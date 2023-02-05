Shopping
Contractors Swear By These Cheap Things On Amazon To Make Your Home Look Newer & More Expensive
Refresh your home on a budget.
There’s nothing wrong with skipping the fancy appliances and decor when you’re building or decorating your place — but if you want to make it look nicer, there are easy ways to do so without spending a ton of money. Sometimes the smallest changes, like a new coat of paint, are all it takes to revamp your house. And if you think your home needs a little more help than a fresh coat of paint? Not a problem, as I’ve reached out to a handful of professional contractors who were more than happy to share their favorite tips and tricks when it comes to making any space look expensive.
From swapping out cabinet pulls to adding stylish wall sconces, there’s a usable tip in here for any kind of home. But if you want to see more? You’ll just have to keep scrolling.