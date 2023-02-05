Contractors Swear By These Cheap Things On Amazon To Make Your Home Look Newer & More Expensive

There’s nothing wrong with skipping the fancy appliances and decor when you’re building or decorating your place — but if you want to make it look nicer, there are easy ways to do so without spending a ton of money. Sometimes the smallest changes, like a new coat of paint, are all it takes to revamp your house. And if you think your home needs a little more help than a fresh coat of paint? Not a problem, as I’ve reached out to a handful of professional contractors who were more than happy to share their favorite tips and tricks when it comes to making any space look expensive.

From swapping out cabinet pulls to adding stylish wall sconces, there’s a usable tip in here for any kind of home. But if you want to see more? You’ll just have to keep scrolling.

1 This Frame That Comes In *So* Many Sizes Benjia Wood Poster Frame Amazon $15 See On Amazon Hanging up art can make any space feel nicer — but if it isn’t on canvas, adding a frame will make it look way nicer. “If you want to make your home look more expensive, the best way to do it is to use a bold piece of art to hang up on your walls,” Keith Melanson, an interior designer and the owner of Renos Group, tells Bustle. “Larger frames of any painting or larger prints on a wall will look better than 2-3 frames that you use to cover up space since it gives an illusion of luxury.” Not only is this frame made from real wood, but it also has strong magnets on the top to hold your art in place without puncturing any holes. The best part? It’s available in more than 30 sizes, making it suitable for pictures, posters, or even your own custom creation.

2 These Wall Sconces Are So, So Easy To Install AVV Wall Sconces Set (2-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Upgrading the lights in your home is another easy way to make it look nicer. But if you aren’t sure where to start? Melanson has an easy tip: “You should add layered lighting, such as plug-in sconces, low hanging lamps and some chic table lamps to a room, all for well under $50, and make it feel like something out of a movie.” Speaking of plug-in sconces, these ones feature three light temperatures to choose from when setting the mood: warm white, cool white, and daylight. The power cable is also 5 feet long, making them easy to use with distant outlets — and you even have the choice of two colors: beige or black.

3 The Hanging Lamp With A Delightfully Retro Vibe YLONG-ZS Hanging Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon If that wall sconce isn’t the look you’re going for, consider taking a look at this hanging lamp. It’s just as easy to install as the sconce, as the traditional plug-in style means there’s no need for any complicated wiring. And since the power cable is 16 feet long, you shouldn’t have any trouble hanging it above your kitchen counters, dining table, or nearly anywhere else that could use some delightfully retro lighting.

4 These Bookends That Also Give You Some Hidden Storage Space Bellaa Book Bookends With Drawers Amazon $37 See On Amazon If the room you’re decorating is on the smaller side, you might want to opt for items that make a big impact without taking up a ton of space. But if you need a suggestion? Melanson suggests using heirloom pieces. Specifically, “[...] One of a kind chandeliers, Victorian book-ends, large apothecary jars for candles, a vintage, hand finished dresser — all of these things will take your room and add a certain, expensive, whimsy to it!” With that in mind, these bookends are sure to bring a touch of vintage wherever you place them. They’re made from real wood instead of plastic — and not only do they look good, but the four horizontal books also pull out like drawers, giving you some subtle storage space for jewelry, cash, and more.

5 The Apothecary Jars Made From Gorgeous Amber Glass AOZITA Amber Glass Jars (12-Pack) Amazon $0 See On Amazon Whether you use these apothecary jars to make candles or store toiletries is up to you — but either way, they’re sure to look good no matter what you use them for. They’re made from sleek amber glass, giving them an upscale vibe compared to clearer options. And since each one comes with an airtight lid, it’s highly unlikely that dust will make its way inside when they’re closed shut.

6 A Shed-Resistant Paint Brush That’s Perfect For Chalk Paint Country Chic Chalk Style Paint Brush Amazon $22 See On Amazon A new coat of paint is one of the easiest ways to completely revamp a room. According to Joe Ferguson, an architectural joiner at SkirtingsRus, “With a lick of paint and addition of few trims here and there, a home can be easily transformed.” He goes on to explain that “[...] adding a metal trim or cornice, changing door handles and adding concealed lighting are only a few ways on how you can easily create a different experience on a budget.” The only catch is that you’ll need the right tools in order to make those changes — like this chalk-style paint brush. Its synthetic bristles are ideal for water-based paints, as they won’t leave behind any brush strokes. And since they’re packed tightly together, it’s also much less likely that they’ll wind up shedding into your paint.

7 This Crown Valance Is Shockingly Easy To Install TailorView Faux Wood Crown Valance Amazon $33 See On Amazon At less than $35, this crown valance is an affordable way to hide the unsightly tops to your Venetian blinds — and many reviewers even raved about how it’s “super easy” to install. The faux wood material makes it look way more expensive than it is, and you even have eight different finishes to choose from. The best part? The size is customizable, making it easy to use with windows of nearly any size.

8 A Door Knob That Comes In 7 Stylish Finishes Copper Creek Ball Door Knob Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with using the door handles that came with your home — but if you’re in the market for an upgrade, make sure to take a look at these knobs. You have the choice of seven different finishes, ranging from trendy matte black to shiny brass. And if you ever get locked out of a room? There’s no need for a key, as you can unlock it from the exterior side using a slotted screwdriver or coin.

9 The Under-Cabinet Lighting Kit That Won’t Break The Bank Power Practical Under Cabinet LED Light Kit Amazon $36 See On Amazon You don’t have to call a professional if you want to add concealed lights to your home — just grab this under-cabinet lighting kit. Installation is easy enough that you can do it on your own, and the light strip is slim enough that you won’t have to worry about it sticking out underneath your cabinets. Plus, the built-in motion sensor prevents them from turning on when no one is around.

10 A Roll of Corrugated Edging That Delivers A Finished, Polished Look Ceiling Connex Corrugated Garden Edging Amazon $23 See On Amazon Consider corrugated edging the cherry on top when it comes to your garden revamp. “This affordable and easy-to-install landscaping product can completely transform the exterior curb appeal of your home with minimal costs and labor,” explains Brandon Sierra, a landscaping professional. “You can use steel edging to define garden beds and walkways. It can create clean, precise lines that give the garden a polished, well-manicured look.” This edging in particular comes in three different finishes and sizes, giving you tons of options when deciding how you want to implement it. The hemmed edges give it a softer touch, making it easier to install than some other options — though leather gloves are still strongly recommended. One reviewer even wrote about how they “Love how the edging looks and it keeps the landscaping rocks from coming out of the bed.”

11 These Solar Stake Lights That Cast A Unique Pattern On Your Walkways Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights (10-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon If that corrugated edging doesn’t suit your style, Jacob Thomlinson, a landscaping business owner, has a different suggestion to upgrade your outdoor space: lights. “Another great way to make the landscaping look expensive on a budget is through outdoor lighting,” he explains. “Lighting allows homeowners to showcase their work after dark while also making them feel safer when walking around outdoors at night. Installing low-voltage garden lights or solar-powered pathway lights around pathways or gardens brings warmth and ambiance while also illuminating areas that may otherwise be forgotten during daytime hours.” Not only are these solar pathway lights easy to install, but they also hold enough charge to keep them lit for up to 12 hours at night. They’re made from water-resistant ABS plastic, helping keep them looking good from season to season — and the gorgeous pattern they cast on the ground is sure to set you apart from every other home on the block.

12 The Throw Pillow Covers That Come In Dozens Of Colors MIULEE Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon Aside from your bed, your sofa is probably where you spend the most time relaxing. But if it looks a little stale? Andre Kazimierski, the CEO of Improovy Painters Denver, recommends adding some pillows to spruce it up. He tells Bustle, “Pillows are great for livening up sofas, and many stores offer accent pillows in fun patterns like plaids and florals at low prices.” With more than 35 colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding these throw pillow covers in a shade that suits your style. They’re made from soft polyester-velvet, giving them an oh-so plush texture that’s perfect for afternoon naps — and it’s highly unlikely that the hidden zipper will ever snag on your clothes or hair.

13 These Throw Pillow Covers With Vibrant Floral Designs ONWAY Floral Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 4) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you weren’t into those velvety throw pillow covers, these flower ones might be more your style. They’re made from soft, hearty linen, giving them a rustic vibe that’s perfect for your couch, patio, or even your bedroom — it’s truly up to you. Plus, the vibrant ink is unlikely to fade over time.

14 This Faux Fur Throw Blanket Gives Any Couch A Modern Touch Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $38 See On Amazon Once your couch is feeling comfy AF, it’s time to vary up the textures to give it a modern touch. According to Kazimierski, “Adding neutral throw blankets to a living room adds texture and warmth while still keeping the look comfortable and modern.” With that in mind, this throw blanket comes in eight different shades, ranging from soothing grey to a gorgeous shade of ivory. The faux fur fabric is sure to give any couch a modern look — and since it’s machine-washable, there’s no need to worry about how it’ll look after a trip through your dryer.

15 A Gold Table Lamp That’s Just Plain Fashionable KIAMPON Gold Industrial Table Lamp Amazon $34 See On Amazon While many design trends recommend keeping all the metals in your home the same color, according to Kazimierski it isn’t really that important. “Don't be afraid to mix different metals together, like gold, silver, and brass lamps,” he tells Bustle — and adding this industrial lamp to your nightstand is a good place to start. Not only does it look good, but it also features two USB ports on the base so that you can easily charge your devices overnight. The built-in dimmer switch makes it easy to adjust its brightness, and each order even comes with an LED bulb included.

16 The Floor Lamp That Easily Meshes With Any Style BoostArea Floor Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon Speaking of switching up metals, don’t be afraid to put this black floor lamp in the same room as that gold table lamp (it’s also available in a matte silver shade). The minimalist style easily blends with practically any vibe, while a sturdy base works to keep it firmly upright — no wobbling in sight. And with a 6-foot power cable, you shouldn’t have any trouble using it with distant outlets.

17 A Macrame Plant Hanger Made From 100% Cotton Mkono Macrame Plant Hanger Amazon $10 See On Amazon Know that your home needs something, but aren’t quite sure what that something is? A few cute plants may be the answer you’re looking for. Specifically, Kazimierski says to “consider adding some greenery to decor by hanging houseplants in macrame planters that won't break the bank.” This macrame hanger in particular is made from 100% cotton cord, making it sturdy enough to hold planters up to 9 inches in diameter. You also have the choice of four cord colors: ivory, black, brown, or grey. And if that isn’t enough to get you to check it out? One reviewer raved, “This is one of the best plant hangers I have ever purchased.”

18 These Houseplants That Require Hardly Any Maintenance Plants for Pets Easy to Grow Houseplants (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Now that you’ve got that macrame hanger, it’s time to fill it with these cute houseplants. They require very little maintenance, as they only need to be watered once a week in order to thrive. And since they arrive fully-rooted, you shouldn’t have any trouble transferring them from their 2-inch planters into a larger pot.

19 A Bathroom Faucet With A Modern Waterfall Design Ryuwanku Waterfall Bathroom Faucet Amazon $34 See On Amazon A total bathroom makeover can cost a pretty penny. Luckily, Ben Neely, President of Riverbend Homes, has an affordable alternative: “The easiest way to make your home feel more updated and more expensive is by changing out the plumbing fixtures,” he tells Bustle. “The first thing a guest will notice when they use a bathroom in your home is the vanity fixture. For only a couple hundred bucks you can upgrade your faucet without calling a plumber.” With its waterfall design and trendy matte black finish, this faucet is a definite upgrade from the one you’ve likely been using. The stainless steel metal is unlikely to rust over time — and unlike some faucets, this one is even resistant to scratches. You have the choice of black, gold, or nickel.

20 This Towel Ring That Won’t Rust Over Time Marmolux Acc Towel Ring Amazon $13 See On Amazon Once you’ve swapped out that faucet, Nelly recommends swapping out the rest of your bathroom hardware with matching pieces. “Accompanying the bathroom fixture change out would be changing out bathroom hardware,” he tells Bustle. “For less than $100 in some instances you can replace the towel ring, toilet paper holder, and towel bar all by yourself.” Made from tough stainless steel, this towel ring comes in the same finishes as that faucet (matte black, gold, and silver), making it easy to get a flawless match. It’s small enough to fit into tight spaces, like behind your door or next to the toilet — and many reviewers appreciated how it was “easy to install.” And while each order comes with all the hardware you’ll need to get it mounted, Nelly has another piece of advice: “We recommend investing in better drywall anchors than what typically comes with the hardware” — especially if you’re looking for a firmer mounting.

21 A Toilet Paper Holder That Fits Into Small Spaces Marmolux Acc Toilet Paper Holder Stand Amazon $36 See On Amazon Still using that crummy built-in toilet paper holder? Throw it out in favor of this freestanding holder. It’s small enough to fit into tight spaces, making it great for cramped bathrooms — and the weighted base even helps keep it upright when ripping off sheets. Choose from four finishes: matte black, gold, chrome, or steel.

22 The Towel Bar That Comes In 4 Different Sizes Marmolux Acc Stainless Steel Towel Bar Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether the wall you’re working with is large or small, this towel bar likely comes in a size that’ll fit, as your options range from 11 out to 24 inches. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel, with a scratch-resistant finish to help keep it looking good over time — and you even have the choice of three finishes: matte black, nickel, or chrome.

23 These Plush Bath Towels Made From 100% Cotton CHATEAU HOME COLLECTION Bath Towels Set (10 Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Now that your towel bar is looking good, why not hang these towels on it? They’re made from 100% cotton, making them just as soft as they are absorbent — and many reviewers raved about how they’re a “great value” for the price. Choose from more than 25 colors, ranging from earthy sage green to bright lavender.

24 The Smart Light Switches That You Can Control Using Your Voice Kasa Smart Light Switches (3 Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Adding smart features to your home doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg — especially when it comes to your lights. “One of our favorite things to upgrade on homes is smart switches,” Neely explains. “You can control devices and light fixtures from your phone and set scenes to automatically come on during certain periods of the day all for under $150.” But if you’re really looking for a bargain? Neely goes on to say, “We love the Kasa smart device stuff as it doesn’t require a hub and works seamlessly with Alexa and Google smart devices.” Not only are these Kasa smart light switches available for less than $40, but just like Neely said, you can also control them using voice commands when paired with Alexa or Google Home. And if you’re always forgetting to turn the lights off before you leave? You can also use the downloadable smartphone app to set them on schedules, as well as turn them on/off remotely.

25 These Smart Bulbs That Put More Than 15 Million Colors At Your Fingertips Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you decided to grab those smart switches, you might as well get these smart bulbs to go along with them. They have a lifetime of up to 20,000 hours, making it highly unlikely that they’ll ever burn out — and you can also control them using voice commands when paired with Alexa or Google Home. The best part? You have the choice of more than 15 million colors when setting the mood, all of which are accessible using the smartphone app.

26 The Cabinet Pulls That Can Transform Your Kitchen Ravinte 5 Inch Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Changing out your cabinet doors is rarely ever cheap. Luckily, Matt Stone, a painting contractor, has a more affordable alternative: “I think a great inexpensive way to make your home look upscale is to swap out the hardware on your cabinets with something unique and custom looking,” he tells Bustle. “When we paint cabinets they will look great but when the customer also upgrades the hardware it puts them over the top.” Available in three finishes (black, brass, and nickel), these pulls are just what your cabinets need to take them to the next level. They’re made from rust-resistant stainless steel, with a modern style that’s perfect for outdated kitchens. And since you can grab them in packs ranging from three to 60, you can easily order the proper amount so that you don’t wind up with a ton of leftover, unused pulls.

27 A Slipcover That Breathes New Life Into Tired Couches Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Buying new furniture is rarely ever cheap. Instead, Chris Alexakis, an interior designer and the founder of CabinetSelect, suggests saving money with a slipcover. “A slipcover can instantly give your sofa or chairs a brand-new look,” he explains. “It’s an inexpensive way to bring texture and pattern into your living room or bedroom.” This slipcover in particular comes in more than 35 colors, making it easy to match to however you’ve decorated your living room. An elastic band around the bottom helps you secure it down tight, creating a seamless, ruffle-free look — regardless of how old your couch is. The best part? Each order includes nonslip padding you can place into grooves to help keep it from shifting out of place.

28 These Sheer Curtains That Let In Just The Right Amount Of Light SpaceDresser Sheer Voile Window Curtain (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you want to make a first good impression when someone enters your home, consider adding some curtains to your windows. “Curtains are one of the first things you see when you enter a room,” Alexakis tells Bustle. “Switching out your curtains can provide an instant upgrade to any room. You can find curtains in a wide range of fabrics, colors, and styles to match your decor.” But if you aren’t sure what kind of curtains you should pick? Alexakis goes on to explain that you should “choose something light and airy to give a room a more spacious and airy feel, or pick something heavier for more of a cozy and luxurious vibe.” For example, these sheer curtains are great for rooms that are lacking natural sunlight, as they allow some light through while still adding privacy to your windows. The lightweight polyester material allows the rod-in-pocket top to easily glide across your curtain rod — all while a 2-inch bottom hem helps keep them hanging straight.

29 The Blackout Curtains That Can Help Insulate Your Home NICETOWN Insulated Blackout Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $23 See On Amazon On the opposite end of the spectrum, these blackout curtains are incredibly thick, and can prevent up to 99% of light from shining through your windows. They can also help insulate your home against outside noise as well as the sun’s warming UV rays — and they do such a good job that you might even notice a dip in your energy bills.

30 A Removable Wallpaper That Installs Just Like A Sticker Safiyya Geometric Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don’t feel like dealing with messy paint? In that case, wallpaper might be the way to go when it comes to decorating bland walls. “Wallpaper is a great way to add texture and pattern to any room,” Alexakis explains. “You can find wallpaper in so many different styles, from modern geometric patterns to classic florals. Wallpaper is an easy way to add a touch of sophistication to any room in your home. It’s also relatively inexpensive and easy to install.” Speaking of easy to install, this roll of wallpaper has a peel-off adhesive backing that makes it way simpler to use than unpasted options. And if you ever need to remove it? Simply peel it off like you would with a giant sticker — it won’t ruin the paint underneath, nor will it leave behind any sticky residues.

31 This Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Comes In 3 Colors Blooming Wall Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $22 See On Amazon If that last wallpaper didn’t suit your style, this floral option might be right up your alley. Not only does the adhesive peel-and-stick backing allow for easy installation, but it’s also made from water-resistant vinyl, allowing you to wipe it clean with a damp rag if it ever gets dirty. And if the color you see pictured above won’t mesh with your home? You still have the choice of two others: black or pink.

32 A Stylish Water Fountain That’s Powered By The Sun AISITIN Solar Fountain Pump Amazon $18 See On Amazon No matter how good your backyard looks, there’s a good chance it won’t feel complete without a few birds chirping about. But if you’re looking for something nicer than a plain bird feeder? Ollie Creevy, the managing director of Solar Panel Grants, says that you can “attract wildlife to your garden with this solar-powered bird bath fountain.” Six spray patterns give you tons of options when deciding how high you want the water to spout — and since it’s powered using the sun, there’s no need for any complicated plumbing or wiring when setting it up. Simply place it inside a regular bird bath and it’ll be ready to go.

33 The Solar-Powered String Lights For A Subtle Backyard Glow Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights Amazon $30 See On Amazon Now that your patio is filled with wildlife and greenery, it’s time to add the finishing touches. Specifically, Creevy says to “decorate your outdoor spaces with these solar-powered LED string lights.” The LED bulbs are both shatterproof as well as waterproof, helping them hold up in poor weather — and they even have a lifetime of up to 20,000 hours. Plus, they only need a few hours of direct sunlight in order to stay lit for at least six hours at night.

34 A Faux Leather Ottoman With Hidden Storage Space Inside Greenco Faux Leather Tufted Ottoman Stool Amazon $24 See On Amazon One of the cheapest ways to make any home look better is to get rid of all the random items you don’t need. “First and foremost, you should focus on decluttering your home,” explains Max Frederick, the lead home & construction expert at Letti & Co. “Removing excess furniture, knick-knacks, and other items can create an open and airy feel, and make your home look much more spacious.” But if you can’t bear to part with any of your belongings? Just hide them inside of this ottoman. The top opens up to reveal empty space inside, making it perfect for stashing blankets, board games, remotes, magazines — the list goes on and on.

35 This Hanging Closet Organizer That Opens Up *So* Much Shelf Space ZOBER Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Now that your living room has been de-cluttered, it’s time to sort out that messy closet — and this hanging organizer can help you do it. Five shelves and five drawers give you tons of space for clothes and accessories, while mesh pockets on either side let you store everything from socks to underwear. Choose from two colors: black or grey.

36 These Sliders That Help You Move Heavy Pieces Of Furniture Super Sliders 2-in-1 Furniture Sliders (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Still unsatisfied with your newly de-cluttered home? Frederick says “you can rearrange the furniture to create a more modern look” — and these sliders make it so easy to move heavy pieces. They’re suitable for hard-style floors as well as carpets and can be reused as many times as you need. Plus, they’ll even help protect your hardwood from scratches as your heavy pieces of furniture smoothly glide across.

37 The Window Blinds Made From Classic Faux Wood Lumino Flat Slat Room Darkening Blind Amazon $19 See On Amazon Though you’ve heard it before, it should be repeated: “Repainting the walls or adding a new wallpaper pattern can give your home a completely different look,” Frederick tells Bustle. But if you’ve already decided against both? He goes on to say that “you can also invest in some new window treatments, like curtains or blinds.” These faux wood blinds are a definite step up from the thin plastic ones you’ve probably been stuck using. The wide slats help block out sunlight, casting your home in cozy shadow — and their moisture-resistant surface makes them easy to wipe clean when dirty. The best part? You have the choice of more than 600 sizes, making it easy to find the perfect fit.

38 These Grippers That Help Keep Rugs Firmly Flat On The Floor Rabenda Rug Grippers (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Even though the walls are probably the first thing you think of when it comes to decorating your home, that doesn’t mean it’s okay to forget about your floors. “In addition to your walls, you should also consider making changes to the flooring,” Frederick tells Bustle. “New carpets, rugs, and tiles can make a huge difference in the look of your home.” The only problem is that new rugs have a tendency to curl up — luckily, these grippers are an easy way to keep them held firmly down to the ground. They’re thin enough that you won’t be able to feel them underfoot, and you can even reposition them as needed without having to worry about leaving behind any sticky residues.

39 The Peel & Stick Floor Tiles With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews FloorPops Fontaine Peel & Stick Floor Tiles Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’d prefer tiles over carpet, these peel-and-stick ones are so easy to install that you shouldn’t have any problem doing it on your own. They’re made from tough vinyl, making them water-resistant enough that you can scrub them clean when dirty — and you even have the choice of two colors: blue or gray. “Used in my cabinet for pots and pans,” wrote one happy reviewer. “Easy to cut, sticks great and cleans so easy.”

40 This Bathroom Mirror With A Handy Built-In Shelf Tangkula Bathroom Wall Mirror Amazon $60 See On Amazon If you only have the money to revamp one room in your home, Amy Feller, a general contractor/ realtor and owner of Flipping Fellers and Feller Contracting, suggests tackling the bathroom first. “The easiest room to upgrade without spending a lot is the bathroom,” she explains. “The key is to find fixtures and accessories - think framed mirror, towel hooks, cabinet pulls and toilet paper holders - that compliment each other, but don’t necessarily match. My go-to low risk, big reward color combo is matte black and gold.” Not only is this wall mirror a rustic addition to any bathroom, but it also features a built-in shelf where you can store skincare, toiletries, or even add a few cute decorations. Plus, its high-quality glass delivers a crisp, clean reflection without any distortion. Choose from three colors: white, coffee, or grey.