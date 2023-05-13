Contractors Say You Should Never Do These Things Around Your Home — & Here's What To Do Instead

Fix: These Bamboo Drawer Dividers That Can Be Expanded

While Dunn says that drawer dividers are great for “large kitchen drawers to provide some separation between the spatulas, the whisk, and the scissors,” they can also be used to organize your office supplies and even clothing in dressers. This set’s ability to expand from 17 to 22 inches makes it even easier to place the dividers in many kinds of drawers. Plus, they have rubber padding at each end to keep them in place and protect your furniture from scratches.