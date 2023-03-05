Shopping
Contractors Say These Cheap, Easy Things On Amazon Can Make It Look Like You Just Renovated Your Home
A modern, sleek home is just a few minutes away with these easy fixes.
Written by Allison Bolt
Doing home renovations doesn’t always mean that you have to knock out walls and rip up carpeting. You can actually make a huge impact with super cheap things that you can grab on Amazon. Best of all, these low-effort fixes are recommended by contractors — people who know what it takes to make it look like you just renovated your home.
You’ll barely have to touch a toolbox (if at all), and you definitely won’t have to strip any paint. No — these home improvement projects are all about utilizing genius things on Amazon that make your home look better without a ton of effort.