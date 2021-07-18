47 Clever Things Under $25 You Won’t Know How You Lived Without

Every day, life presents us with little challenges. I’m not talking big scale, existential quandaries, but more along the lines of, “Why does chopping vegetables take so long?” and “Where are my keys?” Here’s the thing: there are products out there that solve these everyday problems. These products can range from the niche yet practical to the hysterical and ridiculous, but they all force you to consider the same question: “Who was I before I knew this existed?”

If you know where to look, the internet is a treasure trove for these types of items. To make things a little easier, I’ve gathered a smattering of examples here that cater to the most specific and mundane problems that everyday life throws at us. There will be no buyer’s remorse here, because in spite of how unusual some of these items are, they’re all incredibly useful. Take the thumb thing that finally lets you hold a book open with one hand, leaving your other hand free to sip a beverage or take notes. Or the click and carry, a plastic handle you can use to help you carry multiple grocery bags and other cumbersome items. All of these clever items that will make you question how you lived without them, and more than 40 other ones, are below.

An Electric Bathroom Scrubber That Restores Your Tile Grout Rubbermaid Bathroom Scrubber Amazon $20 See On Amazon Banish grout from your bathroom for good with the Rubbermaid bathroom scrubber. It’s an electric brush with an oscillating head, made specifically for scrubbing those hard-to-reach areas in between your tiles. One particularly enthusiastic reviewer called it life-changing and commented, “My pink-tiled shower, the one that came with my scummy apartment, the one that never looks clean no matter how many hours of backbreaking (and, more precisely, bicep-burning) labor I put in, now looks bright, clean, full of promise.”

A Handheld Fabric Shaver That Will Breathe New Life Into Your Favorite Garments Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon You’ll never be the same after you’ve used this fabric shaver to successfully de-pill and de-fuzz every sweater, sofa and blouse around you. Over time, or after a few rounds in the washing machine, our favorite items start to show their age. This handheld fabric shaver efficiently cuts off those signs of wear and tear without damaging the garment. Plus, it’s endlessly reusable.

This Portable Fan That Quietly Runs For Up To 12 Hours Kloudi Portable Fan Amazon $21 See On Amazon This portable, battery-operated fan is a game changer for, well, just about any activity. Camping, long car rides, concerts, hiking–you name it, you’ll want this fan with you. It’s lightweight and can run for up to 12 hours with the ability to rotate 180 degrees. It’s quiet, has a hook for hanging, and charges via USB. It even has a built-in adjustable LED light, which is perfect for nighttime adventures.

An Adorable Fidget Toy For All Ages livingcoral Fidget Toy Amazon $8 See On Amazon No one is too old for this stress-relieving fidget toy. Keep your hands busy and mind focused during virtual meetings with this adorable silicone popsicle or use it for stress relief on your commute or after a long day. It’s also great for children’s sensory development, or just plain ol’ entertainment.

This Exercise Tool Turns A Playground Game Into A Workout IENIN Weighted Exercise Hoop Amazon $16 See On Amazon My favorite playground activity as a kid was always hula hooping, but I never would have guessed that there was an adult version that doubles as a workout. Using this weighted exercise hoop will burn calories and tone your core. Best of all, it’s an especially fun workout. The hoop comes in eight padded sections, so you can disassemble and bring it anywhere, from the gym to the park.

This Soap-Infused Sponge That Went Viral For Its Acne-Fighting Ability T.Taio Sponge Soap Amazon $7 See On Amazon This Mexican soap-infused sponge is a TikTok sensation that went viral recently for its ability to abate acne and lighten scars or hyperpigmentation, according to reviewers. It uses mother of pearl extract to slough away dead skin and promote cell turnover, and moisturizing glycerin leaves the skin silky-smooth. It can be used wherever you experience acne, hyperpigmentation, or bumpy skin (keratosis pilaris.) Jump on it quickly, because anything that TikTok loves is sure to sell out soon.

This Flameless Lighter Is The Only Lighter You’ll Ever Need Again Meiruby Electric Candle Lighter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Skip the matches and instead use this flameless electric lighter that’s rechargeable via USB. A single charge is good for 600 uses, and the display on the lighter shows how much battery you have left. It’s perfect for candles, camping, and more. It’s also wind and splash-proof, and you’ll never need to refill it with fuel or risk burning your hand by getting too close to the flame.

A Wet Wipe Warmer With A Built-In Night Light hiccapop Wet Wipes Warmer Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you or a loved one have a baby on the way, make sure they’re stocked with this wet wipe warmer. It’ll make diaper changing much more pleasant because baby won’t flinch or cry from a cold wipe touching their sensitive skin. And for late night changes, it has a built-in light that casts a soft glow and turns off automatically after 10 minutes.

This Sand-Resistant Blanket Is Exactly What You Need For A Beach Vacation POPCHOSE Sandfree Beach Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon For your next beach trip, you need this sandproof beach blanket. The polyester fabric resists sand sticking to it and dries quickly. And the built-in sand anchor pockets keep your blanket weighted to the ground. It measures 83 by 78 inches, which is larger than most blankets, but folds compactly into a pouch for easy travel.

An Electric Callus Remover For At-Home Pedicures Finishing Touch Electric Callus Remover Amazon $17 See On Amazon Treat yourself and take your at-home pedicures to the next level with an electric callus remover. The kit includes a handle, two roller heads (one for daily maintenance and another for stubborn calluses), and a USB charging cord. Reviewers report that this tool removed years worth of dead skin, turning cracked and tough heels into smoother ones.

This Multi-Use Dish Rack Doesn’t Take Up Any Counter Space Seropy Roll-Up Dish Rack Amazon $9 See On Amazon Traditional dish racks can be bulky, but this roll-up dish rack is compact and takes up no counter space. It’s a stainless steel over-the-sink rack that rolls up when not in use. The design allows wet dishes to drip into the sink rather than on your counter, and it can support up to 70 pounds, so even your heaviest cookware is safe. You can even use it as a colander for washing produce or as a trivet for hot dishes.

These Affordable Bluetooth Earbuds Work Anywhere, Anytime Hntmao Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon $17 See On Amazon You don’t need to spend an arm and a leg for high-quality earbuds, just grab a pair of these Hntmao waterproof Bluetooth earbuds. The battery lasts up to four hours continuously, and it features a compact carrying case that can recharge the earbuds five times. Try single mode to use one earbud alone, and easily switch back to binaural mode to tune out the world. No matter where you’re listening, the sound quality and sleek design will be obvious.

This Bag Carrier Will Change The Way You Run Errands Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier Amazon $22 See On Amazon I’m a firm believer in taking one trip when carrying multiple bags, and the patented click and carry handle of this tool makes running errands a breeze. Simply slip the handles of your bags into either end, then securely lock it closed and carry with ease. The handle is padded for comfort, and the weight will remain balanced in your hand or over your shoulder.

This Outlet Extender Lets You Charge Multiple Devices At Once TESSAN Multi Plug Outlet Extender Amazon $15 See On Amazon This multi-plug outlet extender is a home essential, especially in older homes that lack convenient outlets. It’s space saving and compatible with just about any outlet. With two USB ports, three AC adapter outlets, and a convenient place to rest your device on top, you’ll wish you upgraded sooner.

A Kitchen Gadget For Easily Slicing Small Fruits Progressive International Zip Slicer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use this handy zip slicer to swiftly slice through cherry tomatoes, grapes, and other small foods. Using a cutting board and knife can be annoying for round foods because they tend to roll away, but this tool keeps them secure while you swipe the blade neatly through the center. And it’s even dishwasher-safe.

A Toiletry Bag For Beauty Product Lovers BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re a frequent flyer with a multi-step skincare routine or lots of favorite makeup products, you’ll love this toiletry bag. Multiple clear pouches with lots of internal storage will keep all your products in place and in sight, and the hook at the top means you can hang it anywhere once you arrive at your destination. Though it holds a large collection, this organizing bag folds down into an easily manageable compact 12-by-9-inch size.

An Adorable Adjustable Stand For Your Phone Bright Stone Adjustable Tablet Stand Amazon $9 See On Amazon This adjustable tablet stand isn’t strictly a necessity, but it does make watching videos, video calls with loved ones, or playing games that much easier. You can adjust the stand to any angle once assembled, and it’s made of a sturdy aluminum alloy that will keep your device upright, no hands required.

A Special Comb For Tangle-Free Hair Straightening Herstyler Straightening Hair Comb Amazon $9 See On Amazon Use this special comb for tangle-free locks as you straighten your hair. The V shape allows you to operate the comb with one hand while following it with a straightener in the other, leaving you with a smooth finish.

An All-Over Massage Kit For Inflammation & Stress Relief airogym Guasha Massage Tool Amazon $10 See On Amazon You may have heard of the traditional Chinese therapy known as gua sha, which uses rounded massage tools to stimulate your immune system and reduce inflammation. This gua sha kit has everything you need for an all-over massage that will leave you relaxed and tension-free. Pro tip: Stick them in the refrigerator before use for a cooling sensation while massaging!

This Hair Remover That’s Absolutely Painless & Easy To Use Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you choose to remove any hair on your face or body, you’ll appreciate this nifty hair remover. It promises pain-free hair removal without the irritation and annoyance that accompanies other methods like tweezing, shaving, or waxing. The pivoting head and built-in light make sure you won’t miss a single hair, and it comes with a AAA battery and cleaning brush.

This Waterproof Eyebrow Gel Lasts Through Anything & Is A Fan Favorite Wunder2 Waterproof Eyebrow Gel Amazon $22 See On Amazon A cruelty-free, waterproof eyebrow gel that looks natural and lasts for days? BRB, adding to cart! The Wunderbrow eyebrow gel comes in five shades with hair-like fibers that fill and sculpt your brows without looking overdone. One reviewer wrote: “I am getting married in June, and am on the hunt for the best make-up options that will not only look natural, but actually stay on all day. This one is a keeper for sure. I'll cry if they ever stop making it.”

This Eyeliner Stamp Makes A Perfect Cat Eye In Seconds iMethod Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $10 See On Amazon I’ve struggled with eyeliner for as long as I’ve been doing makeup, but this eyeliner stamp is a complete game changer for getting it right. Simply line it up to the outside edge of your eye, and stamp down carefully for a perfect (and symmetrical!) cat eye. Use the fine liner on the other end of the brush to complete the line across your lid, and you’re good to go. Their formula is waterproof, and long-lasting, so there’s no need to worry about smudging or transferring.

These Cucumber Eye Pads For Soothing Puffy Eyes Fran Wilson Nourish My Eyes Cucumber (36-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give yourself a spa moment in the comfort of your own home using these cucumber eye pads. Soothing cucumber and green tea extracts ease puffiness and inflammation in the delicateeye area, and you can keep them in the fridge for an extra-cooling effect. Do not disturb, please.

An Affordable, Portable Camera Made For The Outdoors VEMONT Sports Action Camera Amazon $24 See On Amazon This sports action camera is perfect for outdoor adventurers on a budget. The 1080P video and two wide angle lenses capture the action in high quality, and the case is waterproof up to 98 feet. The camera can easily be mounted to helmets, bicycles, surfboards, and more, and you can record for up to 90 minutes continuously.

This Shake Maker Turns Any Drink Into A Frozen Treat Zoku Slush and Shake Maker Amazon $23 See On Amazon Your favorite frozen treats are easy to recreate at home using this slush and shake maker. It makes slushies, milkshakes, smoothies, and frozen alcoholic beverages in less than 10 minutes. Just freeze the cup overnight, remove from the freezer, and pour in your ingredients. Use the included spoon to stir and watch your drink freeze. It works with anything from blended fruit to soda to coffee, so try it with all your favorite beverages!

These Refillable Perfume Bottles Are Perfect For Scenting On The Go PINSUKO Refillable Perfume Bottles (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon I’ve become a bit of a perfume fiend recently, and I love these refillable perfume bottles for taking my favorite fragrances with me wherever. Each one in the six-pack holds a TSA-approved five milliliters. But possibly the best part is how they fill: Rather than dumping your beautiful perfume bottle upside down and potentially wasting it, these bottles fill from the bottom using the pump. In addition to your favorite scent, these bottles can also hold aftershave, setting spray, and other liquid cosmetics.

This Bluetooth Sleep Headband Is Way More Comfortable Than Headphones MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you like to fall asleep to background noise, allow me to introduce you to these sleep headphones. Rather than using bulky, over-the-ear headphones or tiny earbuds that can get lost in your bed, opt for a comfortable Bluetooth-enabled headband that sits over your ears and can play for up to 10 hours continuously. It even doubles as a sleep mask! It’s also appropriate for workouts and has a fully waterproof casing.

These Blackout Window Shades Install In Seconds & Fit Almost Any Window Oxdigi Blackout Window Shades Amazon $20 See On Amazon Light sleepers, night shift workers, and parents rejoice: These blackout window shades will keep you or your little one on “do not disturb” all night (or day) long. They come in several sizes and promise to fully block out all light. They’ll attach to any window with suction cups and also have velcro adjusters to ensure a perfect fit.

An Automatic, Touchless Sanitizing Device Cleans Your Hands Or Your Phone NorSway Automatic Disinfectant Spray Amazon $16 See On Amazon This disinfecting spray device uses whatever liquid disinfectant you have on hand and automatically releases a 15-second spray when a hand or phone is waved over it. The battery lasts 3 to 5 days on a single charge, so it’s perfect for a frequently-trafficked area like the lobby of an office building, your home’s entryway, or a classroom.

This Cell Phone Sanitizer That Doubles As A Charger AD ALICE DREAMS Cell Phone Light Sanitizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Electronics can be tricky to sanitize, as they can be easily damaged by liquid cleaning solutions, but this cell phone light sanitizer uses UV light to kill the countless germs that are no doubt residing on your phone right now. It fits any phone up to 6.2 inches long, but can also be used for other small objects like earbuds, keys, credit cards, watches, glasses, and more. It can even wirelessly charge your phone just by setting it on the top of the box.

These Reusable Straws Are Portable & Environmentally-Friendly Toocaa Reusable Drinking Straws (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon One way to reduce your personal environmental impact is to carry sustainable alternatives to single-use products with you, like these reusable silicone straws. They fold neatly into a small case with a carabiner clip, so you can attach it to your bag, keys, or belt. There’s even an included straw cleaner, and they come in a pack of four so you can share.

This Grill Cleaner Is A Safe Alternative To Wire Brushes The Sage Owl Brass Grill Cleaner Amazon $14 See On Amazon You or your favorite grill enthusiast definitely needs this brass cleaner to keep their grill in top-notch condition. This unique tool is safer for cleaning than wire brushes that can shed bristles and end up in your food, and it has different sized grooves for scraping food and debris off of the grates of your grill. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe.

These Super Bright LED Flashlights Are An Outdoor Essential Vont LED Tactical Flashlights (2 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These ultra-powerful tactical flashlights are built to survive practically anything, and they’re lightweight and portable so you can easily pack one on your next adventure. They’re also amazingly bright, as they can light up an entire road and use the same tactical light settings that U.S. Special Forces do. The battery lasts over 20,000 hours, so you’ll never be left in the dark during your time of need.

This Reusable Lunch Box Is Eco-Friendly And Helps You Make Healthy Choices LOVINA Bento Box Amazon $15 See On Amazon Upgrade your sack lunch with this bento box featuring built-in compartments and included cutlery. It’s all reusable, lightweight, and portable. The BPA-free container is also safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer.

This Toothbrush & Toothpaste Holder Is The Perfect Germ-Free Storage System iLifeTech Toothpaste & Toothbrush Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon Install this two-piece toothbrush and toothpaste holder for hygiene, organization and convenience. It holds up to four toothbrushes and one manual razor, keeping them off your bathroom counter but easily accessible. The toothpaste holder dispenses the perfect amount of paste neatly onto your brush, and makes sure you use every last bit of it.

A Plastic Ring That Helps You Read With One Hand Thumb Thing Book Page Holder (3 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This funky little gadget doesn’t look like much, but it’s tremendously helpful for avid readers. Simply slip the thumb thing over your, well, thumb, and use it to hold open your current read with one hand. Now you can easily sip your favorite beverage, enjoy a snack, or take notes while reading.

This Cookie Turntable Makes Decorating A Breeze Kasmoire Cookie Decorating Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Home bakers and those with a sweet tooth will absolutely love this cookie decorating kit. Composed of a cookie-sized turntable, it turns 360 degrees so you can easily see and reach every part of the cookie while icing and decorating. It’s perfect for holiday cookies, special occasions, or treating yourself to a small sweet.

A Sleek Electric Kettle That Quickly Boils Water Bodum Bistro Electric Kettle Amazon $17 See On Amazon No kitchen is complete without an electric kettle, and this one from Bodum is sleek and gets the job done. Available in black, red, or white, it boils water in minutes and has an automatic shut-off for safety. It holds up to 34 ounces, and the water level is easily visible through the clear water level indicator.

This Handheld Blender That’s Dishwasher-Safe Ovente Electric Hand Blender Amazon $18 See On Amazon This handheld immersion blender is way less bulky than a countertop blender but can also mix up soups, smoothies, sauces, dressing, and other soft foods. You’ll find it especially convenient for blending foods directly in a pot or bowl. Two speeds whip your food into the perfect texture, and the blending shaft is even dishwasher-safe.

This Handy Device Will Practically Find Your Keys For You Vodeson Key Finder Amazon $20 See On Amazon You’ll never waste time looking for your keys again once you set up this key finder. You can sync up to four items with the remote and label each one with the included sticker tags. As long as you’re within a about 100 feet, when you press the corresponding button, your item will beep and a light will flash to help you find it quickly. Running late while looking for your keys (or wallet, or phone, or mask, I could go on) is never a fun time, but this little device will make it that much easier to find them and get out the door on time.

A Reusable Steamer For Quick & Easy Meals Progressive International Veggie Steamer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Steam vegetables in a snap using this microwaveable steamer. Simply add a few tablespoons of water to the bottom of the steamer, add your vegetables or fish, loosely place the lid on top, and microwave the entire thing for a few minutes. (The exact time will vary depending on the food you’re preparing as well as your microwave settings.)

A Vegetable Chopper That Makes Meal Prep So Much Easier HYIN-FWFU Vegetable Chopper Amazon $21 See On Amazon No matter what kind of dish I’m preparing, I always seem to spend the most time chopping vegetables. This vegetable chopper literally slices that time in half with several ultra-sharp blades for different foods and types of cuts. You can cut up an entire onion, bell pepper, tomato, or cucumber in one easy motion, and the plastic bin attached to the bottom collects your ready-to-cook food so you can spend less time prepping and more time actually cooking.

This Pullout Drawer Is Easy To Install & Keeps Your Pantry Organized mDesign Hanging Pullout Drawer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Use this hanging pullout drawer to maximize your pantry space and organize dry foods. Just slide the arms over your cabinet shelf and secure, then slide the drawer into the slot. It’s compact enough to fit in most pantries, but large enough to securely hold several boxes of pasta, individually-packaged snacks, and more. You can even install it in a bedroom or office to organize clothes, linens, or extra supplies.

This Affordable Weighted Blanket Is Exactly What You Need For Stress Relief Syrinx Weighted Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon A weighted blanket can be just what you need for better sleep and anxiety relief, and this one is a more affordable option than most weighted blankets on the market. This 15-pound blanket is made from a breathable, cooling fabric, so you won’t overheat at night. It’s also available in 20-pound version.

A Special Vacuum Just For Cleaning Out Your Lint Trap Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Cleaning out your dryer’s lint trap can be strangely satisfying on its own, but take it a step further with this dryer vent cleaner. It’s a long vacuum hose that extends deep into your dryer to deeply clean out years and years worth of lint. Not only will doing this regularly help your machine run more efficiently, it can also prevent fires from sparking in your dryer vent. And for just $8? I’m sold.

This Flexible, Extendable Feather Duster Cleans Hard-To-Reach Areas HEOATH Microfiber Feather Duster Amazon $12 See On Amazon To clean every hard-to-reach surface in your home, grab this microfiber feather duster. The extendable pole telescopes from 2.5 to 8 feet, and the flexible cleaning head can be bent up to a 90-degree angle to reach anywhere. If you have high ceilings, intricate hanging light fixtures, or oddly-shaped furniture, this is an absolute necessity.