65 Clever Things You Probably Didn't Know Existed That Are So Damn Useful
You’ll wonder how you ever managed without these brilliant finds.
Amazon is full of everyday staples, but it’s also packed with low-key brilliant stuff you’ve probably never even heard of. Think: smart little tools that solve random problems or simple upgrades that make your daily routines smoother, less stressful, or more fun. This list is all about those clever finds — the ones that make you pause mid-scroll and go, “Wait ... that exists?” Prepare to become obsessed with some of these surprisingly useful things we dug up.
1A Travel Phone Mount That Attaches To Your Tray Table Or Luggage Handle
Now you can catch up on your favorite shows from the airplane tray table, hotel nightstand, or even your suitcase handle. This versatile MagSafe phone holder for traveling features a dual-spring grip that locks your device in place — even during heavy turbulence — and rotates 360 degrees for the perfect viewing angle. It doubles as a hands-free stand for bedside scrolling, as well as a compact selfie stick. One reviewer wrote, “I absolutely LOVE this little phone holder. So amazing!!!! It’s sturdy, compact and does exactly what it’s supposed to do.”
2Round Tissue Packs That Fit Perfectly In Car Cup Holders
These convenient tissues are packed into round containers that fit perfectly into your car’s cup holder so they’re always easy to grab. Each container comes with 50 soft, facial-sized tissues, and each set includes four containers so you can stash them throughout your car or home. Plus, the boxes come in two pretty designs for a pop of color.
3Comfy Headbands That *Actually* Work With Glasses
If you wear glasses, then you already know how annoying traditional headbands can be to wear with them. Available as a set of six, these nonslip headbands, however, are designed specifically for people with glasses, offering curved ends that leave space behind your ears for frames to reduce uncomfortable pressure points. Made from flexible plastic, each headband has two rows of teeth to hold your hair securely in place, and they come in several different designs.
4A Multi-Piece Brush Set That Makes It Easier To Clean Window Tracks
Few spots in the house are more frustrating to clean than the grooves in your window tracks — but this multi-piece brush kit is specifically designed for the task. It includes a combination of narrow scrub brushes, replaceable scouring sponges, and even a mini dustpan tool with a built-in scraper to dislodge gunk from hard-to-reach crevices. The foam pads are easy to rinse clean or swap out, and you can also use them on vents, sliding doors, faucets, and more.
5A Heavy-Duty Travel Lock That Gives You Extra Security In Seconds
Whether you live with housemates, travel solo a lot, or just like having added peace of mind at home, this portable door lock provides a simple, instant way to boost your security level almost anywhere. It’s built with a heavy-duty stainless steel frame and fits most inward-opening doors, as long as they have at least a 2-millimeter gap. Just insert it into the strike plate, close the door, and twist it to lock — no tools or installation needed. What’s more, it’s compact enough to slip in your bag, and it’s TSA-approved for travel.
6This Soft Nonslip Shower Mat That’s Quick-Drying & Durable
Made out of durable vinyl, this nonslip shower mat offers comfortable support under your feet while reducing the chance of falls in the bathroom. Unlike traditional suction cup mats that can trap grime, this one features a grid-like design at the base that allows water to flow through easily. As a bonus, the textured surface gently massages your feet as you stand. It comes in 18 colors and patterns, a variety of sizes, and your choice of square, rectangular, or circular shapes.
7This Portable UV Toothbrush Case That Sanitizes & Protects
Whether you use it for travel or at home, this clever UV toothbrush sanitizer case is designed to keep things cleaner with a built-in UV light that automatically activates when you insert your toothbrush, then shuts off after five minutes. It fits all standard manual brushes (and most electric brush heads too) and it’s compact enough to toss in your carry-on or gym bag.
8A Portable, Motion-Activated Light That’s Perfect For Travel & Tight Spaces
Add a little extra illumination when you need it with this motion sensor night-light, which features a magnetic base and adhesive so you can install it just about anywhere. The LED light, which features a portable, compact design, emits a soft amber glow when it senses motion in low light. After 15 to 20 seconds of stillness, it turns back off, making it perfect for hallways, closets, bedside tables, and more.
9Silicone Can Lids That Help Keep Bugs & Dirt Out Of Your Drinks
Take your picnic or beach day to the next level with these silicone beverage can lids that snap right onto the top of your drink. Shaped to fit standard soda, seltzer, and beer cans, they create a snug seal that helps prevent spills while keeping unwanted debris out. The lids — which come in a two- or six-pack in a variety of colors — are flexible, reusable, and easy to rinse clean.
10A Retractable Car Charger That Powers 4 Devices At Once
Don’t find yourself on the road without any power in your devices. This retractable car charger, which plugs into your 12-volt outlet, provides USB-A and USB-C ports, along with two built-in retractable cables (one USB-C and one Lightning). The plug rotates 180 degrees for easy access, and it’s designed to stay connected, even on bumpy roads.
11Sweat-Absorbing Handkerchiefs That Dry Quickly
Designed to absorb up to seven times more sweat than a regular handkerchief, these microfiber sweat rags are great for anyone who tends to perspire a lot on the go. They’re made from high-performance microfiber that dries lightning fast, resists odors, and feels smooth against your skin. The compact squares tuck easily into a pocket or purse, and they can even double as screen or glasses wipes.
12This Hydrating Lip Balm That Comes In 15 Pretty Tints
A highly rated Korean beauty find, this hydrating gloss glides on smoothly, leaving your lips soft, shiny and with just the right amount of glow. It’s packed with nourishing shea butter for moisture and it comes in 15 versatile shades. Plus, it has a micro-control tube to adjust exactly how much you want to dispense.
13A Genius Grocery Bag Handle That Makes It Easier To Carry Everything At Once
This clever grocery bag carrier makes it much easier to get everything into your house or apartment in one trip. With a cushy gel-padded handle, the handy gadget is designed to evenly distribute the weight of multiple shopping bags so they don’t dig into your hands or arms. On top of that, you can use it to carry paint cans, shopping bags, dry cleaning, and other items — it even balances on your shoulder for hands-free hauling.
14This Hydrogel Mask That Deeply Hydrates While You Sleep
Spoil yourself with this luxurious overnight hydrogel mask, which delivers deep hydration while you sleep. Packed with oligo-hyaluronic acid for intense moisture, as well as collagen and brightening ingredients, the formula absorbs into your skin as you wear it, causing the gel-like mask to turn completely transparent by morning. It’s suitable for sensitive skin and will leave your face feeling soft and refreshed.
15Eclectic Hair Ties That Double As Cute, Stackable Bracelets
If you always like to keep a hair tie on your wrist, these chic elastic bands will be your new obsession. Designed with eclectic patterns and soft, stretchy material, they add a fun pop of personality whether they’re in your hair or styled like a stack of bracelets. The hair accessories come in a set of 10 and they are available in multiple color combinations. “Super cute hair ties!” one shopper wrote. “The colors are nice and the different designs are fun.”
16Clip-On Silicone Bookmarks That Automatically Hold Your Place
If you’re always losing your place in your latest read, these brilliant silicone book clips will make life so much easier. Designed to clip onto the back cover of a book, each one has a flexible silicone arm that holds your spot while still allowing you to turn the page. Available in sets of three or six, the bookmarks come in an assortment of colors, too.
17A Portable Bluetooth Speaker That Looks Like A Corona
As useful as it is funny, this beer-themed Bluetooth speaker will get the party going wherever you bring it. Designed to look just like a bottle of Corona, it has a portable size that you can take just about anywhere. And it provides crisp sound, too, so it isn’t all looks.
18A 2-In-1 Whisk With A Collapsible Design
Don’t have space in your drawers for a balloon whisk and a flat whisk? This kitchen tool is both in one compact package. Simply twist it to toggle between a balloon or a flat whisk. It features silicone-coated steel wires that are sturdy and heat resistant up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can even use it for stirring hot things.
19A Handy Tool That Finds The Tape Edge Every Time
Don’t waste time trying to find the end of your tape rolls — let this genius tool do the work for you. Simply run it along the surface of your tape and its built-in sensor will detect where the roll ends. Then, you can easily use the scraper to lift the edge up without shredding your tape.
20Handy Chair Bands That Hold Your Beach Towels In Place
If you’ve ever taken a dip in the ocean and returned to your beach chair only to find your towel has blown away, these bands are for you. With six in a set, they’re made of flexible silicone that fits chair backs up to 25 inches wide. And they come with a convenient carrying case so you can always keep them handy.
21Chillable Ice Globes For A Soothing Facial Treatment At Home
If you have tired, puffy skin or you just enjoy pampering yourself, these ice globes will become your new secret weapon. They’re made of stainless steel and filled with nontoxic freezable liquid. Simply keep them in your freezer until you need them, and use them to relieve puffiness, soothe headaches, or give yourself a relaxing facial massage.
22A Floating Keychain That Provides Peace Of Mind On The Water
For boating and other water-based activities where you don’t want to leave your keys behind, this floating keychain will come in handy. Simply attach it to your keys, and in the event that they get loose in the water, it’s designed to make them float, and the bright orange hue makes them easy to spot.
23A Rolling Countertop Tray That Keeps Appliances Out Of The Way
For bulky appliances that are hard to move around, this rolling tray can give you more flexibility; its seamless design lets you easily pull your appliance out on the counter so it’s easier to reach when you need it, but it can be rolled back out of the way when you don’t. The tray comes in several sizes, making it suitable for everything from toasters and coffee makers to heavy-duty stand mixers.
24A Grounding Stone & Diffuser Gadget That Helps Engage Your Senses
This grounding stone set pairs with the soothing scents of essential oils, so you can tap into a calm headspace any time. With two in a set, the stones have a compact size with removable lanyards, making it easy to keep one in your pocket or on a keychain. Simply rub the stones to engage your sense of touch and relieve yourself from stress or boredom.
25A Silicone Cover That Protects Glass Stovetops While Adding Useable Space
Whether you need a spot to dry pots and pans or you just want to prevent scratches in between uses, this silicone stovetop cover is a brilliant kitchen hack. Designed specifically for induction stovetops, it has a grippy design and the heat-resistant silicone material is easy to wash when it needs a refresh. The cover comes in two sizes and your choice of black or gray.
26A Unique Container That Strains Your Olives & Pickles
If you love olives or pickles but aren’t a fan of sifting through juice to get them, this clever container is for you. With two compartments, it uses an inverted design to strain the juice — just flip it over, open the lid, and your fixings will be ready for you to grab. The container is made with durable borosilicate glass that won’t leak, according to the brand, and it’s even dishwasher safe for easy maintenance.
27This Reusable Lint Roller That Can Last For Up To 10 Years
Whether you’re dealing with fuzz, dust, pet hair, crumbs or all of the above, this reusable lint roller is just the things tidy. The ergonomic design makes it easy to grip, while the special diatomite surface grabs everything from pet hair to snack crumbs — no adhesive tape needed. It’s designed to last up to 10 years and can be rinsed clean after each use. One Amazon user wrote, “I’m an owner of 5 huskies and this is the best for dog removal hair off clothes! And the price is awesome!”
28A Stylish, Protective Holder For Your Eyeglasses
This sturdy eyeglass holder features a faux-fur-lined interior that can prevent scratches and keep eyewear safer. It has a detachable magnetic base that’s designed to keep things upright, and the exterior comes in so many fun designs and colors. The holder is designed to work for all types of eyewear including bifocals and sunglasses.
29A Jewelry & Glasses Cleaner That Uses Ultrasonic Waves
Give small items like jewelry and eyewear a deep clean with this ultrasonic machine. The cool gadget utilizes water and high-frequency sound waves to remove grime from your belongings. It is also compact and quiet, so it’s perfect for travel and it only takes three minutes to complete a cleaning cycle.
30A Unique, All-In-One Shaving Kit That’s Made For Travel
Take your shaving routine on the road with this unique travel razor kit. The razor is housed in a round, TSA-approved case and it’s designed to rotate to reveal its different components: a three-blade razor, a spray bottle, and a moisturizing stick. It even comes with an extra razor blade, both of which are equipped with lubricating strips to help soothe skin and allow for a clean shave.
31A Convenient Keychain That Stores Hair Ties
This key ring holder comes with three sturdy hair ties so you’ll always be prepared for a ponytail or braid. It has a fold-out design that makes it easy to add or remove hair ties. It even comes in three fun colors, so you can get one that matches your own personal style, and the universal key ring attaches conveniently to items like backpacks, bags, and purses.
32A Tray Table Cover & Back Seat Storage Pocket For Air Travel
Designed specifically for flights, this seat back organizer has four expandable pockets, so you can stash your personal items, and it also doubles as a tray table cover so you don’t have to touch any dirty surfaces. The stretchy, waterproof cover works with most standard airplane tray tables, and it’s machine washable, so it’s easy to clean when the trip is over.
33A Clay Face Mask With Effervescent Bubbles
This K-beauty bubble clay mask features a whipped texture that’s designed to massage and exfoliate skin, dislodge black heads, and clear out pores. The clay mask produces carbonated bubbles that show you it’s hard at work, it washes off easily, leaving skin feeling clean and refreshed.
34A Funky Fidget Ring That Comes In Multiple Designs
This star and moon fidget ring features an inner ring that spins smoothly and is designed to keep your hands busy when you’re feeling stressed or bored. The ring comes in a multiple sizes and celestial-inspired designs, so you can get the perfect fit. When the ring needs a refresh, you can clean it off with mild soap and water.
35Magnetic Clasps That Make Putting On Jewelry Easier
If you ever struggle with putting on jewelry, these magnetic clasps can be a real game changer. They connect easily for a secure fit and they material is hypoallergenic, so it’s suitable for even sensitive skin. Available in yellow gold, silver, or rose gold finishes, the clasps can be used with a variety of necklaces and bracelets, so they’re incredibly versatile.
36Transparent Sticky Notes That Come In So Many Shapes & Designs
Available in several colorful designs, these transparent sticky notes make it easy to jot things down without obscuring any text that’s underneath them. Each pack comes with 150 sticky notes, so you’ll have plenty to use, and you’ll also get a fine-tip pen that dries quickly to prevent smudging.
37A Compact Hair Wax Stick For Easy Styling
These wax sticks can quickly smooth stray hairs and limit flyaways, and the convenient stick applicator is so easy to use. The formula is designed to be both nourishing and moisturizing so it’s suitable for all types of hair. And this wax stick also features a retractible design that’s perfect for taking on the go to events like dance recitals or gymnastics meets.
38A Unique Carry Bag Designed For Your Yoga Mat
This lightweight carry bag helps you to easily take your yoga mat anywhere you want to practice. The sleek bag features a drawstring opening for quick access, along with a waterproof bottom pocket and two convenient exterior pockets for small items like water bottles and keys. Available in two sizes and a dozen designs, it also comes with an adjustable strap so you can get a comfortable fit across your shoulders.
39Colorful Luggage Identifiers That Attach To Suitcase Handles
Keep track of luggage and make your bags stand out with these colorful handle wraps. The wraps are available in a pack of five, and the neon fabric comes in bright colors that are designed to personalize your bags to make them easier to find at baggage claim. In addition to serving as identifiers, the wraps can also protect bag handles and make the grip more comfortable.
40A Ceramide Body Oil Stick That Moisturizes & Protects
This lightweight and fast-absorbing lotion stick contains ingredients like ceramides and shea butter to help moisturize and support skin. It’s formulated made without fragrances, dyes, or harsh chemicals and is suitable even for sensitive skin. And the easy-to-use applicator helps to deliver the lotion exactly where your skin needs it.
41A Locking Zipper Clip That Can Secure Your Stuff
This lightweight clip can prevent zippers from opening when you don’t want them to or even serve as a replacement for a lost pull. It attaches to zippers with a simple twist, so it’s easy to start using. The clip’s interlocking design is ideal for traveler or anyone who wants to keep valuables more secure.
42A Foldable Stand That Holds Your Phone At The Perfect Angle
Available in multiple colors, this foldable stand serves as the perfect docking spot for your phone. It’s designed to work with almost any type of smartphone and can be tilted and extended to give you just the right angle. The stand makes the perfect bedside table or desktop accessory, with weighted feet that are designed to keep things stable. And it folds up small so it’s easy to take with you on the go.
43A Set Of Unique Scrapers That Are Perfect For Cleaning, Removing Stickers, & More
This set of multipurpose scrapers might seem a little odd, but once you realize how useful they are, you’ll wonder how you lived without them. The scrapers are made from durable plastic that’s designed for frequent use and they come in three distinct shapes, so they can be used for everything from cleaning tight crevices to scraping off stickers.
44A Ballpoint Pen That Doubles As An Essential Oil Diffuser
This diffuser pen comes pre-filled with a pleasant essential oil blend, so it releases a subtle scent as you write. It’s available in a variety of scents, like spice rush and citrus grove, and you can adjust the vents to customize the amount of fragrance that’s released. And beyond just smelling good, the pen features a comfortable grip and a smooth black ballpoint tip.
45Air Freshener Vent Clips For Your Car With A Cheerful Flower Design
These car vent clips come in colorful flower shapes and include solid fragrance pods to add a subtle scent to your space. The daisy-inspired clips have a universal fit and work on both vertical and horizontal vents. The clips also come with solid fragrance inserts that can last for up to two months.
46A Clever Bristle Brush That’s Designed To Clean Drains
Use this durable bristle brush any time you need to give your garbage disposal or drain a deep clean. The brush features firm bristles and a wide handle, so you can easily dislodge food debris and gunk from your sink’s drain. Plus, the brush measures 11 inches long to help keep your hands far away from any blades or sharp edges.
47Tablets That Can Remove Washing Machine Grime
Over time, grime and odor-causing residue can build up inside your washing machine. These deep-cleaning tablets can refresh your machine, remove gunk, and help it to work at its best. The tablets are designed to be used once a month and clean multiple parts of the machine including the pump, valve, gasket, and filter, and they work with most washing machines including front- and top-loading models.
48A Bathtub Drain Cover That Looks Like An Octopus
This adorable drain cover helps to customize your bath water level, so you can get a relaxing soak. The drain cover is designed to look like an octopus and its suction cups are easy to use. The cover works with most types of drains including those with toggles and the silicone material is dishwasher safe.
49Stretchy Bands That Can Organize Your Bedding Sets
These stretchy bands help you to quickly identify and organize bedsheet sets, with the sheet size conveniently woven into the fabric. The durable latex and polyamide bands come in a pack of four, so there’s enough to get your linen closet in shape. And they come in four designs for different bedding sizes: queen, twin, full, and king.
50An Electric Mug Warmer With An Adjustable Temperature
This electric mug warmer features multiple temperature settings, so you can choose the right option for whatever you’re drinking. The warmer has a 4.5-inch heating surface, so it’s large enough for different types of mugs, and there are timers and an automatic-off function after four hours for added safety and convenience.
51A Clear, Adhesive Board That’s Perfect For Sticky Notes
These transparent note boards are designed to stick to the side of your computer or refrigerator, giving you a dedicated space for reminders and lists. Made of clear acrylic, the boards come in a pack of two and have a strong built-in adhesive that helps them stay put. Plus the shelf at the bottom is the perfect size for storing small items like pens or sticky note pads.
52A Fitted Sheet With A Convenient Pocket On The Side
This microfiber fitted sheet has a smooth feel and an easy-to-maintain design, but perhaps the coolest feature is the convenient pocket on the side that’s ideal for stashing small items like a remote or phone. It also comes in multiple sizes and 11 colors, so there’s a fit for every bedroom.
53A Portable Foot Balm That Helps Prevent Blisters & Chaffing
Glide this plant-based foot balm over your skin to guard against blisters and soothe dry, chapped skin. The balm comes packed in a portable stick, so it’s perfect for taking on the go. It is designed to be non-greasy and is packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamins A and C.
54Nail Polish Remover Pads For On-The-Go Manicures
These individual nail polish remover pads are packaged in a portable case, so they’re ready for your toiletry kit or handbag. The pads gently wipe away all water- and oil-based polish and, since they’re acetone free, the ingredients won’t damage or dry out nails. Plus the formula has a subtle fruity scent that doesn’t smell like harsh chemicals.
55A Portable Night-Light With A Cool, Sphere Design
Add this compact night-light to your bedside table, camping tent, or anywhere you want a gentle glow. It an be controlled on your smartphone with a companion app, so you can easily customize settings, but there are also convenient buttons on its base. And it’s incredibly long-lasting; the rechargeable lamp works for up to 40 hours on the lowest light setting.
56An Extra-Large Lint Roller That’s Made For Floors
This unique lint roller features a long handle and is convenient for large surface areas such as carpets, sofas, or car seats. The metal handle is durable enough for frequent use, and the length can be adjusted according to your needs. The lint roller includes 360 refill sheets and has a dust cover for storage.
57A Heat-Safe Glove That Helps With Ironing & Steaming
This heat-resistant glove makes the perfect companion to garment steamers and irons, helping to protect your hands from burns. Available in seven designs, it has a universal fit with a convenient finger loop, a waterproof exterior, and a mesh pocket to help with ventilation. The mitt can even be used as a mini ironing board for small items.
58A Compact Lockbox Where You Can Stash Extra Keys
Keep spare keys safe and accessible with this handy lockbox. It features a shackle that’s easy to use and can be attached to a variety of fixtures. Plus, it has a durable metal construction that’s designed to keep its contents secure, and the four-digit combination lock is simple to set up and use.
59Leaf-Shaped Water Funnels For Your Potted Plants
These leaf-shaped funnels are designed to keep water inside your pot and can prevent messes. The set of three funnels can be easily inserted into soil and help water reach the plants’ roots. They can be used indoors or outdoors and they make a fun decoration, so you can keep them in the pot 24/7.
60A Roll-On Skin Tonic That Can Soothe Ingrown Hair
Roll on this skin tonic to help soothe irritated skin and reduce uncomfortable ingrown hairs or razor burn. Formulated with salicylic and glycolic acids, it’s designed to exfoliate and soften bumps, and it’s perfect even for sensitive areas like the bikini line, armpits, or neck. Plus the compact applicator is super easy to use and take on the go.
61Dry Shampoo With A Convenient Powder Puff Applicator
In between washes, this travel-size dry shampoo can absorb excess oil and give your hair a refresh. It comes in a compact bottle with a convenient puff applicator, and it’s designed to work for all types of hair. The dry shampoo is also formulated with Korean ginseng and biotin for voluminous, healthy-looking hair.
62A Laptop Riser With Built-In Fans To Help Keep Your Device Cool
Use this ridged cooling pad to help increase air circulation and keep your laptop from overheating. The cooling pad features two fans that help electronics maintain the ideal temperature, whether you’re gaming or just doing work. To power the fans, just plug them into your laptop’s USB port; they’re whisper quiet, so they won’t interrupt your work flow.
63A Nourishing Foot Scrub With Exfoliating Coconut Shell
This luxe foot scrub is designed to exfoliate and soften dry skin, so you can mimic a trip to the spa whenever you feel like it. The scrub is formulated with nourishing ingredients like bamboo, coconut shell, and sunflower seed oil. And, while it’s tough on calluses, it is gentle enough for even sensitive skin.
64A Silicone Popcorn Bowl That Looks Like A Skull
This quirky popcorn bowl is made from BPA-free silicone, and it’s a convenient way to make freshly popped corn at home. The microwavable bowl features a fun skull shape with a matching lid, so you can make up to 9 cups of popcorn without needing oil or butter. The bowl is also dishwasher safe for quick cleanup.
65An Adjustable Tray That’s Designed For Your Car’s Cup Holder
Make parking lot meals and snacks easier and less messy with this adjustable tray table. It securely mounts inside most standard car cup holders, and it’s designed to swivel a full 360 degrees for easy access. The tray also features a generous 9-inch surface and a special padded slot for your smartphone.