43 Comfy, Chic Things You Can Wear So Many Different Ways

Whenever I’m shopping for stylish clothes on a budget, I always look for stuff that’s versatile; it’s a bonus if they’re comfy, too. Thankfully, Amazon is packed with clothing items that check all of those boxes. Because of that, you can wear them in so many different ways — whether you’re running errands after work or getting dinner with friends. There are even clothes available that you can wear to happy hour right after a workout, like the ever-so-trendy bike shorts that go just as well with a tank as they do with a crop top and denim jacket.

See? The options are endless when it comes to the Amazon wardrobe I’ve gathered for you. If you aren’t convinced yet, I’ll give you a few more examples. Just take a look at this T-shirt with a crop-top fit and a knotted front. Not only is it soft and stretchy, but it can also be worn a ton of different ways. You can pair it with leggings for a night in, or you can wear some high-waisted jeans for a night out. There’s even a flowing swing dress here that goes just as well with a pair of sneakers as it does with some sandals and a light jacket. There are more fashionable, yet cozy options where they came from, too.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out the comfy-yet-chic wardrobe staples on this list that are seriously versatile.

1 An Evening Dress That Won’t Break The Bank IWEMEK Wrap Maxi Evening Gown Amazon $39 See On Amazon No matter what nighttime event you have planned, this evening dress is sure to have you stand apart from the crowd. The straps are adjustable, and can be configured into more than 20 styles — including a stylish one-shoulder option. Choose from more than 25 colors. • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 A Short Sleeve Shirt You Can Tie In The Front Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon A little too warm for long sleeves? This short-sleeve shirt from Goodthreads has a loose, flowing fit that won’t weigh you down. It’s made from 100% breathable cotton — and one reviewer even wrote that it’s “roomy without looking sloppy, lightweight without being sheer, and soft.” • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 This Halter Wrap You Can Wear So Many Ways Elfurie Criss Cross Halter Wrap Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon With this halter wrap, you’ve got options — wear it as shown in the photo, or even as a scarf, crop top, tie-back. It’s perfect for nights out on the town, as it’s double-lined to help prevent fashion faux pas. Plus, it even comes in more than 20 colors. One size available

4 The Tunic Dress You Can Wear Year Round Amoretu V Neck Tunic Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pair this tunic dress with a pair of wedges on vacation, or even wear it with a denim jacket and boots — it’s that versatile. The deep V-neck is great for showing off jewelry, while the knee-length cut makes it suitable for any occasion, including the office. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 This Crop Top & Skirt Are Already Styled For You Angashion Floral Tube Top and Midi Skirt (2-Piece) Amazon $33 See On Amazon You don’t have to be fashion-savvy to wind up with a cute outfit — let this floral crop and skirt set do the styling for you. It’s perfect for summer, as it’s made from a lightweight blend of polyester and cotton. Plus, the matching prints are incredibly on-trend right now. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 A Sarong You Can Wear As A Skirt, Dress, & More ANJANIYA Wrap Sarong Beach Cover Up Amazon $15 See On Amazon With so many ways to wear this sarong, don’t be surprised if you find yourself reaching for it on regular weekdays — not just vacations. It’s made from 100% silky rayon, while the tie-dye print is ultra-vibrant. Or, you can even use it as a beach blanket in a pinch. • One size available

7 The Maxi Dress With Adorable Side Slits Daily Ritual Jersey Crewneck Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Every closet needs at least one plain maxi dress — and this one is available for less than $30. You can easily style it up or down however you like, as its loose, flowing fit makes it suitable for everything from work to happy hour. It also has a hint of elastane, just to give it a little stretch. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 A Headband For Those Greasy Hair Days BLOM Original Headband Amazon $15 See On Amazon Wearing a headband is a great way to push your hair one more day without a wash. These ones in particular feature an extra-wide band to help hide greasy roots, or even to simply wick sweat away during an intense yoga class. Each order also comes with instructions on how to tie it in more than 14 different styles.

9 This Cute Button-Up Made From Soft Cotton Goodthreads Washed Cotton Boyfriend Shirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Made from 100% cotton, this button-up shirt is perfect for everything from work to date night. Its loose, flowing fit pairs effortlessly with leggings — and the inverted pleat in the front is a cute touch. The best part? Goodthreads is Amazon’s house brand of clothing, which means it fits true-to-size. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Surplice Dress With A Gorgeous Flare Amazon Essentials Women's Solid Surplice Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Soft, smooth, and with a gorgeously flared hem, this surplice dress is a must-have basic for any wardrobe. The plunging neckline gives it a flirty touch, while the viscose-elastane blend makes it breathable and stretchy. Plus, it even comes in a trendy coral shade. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 The Cover-Up You Can Also Wear Like A Cardigan Bsubseach Chiffon Beach Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not all beach cover-ups are created equal. This one doesn’t just look good at the beach — you can also wear it year-round as a cardigan. “I bought it for a vacation in the Bahamas as a swimsuit cover,” explained one reviewer. “But I still wear it home in Florida over tanks with jeans, tights, fitted summer dresses.” One size available

12 A Swing Dress That Flares Gently At The Hem Amazon Essentials Women's 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a dress that’s loose, but not too loose, make sure to give this one a look. It’s fitted through the chest, but then gently flares out as you move towards the hemline. And with three-quarter sleeves, you’ll be able to wear it in virtually every season. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 This Bandana Can Also Be Worn As A Scarf corciova Square Silk Hair Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon Scarf, bandana, face mask — regardless of how you choose to wear this wrap, the soft polyester satin material won’t leave you feeling overheated. And with more than 30 beautiful patterns to choose from, there’s one to suit nearly every style.

14 These Belts With A Stylish Double O-Ring Closure SANSTHS Leather O-Ring Belts (2-Piece) Amazon $17 See On Amazon A good belt can cost you a pretty penny, whereas these highly-reviewed ones are available for less than $25. They’re made from quality faux leather, while the double O-ring closure makes them look more expensive than they are. Wear them with everything from pants to dresses. • Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

15 A Tank Top Suitable For Nicer Occasions lime flare Dressy Cami Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tank tops aren’t necessarily suitable for every event. This one, however, is a step above the rest, as it’s made with wide straps and a gorgeous lace hem. Plus, it’s versatile enough for summer, and winter wear — just make sure to order one size up. • Available sizes: Small — 4X

16 The T-Shirt Dress With Handy Pockets MEROKEETY Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Don’t be surprised if you find yourself wearing this T-shirt dress once a week or more. It’s comfortable enough for running errands, yet stylish enough for the office. And with pockets on both sides, you even have somewhere to stash small items, like keys or cash. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 A Sarong With Adorable Tassels Eicolorte Beach Sarong Amazon $14 See On Amazon Got a tropical vacation coming up? Make sure you pack this sarong before you go. The semi-sheer polyester fabric dries quickly when you’re at the beach, though it works just as well as a lightweight towel as it does a skirt. Or, you can even wear it as a shawl if it gets a little too breezy. One size available

18 These Bike Shorts Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from soft cotton with a touch of stretchy spandex, these bike shorts are great for quiet days at home — or even if you need to run a few quick errands. The elastic waistband is tag-free, while the seams are flat-locked to help prevent any chafing against your skin. Choose from two colors: black or grey. • Available sizes: 1X — 5X

19 This Crop Top With A Fun Twist In The Front MakeMeChic Twist Tie Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting yoga class or the grocery store, this crop top is a solid pick. The twist in the front makes it stand apart from other crops, while the casual style pairs effortlessly with leggings, jeans, or even skirts. Plus, reviewers wrote about how it fits true-to-size. • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

20 A Lightweight Blouse With Thousands Of Positive Reviews Runcati Button Down Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon There are some basics that every closet needs — like this button-down blouse. Its lightweight weave is perfect for year-round wear, and you can style it up or down however you like. Add a chunky necklace and tuck it into a skirt for an evening with friends, or simply throw it on with slacks before heading to work. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 The Bike Shorts Made From Soft Jersey Material Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whereas some bike shorts are made from spandex, these ones are made from 90% soft jersey cotton. The remaining 10% is spandex — just for a little comfortable stretch — and the weave is on the heavier side to help keep you covered when you bend over. Choose from two colors: black or grey. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 The Cover-Up That’s Also A Sleek Kimono Bsubseach Geometric Beach Maxi Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from 100% rayon, this cover-up’s gorgeous print will have you turning heads from all the way down the beach. Its oversized fit won’t cling to you — even if you’re wet — and reviewers raved about how vibrant the colors are. Choose from more than 30 colors. One size available

23 A Scoopneck Dress With A Casual Drape Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Scoopneck A-line Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Some loose dresses can leave you looking like a rectangle — but not this one. Its casual drape clings to you in all the right places, giving you shape without feeling constricted. Plus, the A-line cut looks just as cute with wedges, as it does with sneakers. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 This Cover-Up With A Touch Of Boho Chic Wander Aigo Maxi Tie Waist Cover Up Amazon $20 See On Amazon Relaxed, lightweight, and breathable — this cover-up hits all the right notes. The tassel drawstring waist lets you choose how tight it fits, while the ribbed upper gives it a fun bohemian vibe. “I live in south Texas where the temperatures get HOT most of the year,” wrote one reviewer. “This is a beach cover-up but I live in mine. They are so awesome I bought two others!” One size available

25 These Capris That Wick Away Sweat & Moisture THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon Don’t let yourself sweat to death in denim when the weather gets warm — wear these yoga capris instead. They’re made from moisture-wicking material that won’t become see-through when you bend over, while the high-waisted cut looks great with nearly any style top. Choose from three colors: black, dark grey, or denim blue. • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

26 A Crop Top You Can Wear To Bed, & The Gym Boao Sleeveless Racerback Crop Tank (3-Piece) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Wear one of these crop tops with a pair of high-waisted leggings for a cute gym outfit, or even wear it to bed as lightweight pajamas. Unlike some crops, they’re cut to land just above your belly button — and reviewers even raved about how soft the material is. • Available sizes: Small — Large

27 These Skinny Jeans With An Elastic Waistband Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tired of struggling into your skinny jeans? These ones from Levi are made with an elastic waistband that lets you easily pull them up — no jumping, wiggling, or bending required. They’ve got a mid-rise fit that sits just above your hips, and the stretchy fabric is woven so that it won’t lose its shape after multiple wears. • Available sizes: 2 — 28

28 A Maxi Dress Reviewers Raved About Fitting Perfectly GRECERELLE Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Buying clothes online can be tricky — but hundreds of reviewers raved about how this maxi dress “fits perfectly,” with thousands more leaving four- and five-star feedback. And with more than 40 colors to pick from, it’s suitable for day, or nighttime wear. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A Pair Of Shorts You Can Wear With Nearly Any Top Dokotoo Drawstring Pocketed Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon Crop tops, blouses, T-shirts — these shorts will look great with any of them, and more. The casual fit gives you room to move, while the distressed style has a little edge to it. Plus, the elastic waistband automatically adjusts to fit your body without cutting into your hips. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 The Workout Set With Trendy Lowlights Hotexy Workout Sets (2-Piece) Amazon $24 See On Amazon With trendy lowlight color blocking in all the right places, this workout set is made to look great on everybody. The moisture-wicking fabric works to keep you dry — even during intense workouts — while the touch of spandex in the weave gives you room to move. Choose from more than 30 colors. • Available sizes: Small — Large

31 This Casual Dolman Top For Any Occasion IN'VOLAND Plus Size V Neck Wrap Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon With sleek shirring on the sides and stylish batwing sleeves, this dolman top can be worn for any occasion. The wrap detail around the front helps give it shape — and one reviewer even wrote that “this top fits very true-to-size, and the picture is very accurate to what it looks like on.” • Available sizes: 16 — 32

32 A Pleated Skirt That Comes In Beautiful Gradient Colors Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Blue, pink, green, coral — this pleated skirt comes in so many gorgeous gradient shades you might as well grab a few while you’re here. The elastic waistband automatically adjusts to fit your body, even if you wear it higher up on your torso. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how it fits true-to-size. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 This Sleeveless Tank With A Cute Racerback LouKeith Sleeveless Halter Racerback Tank Amazon $16 See On Amazon Loking for a tank that won’t leave you sweating? Search no further than this one. It’s made from 95% breathable cotton, helping you stay cool when temperatures rise. And since it hits right at your hips, you have the option of tucking it into your shorts, simply or leaving it loose. • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

34 A Versatile Bra You Can Wear Multiple Ways Maidenform Stay Put Strapless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Halter, crossback, one-strap — no matter what you’re wearing, this bra can likely be configured to fit underneath seamlessly. It’s made from tough nylon that won’t stretch out in the wash, while the added spandex helps keep it from falling down when worn strapless. Choose from three colors: black, beige, or white. • Available sizes: 34A — 40DD

35 The Loose Camis That Are Reversible Melody Reversible Lightweight Camisole Amazon $24 See On Amazon Wear this camisole as you normally would if you want a trendy high neckline, or wear it backwards for a cute V-neck style. The loose bodice drapes over your body in all the right places — and reviewers raved about how the extra length keeps them covered. • Available sizes: Small — 3X

36 These Pants Fit Like Leggings, But Look Like Jeans No Nonsense Classic Jean Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your office won’t let you wear leggings, you can try to sneak around the rule with this pair that looks just like real denim. They even have all the details you’d find on jeans — including functional back pockets — while their thicker material helps conceal underwear lines. • Available sizes: Small — 3X

37 This High-Waisted Skirt In Stylish Leopard Print Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon With soft pleats at the bottom and an ultra high-waisted cut, this leopard skirt is too cute to pass up — especially at such a reasonable price. You can wear it with everything from silky tanks to office-friendly blouses, as the gentle pleats at the bottom work in any occasion. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

38 The Cocktail Dress With Adjustable Straps IWEMEK Convertible Wrap Evening Dress Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got a baby shower or date coming up, this cocktail dress can be made to fit nearly any occasion. The straps are adjustable, allowing you to style them in more than 20 ways — from fun halters, to full-coverage V-necks. Plus, the hint of spandex gives it some comfortable stretch. • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

39 A Bomber Jacket With Chic Embroidery All Over Viport Floral Embroidered Reversible Bomber Jacket Amazon $42 See On Amazon Not only does this bomber jacket feature chic floral embroidery all over, but it’s also reversible — you’re almost getting two jackets for the price of one. The lightweight fit makes it great for fall, spring, or even cool summer nights. Just make sure to order one size up. • Available sizes: Small — Large

40 This Crop Top For Your Next Night Out WDIRARA Short Sleeve V Neck Tie Front Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can’t deny that this crop top is perfect for your next night out with friends — and with more than 30 colors to pick from, you’re almost guaranteed to find one in your shade. The best part? “It can be worn in three ways depending on what you’re going for,” wrote one reviewer. “You can flip the shirt around and rock it as a high neck, backless blouse...very fun!” • Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large