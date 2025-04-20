65 Clever Things You Probably Didn't Know Existed That Are So Damn Useful

Whether you’re dealing with fuzz, dust, pet hair, crumbs or all of the above, this reusable lint roller is just the things tidy. The ergonomic design makes it easy to grip, while the special diatomite surface grabs everything from pet hair to snack crumbs — no adhesive tape needed. It’s designed to last up to 10 years and can be rinsed clean after each use. One Amazon user wrote, “I’m an owner of 5 huskies and this is the best for dog removal hair off clothes! And the price is awesome!”