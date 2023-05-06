Shopping
Contractors Say These Common Problems Around Your Home Are So Cheap & Easy For You To Fix
Doing it yourself is easier than you think — really.
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Whether it’s a leaking toilet or a drafty window, chances are that every problem around your house has you wondering how pricey the fix will be. To put you at ease, we’ve tapped industry experts to share their knowledge and specific products that provide a budget-friendly DIY repair option. Contractors say the following common problems around your home are so cheap and easy for you to fix, your plumber might actually think you moved out of town. As in, a clogged drain? Cracked tile? Yep, get ready to be feel so impressed with yourself. And to save a ton of money.