packed with shockingly cheap, yet quite clever things that you might not have even known existed.

Some of these products are meant to streamline your daily routine, and some are meant to put a smile on your face; no matter what you pick, it’s sure to be wallet-friendly, since these innovative products are all shockingly inexpensive.

A Portable & Compact Garbage Can That Keeps Your Car Clean, No Matter Where You Go JUSTTOP Car Trash Can with Lid If you love a long road trip, invest in this portable and compact garbage can to keep your car cleaner for longer. Its diamond-cut design gives it a sleek surface that's as elegant as it is practical. You can stash it in cup holders, car doors, or wherever you need a convenient place to dispose of your snack wrappers and water bottles. When you press down on the lid, it'll pop up immediately, thanks to the built-in spring that makes it super easy to open and close, even with one hand on the wheel (or the volume dial).

An Exfoliating Brush For Smoother, Softer Lips In A Matter Of Moments YOUKOOL Exfoliating Lip Brush (2-Pack) This exfoliating brush gently sloughs away dead skin, leaving you with smoother, softer lips in no time flat. Its double-sided silicone head is gentle enough for sensitive lips and helps stimulate circulation. It's small enough to toss in your purse or makeup kit, so you can use it before applying your favorite products on the go. Each kit comes with two brushes: one for exfoliation and one that gives your lips a gentle massage for spa-quality care at a fraction of the cost.

This Rechargeable Candle Lighter With An Extra Long Wand For Campfires & Cookouts Alike Power Practical USB-Rechargeable Candle Lighter Whether you're embarking on an outdoor adventure or simply setting the mood in your bedroom, this rechargeable candle lighter makes it easier and safer to get a flame going. You can use its extra long wand to reach into grills, fire pits, or anywhere you'd rather not reach with a tiny match and your bare hands, and its angled head allows for precise lighting every time. It takes under an hour to charge it fully with the included USB cord, and once it's powered up, it'll last for days on end, making it an especially smart choice for longer trips.

An Efficient Soap Dispenser That's Easy To Use & Saves Valuable Space On Your Kitchen Counter Aeakey Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder Simply press your sponge onto this efficient soap dispenser, and it'll deposit your detergent without any additional acrobatics. Because you only need one hand to re-up on soap, it makes the dishwashing process significantly more efficient. It frees up the space that's usually occupied by plastic bottles and sponge racks, and its nonslip base keeps it from slipping and sliding. It also dispenses the right amount every time, so you'll cut down on the amount of dish soap you waste, thereby saving money on additional bottles that just go down the drain.

This Reusable Ice Roller That Cools & Relieves Skin In An Instant Elizabeth Mott Facial Ice Roller Whether you've been up all night or just need a refreshing moment to cool down, reach for this reusable ice roller, which relieves and soothes irritated skin. Its polymer gel head is gentle on every complexion, even sensitive skin, and it cools quickly in your freezer, staying cold for as long as you need it. By stimulating the lymphatic system, it helps enhance circulation for a refreshing self-care moment that gives you a little extra glow.

This Universal Bagel Slicer With A Safety Shield For A Convenient Breakfast Every Morning Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer Plate your bagels to perfection with this universal bagel slicer, which lets you cut your favorite carbohydrates without the risk of additional injury. Its convenient cradle holds your bagel tightly in place, and its acrylic safety shields ensure that your fingers stay far away from its sharp blade; just drop in a bagel and push down, and you're good to go. If you prefer a muffin, a biscuit, or a dinner roll, it's still just as effective; its stainless steel blade slices smoothly through pastries of all shapes and sizes.

These Gentle Exfoliating Brushes Made Of Soft Silicone For Your Face & Body Dylonic Face and Body Exfoliator Set If you're suffering from razor bumps or painful ingrown hairs, these gentle exfoliating brushes might help; their fine bristles will soothe your skin to reduce irritation after you shave. With their ergonomic grips, you can comfortably brush wet or dry skin, which helps your skin better soak up your favorite creams and serums for products that work more effectively than ever before. When you buy, you'll receive one body brush with super soft bristles and two silicone face scrubbers for a gentle massage that'll make you feel like you're at the spa.

This Rainbow Privacy Film That Blocks UV Rays To Cut Your Energy Bill For A Greener Home Volcanics Window Privacy Film Static Window Clings This rainbow privacy film blocks up to 96% of UV rays, which keeps flooring and furniture from fading and could potentially cut your energy bill by almost a third. When the sun is shining, this film will cast your space in a stunning rainbow light that's sure to brighten up any room. It also provides an additional layer of privacy to obscure the view that strangers see when they walk past your house or apartment, and its gorgeous pattern makes a gorgeous addition to any windowpane.

This Electronic Neck Massager That Heats Up To Gently Relieve Muscle Tension Deep Kneading Neck Massager with Heat If your tired muscles need relief and you don't want to shell out for a professional massage, reach for this electronic neck massager. Its rotating balls rub into your neck, back, and shoulders to work through uncomfortable knots, and you can choose between eight shiatsu massage modes to best accommodate your body and its needs. All you have to do is wrap it around you, loop your hands into the fabric, and pull with your desired amount of pressure; your muscles should feel better almost instantaneously, and you can use it anytime you need a quick burst of relaxation.

This Universal Cleaning Gel That Picks Up Dust & Debris From Hard To Reach Places ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Dusty keyboards and air conditioners are no match for this universal cleaning gel, which effortlessly picks up unwanted debris from surfaces of all shapes and sizes. Its lavender-scented formula won't stick to your skin, so you can use your bare hands to clean off your keyboards, speakers, and other difficult surfaces that tend to collect dust. Just knead it over the spot that needs cleaning, and it'll pick up anything that's stuck in place; you can use it over and over until it loses its stickiness.

A Cordless Desktop Vacuum Cleaner That Rotates For Precise Cleaning In Corners & Crevices ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner This cordless desktop vacuum removes dust and dirt from surfaces like desks and coffee tables without you having to lift a finger. Its precise capture nozzle scoops up debris from even the smallest crevices, thanks to its rotating design, which is better equipped to access corner spots than your average vacuum. It'll run for up to 90 minutes at a time with just two AA batteries, and it cleans quietly, so you can tidy up your space and stay focused on finishing up that big project.

This TV Backlight Strip That's Powerful Enough To Light Your Whole Movie Marathon Power Practical TV Backlight Strip For movie marathons and Netflix binges, invest in this TV backlight strip, which makes your watch parties just a little easier on the eyes by preventing headaches and strain. They'll increase the contrast on your screen, which makes colors appear richer and brighter so you don't have to squint to catch all the important details. Each light strip is over 115 inches long, so you can encircle even the largest of monitors with lights to spare. They also look fantastic under cabinets to illuminate your countertops and around ceilings to give your room a dreamy glow that's sure to set the mood.

This Smooth Satin Pillowcase That'll Have You Saying "I Woke Up Like This" Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase This smooth satin pillowcase is basically a superhero for your hair and skin, so you'll wake up positively glowing. It's made of cooling satin that keeps hair healthy by preventing tangles and breakage, which minimizes bed head and promotes growth; you won't even have to fuss with your hair before using it — just let your head hit the pillow, and you'll be feeling like Rapunzel soon enough.

This Modern Matcha Starter Kit That Has Everything You Need For A Delicious Drink In The Morning PureChimp Modern Matcha Set Whether you're new to the world of matcha or you're basically a barista, this modern matcha starter kit gives you everything you need to whip up a cup or two. Each set includes an electric frother, a stainless steel measuring spoon, and of course, 50 grams of delicious ceremonial-grade matcha; the electric frother allows for a smooth consistency that's free of lumps and bumps, and the measuring spoon gives you just the right amount of powder for a perfect cup. If your standard morning coffee has been giving you the jitters, this might be what you've been looking for.

This Beautiful Metal Bird Feeder That Charges During The Day & Glows At Night PENXUA Solar Bird Feeder Cultivate a lovely space for the birds in your neighborhood with this beautiful metal bird feeder, which charges during the day to light up your yard at night. Its intricate pattern casts a uniquely designed glow onto the surrounding grass or hardwood in a variety of stunning floral-inspired shapes that are sure to impress your guests (human or otherwise). Its three sturdy chains keep it firmly in place, whether you hang it from your garden wall or the bough of your favorite tree, and its large feeding hole lets you quickly and easily refill it with food.

This Handy 3-Pack Of Self Adhesive Cord Holders To Keep Your Cables Close At Hand AhaStyle Cord Holders (3-Pack) If your cables and chargers constantly slide out of reach, pick up this handy three-pack of self-adhesive cord holders for ease and convenience. Each innovatively designed cord holder has four slots, each of which can hold cables of almost any size, whether you install it on your desk, your nightstand, or even on your wall (since it'll work vertically or horizontally). All you have to do is peel off its disposable film and stick it on, and it'll stay firmly in place for all of your technological needs.

This Multipurpose Phone Grip That Has Over 16,000 5-Star Reviews ​​​​PopSockets Phone Grip with Expanding Kickstand If you've spent time around people with smartphones, you've probably seen a PopSocket before, and for good reason; this multipurpose phone grip makes your devices significantly easier to use. It lets you use your phone with just one hand at a time without dropping since it gives you just the right amount of grip and traction, and you can pull it all the way out to prop up your phone to watch videos on the go. It's compatible with most phone cases, wallets, and mounts, and has over 16,000 five-star reviews.

A Stainless Steel Kitchen Shelf That's Magnetic For The Easiest Installation Process Ever StoveShelf Magnetic Kitchen Shelf Keep your favorite condiments, oils, and spices close at hand while you cook with this stainless steel kitchen shelf, which gives you a little extra storage space without taking up too much room. Because it's magnetic, you won't have to figure out a complicated installation process; simply set it up on your stove, and its silicone-encased neodymium magnets will do the rest. Its durable stainless steel body is designed to withstand odors, rust, and anything else that might come up when the kitchen gets hot.

A Digital Wax Warmer Kit For At-Home Hair Removal That Lasts Up to 6 Weeks KOTAMU Digital Wax Warmer Kit for Hair Removal If you prefer to remove your body hair without spending a fortune at a wax studio, try this digital wax warmer kit for a professional-grade process in the comfort of your own home. With its innovative heating technology, it'll warm up the included pearl wax in just 10 minutes. You can even customize its temperature with its convenient dial, making it great for newbies. You might be shocked at how long the effects of your hair removal last (possibly up to six weeks) which is one of the many reasons why it's so popular on Amazon.

These Rechargeable LED Wall Sconces With 3 Different Brightness Levels Koopala LED Rechargeable Wall Sconces Give any room in your house a gorgeous glow with these rechargeable LED wall sconces, which come with three customizable brightness levels and color temperatures, so you can light your space however you like. They come with self-adhesive strips that let you skip the costly or time-consuming installation processes of their competitors, and their rechargeable batteries will last up to six hours each at maximum brightness on a full charge. You'll also appreciate their rotating magnetic balls, which let you direct their light anywhere in the room, whether you're curating a dinner party or curling up with a good book. These lights come in a few different finishes to best match your existing home decor.

This Self-Adhesive Paper Towel Holder Made Of Rustproof Stainless Steel DR CATCH Self-Adhesive Paper Towel Holder Short on kitchen space? Pick up this self-adhesive paper towel holder, which sticks firmly onto flat surfaces, so you'll always have a roll within reach. It's made of rustproof and waterproof stainless steel, so you can keep using it for years to come, regardless of ceiling leaks or sink mishaps. You can keep yours on the wall, under the sink, or anywhere else you'd like, so you can clean up spills and messes in a matter of minutes without taking up too much space on your countertop.

An Adjustable Shower Arm Extension With A Modern Design & A Sleek Chrome Finish WaterPoint Adjustable Shower Arm Extension You can customize the height and angle of this adjustable shower arm extension for a shower experience that better fits you and your body. Its locking collar adheres tightly to your shower head, holding it firmly in place and keeping it level to minimize the possibility of a slip or fall. Plus, its durable brass core extends its lifespan to match that of your home, and its polished chrome finish makes a sleek and shiny addition to your bathroom decor.

These Detachable Collars For A Chic Look That Doesn't Require You To Wear An Extra Layer Kalkehay Detachable Collar Blouse (2-Pack) If you prefer your pullovers with a collar underneath but don't want to deal with the hassle of an extra layer, reach for these detachable collars, which you can simply button up and wear beneath your favorite tops for an adorable extra detail. Their adjustable elastics let you customize their fit to your body and the layers with which you pair them, so you'll feel comfortable while you rock your favorite sweaters and dresses. The best part? At the end of a long day, you'll be able to unbutton them fast, giving you slightly more time to relax in your PJs.

These Patio Chair Covers That Are Waterproof To Protect Your Furniture From The Elements Signature Living Patio Chair Covers (2-Pack) These patio chair covers are made of heavy-duty polyester to protect your favorite pieces of furniture from rain

25 This Water-Resistant Bamboo Floor Mat That Looks Great In Any Room iDesign Formbu Bamboo Floor Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon With its nonskid base, this water-resistant bamboo floor mat protects floors of all kinds from damage, be they wood, carpet, or tile. Its versatile design makes a timeless addition to any room of your house, no matter your decorative tastes, and it's not uncommon for reviewers to purchase more than one to spruce up multiple spaces at once. It also makes an excellent bath or shower mat that resists wear and tear for buyers who'd prefer an alternative to rubber, cotton, or polyester.

26 This Solar-Powered Bird Bath Fountain Pump That Operates On Just 3 Seconds Of Charge Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump Amazon $13 See On Amazon Put this solar-powered bird bath pump in a dish out in the sun, and after charging for just three seconds, it’ll run beautifully, attracting avian friends to your backyard. Its built-in retainer keeps the fountain from spraying water too far outside of its bounds, which prevents water waste. Each package comes with four nozzles, so you can choose which pattern best suits your garden on any given day. Its pump adjustment valve features three gears (low, medium, and high), so the water will only reach the height that you’d like it to.

27 This Cordless Grass Shear & Handheld Trimmer For Gardening On The Go Sun Joe Cordless Grass Shear + Shrubber Handheld Trimmer Amazon $37 See On Amazon This cordless grass shear and handheld trimmer make gardening super easy, especially when you’re just doing some smaller-scale maintenance work. It's cordless and handheld, which means you can carry it all over your garden without tripping over unwieldy cables or wires, and you can quickly convert it from one tool to the other; it's a two-in-one plant care superhero that takes up barely any space in the shed. Plus, its ergonomic handle makes it easy and comfortable to use.

28 These Nylon Bags That Preserve Your Favorite Bars Of Soap & Help You Exfoliate ZOMCHI Soap Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only will these nylon bags help your bars of soap live longer than ever before, but their skin-friendly design doubles as an exfoliator that turns any soap into your new favorite body scrub. Just stash your soap inside, and the next time you step into the shower, you can work them into a rich lather that makes your skin feel absolutely amazing. They'll maintain their shape over time without ripping or tearing since their nylon fabric is durable and strong. That said, they might just save you money in the long run, since they let you use your soaps for longer than ever before.

29 A Stylish Hand Sanitizer Case For Better (& Cuter) Hygiene On The Go Touchland Mist Case for Power Mist $6 See On Amazon Whether you’re taking the train, using a public restroom, or flipping through clothes in a boutique, your daily life is full of moments that call for a little extra cleanliness; that’s where this stylish hand sanitizer case comes in. It's available in seven adorable colors to perfectly complement your Touchland sanitizer, and you can fasten it onto your bag with its zinc alloy keyring to keep it in place, no matter where life takes you. If it gets dirty, just rinse it off with warm water or wipe it down with a cloth, and it'll be just as clean as your freshly sanitized hands in no time flat.

30 This Award-Winning Magnetic Fidget Box That Transforms Into Over 70 Unique Shapes SHASHIBO Shape Shifting Box Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your hands tend to stay in motion when you’re sitting still, give them this award-winning magnetic fidget box to relieve excess energy and stress. Each cube transforms into over 70 shapes, which gives you hours of stimulation with almost unlimited possibilities, and its tear-proof surface looks great long after the first time you fidget. Your purchase gives you the opportunity to explore four uniquely brilliant patterns that’ll engage your eyes and mind just as much as your hands.

31 This Popular Shampoo Bar That's Made Without Plastic Or Animal Testing Viori Shampoo Bar Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only is this zero-waste shampoo bar cruelty-free, but it’s 100% plastic-free for a more ethical alternative to single-use plastic bottles. Each bar lasts up to 60 washes, so you won't have to restock for a while, and 5% of each purchase goes back to the tribe from whom the company sources their rice. The best part? It's just as good to your hair as it is to the planet; whether your strands are straight, curly, thick, or fine, ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and rice water gently cleanse and nourish hair to promote healthy growth.

32 This Convenient Car Mount That Has Over 91,000 5-Star Reviews iOttie Easy One Touch Car Air Vent Phone Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of constantly looking in your lap to consult with Google Maps, invest in this convenient car mount, which fits snugly into your air vents to help you get where you’re going. It has a One Touch mechanism that allows you to put your phone up and take it down with just one hand at a time, so the other hand can remain on the wheel. It also holds firmly to your vents without transmitting vibrations to your cell phone. Plus, its rotating ball lets you switch effortlessly between landscape and portrait mode, depending on your navigational needs at any given moment.

33 This Rejuvenating Korean Skincare Set With An Unexpected Active Ingredient: Snail Mucin COSRX All About Snail Korean Skincare Amazon $25 See On Amazon The superhero ingredient in this rejuvenating Korean skincare set is actually snail mucin. This skin care super-ingredient helps to heal skin, keeping it balanced and healthy throughout your routine; from a non-drying gel cleanser to a repairing cream that soothes sensitive skin, you're sure to find a product that works for you. Reviewers called this kit an excellent way to test out the products in this line, with many saying they went on to buy full sizes of each one.

34 This Smart Lightbulb That Changes Color For A Glow That's All Your Own Kasa Smart Light Multicolor TP Link Amazon $13 See On Amazon Connect this smart lightbulb to your Wi-Fi and choose between over 16 million (yes, you read that right) colors to give your space a unique touch that's full of personality. Simply download the app to control your bulb from absolutely anywhere, even if you aren't home. If you've left the light on by mistake, you can quickly turn it off from absolutely anywhere to save power. You can even connect it to your Alexa or Google Assistant to command it with your voice, so you can turn it on or off without having to get out of bed.

35 This Scent-Free Mosquito Repellent That Wards Off Porch & Patio Bugs Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Amazon $18 See On Amazon Spring and summer nights were practically invented for the purpose of hanging out on your porch, but what happens when you wake up in the morning with a slew of brand-new bug bites? That’s where this scent-free mosquito repellent comes in: its heat-activated technology wards off bugs up to 15 feet away, protecting you and your family from unwanted attention. It's completely smokeless and flameless, and it doesn't use DEET; instead, it's formulated with a synthetic allethrin, which is inspired by plant extracts that naturally repel mosquitos on their own.

36 This 20-Pack Of Open Ended Hangers With Nonslip Coatings For Shirts, Pants, & Dresses Alike Zober Open-Ended Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve ever overburdened a plastic hanger with one or more pairs of jeans, you might appreciate this 20-pack of open-ended hangers. Each one has a nonslip coating that keeps even the lightest linens and the skinniest spaghetti straps firmly in place, and their ingenious design lets you hang up your favorite pairs of pants with ease. They're made of a durable chrome metal that's sure to last for years to come, so you can wear your favorite pieces regardless of the trend cycle and its machinations.

37 A User-Friendly Hose Faucet Timer With A Rain Delay That Saves Precious Water Orbit One Outlet Single-Dial Hose Watering-Time Amazon $39 See On Amazon Water conservation is a critical part of home ownership, and this user-friendly hose faucet timer helps you save precious water automatically without the hassle. Its oversized features make it incredibly easy to use for maximum control. All you need to make it run smoothly is a two-pack of AA batteries. It's made with a rain delay that pauses timed spray sessions on days when the weather does all the work for you, and you can set it at intervals ranging from six hours to seven days apart.

38 This 4-Pack Of Drill Attachments That Can Make Cleaning Your Home More Efficient (And Fun) Holikme Drill Brush Power Cleaning Brush Attachment (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Swap out your old rags and sponges for this four-pack of drill attachments to tackle a variety of cleaning projects with maximum effectiveness and power. You can use the large brush head on flat surfaces that include hardwood, linoleum, and tile to keep them cleaner than ever before, and you can use the smallest brush head for stubborn corners and gaps that tend to collect dust and debris. Each color option corresponds to a different quality of bristle, so you can choose the iteration that works best for you. Over 45,000 five-star reviewers swear by them to get the job done.

39 This Automatic Electric Can Opener That One Reviewer Called The “Best Kitchen Gadget Ever” Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $30 See On Amazon Reduce the risk of nicks and cuts with this automatic electric can opener, which lets you access your favorite foods and ingredients at the touch of a button. All you have to do is place it on top of the can in question, press down on the top, and watch it do all the work for you; your only job is to remove the lid when it's done. Its ergonomic design makes it an especially good choice for elderly users, arthritis sufferers, and anyone with difficulty gripping a traditional can opener. “Best kitchen gadget ever,” one reviewer wrote. “I've used it over a year and yet to have a [speck] of food to clean off of it.”

40 An Adorable Shaved Ice Maker That Whips Up The Frozen Desserts Of Your Dreams DASH Shaved Ice Maker + Slushie Machine Amazon $34 See On Amazon Dessert enthusiasts will absolutely love this adorable shaved ice maker for its whimsical design and its ability to whip up your favorite frozen treats. Simply plug it in, add ice, garnish it with a delicious syrup, and indulge, no matter the season or time of year; it's a great device to have on hand for dinner parties and barbeques, especially because it works well for cocktails and mocktails, too. Plus, it's small enough to stash in smaller kitchens, so apartment dwellers, college students, and RV travelers can enjoy a cone or two, no matter the size of their spaces.

41 These Ready-To-Use Fruit Fly Traps That Last Up To 45 Days TERRO Indoor Fruit Fly Killer and Trap Amazon $15 See On Amazon These ready-to-use indoor fruit fly traps will help protect the huge haul you just picked up from the farmer’s market. They'll drastically decrease the bug population in your kitchen within days of your first use, and guests won’t even know they’re there. That’s because the traps are shaped like red apples to blend in seamlessly with your actual fruit. Each one provides up to 45 days of protection at a time, and each trap has a built-in window that lets you spy on how many flies it's caught — since it’s okay to be curious.

42 These Wireless LED Puck Lights That Illuminate Low Visibility Areas Around Your House Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light Amazon $17 See On Amazon Illuminate the spots in your home that are hard to see with these wireless LED puck lights, so you won't have to fumble around your kitchen or bathroom when you need something in the middle of the night. All you have to do is tap once to turn them on and tap again to turn them off. You can mount them with the included screws or adhesive tape for a super easy installation process. Each light operates with 3 AA batteries, and they'll last 100 hours each, making them a low-maintenance option you'll barely ever have to swap out.

43 This Silicone Freezing Tray For Extra Large Ice Cubes That Can Help You Meal Prep Souper Cubes Silicone Freezing Tray with Lid Amazon $20 See On Amazon Preserve soups and meal prep easily with this aqua blue silicone freezing tray that has an impressive 4.8 out of five-star score on Amazon. Its one-cup portions make it large enough to conserve almost anything you can cook. Its clear lid fits tightly on the top, which helps keep food fresh and ward off bad odors, and it's reinforced with steel, which makes it stackable if you'd like to use more than one tray at a time. Oh, and not only can you freeze it, but you can use it to cook and bake at temperatures up to 415 degrees Fahrenheit.

44 These Pet Grooming Gloves That De-Shed, Bathe, & Massage Your Four-Legged Friend Pawradise Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $15 See On Amazon These pet grooming gloves make haircuts and baths feel like trips to the spa, especially for four-legged friends who hate to sit still. They're made with long nubs that quickly and easily work knots and mats out of fur, so their coats will be sleeker and shinier than ever before, and each nub is rounded to protect their skin. Whether your pet has short, medium, or long hair, these gloves are versatile enough to take on coats of all kinds, and they work so gently that they’ll feel like a massage to your pet.

45 This High-Quality Glass Teapot You Can Heat On Your Stovetop For 2-In-1 Brewing Teabloom Stovetop Safe Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon Heat up this high-quality glass teapot on your stovetop and then add your favorite tea to its removable infuser for a two-in-one brewing process that’s easier than ever before. Each set comes with four double-walled teacups that can hold five ounces of tea at a time, and the teapot itself has a 40-ounce capacity, so if your tea party guests want refills, you'll have them covered. Every piece in the set is made with heat-resistant borosilicate glass that holds up over time, and the sturdy infuser insert is made of stainless steel that won't rust or corrode.

46 This Convenient Set Of Packing Cubes That Help You Maximize The Space In Your Suitcase Shacke Pak - 5 Set Packing Cubes Amazon $22 See On Amazon Domestic and international travelers alike will love this convenient set of nylon packing cubes, which helps you maximize the space in your suitcase. All five of the bags in the set were specifically designed to best accommodate a 14-day vacation, and they're made with breathable mesh that lets you pack more clothes than you otherwise could. The best part? You'll also receive a laundry bag that lets you separate out your dirty clothes for convenience when selecting an outfit on the go.

47 These Nonslip Barre Socks Made Of Breathable Cotton To Keep Your Feet Dry LA Active Grip Socks Amazon $25 See On Amazon Wear these nonslip barre socks to your next class, and you'll be amazed at how clean and dry your feet feel, no matter how sweaty you get. That's because of their breathable cotton material, which is specifically designed to ventilate feet and wick away perspiration while you squat, pulse, and crunch away. You'll also appreciate their cushioned terry soles, which make them a great choice for everyday activities beyond the barre, and their padded heel tabs allow for easy removal when you're done; plus, their Mary Jane design is simply adorable. You can get them in several different multipacks to best fit your personal grip sock needs.

48 These Mesh Food Covers That Protect Your Picnic Essentials From Unwanted Bug Attention PicniKing Picnic Food Covers (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon When the weather gets warm, picnics with friends are always at the top of the agenda; unfortunately, ants and mosquitos tend to find your food just as appetizing as you and your guests do. These mesh food covers will save the day; their double-layer flap design keeps bugs and flies away without your having to lift a finger, and their reinforced metal poles are thick and strong, so they won't bend out of place. When you're all packed up and ready to go, you can easily clean each cover with dish soap and water, and you'll be more than prepared for your next adventure in the park.

49 This Whimsical Ladle That Scoops Up Soup With An Adorable Fairytale Design Ototo Nessie Ladle Green Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whip up your favorite soups and stews in style with this whimsical ladle, which is shaped like the Loch Ness Monster. You can place it securely by your sink or stove, and its four-legged design ensures it'll stand upright all on its own. It's made of food-grade plastic that holds up over time, even in high heat. When you're finished stirring up your latest creation, you can simply pop it in the dishwasher for a hassle-free clean that'll have you ready to tackle your next culinary project with a smile on your face.

50 This Convenient Silicone Popcorn Popper With Handles On The Sides For Easy Transportation The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon This convenient silicone popcorn popper makes it easier than ever to make your favorite movie theater snack from the comfort of your home. Simply fill it with kernels up to one of its built-in measurement lines, fasten on its lid, and microwave it on high for two to three minutes; it'll hold up to 15 cups of popcorn at once, so you'll be more than prepared to watch your favorite film with family and friends. Plus, its built-in handles make it easy to carry from the microwave to the sofa.

51 A Cozy Plush Dog Bed That Will Have Your Pet Sleeping In The Lap Of Luxury Active Pets Plush Dog Bed Amazon $35 See On Amazon Give your best friend the five-star hotel treatment with this cozy plush dog bed, which will have them curling up in the utmost comfort every night. Its ergonomic design prioritizes your pet's natural shape, allowing them to curl up and burrow with the additional head and neck support of its raised rim. Because it's incredibly lightweight and portable, you can easily take it on the go; wherever you travel, anxious pets will appreciate the opportunity to sleep in their own bed, minimizing the potential for homesickness or anxiety.

52 This 2-Pack Of Transparent Apothecary Jars That’ll Organize Your Bathroom Vanity AOZITA Apothecary Jars (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Organize your bathroom or bedside table with this two-pack of apothecary jars, which make it super easy to put your personal care essentials on display. Each jar has a 10-ounce capacity, which makes it a perfect receptacle for cotton swabs, makeup products, tampons, or anything else you'd prefer to keep close at hand; their transparent design means you can quickly and easily find whatever it is you're looking for. They're made of thick plastic that's extremely difficult to break, and their adorably designed lids fit evenly onto the jars to keep your products from collecting dust.

53 This 10-Pack Of Swedish Dishcloths That Are A Great Alternative To Paper Towels Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of constantly repurchasing roll after roll of paper towels, invest in this 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths; they're specifically designed to wash dishes, wipe down countertops, or clean pretty much any surface that needs a little TLC. They're tough and gritty when dry, so you can scour stubborn residue of your dishes with the utmost ease, and they're super soft when wet, so you can wipe up spills in a matter of moments. Each dishcloth is the equivalent of 15 paper towels, saving you serious money on refills. When you're done with a dishcloth, you can simply throw it out with a clear conscience, because it's biodegradable.

54 This Samsung Galaxy SmartTag That Helps You Keep Track Of Keys, Bags, & Wallets Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you often find yourself misplacing your essential items, reach for this Samsung Galaxy SmartTag; its Bluetooth tracker helps you locate your things quickly and easily for your peace of mind. Simply attach it to your belongings, and if something's gone missing, open up the app; items within 130 yards will come up right away, even when you're offline. Reviewers say this product has saved their lives, both figuratively and literally — you can attach this tag to medical devices, so in case of emergencies, you'll know exactly where to look.