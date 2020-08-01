While it may be exhausting only seeing your loved ones through a screen, with coronavirus cases in the U.S. re-surging, Zoom hangouts can be a great way to keep up with your parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins. If you're in a family where frequent Zoom catch-ups have been going strong since March, you've probably run out of things to say a few times. So to avoid any uncomfortable silences, it can be helpful to come up with a few talking points for family Zoom meetings.

Sometimes, it just takes a little effort to stay connected and keep the conversation flowing. Here are 27 conversation starters to keep the convo afloat and enjoy your family time.

1. What is everyone feeling right now?

Check in with everyone first to make sure they're holding up OK.

2. What's the first family vacation out of quarantine going to be?

There's no shame in a little day-dreaming together.

3. What home workouts have you been doing?

You may get some new ideas.

4. What are you currently watching on Netflix?

Just no spoilers.

5. Anyone have any new quarantine habits that are helpful to them?

You may find some new hacks for your daily routine.

6. What's something interesting you read in the news recently?

This one's bound to make things interesting.

7. Which Instagram influencers are your favorite right now?

Or TikTok, if you've got some Gen Z siblings and cousins.

8. Have you read any interesting books recently?

A family book club could be the next step.

9. Let's plan a virtual movie night!

Discuss the film, how you'll watch it together, and of course, what sort of snacks everyone will have.

10. What's been the most frustrating thing about quarantine?

Being open about your negative experiences can be cathartic. Plus, your family may be able to offer advice.

11. What are some quarantine hobbies you're going to continue post-pandemic?

This can be a fun way to plan future events.

12. What weird quarantine dreams have you had lately?

The weirder, the better the conversation will be.

13. Let's go around and say something we're each thankful for.

It's never a bad time to practice gratitude.

14. Is anyone still baking?

Or has everyone collectively moved on?

15. What's one new thing you've learned in quarantine?

This can be a fun way to teach everyone something new.

16. How has everyone been getting in some time outside while staying safe?

Maybe you're taking walks in the park or enjoying your weekly grocery-store run.

17. Has anyone been journaling?

You might be surprised by how many people are documenting their time in quarantine.

18. How has everyone been practicing self-care?

"Me" time means something different to everyone.

19. Is there anything anyone needs?

You never know, you might be able to help someone in an impactful way.

20. Let's plan the next virtual birthday party.

You might as well figure out how to make the best of it.

21. Has anyone discovered any new talents?

Now's the time to discover and perfect them.

22. What Zoom theme should we do next time.

'90s, Disney, beach — the options are endless.

23. Who's actually enjoying quarantine?

Some people are enjoying the time at home — hear them out.

24. What podcasts are you loving right now?

Add 'em to your list.

25. What outside experience is everyone missing the most?

See if you can find any answers besides "brunch."

26. Who's getting ready to dye their hair?

Any major style changes in the works?

27. Where will our first post-quarantine meet-up be?

Make it a good one.