Contractors Say Your Home Could Be So Much Nicer If You Tried Any Of These Cheap Upgrades

There’s nothing wrong with living in a home that has outdated light fixtures, drafty windows, or a disorganized kitchen — unless you’re trying to make your space look as nice as possible. The only problem is that fixing all of these little issues can quickly add up to one giant bill. So if you’re looking to upgrade your home without breaking the bank, you’ve come to the right place, as I’ve reached out to a handful of professional contractors who were more than happy to share their favorite cheap tips and tricks on how to make any home look so much nicer.

A strict budget doesn’t mean your home can’t look good — and with help from a few of the contractors you’ll meet below, you can easily makeover nearly any room with just a few cheap upgrades.

1 Stay On Top Of Repairs With This Drywall Kit Boncart Drywall Repair Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon While small nicks and dents in your drywall may not seem like a big deal, over time they can lead to larger issues. “I've seen how some homeowners tend to overlook minor drywall damages, mistakenly thinking they're inconsequential,” says Ted Speers, president of The Patch Boys. “However, even seemingly small issues can escalate into more significant problems if ignored, potentially leading to costly repairs down the line. My suggestion is to address them proactively, either with professional assistance or by utilizing practical repair kits available in the market.” With that in mind, this drywall repair kit is definitely worth a look. It comes with all the tools you’ll need for a seamless fix, including a scraper applicator as well as two patches of sandpaper. And if you aren’t confident in your DIY skills? Not a problem — the spackle is formulated for success, as it’s streak-free, waterproof, as well as resistant to breaking.

2 Seal Up Cracks & Holes With This Drywall Putty Erase-A-Hole The Original Drywall Repair Putty Amazon $11 See On Amazon Aesthetics aren’t the only reason you should be making regular repairs when it comes to your drywall. “Taking care of your ceilings and walls not only enhances the visual aspect of your home but also plays a crucial role in preventing dust and allergens from accumulating,” explains Speers. “By sealing cracks and holes, you can improve indoor air quality, ensuring a comfortable and healthier space for your family to enjoy.” Luckily, you don’t need to have strong DIY skills in order to maintain your drywall; just grab this putty. Simply rub it overtop of the dent or hole in question, brush away any excess with your hand, then wait for it to dry before painting. The proprietary formula won’t shrink, crack, or sag, nor will the remaining putty inside the tube dry out over time.

3 Give Outdated Rooms A Refresh With A New Coat Of Paint Country Chic Paint Chalk Style Paint Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sometimes the easiest upgrades make the biggest impact — like a new coat of paint. “Repainting your kitchen cabinets or interior walls is a really cost-effective way to improve the look of value of your home,” explains Chris Jordan, founder and owner of Boise Home Painting. “If you pay a professional to do your cabinets, it can cost as low as $1,000. But if you do it yourself, it can be as cheap as about $200 because you really just need the supplies.” Not only is this tub of chalk paint available for less than $30, but the formula is also very thick, making it unlikely that you’ll need more than one or two coats for full coverage. The best part? It also self-levels for a smooth, even finish — and there’s no need to prime your surfaces beforehand.

4 Make Sure You Have These Paint Brushes Before Starting Any DIY Paint Project Artlicious 6 Multi Purpose White Nylon Paint Brush Set Amazon $10.34 See On Amazon Making sure that you have the right tools on hand is essential before you start any DIY project, so don’t open that tub of chalk paint until you’ve at least taken a look at these brushes. The bristles feature soft flagged tips to help paint spread smoothly, while the metal-plated ferrule works to keep them held in place — no shedding within sight. Each order comes with six in varying sizes, making them suitable for a variety of projects.

5 Brighten Up Dark Rooms With This Easy-To-Install Ceiling Light Wireless Overhead Ceiling Light Amazon wireless overhead ceiling light with dimming and color options $20.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Not all homes are lucky enough to have a good amount of natural light pouring through their windows. According to Leigh McAlpin, Director of Business Development at Classic Architectural Group, “Unless you've already replaced your lights, every home feels darker than it should.” But if your budget doesn’t have room for a massive lighting makeover? McAlpin has an easy fix: “The $25 and under flush mounts with a smooth transparent bowl are excellent for hallways, bedrooms, and utility rooms.” Speaking of flush mounts, this ceiling light installs neatly onto your ceilings for a smooth, seamless look. There’s also no complicated wiring required to get it up and running — just supply three D-cell batteries and it’s ready to work. And since each order comes with a remote, you can easily adjust its brightness, as well as switch between 16 different colors all without having to bust out a step ladder.

6 Swap Out Single- & Double-Bulb Light Fixtures With This Modern Chandelier Dellemade Modern Chandelier Amazon $50 See On Amazon Now that your utility areas are looking brighter, it’s time to give the lights in the living areas of your home a much-needed makeover — and the fix is easier than you’d expect. “Replace any single- or double-bulb fixtures you have with a three-light one,” suggests McAlpin. Though if you need an example? She goes on to say, “I advise using three to five light chandeliers over any table in more formal settings, and you can find some pretty good ones for about $170 and $250.” However, if spending hundreds of dollars on a new light fixture isn’t within your budget, consider opting for this $50 Sputnik chandelier instead. Its six branches are already wired, making installation much easier than some other comparable chandeliers — and each order comes with bulbs included. Choose from two finishes: gold or black.

7 Makeover Outdated Kitchens With These Sleek Cabinet Pulls Probrico Cabinet Knobs (15-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to give your kitchen a makeover. Moe Soloff, a kitchen specialist at Fabuwood Cabinets, suggests that you “add new knobs and pulls to give existing cabinets a facelift.” Though if you aren’t sure what types of pulls to choose? He goes on to say that “[...] modern brushed nickel or matte black” will deliver a “sleek update.” Not only is this 15-pack of cabinet pulls available for less than $20, but they also come in four modern finishes: black, brushed nickel, polished chrome, and gold. Each one is made from sleek stainless steel that’s resistant to rust — and since they’re lightweight, there’s no need to worry about them staying firmly in place once installed.

8 Organize That Stack Of Messy Pans With An Adjustable Rack YouCopia Cookware Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon You don’t need a ton of storage space in order to keep everything in the kitchen looking tidy. Instead, Soloff recommends that you “organize pots, pans, and kitchen tools with racks, hanging utensil holders, and turntables.” And if your space still feels cluttered? He goes on to say that “getting items off the counters makes kitchens look cleaner.” With its steel dividers that can be adjusted to fit nearly any pan, this rack is an easy way to keep your cookware organized. Nonslip feet on the bottom help keep it from shifting out of place inside of your cabinets. And if your pans are already looking good? You can also use it to store baking sheets, cutting boards, and more.

9 Store Pots & Pans In Style With This Mounted Organizer Greenco Wall Mounted Pot & Pan Organizer Shelf With 10 Hooks Amazon $32 See On Amazon If your kitchen has space for it, this wall-mounted organizer is a stylish way to store utensils, pots, pans, and more. It’s made from thick iron that can easily support up to 35 pounds — and each order even includes 10 S-shaped hooks so that you can hang up utensils, rags, or nearly any other kitchen tool.

10 Increase Your Cabinet Space With A Lazy Susan Turntable Greenco Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $16 See On Amazon The items stashed in the back of your cabinets can be hard to reach — unless you place them on top of this lazy Susan turntable. A gentle spin is all it needs to bring all of the items in the back around to the front, while four removable dividers in the middle help keep everything organized. Plus, the shatter-resistant plastic walls are designed to last.

11 Replace Outdated Lights With This Energy-Efficient LED Strip BestLuz Battery Powered LED Strip Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only can outdated light fixtures look, well, outdated, but they can also lead to higher utility bills. The solution? “Replace old light fixtures with new energy-efficient LED lighting,” Soloff tells Bustle. Though if you need a little more specificity, he goes on to say that “sleek track lighting or pendant lights over islands add style.” With that in mind, this LED light strip is a great way to help brighten up your kitchen. Each order comes with 3M adhesive for a tool-free installation — and since it’s powered by three AA batteries (which are not included), there’s no need for any complicated wiring. Plus, its low profile makes it unlikely that it’ll poke out from underneath your cabinets.

12 Hang These Modern Pendant Lights Over Your Kitchen Island Popity Home Hanging Geometric Pendant Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon Now that your cabinets have some sleek lighting, it’s time to update your kitchen island with these pendant lights. The hanging chain is adjustable, making them suitable for ceilings of nearly any height. Many reviewers even raved about how they’re “easy to install” — and unlike some light fixtures, these ones are compatible with both LED as well as incandescent bulbs.

13 Refresh Tired Counters With This White Marble Contact Paper practicalWs Marble Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon You don’t have to put up with that outdated laminate countertop you’ve been working with. Instead, Soloff suggests that you “switch out laminate countertops for inexpensive materials like butcher block, concrete, or faux marble.” But if a whole new countertop isn’t within your price range, this $6 roll of white marble contact paper might just be a total game-changer. It’s made from tough vinyl that’s resistant to water, making it just as suitable for kitchens as it is for humid bathrooms. The adhesive backing makes it easy to press into place the same way you would with a giant sticker — and you can just as easily peel it off, making it suitable for homeowners and renters alike.

14 Decorate The Porch With “A Light Color Scheme” To Help Plants Stand Out MIULEE Decorative Outdoor Waterproof Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Choosing the right colors is always important when decorating your home — especially when it comes to your patio. “I recommend keeping a light color scheme for porch spaces,” says Jason Farr, the CEO of Aviara Pavers INC. “For example, beige, cream, taupe, or white. Light colors create a stunning focal point for the outdoor greenery to shine.” While these pillow covers are available in the light colors that Farr suggests, you also have the choice of more than 20 other bold shades — just in case you’d prefer a stronger pop of color. And since they’re also waterproof, there’s no need to worry about them deteriorating when left outside. Plus, their hidden zipper makes them great for napping, as it’s unlikely to snag on hair.

15 Create An Inviting Vibe By Hanging Up These String Lights Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $13 See On Amazon Can’t figure out why your patio feels stale? The solution may be as easy as hanging up some string lights. “I love decorating porches with string lighting,” says Farr. “String lighting gives an aesthetically appealing vibe to the space, creating a sense of warmness.” Luckily, these string lights will set you back less than $15, making them a cost-effective and stylish addition to any patio. At 25 feet long, you shouldn’t have any trouble using them to create a bright accent wall — and you can even connect up to three strands together to cover larger spaces. Plus, the incandescent bulbs produce a warm glow that’s great for setting a relaxing vibe.

16 Replace Bland Porch Lights With This Mosaic Ball Blazin' Mosaic Table Solar Ball Light Decoration Amazon $27 See On Amazon Swapping out your bland porch lights with a more aesthetic option is an easy way to improve your home’s curb appeal. “A porch light might not be something you really think about, but even when the light is off during the day, a decorative porch light can really add some atmosphere to your entry space,” explains Andre Kazimierski, the CEO of Improovy Painters Naperville. “It's a cheap way to add a personal flair to your home's exterior, which I always love.” With that in mind, this mosaic ball is a colorful addition to any outdoor space. There’s no need for any complicated wiring when setting it up, as a built-in solar panel keeps it shining at night — and the weather-resistant design helps keep it looking good from season to season. You also have the choice of four styles: multicolor disco, mosaic, red, or a shade of earthy blue.

17 Add Flair To Your Front Door With These Rustic Porch Lights Brightever Gooseneck Outdoor Light Fixtures (2-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Speaking of outdoor light fixtures, these farmhouse-style lights are a solid pick at less than $30 for two of them. While installation does require some wiring, the easy-to-follow directions take any mystery out of the DIY process. Plus, the powder-coated metal helps them resist rust, ensuring that they’ll stay looking good for years to come.

18 Hide Dish-Filled Sinks Underneath This Solid Oak Board Camco Boat/RV Sink Cover Amazon $31 See On Amazon Your sink can still look dirty even after you’ve cleaned every dish. Thankfully, Don Rees, CEO & Founder of RealCraft, has an easy fix. “A quick trick I like to use is to just cover it up with a sink cover or cutting board,” he tells Bustle. “Not only does this instantly hide the sink underneath, but it actually can act as added counter space for prepping food, or using it to store dishes as they dry after cleaning them.” This sink cover in particular is made from solid oak, with a glossy finish that helps protect it from moisture. Four nonslip feet on the bottom help keep it from shifting out of place — and you can even adjust the feet so that it fits overtop of sinks anywhere from 10 to 14 inches wide.

19 Keep Gutters Clean Using This Telescopic Brush Trenton Gifts Telescopic Gutter Cleaning Brush Amazon $26 See On Amazon Cleaning the inside of your home may sound obvious, but keeping the outside looking neat is equally as important — especially when it comes to your gutters. According to Josh Riutta, an owner of Mikku and Sons Roofing, you should “replace or repair gutters for better functionality and aesthetic appeal.” Luckily, this gutter brush features a telescopic handle that makes it easier than ever to get rid of leaves, twigs, as well as any other bits of debris that are clogging up your gutter. It can extend from 36 out to 74 inches, eliminating the need for a step ladder — and its angled head makes cleaning out your gutters from every angle a total breeze.

20 Install An Affordable Backsplash Using These Peel & Stick Tiles Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $34 See On Amazon Can’t quite put your finger on what’s missing from your kitchen? It could be that it’s missing a backsplash. According to Riutta, “Adding a backsplash or modern appliances can transform the space” — which is why these peel-and-stick tiles are worth a look. They’re heat- as well as moisture-resistant, so there’s no need to worry about them deteriorating behind your stove or sink. Installation is also a total breeze, as the adhesive backing lets you press them right into place the same way you would with a giant sticker.

21 Give Tired Baseboards A New Coat Of Paint For An Easy Refresh COUKIU Peel and Stick Wall Base Moulding Amazon $30 See On Amazon You clean your floors, sinks, and carpets all the time, but when was the last time your baseboards got some love? “Giving your baseboards and trim a fresh coat of paint is a cost-effective way to subtly refresh your home,” explains Todd Saunders, the CEO of FlooringStores. “Consider choosing a coordinating shade that falls within the same color family as your main wall paint. Or, opt for a lively pop of color to change the character of your room.” If your home doesn’t have baseboards, however, you can use this peel-and-stick molding to DIY them yourself. Installation is so easy that no tools are required — and the high-density foam can even be trimmed to fit smaller spaces with a simple pair of scissors. Once you’ve finished installing, use that chalk paint to give it a pop of color.

22 Light Up Your Garden With These Swaying Solar Lights TONULAX Solar Garden Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Bryan Clayton, the CEO at GreenPal, suggests opting for opt for stylish lights in the garden. “Lighting can transform a garden at night,” he tells Bustle. “Solar-powered lights are easy to install and are energy efficient” — though if you need a recommendation on which lights are worth your money, these solar ones are worth a look. The flexible necks allow them to sway in the wind along with your plants, making them look like a natural cluster of fireflies. Plus, their built-in solar panels keep them lit throughout the night.

23 Use Solar Lights To Brighten Up Outdoor Walkways GIGALUMI Solar Pathway Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If those previous solar lights don’t suit your outdoor space, these pathway ones might be more in line with what you’re looking for. Their built-in solar panels keep them lit for hours at night, while a waterproof exterior helps keep them working in poor weather. The best part? Installation is as easy as pressing them into the ground — no tools or wiring are required.

24 Decorate Dull Spaces With These Colorful Planters The HC Companies 6 Inch Caribbean Round Planter Amazon $6 See On Amazon Decorating with plants is a cost-effective way to make any space feel warm and inviting. According to Clayton, “A couple of well-placed planters or hanging baskets filled with seasonal flowers can be a game-changer” — which is why these planters are worth a look. They come in eight sizes as well as 11 different colors, ranging from dusty teal to a vibrant shade of raspberry. And since there’s a drainage hole in the bottom, there’s no need to worry about accidentally overwatering your plants.

25 Let These Self-Watering Pots Take Care Of Your Plants For You Foraineam 4 Pack 8.2 inch Self-Watering Hanging Planters Amazon $26 See On Amazon Each of these self-watering pots has a large reservoir in the base that helps keep your plants hydrated — even if you forget to water them. And unlike the previous planters, these ones can either be set on the ground or hung from above using the included iron chain.

26 Refresh Old Tiles With This Grout Pen Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Giving your bathroom a makeover can set you back thousands of dollars — instead, consider updating the grout for a quick refresh. According to Drew Mansur, the co-founder of TileCloud, you can “make old tiles pop again with a simple regrouting.” Mansur continues, “Grout pens can be a quick fix, giving tiles a fresh, clean look.” With that in mind, this grout pen makes it easier than ever to refresh old grout lines. The water-based ink is safe to use around children as well as pets — and there’s enough inside to cover up to 150 feet of grout. Plus, its precision applicator helps you “color inside the lines” neatly.

27 Update Tired Furniture With These Leather Drawer Pulls LazaKay Leather Drawer Pulls Amazon $15 See On Amazon Updating an outdated kitchen may seem like a grueling task — but in many cases, a new set of cabinet pulls is all you need for a quick makeover. “Looking for a quick kitchen makeover? Swapping out cabinet hardware can do wonders,” Mansur tells Bustle. “Be it rustic leather pulls or sleek matte handles; it's an instant style booster without breaking the bank. It's also an easy way to personalize a new home without an expensive cabinetry update.” Not only are these cabinet pulls sure to bring a rustic touch to any kitchen, but they’ll also work just as well when refreshing old pieces of furniture. They’re made from full-grain cow leather — and you even have the choice of four colors: brown, black, chocolate, or grain brown.

28 Jazz Up Dull Spaces With Some Colorful Mosaic Tiles Lanyani 1050 Pieces Mixed Shapes Glass Mosaic Tiles Amazon $20 See On Amazon While grey walls and floors were in style for a moment, the current trend is to incorporate bold colors throughout your home. However, there’s no need to stress if your home leans towards the monochromatic side, as Mansur has an easy tip for anyone looking to add some color. “Ever thought of jazzing up your space with some mosaic tiles? These little wonders can transform a kitchen or bathroom, adding flair without emptying your wallet.” These mosaic tiles in particular are incredibly affordable, as you’ll receive more than 1,000 pieces for just $20. Each order includes four shapes that you can arrange together neatly: diamonds, triangles, squares, and rectangles. And with more than 25 bright colors to choose from, you should have no trouble creating a stunning backsplash or accent piece.

29 Add Color To Dull Kitchens With This Peel & Stick Backsplash SMART TILES Peel and Stick Backsplash Amazon $32 See On Amazon If creating a custom design using those mosaic tiles seems a little too complicated, consider opting for a peel-and-stick backsplash instead. “Need a quick facelift for your kitchen or bathroom? Try peel-and-stick backsplashes,” Mansur tells Bustle. “They're trendy, easy on the pocket, and save time. Perfect for renters or those in-between major renovations.” And while this peel-and-stick backsplash doesn’t come in as many colors as those mosaic tiles, you still have nine to choose from — including a gorgeous shade of Fiona green. The best part? They should stay adhered to your walls without any peeling, yellowing, or cracking, even when installed behind your stove.

30 Give Dull Front Doors A Fresh Coat Of Paint Modern Masters Elegant Front Door Paint Amazon $46 See On Amazon A good impression is worth its weight in gold — that’s why it’s always a good idea to make sure the front door of your home looks good. “Your front door is one of the first things people notice when they go to your house, and it’s something you likely see every day,” explains Craig Ricks Jr., President of Acadian Windows and Siding. He goes on to recommend that you “give it a fresh coat of paint or stain.” He continues, “It’s easy to do yourself and can help keep your home looking great. You can even change your front door color a few times a year if you want to try out different looks or make a change with the seasons.” And while some paints aren’t suitable for use on your front door, this particular quart is specifically formulated for wooden surfaces such as outdoor doors and shutters. It only takes about an hour to dry, so you won’t be stuck waiting around to apply a second coat — and each quart should be enough to cover up to 100 square feet. Choose from 15 different bold colors.

31 Insulate Drafty Windows With This Roll Of Weatherstripping CIKKIIO Self Adhesive Seal Strip Amazon $17 See On Amazon A home that’s too hot or too cold can leave both yourself and your guests feeling uncomfortable. “If you want to make your home feel more comfortable, check to make sure you’re not leaking air from any of your doors or windows,” suggests Ricks Jr. “Weatherstripping is easy to buy and install yourself if you find any gaps. Not only will this help keep your home cooler in hot months and warmer in cold ones, but it also can lower your energy bill as a result.” This particular weatherstrip roll features a strong adhesive backing that helps keep it held in place against your doors and windows — and there’s no need for any tools during installation. It’s also windproof, dustproof, weatherproof, and can even help soundproof your home.

32 Use This Draft Stopper To Help Insulate The Inside Of Your Home Suptikes Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Now that you’ve insulated your home against the weather outside, it’s time to use this draft stopper to tackle the drafty doors inside of your home. The adhesive backing lets you press it into place on the bottom of your doors — and if your door is on the smaller side, you can easily trim it to fit using a simple pair of scissors. Choose from four colors: white, black, brown, or grey.

33 Shield Your Home From The Sun’s Harsh Rays With This Window Film xiawei Heat Control Window Film Amazon $15 See On Amazon Now that you’ve sealed up those drafty doors and windows, it’s time to shield your home from the sun’s harsh rays. “Even if your windows have a good seal, there’s more that can be done to keep the temperature comfortable inside,” explains Ricks Jr. “Low-E film reflects UV rays and infrared light, reducing the amount of heat penetrating your home through its windows.” And if you’re worried about your home losing out on all that natural sunlight? Not a problem, as Ricks Jr. goes on to say that “best of all, low-E window film is clear and lets natural sunlight into your home, so you don’t have to sacrifice looks for comfort.” Not only can this window film block up to 90% of UV rays and 50% of heat, but it also sticks to glass without any adhesive needed. The best part? It makes the outside of your windows reflective, giving you some extra privacy against nosy neighbors and passersby.

34 Swap Out That Rusty Kitchen Faucet With This Sleek Pull-Down Version RBSTOSTO Kitchen-Faucets Amazon $27 See On Amazon Some DIY projects are more challenging than others. Luckily, Kat Christie, DIY expert and licensed contractor and founder of She Fixed That LLC, has an easy one that practically anyone can complete: “If you're looking to make your home nicer on a budget, and with a project that's not super overwhelming, you can easily enhance the look, feel, and function of your kitchen or bathroom with a new faucet,” she tells Bustle. “It will make the whole space feel cleaner, and if you choose a more stylized faucet, it will modernize the entire space too.” Though if you’re in need of further suggestions? She goes on to say, “[...] I love a gooseneck with a pull-down sprayer, which leaves plenty of room to wash large items.” As far as kitchen faucets go, this one is just as functional as it is fashionable. It’s made from sleek stainless steel that’s resistant to rust — and with two water modes to choose from (spray or stream), making sure your dishes are sparkling clean should be no problem at all. Choose from three finishes: silver, brushed silver, or matte black.