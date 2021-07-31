47 Comfortable Things You'll Use Constantly That Are Under $30 On Amazon

If you ask me, being comfortable can mean a ton of different things. It can mean you’re lounging around in a brand new bathrobe, or it can mean you’re stepping onto a cloud-like memory foam mat after a warm shower. Being comfortable can even mean you’re relaxing on a mulberry silk pillowcase in a pair of soft new pajamas underneath a cooling blanket. Thankfully, Amazon is full of comfy things like these — and they aren’t too pricey. In fact, the comfortable products I’ve included on this list are all under $30.

In case the previously listed products don’t have you scrolling already, allow me to introduce you to even more cozy items from this collection. Let’s take this mulberry silk eye mask, for example. It’s a gentle, light-blocking sleep mask that feels good against your skin, and it’s even backed with a silk-covered elastic band that keeps it in place. There’s even a memory foam-filled kitchen mat that helps prevent fatigue over time, which also makes it comfier to meal prep each week. I can’t forget this essential oil diffuser, which emits soothing scents into the air, therefore creating a seriously comfortable home.

Everything I’ve listed here is available in this collection, and it’s all under $30. Scroll to find the coziest and least-expensive things on the market.

1 These Slippers That Feel Like “Walking On Clouds” Parlovable Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon “Super comfortable, my feet feel like I’m walking on clouds,” one fan wrote about these fuzzy slippers. They’re designed with cozy fleece on top and a sturdy rubber sole on the bottom so you can step out for the mail without taking them off. Plus, there are eight colors to choose from. Available sizes: 5 — 10

2 An Absorbent 100% Cotton Robe With Pockets Twinzen Turkish Cotton Bathrobe Amazon $28 See On Amazon Out of the shower or while lounging around the house. Whenever you need a dose of comfort, this 100% Turkish cotton robe has you covered. With two pockets and a snuggly hood, it has plenty of extra design touches, too. Choose from four gorgeous neutrals. Available sizes: X-small — X-large

3 A Cotton-Bamboo Blanket That’s Perfect For All Temps Bedsure Bamboo Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon When you just need a touch of warmth, reach for this waffle-knit blanket that’s made with a blend of cooling bamboo and breathable cotton. And since it’s machine-washable, it’s super easy to keep clean. It comes in four sizes and six colors to suit just about any space. Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King, Throw

4 An Extra-Large Wrap For Heat Or Cold Relief Carex Bed Buddy Heat Pad Amazon $11 See On Amazon Put it in the microwave or the freezer to customize your relief with this super-versatile pad. It’s large enough to wrap around your back but is also flexible enough to wrap around an ankle, arm, or neck. With a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 8,000 reviews, it’s been well-vetted and approved.

5 An Amazingly Comfortable Bralette Without Pesky Seams Jockey Seamless Bralette Amazon $28 See On Amazon Customers can’t get enough of these seamless bralettes, awarding it more than 1,000 five-star reviews. “I was in search for a comfortable bra and definitely found the one. The material is so soft and breathable, and the straps are thin and adjustable,” a buyer wrote. It is machine-washable, has removable pads, and comes in a dozen shades. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 A Fluffy Blanket With 4.7 Stars In 20+ Colors Chanasya Faux Fur Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon “This blanket makes me happy. You deserve happiness too!” one customer wrote about this cult-favorite blanket, and with a 4.7-star overall rating, plenty of others agree. Whichever of the 22 shades you choose, you will be getting plenty of fluff, softness, and coziness — just be prepared to share. Available sizes: Twin, Queen/Full, King, 50x65 inches, 60x70 inches

7 The Easiest Way To Upgrade Chairs, Cars & More Fortem Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $15 See On Amazon With its handy adjustable buckle straps, these memory foam lumbar pillows are a breeze to attach to cars, chairs, airplanes, and more. The mesh cover is removable and washable so it’s just as easy to keep clean. “I suffer from chronic lower back issues but within a week of using the Fortem lumbar support at work my lower back felt much better; so much so that I purchased a 2nd one for my home desk chair,” one customer raved.

8 A Cheap Foam Roller That’s Just As Good As More Expensive Ones LuxFit Foam Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon “This roller is just as good as the more expensive ones - I've been using it several times a day and it's awesome! I use it on my upper back, legs, etc. and I can't tell the quality is any less than the ones at my gym,” according to one fan. Whether you’re a foam-rolling pro or just want to know what all the buzz is about, these firm foam rollers might just be the best value for a self-massage around. Choose from four lengths and three colors.

9 A Laptop Stand That Might Help Improve Your Posture Soundance Laptop Stand Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you have a tendency to sit slouched over your computer all day, a laptop stand is in order. This one is made from durable aluminum alloy, and can be used with laptops between 10 and 15.6 inches in size. It has an ergonomic design that’s comfortable to use, and it can also help keep your laptop from overheating.

10 This Wireless Keyboard That Comes With A Mouse Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Free up your workspace with this wireless keyboard and mouse from popular brand Logitech. A fan favorite on Amazon, this set boasts an overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 48,0000 shoppers. You can connect it to your computer from as far as 10 meters away, and it runs on AAA batteries .

11 A Powerful Personal Desk Fan Vornado Personal Desk Fan Amazon $15 See On Amazon There are products to keep your laptop from overheating, but what about something to keep yourself from overheating? This desk fan from Vornado packs a serious punch despite its small size. It has two speed settings, a moveable head so you can redirect the airflow, and is so quiet you might forget it’s even there.

12 A Tiny But Mighty Space Heater Lasko Space Heater Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re the kind of person who is always cold, a personal space heater is just the thing to make your space more comfortable. This one uses convection heating to keep you warm anywhere you can plug it into an outlet, and at just 6 inches tall, it won’t take up too much space.

13 Some No-Show Socks You Can Wear With Most Shoes Under Armour No Show Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you hate the feeling of wearing shoes without socks, get a pack of no-show socks. Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given these Under Armour sock a five-star rating, and at just over $3 a pair, it’s a good deal, too. They’re made from soft and stretchy polyester and elastane, and have a reinforced heel for added comfort.

14 These Genius Massage Therapy Balls Acupoint Massage Therapy Ball Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon These massage therapy balls are perfect for anyone who tends to get muscle knots in hard to reach places, like between your shoulder blades or under the balls of your feet. Use them individually to target different muscles, or put both balls in the mesh pouch and use them as a pair, almost like a miniature foam roller.

15 Some Super Cozy Sweatpants You’ll Practically Live In Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s just nothing quite as cozy as a pair of loose, comfy sweatpants. This pair from Hanes is a fan favorite on Amazon with thousands of positive ratings, and they’re pretty stylish, too. They’re made from a soft blend of cotton and polyester, and have a drawstring waist and a tagless label.

16 The Coziest Sweatshirt You’ll Ever Own Bella Canvas Sweatshirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This cropped sweatshirt is made from an incredibly soft fleece material that feels like wearing a literal cloud. It has a drawstring hood and a stylish raw hem, and it comes in three on-trend colors. It also has a convenient tear-away label, so you won’t have to worry about irritation.

17 A Luxe Memory Foam Bath Mat Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon For a peak post-shower experience, it’s hard to beat a memory foam bath mat. This one boasts an overall 45 star rating from over 48,000 Amazon shoppers, and it comes in tons of different colors, so you’re sure to find one that matches the rest of your bathroom’s aesthetic.

18 This Cozy 2-Panel Bath Pillow That’s Backed With Sturdy Suction Cups Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon This squishy bath pillow is backed with seven suction cups that help keep it in place while you soak. Its two-panel design makes it cozy to relax on, and both cushions are waterproof. It’s available in four colors — and if you want to try a different kind, there’s also a three-panel pillow available.

19 The Stretchy Seamless Bra Made With Bamboo Viscose Boody EcoWear Wirefree Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking for an extremely comfortable bra? This one — which is made with bamboo viscose fabric, nylon, and spandex — is a great choice. Not only is it stretchy and soft, but it’s also seamless and involves no uncomfortable wires. It’s available in eight colors ranging from neutrals to cool hues. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

20 This Lightweight Cooling Blanket That’s Lightweight & Refreshing Ailemei Cooling Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon This blanket will have you feeling relaxed and refreshed in no time. Both sides are made with cooling fibers that are lightweight and breathable; they work by releasing your body heat through the blanket while simultaneously cooling you off. The blanket itself is available in various colors and sizes — even ones that fit different mattresses.

21 This Smooth Pillowcase Made With 100% Mulberry Silk Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon This pillowcase is seriously soft, all thanks to its 100% mulberry silk makeup. Since it’s lined with silk and not cotton, it’s gentle on your skin and hair. It also boasts a hidden zipper so that your pillow stays in place throughout the night. This pillowcase is available in tons of colors, all of which come with a matching silk scrunchie.

22 A Soft Sleep Mask That’s Also Lined With Luxurious Mulberry Silk ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $19 See On Amazon This sleep mask is lined with extra-soft mulberry silk that’ll feel gentle across your eyes while blocking external light. It even boasts a silk filling and has an elastic band that’s also lined with silk (the entire thing is just really, really soft). There are different colors available, each of which come in a gift box.

23 The Condensation-Free Can Holder That’ll Keep Your Drink Super Cold BrüMate Slim Can Cooler Amazon $25 See On Amazon Trying to keep your drink extra cool? This double-insulated can holder can help. It’s thoughtfully constructed with stainless steel and copper so that it’ll keep your beverage 20 times cooler than normal. It’ll also help prevent condensation from forming, which will make it easier to carry. Choose from 20 different colors.

24 These Cozy Leopard-Print Shorts With A Drawstring Waistband Kafeimali Summer Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon These leopard-print shorts are great for lounging, working out, going out, and more. They’re casual and comfy, but the animal print design adds some extra style. They’re made with a blend of cotton and polyester, and they’re also machine-washable. One customer wrote, “They are not only great for around the house but I would feel comfortable running errands in them.”

25 This Velvet-Covered Memory Foam Foot Rest That Turns Into A Rocker ErgoFoam Under Desk Foot Rest Amazon $30 See On Amazon This foot rest is packed with firm memory foam that you can set your feet on while sitting at your desk. It’s meant to help increase your blood circulation while also supporting a comfortable seating position, and it’s wrapped in a velvety case that’s machine-washable. There’s a nonslip grip at the bottom, but you can flip it over and turn it into a rocker.

26 A 4-Piece Microfiber Bedsheet Set For Less Than $20 Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon This comfortable bedsheet set is a total bargain, because it offers four pieces for under $20: one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Each one is made with soft polyester microfiber that’s machine-washable, and they’re available in different colors and patterns that you can choose from. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen

27 This Tortilla Blanket For Your Next Siesta CASOFU Burrito Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wrap yourself up like a burrito in this tortilla blanket and settle in for a siesta on the couch. Made from cozy flannel, it comes in multiple sizes, so you can find one that offers just the right amount of coverage. Not a burrito lover? Check out the pizza, pie, and Belgian waffle blankets available too. Available sizes: 4

Available styles: 7

28 A Donut-Shaped Pet Bed Your Furry Friend Will Love MIXJOY Orthopedic Dog Bed Amazon $27 See On Amazon Unfortunately, this pet bed isn’t available in human sizes (although we wish it was), but it’s the perfect lounging spot for your pup or kitty. The shaggy material is mega-soft, and the raised sides enhance feelings of security, so your furry friend can sleep in peace. Available sizes: 4

29 This Sleeveless Romper With A Deep V In Back Daily Ritual Sleeveless Romper Amazon $33 See On Amazon This sleeveless romper is the kind of thing you’ll want to wear all weekend — especially since it’s chic enough for Sunday brunch with friends. Made from 100% Lycocell (which drapes like a dream), it features an elasticated waist and a deep V cut in back. Available sizes: 2 — 16

30 The Pajama Set That’s So Ridiculously Soft Latuza Pajama Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon “Soft, soft, soft, soft...” That’s how one reviewer described this pajama set, and it pretty much sums it up. (Although they left out the stretchy part.) Both the V-neck and boxer shorts are trimmed in pretty satin, and the loose fit gives you plenty of breathing room while you sleep. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

31 A Body Pillow To Support Your Arms & Knees Decroom Full Body Pillow Amazon $35 See On Amazon This body pillow is a full 4.5 feet long, giving you a place to prop both your arms and your knees when you sleep on your side. It offers soft support, and the cover is made from temperature-regulating bamboo to keep you cool all night long.

32 This Standing Mat That Cushions Feet & Joints Wiselife Cushioned Standing Mat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you work at a standing desk or spend hours experimenting with recipes in the kitchen, this anti-fatigue mat is for you. It’s cushioned with half an inch of foam to prevent stress on your joints and feet, so you can stand comfortably for hours. Available sizes: 3

33 A Lumbar Support Pillow Made With Memory Foam Samsonite Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you end your workday with a sore back, it may be time to invest in some lumbar support. This lumbar pillow is made from memory foam, and it’s shaped to improve your posture while you sit. The breathable mesh cover helps promote airflow, and the strap lets you attach it to a chair for a secure fit.

34 This Essential Oil Diffuser With 7 LED Options ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $26 See On Amazon Daily trips to the spa are out of the question for most of us, but this essential oil diffuser does a pretty good job of replicating that soothing ambiance. Besides releasing your favorite essential oil scents, it moisturizes the air, and the built-in LED has seven color options — try blue for some calming vibes or pink for some warm lighting.

35 Squatty Potty Simple Toilet Stool Amazon $17 See On Amazon You probably have at least one friend with this toilet stool, and we’re here to back them up on that shopping decision. It fits right around the base of the toilet and places your body in a position that makes it much easier and more comfortable to “go,” which means you might not even bother to bring your phone with you into the bathroom anymore.

36 These Comfy Cotton Underwear With Over 10,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings Annenmy High Waist Cotton Underwear Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can never have too many pairs of comfortable underwear — so why not add this best-selling pair to your collection? Made of a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric comprising 95% cotton and 5% elastane, they’re super soft and supportive, and just the right amount of stretchy. Choose from packs of two, three, or five in assorted colors. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

37 A Cute & Cozy Scarf For Less Than $10 YSense Blanket Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon Similar to underwear, you can never have too many scarves — and since this one costs less than $10, it may even be worth stocking up on a few. But this isn’t just any old scarf: It’s a blanket scarf, so you can wear it as a shawl or wrap, or use it as a blanket when you’re traveling. It’s been awarded over 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon and comes in 12 cute plaid prints. Available styles: 12

38 A Bubbling Bath Bomb With A Relaxing Lavender Scent Two Sisters Spa Lavender Bubble Bath Bomb Amazon $9 See On Amazon With its calming lavender scent, this bath bomb is ideal for late-night soaks when you’re having trouble falling asleep. Unlike most bath bombs, this one bubbles (similar to a bath foam), which only adds to the already-delightful experience. It’s handmade using 99% naturally derived ingredients and contains epsom salt, which is great for sore muscles, and olive oil to moisturize your skin.

39 A Soothing Ice Roller To Refresh & Depuff Your Skin ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re dealing with allergies or didn’t get enough sleep, you’ll be thankful to have this ice roller in your freezer. The way it works is simple: You roll the icy head across your face to soothe unwanted puffiness or redness, but its benefits don’t end there. Fans — and there are over 10,000 of them on Amazon alone — also swear by this thing for relieving the pain associated with tension headaches, migraines, sinus infections, and more. It feels amazing on skin that feels generally tired or dry, too.

40 An Adjustable Pillow That’ll Keep You Cool All Night Long WonderSleep Dream Rite Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon Transform your bed with this luxuriously comfy pillow — the loft as adjustable, so you can customize the fill to suit your preferences, and its made with a bamboo, memory foam material to keep you cool throughout the night. Boasting over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s an easy, under-$30 way to improve your sleeping experience for years to come.

41 A Laptop Table That Folds Up For Easy Storage CHARMDI Foldable Laptop Table Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you ever work from home, you need this foldable laptop table pronto. Not only does it have an anti-slip design with W-shaped legs to keep it secure on your bed, but the table itself has a slot for your tablet (or phone, or book) and a cup holder as well. When it’s not in use, fold it up and slip it under your bed for easy storage.

42 A Memory Foam Keyboard Rest To Keep Your Wrists Comfortable As You Type Gimars Memory Foam Keyboard Rest Amazon $16 See On Amazon Here’s another way to improve your working experience, whether at home or in the office. It’s a memory foam keyboard rest that offers wrist support while you type, and it’s cleverly designed to prevent slipping and sliding. As a bonus, this comes with a matching (and equally comfortable) mouse pad, both available in six bright and neutral colors.

43 A Bathtub Caddy Made Of Attractive, Eco-Friendly Bamboo Utoplike Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only is this bathtub caddy made with eco-friendly bamboo that’s resistant to water, rusting, and mold, but it will also look chic in any bathroom. What’s more, it’s expandable to fit any tub and has plenty of room for all your essentials (and then some), including a wine glass, phone, book or tablet, candle, and more.

44 A Phone & Tablet Stand That’s Small Enough To Fit In Your Pocket UGREEN Tablet Stand Amazon $12 See On Amazon You’ll get so much use out of this smartly designed phone and tablet stand. You can adjust it to suit your preferred angle; it folds up small enough to fit inside a pocket; and it’s extremely lightweight. Sold in both white and black, it’ll be a $12 well spent for any household.

45 A Best-Selling Neck Fan That Looks Like Headphones JISULIFE Neck Fan Amazon $28 See On Amazon Running? Biking? Power walking? Whatever it is you’re doing that has you feeling hot, this clever neck fan will be your own personal hero. It looks like a pair of high-tech headphones, and it’s sold in four cool colors, but it works to keep your entire face and neck cool for hours (up to 16, depending on the speed you use). When the battery runs out, simply recharge it with the included USB cable.

46 A Flexible Phone Holder That Can Be Set Literally Anywhere B-Land Flexible Cell Phone Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can use this phone holder pretty much any way you’d like: wrap it around your steering wheel, place it under your mattress, wear it around your neck, or set it on any hard surface. Sold in black and white, it’s compatible with most current models of smart phones.