Ever find a piece of clothing that you really like, but don’t bother checking the price tag because you know it’s probably way out of budget? We’ve all been there. That’s why I love finding wallet-friendly wardrobe pieces on Amazon — there are so many amazing finds that look expensive, but actually aren’t. Whether you’re on the hunt for an ultra-soft jumpsuit or a versatile maxi dress, finding a comfy outfit that also looks stylish has never been easier.

I find that simple, understated pieces tend to lend themselves more to a sophisticated look, such as a pair of classic faux leather loafers or a belted shirt dress you can style up or down. Also keep in mind that soft, stretchy fabrics — like the ribbed jersey material on this tank top — feel great against your skin. These chic staple pieces will have you looking your best, without breaking the bank.

1 Some Slouchy Joggers That Come In Lots Of Cool Prints Dokootoo Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a slightly baggy fit, these joggers are a great throw-on pair of pants that go with so many things. The comfy lounge pants come in several different camouflage, leopard print, and tie-dye prints, as well as solid shades such as black and navy. A pair of roomy side pockets gives you a place to keep your keys and wallet. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 These Loose Bib Overalls That Are Great For Layering YESNO Loose Overalls Amazon $19 See On Amazon These bib overalls are made of 100% cotton, so they’re ultra-soft and breathable. Designed with a loose, slouchy fit, the overalls are perfect for layering over a tank top, T-shirt, or even a turtleneck. Choose from a variety of rich solid hues as well as eye-catching prints. A pair of roomy side pockets completes the look. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

3 This Workout Top With A Breathable Mesh Back Mippo Workout Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from a soft and stretchy modal-spandex blend, this workout tank top is elevated by a V-shaped mesh cutout in the back. Not only does the back detail add a chic touch, but it increases ventilation so you won’t overheat while exercising. You have the option of tying the back in a bow, or wearing it open for more airflow. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 These Cropped Yoga Pants That Are Oh-So Comfortable THE GYM PEOPLE Cropped Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from a soft blend of polyamide and spandex, these cropped yoga pants are incredibly comfortable. The high-waisted design is loose throughout the straight leg, down to the calf-length hem. They’re moisture-wicking and stretchy, making them a great option for workouts as well as days spent lounging at home. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

5 The Chic Midi Skirt Made Of Silky Satin Keasmto Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Here’s a high-waisted midi skirt made of silky satin, in your choice of either leopard print or a delicate floral pattern. Chic and versatile, the skirt has a slightly flowy fit around the legs. Pair it with crop tops, graphic tees, turtlenecks, tanks, and more — no matter how you style it, you’ll look effortlessly cool. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 Some Ultra-Lightweight Sneakers With Comfy Mesh Uppers TIOSEBON Mesh Sneakers Amazon $43 See On Amazon Designed with knit mesh uppers, these lightweight sneakers are perfect for running errands or taking a quick stroll around the neighborhood. They have durable foam outsoles and cushioned insoles, making them super comfortable for all-day wear. Not to mention, they’re machine-washable, so they’re easy to keep clean. Available sizes: 5 — 13

7 This Square-Neck Bodysuit That’s Easy To Style REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bodysuits are great wardrobe staples, because you can style them with just about anything in your closet. This bodysuit features a chic square neckline and a with a low back. The stretchy nylon-spandex material hugs your body, securing between your legs with a snap closure. Wear it with high-waisted jeans, skirts, cutoff shorts, cardigans, and more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 An Easygoing Shirt Dress With A Knot-Front Detail Romwe Knot-Front Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This otherwise-simple crew-neck shirt dress is elevated with a knot detail on the front. As comfortable as a T-shirt, the relaxed garment cinches at the waist before falling to the above-the-knee hem. Style it with your favorite pair of sunnies and a tote bag for a breezy warm-weather look. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

9 This Tie-Waist Dress With Billowy Lantern Sleeves R.Vivimos Long-Sleeve Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon The loose lantern sleeves and tie-waist on this mini dress give it a unique silhouette. Available in soft neutrals and lush jewel tones, the dress can be worn dressed up with heels or down with a pair of sneakers. In colder weather, you can add a pair of tights and knee-high boots for a cozy look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Comfy Popover Shirt Made From Breathable Cotton Goodthreads Cotton Popover Shirt Amazon $38 See On Amazon This popover shirt is made with 100% slub cotton, resulting in a soft, worn-in feel. It has a spread collar and buttons down the top half, with a pocket on the chest. The long sleeves can easily be rolled up or pushed back for an easygoing look. Tuck the front into a pair of high-waisted jeans or trousers, or wear it loose. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 This Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit With A Slouchy Fit PRETTYGARDEN Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you pair it with heels and a clutch or a floppy hat and sandals, this jumpsuit will have you feeling cute and comfy all day long. Designed with a wide O-neckline, the jumpsuit is designed for an off-the-shoulder fit. While the jumpsuit has a slouchy fit throughout, a tie closure creates some definition at the waist. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 The Swingy Wrap Dress With A Deep V-Neckline Pinup Fashion Wrap Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon With a deep V-neckline and a wrap-front detail, this fit-and-flare dress is delightfully retro-inspired. It has fluttery short sleeves and a knee-length hem, which is perfect for cocktail parties, bridal showers, dinner dates, and more. The material is light and stretchy, flowing around your body as you move. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

13 These High-Waisted Yoga Shorts With Hidden Pockets Persit High-Waisted Workout Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from a highly stretchy polyester-spandex fabric blend, these high-waisted shorts offer plenty of flexibility. They’re designed with two hidden pockets — one in the front and one in the back — so you can discreetly stash your essentials while doing yoga, working out at the gym, or simply lounging around the house. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 The Flowy A-Line Skirt With A Stretchy Waistband Naggoo Elastic-Waist Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Thanks to the elastic waistband, this A-line skirt is super easy to pull on and off. Available in a wide range of charming patterns and vibrant solid hues, the skirt can be worn with a variety of crop tops, tank tops, T-shirts, and blouses. It has a midi length and a flowy fit, with subtle pleating beneath the ruffled waist. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 This Button-Down Dress With A Swingy Fit MITILLY Button-Down Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This breezy button-down dress is designed with soft tiers of fabric that fall to an above-the-knee hem. The sleeveless garment comes in every color of the rainbow, as well as an alluring array of tropical prints. For a beach-inspired look, pair it with a wide-brim hat and a pair of strappy sandals. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 This Laid-Back Maxi Dress That Comes In Tons Of Cool Patterns MakeMeChic Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Available in tons of cool tie-dye and floral patterns, this maxi dress has a free-spirited vibe. The rayon fabric hangs loosely on your frame, resulting in a relaxed, oversized fit. A pair of roomy side pockets are designed to hold small items like your phone and keys. Add a pair of leather boots or sandals for a laid-back look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Sleeveless Bodysuit That’s A Wardrobe Staple ReoRia Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon A high neckline and sleeveless design give this nylon-spandex bodysuit a sleek silhouette. Available in a wide range of solid shades, the bodysuit secures between the legs with a snap closure. Wear it underneath jeans, trousers, skirts, and more. It also looks chic when layered with a cardigan or a blazer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 The Drapey Tunic You’ll Want In Every Color Made By Johnny Boatneck Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Here’s a boatneck tee that has a soft, slightly drapey fit, with ruching at the hips. It comes in tons of different shades, as well as a V-neck style. Even though this T-shirt is oh-so comfy, it can easily be dressed up with dark wash denim or slim-fit trousers. At such a wallet-friendly price, you might want to stock up on multiple colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

19 These Simply Chic Loafers Made Of Faux Leather Amazon Essentials Loafers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made with faux leather uppers, these simple yet stylish loafers are the perfect way to tie your outfit together They have soft lining and padded heels, making them comfortable enough to wear all day long. “They’re sooo soft, flexible, true to size, and lightweight. Amazing!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5 (select wide options available)

20 A Belted Shirt Dress You Can Wear Anywhere PRETTYGARDEN Belted Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Not only do you want your clothes to be comfy, but you want to be able to get a ton of use out of them, too. This belted shirt dress can be worn just about anywhere, from a casual hangout with friends to the office to an upscale cocktail bar. The dress is loose up top, fitted around the hips, and falls to a knee-length hem. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 This Sleeveless Jumpsuit With A Delicate Lace Neckline Lacozy Lace Jumpsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon A touch of delicate lace around the neckline of this jumpsuit makes it just the right amount of dressed up. The stretchy fabric is ultra-soft, cinching in at the waist, with an otherwise looser fit. Perfect for those days when you don’t feel like matching a top with bottoms, this jumpsuit looks amazing with just a few accessories. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 Some Tie-Waist Shorts With A Funky Leopard Print Kafeimali Leopard Beach Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you wear them to the beach, the gym, or around your house, you’ll always look stylish while wearing these leopard print shorts. With a hem that hits the upper thigh, the classic gym-style shorts feature an elastic-drawstring waistband for lots of comfort. A pair of side pockets gives you a spot for your small essentials. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 This Charming Babydoll Dress With Puffed Sleeves Happy Sailed Babydoll Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Designed with long, billowy bubble sleeves and a square neckline, this babydoll dress will have you feeling like the lead in your own romance movie. Covered in a subtle chevron pattern, the textured fabric flows out from beneath the bust down to the above-the-knee hem. Choose from several swoon-worthy shades, like sky blue and dusty pink. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 A Simple Maxi Dress That You Can Accessorize So Many Ways Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Just think of this tank-style maxi dress as a blank canvas for your favorite accessories. Designed with a fitted waistband and a flowy fit throughout the skirt, the soft viscose-elastane dress is timeless and elegant. Add a set of layered necklaces, some sandals, and a wide-brim hat for a laid-back, chic look. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

26 This Chic Bodysuit That’s Off-The-Shoulder Floerns One-Shoulder Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Designed to fit over one shoulder, this sleek bodysuit elevates any outfit you pair it with. Wear it with high-waisted jeans, wide-leg trousers, cutoff shorts... the possibilities are endless. Soft and stretchy, the rayon-spandex material secures between the legs with a snap closure. Go for crisp white, or make a statement with bold orange or violet. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 A Dramatic Chiffon Jumpsuit That’s Great For Formal Occasions Ekaliy Halter Jumpsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made with layers of billowy chiffon, this halter-neck jumpsuit makes a bold impression. The dramatically wide legs swish around your body as you walk, creating plenty of movement. An open-back design adds another layer of intrigue. Pair it with some statement hoops, grab your clutch, and you’re ready for any formal event. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 The Jersey Midi Dress That Looks Effortlessly Chic Daily Ritual Jersey Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sometimes, less is more, as is the case of this jersey midi dress. The fabric has a slightly drapey feel, hanging loosely around your body from the empire waistline down to the calf-length hem. Pair it with some white sneakers and a denim jacket for a laid-back look that’s still totally chic. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 Some Slip-On Mesh Sneakers That Feel Like Walking On Clouds Flysocks Slip On Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Constructed with lightweight mesh fabric uppers and flexible outsoles, these slip-on sneakers are perfect for working out, running errands, or strolling around the neighborhood. “Very comfortable shoes. I go to work for many hours and I don’t feel my legs hurt comparing with my old shoes,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 6 — 10.5

30 These Adorable Shorts With A Paper Bag Waist Hanna Nikole Paper Bag Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Gathered at the waist with a cute tie-belt, these paper bag shorts are so stylish and versatile. You can wear them with bodysuits, tank tops, blouses, tees — the list goes on. The shorts sit high at the waist and flow out to the mid-thigh. A pair of side pockets give you a place to put your small essentials, like a wallet or phone. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

31 A Woven Button-Down Blouse That’s Simple & Sophisticated Amazon Essentials Woven Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This woven blouse is lightweight and breathable — ideal for layering or wearing on its own. Designed with a V-neck and buttons down the front, the simple top has a sophisticated look that pairs nicely with cardigans, jeans, and trousers. “I love this blouse. It is made very well, the fit is as expected and the material is soft and comfortable,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 The Formfitting Dress With A Ruched Side Detail BTFBM Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made with fine ribbed fabric, this form-fitting mini dress hugs your frame without feeling constricting. A ruched detail on either side adds an extra touch of style, with drawstrings that hang down past the thigh-length hem. The crew-neck garment can be dressed down with sneakers and a flannel, or elevated with a pair of high heels. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 This Workout Top With Removable Cups For Coverage Vorcy Workout Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you like your workout wear to have built-in support, you’ll love this sports bra top that has removable foam cups. Stretchy but slighty compressive, the sleeveless crop top is designed with double spaghetti straps that criss-cross in the back. It pairs nicely with your favorite pair of high-waisted leggings for a sporty-chic look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

34 A Pair Of Classic Black Sneakers That Are Budget-Friendly hash bubbie Low Cut Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s a pair of old school black sneakers with cotton canvas uppers and durable rubber outsoles. The lace-up shoes can be worn with a ton of different outfits — throw them on with a sundress or a jeans-and-tee combo. Even better, they come in an array of colors and patterns and at a wallet-friendly price. “I have extremely high arches and it’s hard to find a shoe that moves well with my foot and doesn’t pull on the muscles. This is one of the few shoes that is perfect for my feet,” commented one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

36 The Comfy Ballet Flats With Ultra-High Ratings Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon Over 28,000 reviewers have given these ballet flats a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. The faux leather flats are soft and comfy, with a microfiber lining and an elasticized top, which means they’re as comfortable as they are cute. Simple and versatile, these shoes come in a wide range of colors and textures — there’s really something for everyone. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

37 These Ankle Strap Sandals That Are Super Stretchy DREAM PAIRS Elastic Strap Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Thanks to the elastic straps around the ankle and toes, these sandals stay securely on your feet all day long. Not to mention, they’re super easy to pull on and off. Available in several neutral shades and vibrant colors, the sandals make a fantastic addition to your warm-weather wardrobe. Available sizes: 5 — 11

38 A Pair Of Strappy Sandals For Outdoor Walks MEGNYA Walking Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon Ideal for the beach, the lake, or the campground, these sandals are durable enough to stand up to rocky terrain. They have braided rope straps, flexible EVA midsoles, and durable rubber outsoles, resulting in shoes that are both comfy and long-wearing. “The foam support is amazing and comfortable to walk around in for hours,” commented one happy customer. Available sizes: 5 — 12

39 This Cropped Tank Top With Stylish Side Ties Artfish Ruched Sleeveless Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This otherwise-simple ribbed tank top is elevated by a ruching detail on either side, with drawstrings that lets you adjust the length of the shirt. The scoop-neck jersey tank comes in a wide palette of colors, and at such a wallet-friendly price, you can even stock up on a few options. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

40 The Wide-Leg Jumpsuit With A Cute Front Cutout ANRABESS Jumpsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Designed with delicate spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, and a unique front cutout beneath the bust, this wide-leg jumpsuit has an easygoing feel. The rayon fabric flows around your legs as you walk, while the shirred back keeps the bodice securely in place. It even has a pair of hidden pockets at the sides to hold your small essentials. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

41 These Pull-On Jeggings That Are Stretchy & Comfy Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jeggings Amazon $39 See On Amazon These jeggings look exactly like regular denim, except they’re way stretchier. The cotton-polyester-spandex fabric is designed to hug your body without being stiff or constricting. Available in light, medium, and dark washes, the versatile skinny jeans have a pull-on closure that makes them super easy to take on and off. Available sizes: 0 — 30 Plus (short and long options available)

42 A Cozy Knit Tank Dress With A Relaxed Fit Daily Ritual Ribbed Knit Tank Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll feel so comfy in this ribbed knit tank dress, you might never want to take it off. Made from a sweater-like fabric blended with elastane for plenty of stretch, the scoop-neck dress hangs loosely from your shoulders down to the midi-length hem. The material has a marled texture that creates a worn-in, cozy feel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

43 This Unique V-Neck Tee With Shoulder Cutouts ALLEGRACE V-Neck Cold Shoulder T-Shirt $22 See On Amazon Unlike a traditional V-neck tee, this top has a unique shoulder cutout on either sleeve. Made out of a drapey rayon-cotton fabric, the tunic hangs loosely throughout the torso, hitting just below the waist. Pair it with skinny jeans or leggings for a look that’s both stylish and easygoing. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

44 Some Smooth Jeans That Feel Like Leggings Amazon Essentials Skinny Jeggings Amazon $32 See On Amazon These skinny-cut pants combine the classic look of denim with the comfort of leggings. Designed with a wide elastic waistband, the pull-on jeans stay securely in place without any pinching or tugging. Choose from traditional blue and black washes, as well as unconventional colors such as pink, light green, and camel. Available sizes: 0 — 30 Plus

45 This Button-Down Jumpsuit With A Chic Tie Belt Acelitt Belted Jumpsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Throw on this button-down jumpsuit for an instantly chic look. Finished with a tie belt that cinches in at the waist, the flowy one-piece can be worn with sandals, boots, high heels, and more. There are a variety of low-key, neutral shades available such as beige, dusty pink, and sage green. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

