Contractors Say These Common Problems Around Your Home Are So Cheap & Easy For You To Fix

Doing it yourself is easier than you think — really.

Whether it’s a leaking toilet or a drafty window, chances are that every problem around your house has you wondering how pricey the fix will be. To put you at ease, we’ve tapped industry experts to share their knowledge and specific products that provide a budget-friendly DIY repair option. Contractors say the following common problems around your home are so cheap and easy for you to fix, your plumber might actually think you moved out of town. As in, a clogged drain? Cracked tile? Yep, get ready to be feel so impressed with yourself. And to save a ton of money.

1

Problem: Poorly Sealed Doors That Make Your House Drafty

Solution: A Silicone Draft Stopper That’s Self-Adhesive For Easy DIY Installation

Drafty doors and windows allow warmth to escape during the winter and cold air in the summer. Chris Alexakis, the co-founder of CabinetSelect.com and a Florida certified building contractor, says “A great way to address this is with draft stoppers. They are a quick, easy, and cost-effective option for sealing out potential drafts around windows and doors.” Get this two-pack of draft stoppers that are self-adhesive for simple installation and double as a noise and dust blocker.

2

Problem: A Drafty House That Affects Your Energy Bills

Solution: This Clear Weather Stripping Tape To Seal Your Windows

Not only is a drafty house uncomfortable, it affects your energy bills since depending on the season, either your heater or AC unit has to work extra hard. This clear weather stripping tape covers gaps and helps maintain room temperature — all for way less than the price of a new window. Alexakis also notes, “Aside from keeping the warmth in during the winter, making sure that your windows and doors are properly sealed can help lower your energy bill.”

3

Problem: Flickering Lights Or Lights That Don’t Work At All

Solution: An Easy-To-Install Dimmable Light Switch

Building contractor Alexakis also says that one of the most common problems he see involves flickering lights or switches that don’t work properly at all. Alexakis explains that the best solution is to replace the switch with a new one, such as this LED dimmable light switch, adding, “These offer superior performance and are easy to install.”

4

Problem: Failing Outlets That Pose A Fire Hazard

Solution: These GFCI Outlets That Help Prevent Tripping & Sparking

Help keep your home safe from a fire by replacing failing or outdated outlets with these GFCI outlets that are easy to install, super cheap, and have added safety features. Alexakis stresses the importance of making this quick and inexpensive switch, saying, “If you have any outlets that are constantly tripping, crackling, or sparking, then it’s time to replace them. You see, outdated outlets can be a real fire hazard and it’s important to replace them with GFCI outlets.”

5

Problem: A Clogged Sink That’ll Be An Expensive Call To A Plumber

Solution: This Drain Auger So You Can Remove The Clog Yourself

Save yourself a hefty plumbing bill and get this drain auger that allows you to remove a clog from the sink by yourself. Jake Romano, manager at John the Plumber, says it can actually be a very easy fix. “If you get yourself a drain auger, you can remove the p-trap under your sink and snake your own drain,” Romano explains. This method is faster and not as harsh on the pipes as chemical drain clog removers, and the tool can be used over and over again.

6

Problem: A Constantly Clogged Shower Drain

Solution: A Cult-Fave Drain Catcher That Stops Hair Without The Use Of Any Harsh Chemicals

If you’re sick and tired of water backing up in your shower because of a constantly clogged drain, get the cult-fave TubShroom. Romano points out that a clogged drain is one of the most common problems around the house and says, “This is not always easy to fix but it can be very easy.” This stainless steel tool fits in any standard drain, is a cheap solution for under $15, and most importantly, it comes with tens of thousands of rave reviews that speak to how effective it is.

7

Problem: An Old Faucet That Needs To Be Replaced

Solution: A $15 Basin Wrench To Help You Install It Yourself

Romano suggests you can replace an old faucet yourself instead of hiring a contractor, and shares a key tool that makes the job much easier: a basin wrench. Romano comments on how hard it is to loosen and tighten a faucet under the sink because it’s such a tight space where a normal wrench won’t usually fit in, but he says, “That’s where a basin wrench comes in. A basin wrenches a long wrench that can loosen or tighten your faucet easily and comfortably.”

8

Problem: A Toilet That Keeps Running

Solution: A $7 Flapper You Can Install Yourself To Avoid A Costly Plumbing Bill

A toilet that just won’t stop running is a common problem that can lead to an expensive plumber’s visit. Romano explains that it’s likely due to a deteriorated flapper that begins to leak water over time — and it’s easy to fix yourself. Get this rubber flapper that fits most toilets, and Romano says you’ll save yourself a ton of money; “If you replace your own toilet flapper, you’ll probably pay less than $10. If you hire a plumber to do it, he has to cover all of his expenses and then some, which is usually around $200 at least.”

9

Problem: Your Toilet Is Clogged — Again

Solution: A Heavy-Duty Plunger That Comes With A Durable Holder

Keep this heavy-duty plunger on hand to tackle any clogged toilet emergencies. Romano says that a good plunger is your best friend when you’ve got a clogged drain and shares that this one is his favorite type; “The rubber lip at the bottom creates a seal in the mouth of your toilet, which makes it far more effective than a standard plunger or even an accordion plunger.” For under $25, this is a cheap must-have everyone should have in their bathroom.

10

Problem: An Old Shower Head With Poor Water Flow

Solution: This High Pressure Rain Shower Head That Takes Less Than A Minute To Install

“As your shower head ages, it’ll build up minerals in the head, which will affect your water flow and it can begin to leak,” Romano warns. But before you start wondering about the pricey replacement, he offers a great tip: “Replacing your shower head is very easy and it’s really not worth calling a plumber for!” Give your bathroom a cheap but luxurious upgrade with this high pressure rain shower head that’s available in multiple sleek finishes and has self-cleaning silicone nozzles to ensure good water flow.

11

Problem: Old Doors & Windows That Are Drafty

Solution: This V-Shaped Foam Weather Stripping That Creates A Tight Seal

If you’ve noticed your energy bills have started to rise, you may want to check to see if there are gaps around your doors and windows that are causing drafts. Craig Ricks Jr., president of Acadian Windows and Siding, offers a great tip to stop drafts without the expense and hassle of replacing windows: foam weather stripping. He suggests, “If you’re not ready to replace windows or doors yet, you can easily add or replace weather stripping around them to help close any gaps. Simply cut weather stripping down to size, peel off the backing, and press it into the inside of your window seams or door frames.”

12

Problem: Old Sealant Isn’t Waterproof Or Effective Anymore

Solution: Apply A Layer Of Silicone Caulk That Creates A Waterproof Seal In 30 Minutes

Peel away old sealant that isn’t doing its job anymore and replace it with a fresh coat of silicone sealant that creates a waterproof seal in as fast as 30 minutes. Not only will this close up any gaps around your doors and windows, it will create a clean and polished look. Ricks Jr. recommends this simple and inexpensive technique, saying, “Chip away the old caulk or sealant, clean and dry the area, apply caulk or sealant to fill the gap in your window or door frame, smooth it over, and allow it to fully dry.”

13

Problem: A Door Hinge Pin That’s Hard To Loosen

Solution: This Hinge Pin Remover That Protects Your Door Frame

A hard-to-remove hinge pin can be a pain to deal with, plus you can end up scratching the door frame while trying to pry it out. Ricks Jr. suggests using a hinge pin remover, a clever little tool under $15 that helps loosen the pin while protecting your door frame. It’s made from hard plastic and has a steel pin that provides fast and effortless door pin removal.

14

Problem: A Window That Sticks Every Time You Try To Open It

Solution: An All-Purpose Lubricant That Also Removes Annoying Squeaks

Opening and closing a window should be a breeze, but if it has become sticky and causes a problem every time you try to let in some fresh air, Ricks Jr provides a great DIY hack in the form of a door hinge lubricant. He says, “This issue is often caused by a buildup of dirt, debris, or even paint on the tracks or hinges of your window or door. You can purchase and apply a lubricant to see if that helps.” This product has a spout and needle combination for precise application to ensure you dispense the right amount in the target area.

15

Problem: Buildup On Windows That Makes It Hard To Open Them

Solution: This Electric Air Duster That’s Designed To Clean Hard-To-Reach Places

Ricks Jr. hits the nail on the head when he says, “Nothing is more annoying than a window or door that sticks when you try to open or close it!” He adds, “Fortunately, there are several easy fixes you can try yourself at home.” One of these is using this electric air duster that has nozzles designed to clean corners to get every last bit of dirt buildup. It’s rechargeable for convenience and features an LED light that makes it easier to clean when it’s dark or you’re in a poorly lit area. It’s also handy for cleaning up your laptop’s keyboard and other hard-to-clean areas.

16

Problem: Layers Of Dirt & Grime On Windows & Door Frames

Solution: This Microfiber Cloth That Wipes It Away Easily & Lasts For 1,000 Uses

Remove layers of built up grime on window and door frames with this multi-purpose microfiber cloth that won’t just deliver a sparkling-clean effect, but your doors and windows will open with more ease as well. Ricks Jr. advises giving window tracks and hinges a good clean first before trying to resolve mechanical issues. This cleaning cloth works with just water — no additional cleaning solutions required — and it’s also a more sustainable alternative to disposable paper towels.

17

Problem: Damaged Siding On The Exterior Of Your Home

Solution: This Repair Kit To Fill In Cracks & Cover Blemishes

Professional siding repairs and replacements are a big and expensive job, which is why if the damage is not extensive, Ricks Jr. recommends the DIY route. He says, “Over time, your siding may become cracked, buckled, or otherwise damaged. If the damage is minimal, you may be able to replace it yourself. Vinyl siding, for example, is relatively easy to work with.” This cheap repair kit includes two patches for vinyl siding that can be cut to size with scissors and painted to match your home’s exterior paint color.

18

Problem: Old Vinyl Siding That’s Ruining Your Home’s Curb Appeal

Solution: A DIY Tool Set So You Can Remove Siding Yourself Without Hiring A Contractor

Ricks Jr. says most small vinyl siding repairs can be fixed with a DIY solution and if you’re taking that route, this two-piece siding removal tool set is worth getting. It will help you remove the old portion of siding without damaging what’s around or underneath it. Ricks Jr. shares instructions on the process, saying, “Cut away the damaged siding, measure and cut a patch that is several inches larger than the exposed area, check to make sure it will fit, apply caulk, press in the patch, and let it fully dry.”

19

Problem: Your Shower Head Has Low Water Pressure

Solution: This Hand-Held High Pressure Shower Head With Anti-Clog Nozzles

Standing under a barely trickling stream of water is beyond frustrating, but it’s a cheaper and easier fix than you may think. Sean Martz, assistant manager at John the Plumber says, “Replacing a shower head is easy, it can improve your shower and it requires very little knowledge or work.” That’s great, as is this budget-friendly hand-held shower head that’s designed with anti-clog nozzles for a relaxing high pressure shower every morning.

20

Problem: An Old Faucet That Makes Your Whole Kitchen Look Outdated

Solution: This Sleek Pull-Down Faucet With A Sprayer That Shoppers Love

Martz says, “Replacing a kitchen faucet can improve the performance and look of your sink,” and if the heart of your home could use both of those things, look no further. This sleek and streamlined faucet has a pull-down design with a three-way spray and is available in multiple finishes including polished chrome, matte black, and gold. It’s easy to install in your sink thanks to several pre-installed features and its versatile setup fits both a one and three hole kitchen sink. Plus, it has a seriously impressive near-perfect overall rating after more than 41,000 reviews on Amazon.

21

Problem: The Kitchen Faucet Keeps Leaking

Solution: An Under-$10 Repair Kit That Skips The Expense Of Hiring A Handyman

Fix a leaking faucet and potentially prevent extensive water damage with this cheap repair kit that includes everything you need. John Ward, co-owner of Austin Iron Fences, assures it’s an easy repair, saying, “Fixing this problem is as simple as replacing worn-out washers or tightening loose connections — something you could easily do on your own.” This kit can be used on any single-handed kitchen, bathroom vanity, or tub/shower faucet.

22

Problem: High Utility Bills Because Of Leaky Pipes & Faucets

Solution: This Waterproof Silicone Sealant That Dries Clear

Ward notes that one of the most common problems contractors encounter involves leaky pipes or faucets. Ward says, “While it may seem like a minor issue, even small leaks can waste gallons of water which will ultimately increase your utility bills significantly over time.” For those cases that are minor enough, use this waterproof silicone sealant that dries clear and doesn’t crack, peel, or shrink.

23

Problem: Gross Hair buildup Clogged Your Shower Drain

Solution: A Heavy Duty Bellows-Style Plunger That Effectively Unclogs Sinks, Tubs & Shower Floors

“Another common issue we see frequently involves clogged drains due to hair buildup, soap residue, and other debris,” Ward says. If this is the case in your home, Ward suggests this small but mighty bellows-style plunger will do the trick, and it’s especially designed for sinks and tubs/shower floors. He explains, “In most cases, using drain-cleaning products or tools such as a plunger could solve the problem quickly without having to call in a professional plumber who might charge exorbitant fees for what should be an easy task.”

24

Problem: Unsightly Chips & Cracks In Your Tile

Solution: This $15 Tile Filler That Quickly Repairs Tile Chips

Ward mentions that cracked floor and wall tiles are one of the problems around your home that can be fixed inexpensively and effortlessly, if the issue is caught early enough. This cheap repair kit works on ceramic, porcelain, and other tiled surfaces and allows you to fill in cracks and chips without having to replace the actual tile. It’s easy to use and dries to a glossy finish that can be adjusted to matte depending on the surface you’re working with.

25

Problem: You Don’t Have The Space For A Huge Collection Of Tools

Solution: A Universal Socket That Can Be Adjusted To Any Size & Replaces A Number Of Individual Tools

Having the right tools on hand will make doing repairs on your own much easier, but if you don’t have the space for a huge tool collection, get this universal socket that will come in handy for any number of DIY jobs. Ward points out that lots of common problems around your home are cheap and easy to fix by yourself and says, “All you need is the right knowledge (or help from someone who knows) along with some basic tools and materials”.

26

Problem: Having To Make Repairs In Tight Or Dark Spaces — Like Under A Sink

Solution: An LED Flashlight With Adjustable Brightness Levels To Illuminate The Task You’re Working On

Every household needs a good, functioning flashlight to grab in an emergency and provide direct light when working on a repair task. This LED flashlight is small enough to keep in a drawer or put in your pocket when you’re on the go, and it has three adjustable brightness levels to accommodate every specific activity. It’s water resistant for outdoor use and at its highest brightness level it’ll illuminate an entire room.

27

Problem: Small Holes In Your Drywall

Solution: This Repair Kit That Has Spackling Compound To Easily Fill Them In

Whether left behind by hanging pictures or caused by moving furniture around, small holes in your drywall are distracting and can lead to larger cracks and wall damage. Josh Riutta, owner of Mikku and Sons Roofing, offers a quick and cheap solution for this common problem and says, “Patching small holes in drywall can be done using a premixed compound or patch kit.” This convenient kit includes everything you need: a tub or primer-enhanced spackling compound, a self-adhesive patch, a putty knife, and a sanding pad.

28

Problem: The Caulk Around Your Tub Or Sink Is Peeling Or Damaged

Solution: Remove & Replace The Caulk With This $6 Tool

If you’re noticing peeling caulk, Riutta says, “Remove old caulk and apply a fresh bead to areas around tubs, sinks, and countertops for a clean, watertight seal.” To help you with the task, get this three-in-one caulk tool that helps with the removal and application process. One end of the tool has a sharp stainless steel blade that cuts through damaged caulk and a plastic scraper to clean up the area, and the other end features a rotatable silicone triangle you can use to smooth out freshly applied caulk.

29

Problem: The Knobs On Your Kitchen Cabinets Are Loose

Solution: Use Glue To Fill In A Stripped Hardware Hole Before Tightening Screws

Loose cabinet pulls and knobs are an easy fix, but if you’re having trouble tightening them, Riutta shares a clever trick of the trade. He says, “Tightening or replacing loose screws can help secure cabinet handles and knobs. If the hole is stripped, use a toothpick or wooden matchstick with wood glue to fill the hole before reinserting the screw.” Gorilla glue is an excellent option as it’s waterproof and it expands three times into the materials it’s used on, creating a tight, long-lasting hold. The versatile liquid glue bonds with all kinds of materials, including wood, metal, stone, and glass.

30

Problem: Old Cabinet Hardware Makes Your Whole Kitchen Look Outdated

Solution: These Modern Cabinet Pulls That Are Less Than $1 Each

Replace worn, loose, or outdated cabinet hardware, which Ruitta says is a common problem, with this cheap but sleek set of matte black pulls. Switching out hardware is one of the easiest and most inexpensive tricks for giving your kitchen a makeover on a budget. These pulls have a modern look and fit with a variety of cabinet colors and styles. They’re also at a great price at less than $1 each, so it’s no surprise they have over 25,000 perfect ratings.

31

Problem: Your Doors Are Hard To Open Because They Keep Sticking

Solution: Sand The Door’s Edges To Smooth Out The Surface & Eliminate Stickiness

Sticking doors make opening and closing them a hassle, and in some cases, they can begin to strip paint off the door frame, giving you more work in the long run. Ruitta says, “Sanding or planing the door’s edge where it sticks can help the door close smoothly” and to do so, you’ll need a sanding sponge. This four-piece set includes sponges with four different grit levels so you can rough up the surface to remove stickiness and smooth it out before repainting for a professional-level finish.

32

Problem: Sticking Doors Are Causing The Paint On Your Door Frame To Chip

Solution: This Hand Planer To Trim The Door’s Edges

Or, stop your sticking door from chipping paint off the door frame by using a hand planer, another tool Ruitta recommends, on the door’s edge. This cheap tool can be manually adjusted to give you control of the depth and alignment so that you shave off the exact amount you need to off the door. It has a knob and handle for comfortable, two-handed use, and a tempered steel cutter edge to ensure its durability so you can keep it in your toolbox for years to come.

33

Problem: Worn Outlet Covers That Are Annoying To Use & Make Your Space Look Dated

Solution: Replace With Easy-To-Install Outlet Covers For A Fresh Look

Get rid of old, gaudy-looking outlet covers and you’ll be amazed at what a difference this little change makes. “Replacing old or damaged outlet covers can instantly refresh the look of a room,” Ruitta says. These durable wall plates are available in multiple finishes, including glossy white and cool gray, to fit in with your home’s style and color scheme.

34

Problem: Chipped & Faded Paint Around Your Home

Solution: Keep This Can Of Matching Paint On Hand For Quick Touch-Ups

Chipped or faded paint makes an entire room look shabby since it’s the backdrop for everything, from furniture to artwork. Ruitta says, “Touching up small areas with matching paint or repainting an entire room can make a significant visual impact.” This Rust-Oleum latex paint comes backed by more than 18,000 five-star ratings and is fast drying and provides double cover for durability. The chip-resistant formula has a semi-gloss finish for a subtle sheen and can be used on indoor and outdoor projects.

35

Problem: Your Toilet Seat Is Loose & Wobbly

Solution: Replace It In Minutes With A Quiet-Close Toilet Seat

Give your bathroom an upgrade and finally get rid of the loose toilet seat, which Ruitta says is a common annoyance that can be fixed without professional assistance. This Kohler toilet seat has an elongated shape and a quiet-close design for an elevated look and feel. If you’re not sure where to start, Ruitta says, “Replacing a toilet seat is typically as easy as unscrewing the old one and attaching a new one.”